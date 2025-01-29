TL;DR

Charles Proxy works as a man-in-the-middle proxy that intercepts and decrypts HTTP/HTTPS traffic for debugging, testing, and scraping.

The tool allows users to inspect, edit, replay, and rewrite requests and responses in real time, including headers, cookies, payloads, and API calls.

Charles supports desktop and mobile traffic monitoring, SSL proxying, bandwidth throttling, WebSocket inspection, and network simulation across macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Web scrapers use Charles to discover hidden API endpoints, capture authentication headers and tokens, replicate browser requests, and troubleshoot anti-bot protections.

While powerful for traffic analysis and development, Charles Proxy is best suited for debugging and workflow discovery rather than large-scale production scraping.

What is Charles Proxy and how does it work?

Charles Proxy is a HTTP proxy and cross-platform web debugging application that runs locally and intercepts all HTTP/HTTPS traffic passing through it. It works as a local proxy server that sits between a client and the Internet, often defined as a man-in-the-middle debugging proxy, because it captures HTTP/HTTPS traffic between applications/browsers and servers.

Without the proxy, your app communicates with the server directly, so the connection is encrypted and you can’t see what’s being sent. But with Charles, the device sends the traffic through it first, allowing you to see all the raw data in plain text.

More precisely, Charles Proxy routes browser or device traffic through a local proxy (with a default port 8888) and captures the request/response cycles in their entirety, including headers, cookies, payloads, and timing data. It also captures network and session metadata (i.e. hostnames, URLs, protocol, port), request/response size (i.e. the total size of data exchanged), client info, and specialized data types. Developers and testers can intercept, inspect, and modify this traffic in real time.

The process provides a glimpse into network communications for developers, testers, web scrapers, and anyone who needs to inspect requests. This is useful for debugging APIs, reverse-engineering apps, analyzing web behavior, improving performance, and simulating network conditions without changing the backend code. Charles Proxy can also capture website traffic, analyze dynamically loaded content, and help reverse-engineer APIs for more efficient scrapers.

The left-hand panel offers two traffic analysis views. Structure view organizes requests by domain and URL path in a tree, making it useful for navigating complex APIs and finding endpoints. Sequence view lists requests chronologically, helping debug traffic flow, identify latency, and track API call order.

Charles Proxy supports macOS (including Apple Silicon), Windows, and Linux, and can automatically configure proxy and browser settings on macOS and Windows. Because it is Java-based, it runs across multiple desktop operating systems and can also capture traffic from mobile devices on the same network.

Charles offers a fully featured 30-day free trial. After that, users can choose between a single-user license or a site license for multiple computers.

Key features and capabilities

With SSL proxying enabled through its root certificate, Charles can decrypt HTTPS traffic for analyzing modern web and mobile apps. Breakpoints let you pause and edit requests or responses, while the Rewrite tool automatically modifies headers, URLs, parameters, or responses without changing code.

Map Remote and Map Local allow request redirection to different servers or local files for easier frontend and backend testing. Charles also supports bandwidth throttling to simulate slow network conditions and includes native WebSocket inspection.

Captured sessions can be recorded, replayed, and exported for offline analysis, bug reproduction, or team sharing. It supports JSON, JSON-RPC, SOAP, and XML-RPC in a readable format.

Installing and configuring Charles Proxy

In this section, we’ll provide a simple, step-by-step guide to help you easily install Charles Proxy and configure it for different environments.

When launched, Charles can automatically configure your OS and browser. You can find this option in the browser menu, or go to the Proxy menu and check Windows Proxy or macOS Proxy.

Alternatively, you can set it up manually, typically like this:

Run Charles on your device. Configure the proxy by setting your browser or mobile device to use your computer's IP address and port 8888. Install the Charles Root Certificate on your device for HTTPS inspection. Inspect and modify data.

Desktop setup

To set up Charles Proxy on desktop, download and install the application from the official website.

Open Charles and go to Proxy. Charles will attempt to auto-configure system proxy settings on launch; check that web traffic appears in the main window in order to verify. In Proxy Settings, enter the computer's Local IP address and configure the port (default proxy runs on localhost 8888). Enable Proxy, Windows/macOS Proxy and install the Root Certificate via Help → SSL Proxying.

Mobile device configuration (iOS)

To configure Charles Proxy on iOS, connect your iOS device to the same Wi-Fi network running the proxy.

Open Charles, go to Help → Local IP Address to get your computer’s IP.

→ to get your computer’s IP. Go to Settings → Wi-Fi → the info icon next to your network.

→ → the info icon next to your network. Click Configure Proxy and set it to Manual .

and set it to . Set Server to your computer's IP and Port to 8888, then Save .

to your computer's IP and to 8888, then . A prompt will appear → allow connection.

Open Safari on iOS and visit chls.pro/ssl to install the SSL certificate in Settings → General → VPN & Device Management .

to install the SSL certificate in → → . Trust the certificate in Settings → General → About → Certificate Trust Settings → enable Charles Proxy CA .

→ → → → enable . In Charles, go to Proxy → SSL Proxying Settings → click Enable SSL Proxying → add a location with * for host and port to capture all traffic.

Mobile device configuration (Android)

To configure Charles Proxy on Android, follow the same instructions for Wi-Fi, Manual setting, and port 8888. Go to Settings → Wi-Fi on your Android device.

Hold the connected network to open the menu and select Modify Network .

. Choose Advanced Options → Proxy → Manual .

→ → . Enter your computer's IP address as the Proxy Hostname and 8888 as the Port → Save .

and 8888 as the → . Open your mobile browser and go to chls.pro/ssl .

. Download the SSL Certificate and install it.

Note: Depending on your Android version, to install the SSL Certificate, you may need to go to Settings → Security → Credential Storage. For Android 7+ (Nougat and later), apps ignore user-installed certificates, so you need a custom Network Security Configuration in the app. Add a networkSecurityConfig file.

Setting up SSL proxying and certificate management

To avoid some of the most common friction points for new users, first we need to understand several crucial points. SSL proxying is essential because without it, there is no middle point that decrypts and re-encrypts traffic, which means that the encrypted requests will not become readable content.

SSL proxying enables traffic inspection for security analysis, debugging, and web scraping while masking user IP addresses. To use it, you must install and trust Charles Proxy’s Root Certificate on each device so it can securely intercept HTTPS traffic.

Charles generates unique certificates for each installation, and certificates should never be shared across devices. Once configured, all internet traffic passes through Charles before reaching the target server and returning to the device.

On macOS, install the certificate through Help → SSL Proxying → Install Charles Root Certificate, then set it to Always Trust in Keychain Access. On Windows, trust it through the system certificate settings.