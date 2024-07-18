Database storage

When scraping large volumes of eBay product pages, your local file storage may not scale well. You will need to store all that data in a database, because only a database can handle continuous data collection and long-term storage efficiently.

Common databases you can choose from include:

1. SQLite for local development. SQLite requires no setup, it's built into Python and stores your database as a single file. You can use it while you're building and testing:

import sqlite3 conn = sqlite3 . connect ( "ebay_data.db" ) cursor = conn . cursor ( ) cursor . execute ( """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS listings ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, title TEXT, price REAL, shipping REAL, condition TEXT, seller TEXT, url TEXT, scraped_at TEXT ) """ ) cursor . executemany ( "INSERT OR REPLACE INTO listings VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)" , [ ( r [ "id" ] , r [ "title" ] , r [ "price" ] , r [ "shipping" ] , r [ "condition" ] , r [ "seller" ] , r [ "url" ] , r [ "scraped_at" ] ) for r in results ] ) conn . commit ( ) conn . close ( )

import sqlite3 conn = sqlite3 . connect ( "ebay_data.db" ) cursor = conn . cursor ( ) cursor . execute ( """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS listings ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, title TEXT, price REAL, shipping REAL, condition TEXT, seller TEXT, url TEXT, scraped_at TEXT ) """ ) cursor . executemany ( "INSERT OR REPLACE INTO listings VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)" , [ ( r [ "id" ] , r [ "title" ] , r [ "price" ] , r [ "shipping" ] , r [ "condition" ] , r [ "seller" ] , r [ "url" ] , r [ "scraped_at" ] ) for r in results ] ) conn . commit ( ) conn . close ( )

In the code above, we create a small SQLite database called ebay_data.db, build a table to store the eBay listing details, and then save the scraped results into it. Each record (title, price, seller, link, etc.) will then be added to the table.

2. PostgreSQL for production. PostgresSQL is a production-ready database that supports larger datasets. It handles concurrent writes, gives you proper indexing, and lets you run complex queries that SQLite cannot handle at scale.

Note: You can save your extracted data in JSON or CSV files when you're running a one-time scrape, sharing data with someone else, or feeding it directly into a data processing tool. You have to switch to a database the moment you start scraping larger datasets at scale. A database will also allow you to remove duplicate listings from multiple scraping runs, quickly search for specific records, and keep a long-term history of eBay listings.

If you want to explore more options you can use to save your scraped data, feel free to check out Decodo's guide on how to save your scraped data.

Handling eBay's anti-scraping defenses

When scraping eBay, sooner or later you will inevitably run into blocking mechanisms. eBay is a massive platform, and they actively monitor traffic patterns to stop automated web scraping that looks abusive or suspicious. When your scraper starts sending too many requests or its activities don't look like that of a normal browser session, eBay will notice and respond with its set defensive measures.

eBay runs a fairly aggressive anti-bot setup so if you're building a serious eBay scraper, you need to understand exactly what you're up against and how to work around each defense without getting your IP burned.

Here are some of the most common blocking scenarios you'll encounter while scraping ebay search results or ebay product pages:

Rate limiting - When a scraper sends too many requests in a short time, eBay will slow down or temporarily block those requests. Your responses will slow down, you will start getting partial data and eventually your requests will start failing.

- When a scraper sends too many requests in a short time, eBay will slow down or temporarily block those requests. Your responses will slow down, you will start getting partial data and eventually your requests will start failing. IP blocking - If rate limiting doesn't stop you, eBay will flag your IP and either temporarily suspend it or permanently ban it. Datacenter IPs usually trigger these blocks faster than residential ones.

- If rate limiting doesn't stop you, eBay will flag your IP and either temporarily suspend it or permanently ban it. Datacenter IPs usually trigger these blocks faster than residential ones. CAPTCHAs - CAPTCHA challenges are eBay's way of forcing human verification. This step confirms that a real user is interacting with the site rather than an automated scraper. Once you hit one mid-scrape, your scraper will stop cold until you solve it or reroute.

- CAPTCHA challenges are eBay's way of forcing human verification. This step confirms that a real user is interacting with the site rather than an automated scraper. Once you hit one mid-scrape, your scraper will stop cold until you solve it or reroute. Bot detection - Bot detection through fingerprinting goes deeper than just your IP. eBay analyzes browser headers, TLS fingerprints, request patterns, and session behavior. If your scraper doesn't look like a real browser, it doesn't matter what IP you're using, you'll still get flagged.

- Bot detection through fingerprinting goes deeper than just your IP. eBay analyzes browser headers, TLS fingerprints, request patterns, and session behavior. If your scraper doesn't look like a real browser, it doesn't matter what IP you're using, you'll still get flagged. 403 Forbidden errors - An eBay server will throw a 403 Forbidden response when access is denied entirely for that IP. eBay's servers flat-out deny the request, no partial data, no redirect, just denied access. They do this to IPs that they suspect of automated scraping or fraud.

Why does eBay block scrapers?

eBay isn't blocking you because it's hostile to developers, it's blocking you for very specific business reasons that concern their operational policy.

Here are some of the reasons why eBay blocks scrapers:

1. Protecting the server load. When you run large-scale web scraping, you send a lot of requests to eBay's servers and if those requests come too fast, they can put pressure on the platform's infrastructure. To prevent this, eBay built several anti-scraping defenses designed to detect and block automated bots.

2. Preventing competitive data harvesting. Competitive data harvesting is a bigger concern. eBay holds billions of dollars worth of market pricing data so they cannot just let competitors or arbitrage tools collect it unchecked, because that will undermine the platform's value.

3. Preventing fraud. They can block you to prevent fraud too. A lot of automated traffic on eBay isn't scraping, it's account fraud, shill bidding, and people trying to manipulate inventories, so the same systems that catch fraud are the ones that catch scrapers.

4. Enforcing terms of service. eBay's terms of service outline acceptable platform usage so automated data extraction that violates those terms may trigger defensive responses.

How to get around eBay's defenses

You can use several practical methods to reduce blocking when building an ebay scraper. These strategies focus on making your scraper's traffic look like it's coming from a real user's browser.

Here are some of the steps you can take to do that:

1. Pace your requests properly. Sending requests too quickly is one of the fastest ways to get blocked. eBay's rate limiting triggers on request density, not total volume. Space your requests 1 - 3 seconds apart at minimum and you effectively cut your risk of detection. Make sure your scraper has random delays built in instead of fixed intervals, because a scraper that sends requests every 2.0 seconds on the dot looks just as robotic as one that fires every 0.1 seconds.

Here's a Python representation:

import time import random def get_with_delay ( session , url ) : response = session . get ( url ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.5 , 4.0 ) ) return response

import time import random def get_with_delay ( session , url ) : response = session . get ( url ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 1.5 , 4.0 ) ) return response

In this code, the function sends a request to a webpage and waits for a random delay between 1.5 and 4 seconds before continuing. This pause helps the scraper behave more like a real user and reduces the chance of triggering rate limiting or blocking.

Sometimes a request can fail because eBay temporarily blocks or slows down the connection. Instead of retrying immediately, you can wait a bit longer before sending another request. A common approach is called exponential backoff, where you set your scraper to wait longer after each failed attempt, for example, 2 seconds, then 4 seconds, then 8 seconds before trying again.

Here's a Python representation of exponential backoff:

import time def fetch_with_backoff ( session , url , retries = 4 ) : for attempt in range ( retries ) : response = session . get ( url ) if response . status_code == 200 : return response wait = 2 ** attempt print ( f"Attempt { attempt + 1 } failed. Retrying in { wait } s..." ) time . sleep ( wait ) return None

import time def fetch_with_backoff ( session , url , retries = 4 ) : for attempt in range ( retries ) : response = session . get ( url ) if response . status_code == 200 : return response wait = 2 ** attempt print ( f"Attempt { attempt + 1 } failed. Retrying in { wait } s..." ) time . sleep ( wait ) return None

In the code above, we request a web page several times if the first attempt fails. Each time it fails, it waits longer before retrying (2 seconds, then 4, then 8, and so on), so your scraper doesn't send too many requests too quickly.

2. Use Residential rotating proxies. eBay notices datacenter proxies pretty quickly and flags them almost immediately because they don't look like organic user traffic. Residential proxies (i.e. IPs assigned to real homes by ISPs) usually blend in better because they look like real consumer connections.

You need to rotate a fresh IP on every request or every session depending on how aggressive your scrape is. For regional eBay sites (eBay UK, eBay Germany, eBay Australia, etc), you must use proxies that match the respective locations. If you send UK eBay requests through a US IP, that IP will get blocked immediately.

Below is a simple Python example that sends a request through a proxy while collecting product data from ebay search results:

import requests proxies = { "http" : "http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "https" : "http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:10000" , } response = requests . get ( "https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=iphone" , proxies = proxies )

import requests proxies = { "http" : "http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:10000" , "https" : "http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:10000" , } response = requests . get ( "https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_nkw=iphone" , proxies = proxies )

Decodo's residential proxies provide access to 115M+ ethically-sourced IPs, which helps distribute scraping traffic across many real connections. A large proxy pool reduces the chance of repeating the same IP addresses during data collection.

For more detail on integrating proxies into your Python requests setup, Decodo's guide on mastering Python Requests with proxies covers the patterns you need to know.

3. Set realistic headers and manage sessions. eBay checks your headers. A bare request with no user agent or missing browser headers sticks out to eBay immediately. Your scraper needs to look like Chrome or Firefox made the request.

Here is an example of headers that mimic a normal browser request:

headers = { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xhtml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "Referer" : "https://www.google.com/" , "Connection" : "keep-alive" , }

headers = { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xhtml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "Referer" : "https://www.google.com/" , "Connection" : "keep-alive" , }

These headers make your scraper look like a real browser while it collects product data from ebay web pages.

However, using the same User-Agent for every request can still create a pattern. eBay may detect this if thousands of requests use the exact same browser signature. A simple fix is to rotate the User-Agent with the fake-useragent library so your web scraper appears to come from different browsers.

Sessions also help your scraper behave more like a real user. When people browse eBay, their browser keeps cookies and session data between pages. Using a Python session allows your scraper to do the same, which helps requests look more natural.

Here's a simple example:

import requests from fake_useragent import UserAgent ua = UserAgent ( ) session = requests . Session ( ) session . headers . update ( { "User-Agent" : ua . random } )

import requests from fake_useragent import UserAgent ua = UserAgent ( ) session = requests . Session ( ) session . headers . update ( { "User-Agent" : ua . random } )

In the code above, we create a session that keeps the same connection while our scraper visits multiple ebay web pages. We also use the fake-useragent library to generate a random User-Agent that will make each request look like it comes from a real browser.

4. Handle dynamic content. Some information on eBay web pages only appears after the page runs JavaScript, so if you send a simple request and parse the page with Beautiful Soup, that data may not appear because it loads later in the browser. You need tools like Playwright or Selenium to open the page the same way a real browser would, allow JavaScript to run, and then let your eBay scraper collect the data.

Here's a simple Python representation of how to use Playwright:

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright import asyncio async def scrape_ebay_listing ( url ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = await browser . new_page ( ) await page . set_extra_http_headers ( { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64)..." } ) await page . goto ( url ) await page . wait_for_timeout ( 2000 ) content = await page . content ( ) await browser . close ( ) return content asyncio . run ( scrape_ebay_listing ( "https://www.ebay.com/itm/393531906094" ) )

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright import asyncio async def scrape_ebay_listing ( url ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = await browser . new_page ( ) await page . set_extra_http_headers ( { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64)..." } ) await page . goto ( url ) await page . wait_for_timeout ( 2000 ) content = await page . content ( ) await browser . close ( ) return content asyncio . run ( scrape_ebay_listing ( "https://www.ebay.com/itm/393531906094" ) )

In the code above, we launch a headless browser with Playwright, open the eBay product page, and allow the page to run its JavaScript before collecting the fully rendered HTML.

Using Decodo solutions for large-scale scraping

Managing proxies, solving CAPTCHAs, and avoiding detection can quickly get complex when scraping thousands of eBay pages. You can implement every technique we mentioned above, but eBay will still update their defense systems, they will still change their selector classnames, and you will still run out of proxies to rotate. This is the point where you need to forget about the infrastructure problem and get a smarter alternative that fits your use case.

Decodo provides several powered tool solutions that simplify these scraping challenges for you:

Residential proxies - A network of 115M+ IPs that rotate automatically and reduce the risks of your scraper getting detected during web scraping.

- A network of 115M+ IPs that rotate automatically and reduce the risks of your scraper getting detected during web scraping. Site unblocker - A service designed to bypass common anti-bot protections, including CAPTCHA challenges. It helps your scraper solve CAPTCHAs, spoof browser fingerprints, emulate headers, and route intelligent requests so you can get clean HTML back without you managing any of it.

- A service designed to bypass common anti-bot protections, including CAPTCHA challenges. It helps your scraper solve CAPTCHAs, spoof browser fingerprints, emulate headers, and route intelligent requests so you can get clean HTML back without you managing any of it. eCommerce Scraping API - A managed, cloud based API that handles requests, rotates proxies, and parses your data. It handles anti-scraping defenses, renders JavaScript, and delivers structured product data i.e. titles, prices, seller info, auction details, directly in your pipeline.

These tools will allow your team to build scalable scraping workflows while still following responsible best practices for automated data collection.

For a full breakdown of every anti-scraping technique eBay and other platforms use, see Decodo's guide on anti-scraping techniques, as well as their tutorial on bypassing CAPTCHAs.

Automating and scaling your eBay scraper

A scraper that only runs when you manually send requests cannot be useful for ongoing data collection. If you're tracking price changes, monitoring new listings, or collecting product data for analysis, you need your eBay scraper to run on its own, reliably, consistently, and at whatever scale the project demands.

Scheduling your scraper to run automatically

The simplest way to automate scraping tasks involves scheduling your script to run at regular intervals. Instead of running your script by hand, you let the operating system handle it.

You can use cron jobs on Linux or Mac. A cron job runs your Python script at defined times, such as every hour or once per day.

On macOS or Linux, you can use a cron job. Open your crontab with:

crontab - e

crontab - e

Then add a line like this:

0 8 * * * / usr / bin / python3 / path / to / your / ebay_scraper . py

0 8 * * * / usr / bin / python3 / path / to / your / ebay_scraper . py

This runs your scraper every day at 8am. If you want it to run every hour, you can use this:

0 * * * *

0 * * * *

If you want to run your scraper at a higher frequency then you can use this command:

* / 15 * * * *