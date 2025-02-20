Impact on different user groups

Let's examine how the removal affected different groups of users and professionals:

SEO professionals

SEOs monitoring hundreds or thousands of keywords now require significantly more requests to capture full ranking distributions. What once required 1,000 queries may now need 10,000. This increases scraping time, infrastructure use, and the likelihood of blocks.

SEO platforms had to quickly adjust their tracking engines, often at higher operational cost, which may eventually impact pricing. Some users also experienced apparent drops in impressions as reporting structures changed, even when rankings stayed similar.

Data analysts & researchers

Academic and market research teams that relied on script-based bulk extraction now face higher friction. Scripts that once fetched 100 results per query must now paginate across multiple calls.

This complicates pipelines, increases processing time, and disrupts historical consistency, as new datasets are no longer directly comparable to past collections.

Web scraping operations

Perhaps those feeling the biggest pain are the folks running web scraping operations – whether that's an in-house data engineering team at a company, or an individual developer maintaining a scraping script.

Instead of fetching all results in one request, they now must paginate using parameters like start=0, start=10, start=20, and so on. This multiplies request volume, increases bandwidth and proxy consumption, heightens detection risk, and raises the likelihood of blocks.

Advanced users & productivity enthusiasts

Even individuals who used num=100 for convenience lost a preferred workflow. Scanning long lists of results in one view is no longer supported, forcing a return to clicking through pages. There is no native substitute in Google settings, and productivity extensions that relied on it must be reworked or retired.

Overall, the impact of killing num=100 reverberated through technical and professional circles. SEO agencies, software developers, data scientists, and advanced search users all had to recalibrate.

In the short term, teams scrambled to implement quick fixes, such as adding pagination logic or reducing the scope of data collection.

But the long-term question loomed larger: How do we ensure reliable access to the data we need when Google can change the rules overnight? This leads us to consider the various options available for obtaining comprehensive Google search results.

Workarounds and alternative approaches

If you've been affected by Google's num=100 change, the big question is: What now? Luckily, we have the answer you need. First, let's start by laying out your options.

Understanding your options

You have multiple paths depending on scale, resources, and urgency:

Manual or ad-hoc methods . Manually clicking through pages or using browser tools. Suitable only for one-off needs.

. Manually clicking through pages or using browser tools. Suitable only for one-off needs. Unofficial tricks . Hidden parameters or endpoints that are not supported by Google. Usually short-lived and risky.

. Hidden parameters or endpoints that are not supported by Google. Usually short-lived and risky. DIY scraping with pagination . Writing scripts to paginate using start= values and scrape SERPs. Works, but requires maintenance and faces detection issues.

. Writing scripts to paginate using start= values and scrape SERPs. Works, but requires maintenance and faces detection issues. Official Google custom search API . Google's supported method for getting results through JSON. Reliable but costly at scale and limited to 10 results per call.

. Google's supported method for getting results through JSON. Reliable but costly at scale and limited to 10 results per call. Third-party SERP APIs. Tools like Decodo's Web Scraping API that handle proxy rotation, pagination, and parsing for you. Paid but designed for scale and consistency.

Each option carries trade-offs in terms of time, reliability, scalability, cost, and maintenance effort.

Manual pagination (limited effectiveness)

The simplest fallback is manually paging through results. You run the query and click through pages 1 to 10 to reach 100 results. You could also write a lightweight macro to assist.

There are some pros:

Easy to do in a browser

No direct cost

Works within Google's intended usage

But there are also some drawbacks:

Extremely time-consuming beyond a few queries

Automation risks detection and blocks

Data may shift between pages for volatile queries

Not practical for recurring or large-scale collection

This method is best for infrequent use or small personal research tasks.

Undocumented alternative endpoints (volatile)

After num=100 was removed, some developers located internal Google endpoints used by other Google interfaces. While these may temporarily return additional results, they are fragile, unsupported, and often violate Google's terms. Google actively blocks these once discovered.

This path is typically used by hobbyists testing ideas rather than businesses that need reliable, long-term data access.

Browser automation (complex and resource-heavy)

Some users turned to browser automation using tools like Selenium or Puppeteer to simulate human browsing, run queries, click pagination, and extract results.

The pros of this method:

High accuracy and realistic SERP rendering

Can capture dynamic elements or infinite scroll behavior

Flexible for interactive elements

The cons for this:

Much slower than API-based methods

Requires substantial infrastructure to run at scale

Prone to CAPTCHAs and blockers

Requires ongoing maintenance as Google's UI changes

Browser automation is the best option for small projects with technical resources or temporary use when an immediate workaround is required.

Official Google Custom Search API (limited scale)

Google's Custom Search JSON API provides a structured, approved way to retrieve SERP-like data. You create a Custom Search Engine (CSE) configured to search the full web, then query it with an API key.

For users choosing this method, there are some wins:

Officially supported and stable

Returns structured JSON (no HTML scraping needed)

Safe from being blocked when used within quota

Still, there are quite a few drawbacks:

Limited free quota (typically 100 queries per day)

Paid usage becomes expensive at higher volumes

Restricted to 10 results per call, requiring pagination

May not fully match live Google rankings

Not designed for high-volume SEO or competitive analysis tools

This method is the best for small-scale applications, prototypes, internal tools, or limited daily querying until a scalable solution is adopted.

Professional SERP APIs (Recommended for businesses)

For most serious users and businesses, the most practical long-term solution is using a professional SERP API. These third-party services are designed specifically to deliver search results at scale without requiring you to manage proxies, handle CAPTCHAs, or maintain scraping infrastructure.

APIs like Decodo's Web Scraping API handle proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solving, pagination, timing, and rate limits in the background. Instead of parsing HTML manually, you receive structured JSON or CSV with titles, URLs, snippets, and SERP features.

You can request large result sets and specify location or device preferences, often in a single call. When Google changes its layout or logic, the provider updates its backend so your workflow continues without modification.

Power users can collect real-time data from SERP easier and unlock these advantages:

Not dependent on Google's removed parameters . Professional APIs do not rely on unsupported tricks like num=100. When Google removed that parameter, these providers adjusted their backend logic automatically, allowing users to continue retrieving 100 results with no code changes.

. Professional APIs do not rely on unsupported tricks like num=100. When Google removed that parameter, these providers adjusted their backend logic automatically, allowing users to continue retrieving 100 results with no code changes. Automatic proxy rotation and CAPTCHA handling . Providers maintain large pools of residential and mobile proxies from multiple regions. They detect blocks, rotate IPs, and solve CAPTCHAs so you receive clean responses without disruptions.

. Providers maintain large pools of residential and mobile proxies from multiple regions. They detect blocks, rotate IPs, and solve CAPTCHAs so you receive clean responses without disruptions. High success rates and low latency . Enterprise-grade APIs are designed for performance and scale, typically achieving 99%+ success rates while returning full result sets in seconds, even under high request volumes.

. Enterprise-grade APIs are designed for performance and scale, typically achieving 99%+ success rates while returning full result sets in seconds, even under high request volumes. Structured output . Results are provided in clean JSON or CSV, with titles, URLs, snippets, rankings, and often special SERP elements such as Featured Snippets, People Also Ask boxes, and image carousels. No HTML parsing or DOM maintenance is required.

. Results are provided in clean JSON or CSV, with titles, URLs, snippets, rankings, and often special SERP elements such as Featured Snippets, People Also Ask boxes, and image carousels. No HTML parsing or DOM maintenance is required. Pagination abstraction . If you request 100 or 200 results, the provider handles the pagination loop automatically and returns a single combined dataset.

. If you request 100 or 200 results, the provider handles the pagination loop automatically and returns a single combined dataset. Geographic and device targeting . You can simulate searches from specific cities or countries and choose between mobile or desktop views. User agents and localized IPs are handled for you.

. You can simulate searches from specific cities or countries and choose between mobile or desktop views. User agents and localized IPs are handled for you. Scalable and supported. Professional APIs are built to handle thousands or millions of requests daily. Many offer uptime guarantees, customer support, and SLAs that make them suitable for critical workflows.

This method is the best for business-critical operations requiring scale and reliability. If you run an SEO SaaS, or a marketing agency tracking thousands of keywords, or any application where you need lots of Google data reliably and regularly, professional SERP APIs are the go-to solution. For a detailed comparison, check out our guide on choosing the best web scraping services.