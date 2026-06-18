If you're new to Pyppeteer, focus on the overall flow rather than every line of code. launch() starts a browser, newPage() opens a new tab, and goto() loads the target website.

The extraction happens inside querySelectorAllEval(). Pyppeteer finds every element matching the CSS selector and passes those elements to a JavaScript function running inside the page. That function extracts the title and price for each book and returns the results to Python.

The try/finally block ensures the browser closes even if something goes wrong. Without it, failed scripts can leave Chromium processes running in the background.

Notice that the browser launches with headless=True, which means Chromium runs without opening a visible browser window. That's the standard setting for production scraping. While building a scraper, however, it can be useful to switch to headless=False so you can watch the browser interact with the page and debug selectors more easily.

Note: If you see BrowserError: Browser closed unexpectedly, the bundled Chromium build may not be compatible with your environment. In that case, install Chrome and point Pyppeteer to your local browser using the executablePath argument.

For example, this works on macOS:

browser = await launch ( headless = False , executablePath = "/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome" )

Once you're comfortable launching pages and extracting content, the next step is learning how to interact with websites through clicks, forms, navigation events, and wait conditions.

Interacting with pages: clicks, forms, navigation, and waits

The previous example loaded a page and extracted data immediately. Real websites are rarely that simple. You often need to click buttons, submit forms, navigate between pages, or wait for content to load before the information you want becomes available.

Most of that work comes down to a handful of methods. Use page.click() to click buttons and links, page.type() to enter text into forms, and page.select() to choose an option from a dropdown menu:

await page . click ( ".load-more" ) await page . type ( "#search" , "python web scraping" , { "delay" : 50 } ) await page . select ( "#category" , "books" )

The methods that usually determine whether a scraper succeeds or fails are the wait strategies. It's tempting to drop an asyncio.sleep(3) between steps and move on, but fixed delays are both slow and unreliable. Too short and the element isn't there yet. Too long and you waste time on every page.

Instead, wait for something specific to happen. Use page.waitForSelector() when you need to wait for an element to appear on the page:

await page . waitForSelector ( ".product_pod" )

Use page.waitForNavigation() after a click or form submission that loads a new page:

await page . waitForNavigation ( )

And if a website exposes a JavaScript condition that indicates loading is complete, use page.waitForFunction():

await page . waitForFunction ( "() => window.dataReady === true" )

Choosing the right wait strategy is one of the biggest factors in scraper reliability. Many browser automation failures are not caused by bad selectors. They happen because the script tries to interact with a page before the page is ready.

Infinite-scroll websites are a common example. The typical pattern is to scroll down, wait for new content to load, and then repeat:

await page . evaluate ( "window.scrollBy(0, document.body.scrollHeight)" ) await page . waitForSelector ( ".new-item" )

Some websites also open content in new tabs or popup windows. In those cases, browser.pages() returns a list of currently open tabs, allowing you to switch between them and continue scraping.

Alert and confirmation dialogs require their own event handler. Use the page's dialog event and accept the dialog when it appears:

page . on ( "dialog" , lambda dialog : asyncio . ensure_future ( dialog . accept ( ) ) )

The key takeaway is that browser automation is often less about extracting data and more about managing page state.

Cookies, sessions, and logged-in scraping

Clicking buttons and navigating pages gets you through public content. The next step is accessing pages behind a login, which is where cookies and session persistence come in.

The difference between a scraper that logs in on every run and one that picks up where it left off is how it handles sessions. Pyppeteer gives you two common approaches.

The lightweight option is to save cookies after logging in. Use page.cookies() to retrieve them, write them to a JSON file, and then load them back with page.setCookie() before the next run. This works well for many sites and is easy to implement.

The more robust option is to use a persistent browser profile. Launch Chromium with a user data directory:

browser = await launch ( userDataDir = "./profile" )

This tells Chromium to store cookies, local storage, and other browser state in that folder and reuse it across runs. Because it preserves more than just cookies, this approach is often more reliable for sites that use additional authentication mechanisms.

Automating the login itself is straightforward against a sandbox such as quotes.toscrape.com/login.

Navigate to the login page, fill in the credentials, submit the form, and wait for the page to reload:

import os await page . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/login" ) await page . type ( "input[name='username']" , os . getenv ( "SITE_USER" ) ) await page . type ( "input[name='password']" , os . getenv ( "SITE_PASS" ) ) await asyncio . gather ( page . waitForNavigation ( ) , page . click ( "input[type='submit']" ) )

In this example, the username and password are loaded from environment variables rather than being hard-coded into the script. That is a good habit to adopt early. Credentials inevitably change, and keeping them outside your code reduces the risk of accidentally committing them to source control.

When the script runs, Pyppeteer opens the login page, fills in the form fields, clicks the Login button, and waits for the resulting navigation to complete.

The screenshot below shows the automation just before the form is submitted.