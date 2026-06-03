TL;DR

MechanicalSoup combines Requests and Beautiful Soup into a single stateful browser that tracks cookies, headers, and navigation automatically

Use it for scraping static sites that involve forms, logins, or multi-step workflows where manual session management would be tedious

Proxy integration works through the standard Requests.Session interface, so you set browser.session.proxies and every request routes through your proxy

interface, so you set and every request routes through your proxy When you hit JavaScript-rendered content or need thousands of concurrent requests, switch to Playwright or Scrapy, respectively

What is MechanicalSoup?

MechanicalSoup is a Python library for browser automation and web scraping that wraps the Requests library (for HTTP) and Beautiful Soup (for HTML parsing) into a single stateful interface. Its main class, StatefulBrowser, maintains cookies, session headers, and the current page URL between requests automatically. You don't need to pass cookies or headers manually from one request to the next.

The name combines Mechanize (a Python 2-era browser automation library, now unmaintained) and Beautiful Soup. MechanicalSoup is the actively maintained successor, installable via pip and hosted on GitHub.

Essentially, MechanicalSoup gives you HTTP Requests, HTML parsing, and a Beautiful Soup object via browser.page, all wired together with session state. You get the full range of BS4 selectors (select, select_one, find, find_all) without importing Beautiful Soup separately. Beautiful Soup itself is a parser and navigator for HTML and XML, and MechanicalSoup bundles it internally, so there's no need to import or configure it on its own. For a full BS4 reference, see the Beautiful Soup web scraping guide.

MechanicalSoup has a JavaScript limitation, as it only processes raw HTML. Sites that rely on JavaScript to render content will return incomplete or empty pages, so those require Playwright or Selenium.

For more on the parser options MechanicalSoup supports, or a broader look at Python HTTP clients.

Installation and environment setup

Python 3.8+ is required, and no separate browser binary is needed.

python - m venv mechsoup - env source mechsoup - env / bin / activate pip install mechanicalsoup pip install lxml

python - m venv mechsoup - env source mechsoup - env / bin / activate pip install mechanicalsoup pip install lxml

MechanicalSoup defaults to html.parser (Python's built-in parser), but lxml is significantly faster and more lenient with malformed HTML. Use html.parser when portability matters and lxml for performance-sensitive scripts.

Instantiating StatefulBrowser with meaningful defaults

Configure the browser correctly from the start rather than discovering these options mid-project. The following instantiation call sets the lxml parser, enables exceptions on 404s, and identifies the scraper with a custom user agent.

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" )

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" )

Setting custom request headers

Because StatefulBrowser wraps a Requests.Session, you can set headers on the session directly. This same access pattern enables proxy configuration later (in the Proxy integration section).

browser . session . headers . update ( { "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml" } )

browser . session . headers . update ( { "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml" } )

For a deeper dive into the underlying session mechanics at the Requests library level.

Core scraping workflow: Navigate, select, and extract

Let's build a working scraper against quotes.toscrape.com, a clean sandbox site with a predictable HTML structure that's ideal for testing.

Opening a page

The browser.open(url) method sends a GET request and loads the response into the stateful browser. It returns a Requests.Response object, so you can check response.status_code immediately. After calling it, browser.url gives you the current URL (useful for confirming redirects landed where you expected), and browser.page gives you the Beautiful Soup object you'll use for all element selection on that page.

browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) print ( browser . url ) page = browser . page

browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) print ( browser . url ) page = browser . page

Every time you call browser.open() or follow a link, browser.page updates to reflect the new page. You don't need to re-assign it manually.

Selecting elements

There are 3 approaches depending on what you need.

browser.page.select_one("css-selector") returns the first element matching the CSS selector, or None if nothing matches. You can use this when you expect exactly 1 result, like a page title or a specific form field.

returns the first element matching the CSS selector, or if nothing matches. You can use this when you expect exactly 1 result, like a page title or a specific form field. browser.page.select("css-selector") returns all matching elements as a list. You should use this when you're collecting multiple items of the same type, like every quote on a page or every row in a table.

returns all matching elements as a list. You should use this when you're collecting multiple items of the same type, like every quote on a page or every row in a table. browser.page.find() and browser.page.find_all() work similarly but accept tag names and attribute dictionaries instead of CSS selectors (e.g., find("a", {"class": "tag"}) ). All of these return Beautiful Soup Tag objects, which you can then extract text and attributes from.

Extracting data

Once you have an element, there are a few ways to pull content out of it.

For text, element.get_text(strip=True) is the most reliable option because it grabs all nested text and strips whitespace, and element.text does the same without stripping. element.string is stricter and only returns a value when the element contains exactly 1 text node, returning None otherwise, so it's less useful for elements with nested tags.

For attributes, element.get("href") returns the attribute value or None if absent, while element["href"] raises a KeyError if the attribute doesn't exist. Prefer .get() when you're not certain the attribute is present.

To learn more about selectors and parsing strategies, check the BS4 guide. For readers new to parsing concepts, that primer covers the fundamentals, and there's also a guide on choosing the best parser.

Working example: Scraping quotes

This example puts all 3 steps together. It navigates to the quotes sandbox, selects every quote container using div.quote as the CSS selector, and extracts 3 fields from each container: the quote text (inside span.text), the author name (inside small.author), and the tag list (every a.tag link within the container). We'll extend this running example in later sections.

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) quotes = [ ] for container in browser . page . select ( "div.quote" ) : text = container . select_one ( "span.text" ) . get_text ( strip = True ) author = container . select_one ( "small.author" ) . get_text ( strip = True ) tags = [ tag . text . strip ( ) for tag in container . select ( "a.tag" ) ] quotes . append ( { "text" : text , "author" : author , "tags" : tags } ) for q in quotes : print ( f' { q [ "author" ] } : { q [ "text" ] [ : 60] } ... | Tags: { ", " . join ( q [ "tags" ] ) } ' )

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) quotes = [ ] for container in browser . page . select ( "div.quote" ) : text = container . select_one ( "span.text" ) . get_text ( strip = True ) author = container . select_one ( "small.author" ) . get_text ( strip = True ) tags = [ tag . text . strip ( ) for tag in container . select ( "a.tag" ) ] quotes . append ( { "text" : text , "author" : author , "tags" : tags } ) for q in quotes : print ( f' { q [ "author" ] } : { q [ "text" ] [ : 60] } ... | Tags: { ", " . join ( q [ "tags" ] ) } ' )

Notice that select_one and select are called on container rather than on browser.page. This scopes each search to the individual quote div, so the selectors only match elements inside that specific container. This pattern becomes important on pages where multiple sections share similar class names.

Form handling and multi-step workflows

Form interaction is where MechanicalSoup earns its keep. Doing this with raw Requests means inspecting the page source for hidden fields, extracting CSRF tokens, assembling the correct POST payload, and manually following redirects while preserving cookies.

MechanicalSoup handles all of that through 3 methods: select_form(), field assignment, and submit_selected().

Selecting a form

The select_form() method takes a CSS selector, finds the matching form on the current page, and loads it into the browser's internal state for filling. If the page has multiple forms (a login form and a search bar, for example), the CSS selector lets you target the right one. Passing just "form" selects the first form on the page.

browser . select_form ( "form" ) browser . select_form ( 'form[action="/search"]' )

browser . select_form ( "form" ) browser . select_form ( 'form[action="/search"]' )

If the selector matches nothing, select_form() raises LinkNotFoundError. This typically means the page didn't load the expected content, either because the site returned a CAPTCHA, redirected to a login page, or the form is rendered by JavaScript (which MechanicalSoup can't execute). Wrapping the call in a try/except block lets you catch this and inspect the page before the script crashes.

from mechanicalsoup . utils import LinkNotFoundError try : browser . select_form ( 'form[action="/search"]' ) except LinkNotFoundError : print ( "No matching form found on this page" )

from mechanicalsoup . utils import LinkNotFoundError try : browser . select_form ( 'form[action="/search"]' ) except LinkNotFoundError : print ( "No matching form found on this page" )

Filling fields and submitting

Once a form is selected, set fields by their HTML name attribute using browser["field_name"] = "value". MechanicalSoup looks up each field in the selected form and assigns the value. This works for text inputs, textareas, and checkboxes. For <select> dropdowns, pass the option's value attribute rather than its visible label, since MechanicalSoup matches against the underlying value.

browser [ "field_name" ] = "value" response = browser . submit_selected ( )

browser [ "field_name" ] = "value" response = browser . submit_selected ( )

Calling browser.submit_selected() serializes all form fields (including any hidden inputs the site set), sends the request using the form's action URL and method (GET or POST), and follows any redirects. It returns the Requests.Response object, and the browser's internal state updates to the response page automatically. The session cookies travel with the request, so if the form submission requires authentication, a prior login (covered in the Session management section) carries through.

Multi-step workflow example

To demonstrate form interaction on a testable target, this example uses httpbin's sample form rather than quotes.toscrape.com (which doesn't have a form that works with static HTML scraping). The code navigates to the form page, fills 5 fields, submits, and reads the response. httpbin echoes the submitted data back as JSON, so you can verify exactly what MechanicalSoup sent.

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . open ( "https://httpbin.org/forms/post" ) browser . select_form ( 'form' ) browser [ "custname" ] = "Jane Doe" browser [ "custtel" ] = "555-1234" browser [ "custemail" ] = "jane@example.com" browser [ "size" ] = "medium" browser [ "comments" ] = "Extra cheese, please." response = browser . submit_selected ( ) print ( response . text )

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . open ( "https://httpbin.org/forms/post" ) browser . select_form ( 'form' ) browser [ "custname" ] = "Jane Doe" browser [ "custtel" ] = "555-1234" browser [ "custemail" ] = "jane@example.com" browser [ "size" ] = "medium" browser [ "comments" ] = "Extra cheese, please." response = browser . submit_selected ( ) print ( response . text )

With raw Requests, this same workflow would require inspecting the form's action and method, building the POST body as a dict, and sending it with Requests.post(). On a real site with CSRF tokens and session cookies, the manual version gets significantly more involved.

Debugging forms with hidden fields

MechanicalSoup preserves hidden inputs automatically when filling and submitting, which is how it handles CSRF tokens and other server-side form state without any extra code on your part. To inspect all fields (including hidden ones) before submission, call browser.get_current_form().print_summary(). This prints every field name, type, and current value, which is the fastest way to debug a form submission that silently fails or returns unexpected results. For multi-page form workflows, see the web scraping pagination guide.

Session and authentication management

MechanicalSoup wraps a Requests.Session object, so every cookie set by a response is automatically stored and re-sent with subsequent requests to the same domain. In practice, this means you can log into a site once and then scrape any authenticated page without touching a cookie header yourself.

That single detail eliminates the most tedious part of authenticated scraping, where raw Requests would require you to extract Set-Cookie headers, store them, and attach them to every follow-up request manually.

Login workflow

The following example logs into quotes.toscrape.com/login by selecting the form, filling credentials, and submitting. After login, all subsequent browser.open() calls on the same domain carry the session cookies automatically.

browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/login" ) browser . select_form ( 'form' ) browser [ "username" ] = "admin" browser [ "password" ] = "admin" browser . submit_selected ( ) if "logout" in browser . page . text . lower ( ) : print ( "Login successful" ) print ( f"Redirected to: { browser . url } " ) browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/" )

browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/login" ) browser . select_form ( 'form' ) browser [ "username" ] = "admin" browser [ "password" ] = "admin" browser . submit_selected ( ) if "logout" in browser . page . text . lower ( ) : print ( "Login successful" ) print ( f"Redirected to: { browser . url } " ) browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/" )

The verification step checks for the word "logout" on the response page, since most sites only show a logout link when the user is authenticated. If login fails (wrong credentials, CAPTCHA, or an unexpected redirect), browser.page will contain the login form again or an error message, and browser.url will typically remain on the login path rather than redirecting to a protected page.

After login succeeds, every subsequent browser.open() call on the same domain sends the session cookies automatically. You can navigate to any authenticated page, submit forms, or follow links, and the session stays active until the cookies expire or the server invalidates them.

Inspecting session cookies

You can iterate over browser.session.cookies or convert the jar to a dict for a quick overview of what the session holds.

for cookie in browser . session . cookies : print ( f" { cookie . name } : { cookie . value } " ) print ( dict ( browser . session . cookies ) )

for cookie in browser . session . cookies : print ( f" { cookie . name } : { cookie . value } " ) print ( dict ( browser . session . cookies ) )

This is also useful for confirming that a site set the cookies you expected after login, or for checking whether a specific token cookie is present before attempting to access a protected endpoint.

Persisting cookies across script runs

To reuse a session between script runs, serialize the cookie jar to a JSON file after login and restore it at the start of the next session.

import json cookies = dict ( browser . session . cookies ) with open ( "cookies.json" , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( cookies , f ) with open ( "cookies.json" , "r" ) as f : saved_cookies = json . load ( f ) new_browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( ) new_browser . session . cookies . update ( saved_cookies )

import json cookies = dict ( browser . session . cookies ) with open ( "cookies.json" , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( cookies , f ) with open ( "cookies.json" , "r" ) as f : saved_cookies = json . load ( f ) new_browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( ) new_browser . session . cookies . update ( saved_cookies )

Keep in mind that session cookies have expiration times set by the server. If a restored session stops working, the cookies have likely expired, and you'll need to log in again.

Manually injecting cookies

When you already have a known token or want to bootstrap from a saved session, inject cookies directly with browser.session.cookies.set().

browser . session . cookies . set ( "session_token" , "abc123" , domain = "example.com" )

browser . session . cookies . set ( "session_token" , "abc123" , domain = "example.com" )

The domain parameter scopes the cookie so it's only sent to requests matching that domain, which mirrors how browsers handle cookies natively.

For the underlying session mechanics in detail, the Requests guide breaks it down.

Proxy integration with MechanicalSoup

This is the section every other MechanicalSoup guide skips, and it matters more than most of the library's features for anyone scraping beyond a sandbox. MechanicalSoup's session management keeps your cookies and headers in order, but it does nothing about the IP address those requests come from.

Why proxies matter

Every HTTP request carries your origin IP. Target sites log these IPs and apply rate limits per address, typically allowing a set number of requests per minute before throttling or blocking. MechanicalSoup manages session state well, but sending a few hundred requests from the same IP will trigger those limits regardless.

Proxies route your requests through intermediate servers with different IPs, spreading the load so no single address accumulates enough requests to get flagged.

Configuring proxies

Because StatefulBrowser exposes the underlying Requests.Session, proxy configuration uses the standard Requests format. The dict needs both "http" and "https" keys, since Requests uses them to match the URL scheme of each outgoing request. Set the proxy dict before the first browser.open() call so every subsequent request routes through it.

The following example uses Decodo residential proxies with the rotating gateway on port 7000, which assigns a new IP for every request.

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . session . proxies = { "http" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" } browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" )

import mechanicalsoup browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . session . proxies = { "http" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" } browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" )

Once set, every request the browser makes (including form submissions, redirects, and follow_link() calls) goes through the proxy. You don't need to pass the proxy to each method individually.

Keeping credentials out of source code

Store the proxy URL in a .env file and load it with python-dotenv so credentials stay out of version control. If no .env file exists or PROXY_URL is unset, the scraper runs without a proxy.

PROXY_URL = http : // YOUR_USERNAME : YOUR_PASSWORD@gate . decodo . com : 7000

PROXY_URL = http : // YOUR_USERNAME : YOUR_PASSWORD@gate . decodo . com : 7000

import mechanicalsoup import os from dotenv import load_dotenv browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) load_dotenv ( ) proxy_url = os . getenv ( "PROXY_URL" ) if proxy_url : browser . session . proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url }

import mechanicalsoup import os from dotenv import load_dotenv browser = mechanicalsoup . StatefulBrowser ( soup_config = { "features" : "lxml" } , raise_on_404 = True , user_agent = "my-scraper/1.0" ) browser . open ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) load_dotenv ( ) proxy_url = os . getenv ( "PROXY_URL" ) if proxy_url : browser . session . proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url }

Rotating vs. sticky sessions

Proxy providers typically offer 2 session modes, and which one you need depends on whether your scraper maintains an authentication state. Decodo controls this through the port number you connect to.

Rotating sessions (port 7000) assign a different IP to each request. This works well for unauthenticated bulk collection (scraping product pages, collecting public listings) because each request appears to come from a different user, and no single IP accumulates enough hits to trigger a block.

browser . session . proxies = { "http" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" }

browser . session . proxies = { "http" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_USERNAME:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" }

Sticky sessions (such as port 10001, 10002, etc.) maintain the same IP for a set duration (up to 24 hours for residential proxies). These are mandatory for authenticated scraping because the target server associates your session cookies with the IP address that logged in. If the IP changes mid-session, the server sees a new address presenting cookies it issued to a different address, and it will often invalidate the session or flag the request.

browser . session . proxies = { "http" : "http://user-YOUR_USERNAME-sessionduration-1440:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10001" , "https" : "http://user-YOUR_USERNAME-sessionduration-1440:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10001" }

browser . session . proxies = { "http" : "http://user-YOUR_USERNAME-sessionduration-1440:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10001" , "https" : "http://user-YOUR_USERNAME-sessionduration-1440:YOUR_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10001" }

As a rule of thumb, use sticky sessions for anything that involves a login flow (covered in the session management section) and rotating sessions for everything else. You can also target specific countries by swapping the endpoint, for example, us.decodo.com:10000 for US-based IPs. For more on how sticky and rotating sessions work, the docs walk through configuration.

Residential vs. datacenter proxies

MechanicalSoup sends standard HTTP requests without a browser fingerprint (no WebGL canvas, no font list, no screen dimensions). That means the proxy IP itself becomes the primary signal anti-bot systems use to evaluate your request. The IP's ASN (Autonomous System Number) tells the target site which network the request originates from, and datacenter ASNs (AWS, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean) are well-known and easy to filter.

Residential proxies use IPs assigned to real ISPs (Comcast, Vodafone, BT), so the ASN looks like a regular home internet connection. For targets with aggressive IP filtering, this is the difference between getting blocked on the 3rd request and running a full crawl.