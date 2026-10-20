Poisoned SERPs: How To Tell Them From Real Ranking Drops

How should you report ranking changes while poisoning continues?

Agencies and in-house teams need reporting rules that survive noisy data. The habits below keep stakeholders from reacting to one bad reading. Most SERP monitoring setups support alerts that wait for a second reading. The Search Console Performance report holds 16 months of data. Exports from this period keep a record after that window closes.

Annotate dashboards and client reports from September 20, 2026 onward.

Mark single-day drops as unconfirmed until a second reading or Search Console agrees.

Report volatile keywords on positions held across three days.

Set alert rules that need two consecutive readings before they fire.

Export Search Console data for this period to give later comparisons a clean reference.

How do you collect accurate SERP data?

Teams that run their own collection can catch poisoning before it reaches a report. Decodo's Web Data API returns the full parsed SERP, so the checks run on fields instead of raw HTML. The guide below builds a validation step into collection with Python. It reuses the parts you'd need to build your own rank tracker. The examples track "project management software" on US desktop.

Step #1: Get your API key

Create an account on the Decodo dashboard and open the Web Data API section. The free plan includes up to 10K requests a month, with no credit card required. Copy your API key and store it as an environment variable, so it stays out of your code. Then install the one library the script needs.

export DECODO_API_KEY = "your_api_key" pip install requests

The script needs Python 3.9 or newer.

Step #2: Fetch a parsed Google SERP

Start the script with the imports and settings that later steps use. Each setting is explained in the step that uses it.

import json import os import time from collections import Counter from datetime import date from urllib . parse import urlparse import requests API_URL = "https://data.decodo.com/v1/scrape" API_KEY = os . environ . get ( "DECODO_API_KEY" ) READINGS_FILE = "readings.jsonl" MIN_READINGS = 5 MIN_SHARE = 0.6 THRESHOLD = 0.5 SHIFT_DAYS = 3 RETRY_DELAY = 60

The google_search target returns structured JSON when parse is set to true. The function arguments use the same names as the API parameters, so each line of the request body reads "parameter: your value". The defaults cover US desktop. See the Google Search template for the full parameter list. These parameters matter most for poisoning checks:

geo sets the country, so you can compare markets.

device_type switches between desktop and mobile results.

page_count sets how many result pages to fetch, from 1 to 10.

parse returns structured JSON, so you skip HTML parsing.

def fetch_serp ( query , geo = "United States" , device_type = "desktop" , page_count = 1 ) : """Fetch one parsed Google SERP through the Web Data API.""" payload = { "target" : "google_search" , "query" : query , "geo" : geo , "device_type" : device_type , "page_count" : page_count , "parse" : True , } headers = { "accept" : "application/json" , "content-type" : "application/json" , "authorization" : f"Bearer { API_KEY } " , } response = requests . post ( API_URL , json = payload , headers = headers , timeout = 180 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) return response . json ( )

One page covers most daily checks, and each extra page adds to usage.

Step #3: Turn the response into a reading

A position number alone can't reveal poisoning. A reading keeps the top-10 organic domains in order, plus two page-shape signals. The first is whether an AI Overview appeared. The second is how many result pages Google offers (last_visible_page). In the parsed response, organic results sit under results[].content.results.results.organic, and each one has a url.

def to_domain ( url ) : """Normalize a URL to its host without a leading www.""" return urlparse ( url ) . netloc . lower ( ) . removeprefix ( "www." ) def parse_reading ( response , top = 10 ) : """Turn a parsed SERP response into the fields the checks need.""" pages = [ item [ "content" ] [ "results" ] for item in response . get ( "results" , [ ] ) ] organic = [ result for page in pages for result in page [ "results" ] . get ( "organic" , [ ] ) ] domains = [ ] for result in organic : domain = to_domain ( result . get ( "url" , "" ) ) if domain and domain not in domains : domains . append ( domain ) return { "domains" : domains [ : top ] , "has_ai_overview" : bool ( pages and pages [ 0 ] [ "results" ] . get ( "ai_overviews" ) ) , "last_visible_page" : pages [ 0 ] . get ( "last_visible_page" ) if pages else None , }

Step #4: Store readings and build a rolling baseline

Each reading goes into a local file, one JSON object per line. That's enough for a few keywords. Swap in a database once you track more.

def load_readings ( path = READINGS_FILE ) : """Load stored readings, oldest first.""" if not os . path . exists ( path ) : return [ ] with open ( path ) as file : return [ json . loads ( line ) for line in file if line . strip ( ) ] def save_readings ( readings , path = READINGS_FILE ) : """Write all readings back to storage, one JSON object per line.""" with open ( path , "w" ) as file : for reading in readings : file . write ( json . dumps ( reading ) + "

" )

The baseline is the keyword's set of usual domains: those in the top 10 on at least 60% of readings from the last 28 days. It skips readings that were quarantined. Otherwise, poisoned data would drift into the baseline. Like Nozzle's study, it needs at least five readings before it judges a keyword. Until then, readings are stored with the status baseline and aren't scored.

def build_baseline ( readings , keyword , days = 28 ) : """Usual domains: in the top 10 on at least MIN_SHARE of trusted readings.""" trusted = [ r for r in readings if r [ "keyword" ] == keyword and r [ "status" ] not in ( "quarantine" , "superseded" ) and ( date . today ( ) - date . fromisoformat ( r [ "date" ] ) ) . days <= days ] if len ( trusted ) < MIN_READINGS : return set ( ) counts = Counter ( d for r in trusted for d in set ( r [ "domains" ] ) ) return { d for d , n in counts . items ( ) if n / len ( trusted ) >= MIN_SHARE }

Step #5: Score each new reading

Score a reading by the share of baseline domains it contains. A normal reading usually keeps 8 or 9 of 10. A poisoned one often keeps 2 or fewer. The script flags readings below 0.5. Tune that threshold per keyword set: volatile news keywords may need a lower one, and stable commercial keywords can take a higher one.

def overlap_share ( domains , baseline ) : """Share of baseline domains present in a reading, from 0 to 1.""" if not baseline : return None return round ( len ( set ( domains ) & baseline ) / len ( baseline ) , 2 )

Step #6: Re-fetch flagged readings

A poisoned page returns HTTP 200, so it looks like a normal successful response. Nothing in the request flags it, so your code has to catch it and fetch again. The function waits a minute and fetches the SERP again. To re-fetch from a different setup, pass any fetch_serp parameter in retry_params, such as {"geo": "Texas,United States"} for another location in the same market. It returns one of four statuses:

store: the first reading passed the check.

store_retry: the first reading failed, the re-fetch passed, and the re-fetch becomes the reading of record.

quarantine: both readings failed. Keep it on file, but out of reports.

baseline: the keyword doesn't have five readings yet, so nothing was scored.

def validate_reading ( keyword , baseline , retry_params = None ) : """Fetch a reading, and re-fetch once if it looks poisoned.""" reading = parse_reading ( fetch_serp ( keyword ) ) share = overlap_share ( reading [ "domains" ] , baseline ) if share is None : return { ** reading , "status" : "baseline" , "share" : None } if share >= THRESHOLD : return { ** reading , "status" : "store" , "share" : share } time . sleep ( RETRY_DELAY ) retry = parse_reading ( fetch_serp ( keyword , ** ( retry_params or { } ) ) ) retry_share = overlap_share ( retry [ "domains" ] , baseline ) if retry_share >= THRESHOLD : return { ** retry , "status" : "store_retry" , "share" : retry_share } return { ** retry , "status" : "quarantine" , "share" : retry_share }

Step #7: Promote real ranking shifts

Most poisoned readings recover within three days. A new set of domains that holds through three quarantined days in a row is more likely a real ranking shift. When that happens, the function promotes those readings and retires the old ones. The keyword then rebuilds its baseline from the new set. Until it has five readings again, new readings are stored as baseline.

def promote_real_shift ( readings , keyword ) : """Accept a new domain set that held through SHIFT_DAYS quarantined readings in a row.""" own = [ i for i , r in enumerate ( readings ) if r [ "keyword" ] == keyword ] recent = own [ - SHIFT_DAYS : ] if len ( recent ) < SHIFT_DAYS or any ( readings [ i ] [ "status" ] != "quarantine" for i in recent ) : return readings first = set ( readings [ recent [ 0 ] ] [ "domains" ] ) if any ( overlap_share ( readings [ i ] [ "domains" ] , first ) < THRESHOLD for i in recent [ 1 : ] ) : return readings older = set ( own [ : - SHIFT_DAYS ] ) return [ { ** r , "status" : "promoted" } if i in recent else { ** r , "status" : "superseded" } if i in older else r for i , r in enumerate ( readings ) ]

Step #8: Run it daily and track the flag rate

The main function ties the steps together. For each keyword, it builds the baseline, validates a fresh reading, stores it, and checks for a real shift. It also prints the flag rate: the share of today's scored readings that ended in quarantine. Track it as a data quality metric. A spike tells you collection conditions changed before clients notice. Nozzle's numbers show how far that rate can swing between countries and collection routes.

def flag_rate ( readings , day ) : """Share of the day's judged readings that ended in quarantine.""" judged = [ r for r in readings if r [ "date" ] == day and r [ "status" ] != "baseline" ] if not judged : return None return round ( sum ( r [ "status" ] == "quarantine" for r in judged ) / len ( judged ) , 2 ) def main ( keywords ) : readings = load_readings ( ) today = date . today ( ) . isoformat ( ) for keyword in keywords : baseline = build_baseline ( readings , keyword ) result = validate_reading ( keyword , baseline ) readings = readings + [ { "keyword" : keyword , "date" : today , ** result } ] readings = promote_real_shift ( readings , keyword ) print ( f" { keyword } : { result [ 'status' ] } (overlap { result [ 'share' ] } )" ) save_readings ( readings ) print ( f"Flag rate today: { flag_rate ( readings , today ) } " )

Run the script once a day, for example with cron:

0 6 * * * cd / path / to / script & & python3 serp_check . py

You can also use the n8n integration to trigger the script and store the results automatically. Then all that's left is a quick review of the output.

Step #9: Test the logic without an API key

The live tracker needs five daily readings before it scores anything. The demo lets you see the scoring right away. It builds a baseline from five sample readings, based on real US desktop SERPs for the keyword. Then it scores two readings against it. The normal one keeps 8 of the 10 usual domains. The poisoned one keeps 2, with forums, social platforms, and a foreign country-code domain in their place. The demo runs offline and writes nothing to storage.

SAMPLE_HISTORY = [ [ "wrike.com" , "paymoapp.com" , "icagile.com" , "zapier.com" , "teamwork.com" , "projectmanager.com" , "en.wikipedia.org" , "microsoft.com" , "thedigitalprojectmanager.com" , "asana.com" ] , [ "wrike.com" , "paymoapp.com" , "icagile.com" , "teamwork.com" , "zapier.com" , "microsoft.com" , "projectmanager.com" , "thedigitalprojectmanager.com" , "project-management.com" , "zoho.com" ] , [ "wrike.com" , "paymoapp.com" , "icagile.com" , "zapier.com" , "teamwork.com" , "projectmanager.com" , "microsoft.com" , "thedigitalprojectmanager.com" , "en.wikipedia.org" , "asana.com" ] , [ "wrike.com" , "paymoapp.com" , "icagile.com" , "teamwork.com" , "zapier.com" , "projectmanager.com" , "microsoft.com" , "thedigitalprojectmanager.com" , "project-management.com" , "openproject.org" ] , [ "wrike.com" , "paymoapp.com" , "icagile.com" , "teamwork.com" , "zapier.com" , "projectmanager.com" , "microsoft.com" , "thedigitalprojectmanager.com" , "asana.com" , "en.wikipedia.org" ] , ] SAMPLE_NORMAL = [ "wrike.com" , "paymoapp.com" , "icagile.com" , "teamwork.com" , "zapier.com" , "projectmanager.com" , "microsoft.com" , "thedigitalprojectmanager.com" , "project-management.com" , "zoho.com" , ] SAMPLE_POISONED = [ "quora.com" , "coursera.org" , "wrike.com" , "glassdoor.com" , "udemy.com" , "capterra.co.uk" , "asana.com" , "pcmag.com" , "indeed.com" , "medium.com" , ] def demo ( ) : """Score two sample readings offline, so the logic runs without an API key.""" today = date . today ( ) . isoformat ( ) history = [ { "keyword" : "demo" , "date" : today , "domains" : domains , "status" : "store" } for domains in SAMPLE_HISTORY ] baseline = build_baseline ( history , "demo" ) print ( f"Baseline: { len ( baseline ) } usual domains from { len ( history ) } sample readings" ) for label , domains in ( ( "Normal" , SAMPLE_NORMAL ) , ( "Poisoned" , SAMPLE_POISONED ) ) : share = overlap_share ( domains , baseline ) verdict = "store" if share >= THRESHOLD else "re-fetch before storing" print ( f" { label } reading: overlap { share } , { verdict } " ) if __name__ == "__main__" : if API_KEY : main ( [ "project management software" ] ) else : print ( "DECODO_API_KEY isn't set, so this is the offline demo.

" ) demo ( )

Run it without a key, and the output looks like this:

DECODO_API_KEY isn't set , so this is the offline demo . Baseline : 10 usual domains from 5 sample readings Normal reading : overlap 0.8 , store Poisoned reading : overlap 0.2 , re - fetch before storing

Why use Decodo's Web Data API for SERP validation?

Validation needs the full SERP, beyond a single position number. The Web Data API gives SEO teams that data in parsed form. The Web Data API endpoints post covers the /search endpoint, which suits quick re-checks. Here's what the API covers for this workflow.

Parsed Google results cover organic positions, AI Overviews, People Also Ask, local pack, and related searches.

cover organic positions, AI Overviews, People Also Ask, local pack, and related searches. Location, device, and language parameters let you re-fetch a suspicious reading from another setup.

let you re-fetch a suspicious reading from another setup. Multi-page requests expose pagination depth , one of the signs of poisoning.

, one of the signs of poisoning. Built-in anti-bot handling takes care of blocks and CAPTCHA pages.

takes care of blocks and CAPTCHA pages. The /search endpoint returns Google organic results as JSON with the title, URL, snippet, and position for every query. No ads, no widgets, no HTML to clean up.

Anti-bot handling covers the blocked-request layer. Your overlap check covers what Google returns. Start on the free plan and test the check on your own keywords. Then scale up with SERP monitoring with Decodo.