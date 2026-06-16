Block Requests in Puppeteer: A Practical Guide to Faster, Leaner Scraping

TL;DR

You can use page.setRequestInterception() to intercept each request event and decide what to allow or block

to intercept each request event and decide what to allow or block You can block images, fonts, media, and trackers so that your target site can load faster, and you can cut your request count and bandwidth spend

Switch to CDP-level blocking when you're working with a large URL-based block list and want better performance than request interception can provide

Keep a single request listener per page, and never block resources the target site needs to render its content correctly

When request blocking improves performance but still doesn't solve IP bans, CAPTCHAs, and browser fingerprinting, Decodo's Web Scraping API will handle all of that for you

Why block requests in Puppeteer: Use cases and benefits

Before you write any request interception code, you need to understand why you'd want to block requests in Puppeteer in the first place. Every time Puppeteer loads a web page, Chromium fires off dozens of network requests nobody asked for, including font files, hero images, analytics pixels, ad scripts, tracking libraries, and other assets that have nothing to do with the data you're trying to extract.

Most of the time, you only want a few pieces of information from that page, but your scraper still downloads and processes every one of those extra resources. As I mentioned earlier, those resources make web pages load slower, exhaust your proxy bandwidth, and just generally drive up your scraping costs, which is exactly why request blocking is one of the easiest ways to make your Puppeteer scripts faster and more efficient.

Here are some of the main reasons you need to set up request interception strategies in your Puppeteer scripts:

1. For performance

Performance is usually the biggest reason to block requests. When you block images, fonts, media files, and other non-essential assets, Chromium has fewer resources to download and process, and as a result, pages will load faster, and the overall request count will drop.

For example, if your scraper only needs product names, prices, article text, or metadata, there's no reason to download dozens of image requests that your script will never use. The browser still has to request, download, and render those assets, which will just add to the time it’ll take the web page to load and consume more bandwidth. You can significantly increase your scraper’s performance by blocking these assets without having to alter your data extraction logic.

2. To reduce bandwidth and proxy cost

Bandwidth costs add up fast, especially when you're running scrapers at scale. Residential and mobile proxies are billed per GB, so every image, video, and web font your scraper downloads comes straight out of your proxy budget.

A fully loaded product page can easily weigh 2-4 MB. However, if you block unnecessary assets, that same page may load in less than 1 MB. When you're scraping thousands of pages, those savings add up fast and can make a noticeable difference to your proxy bill.

3. For stealth

When it comes to security, most anti-bot systems these days don’t look at just your IP address anymore; they now load tools like Google Tag Manager, Segment, FingerprintJS, and Hotjar that collect browser fingerprints, study mouse activity, and other session data. When your scraper loads those security scripts put in place, it can expose additional signals that the site can use to identify your scraper.

You can limit the amount of data that these security systems can take concerning your scraper when you block those third-party scripts. It won't hide your scraper completely, but it’ll somewhat reduce the signals with which these systems can track your scraper’s activity.

4. To achieve stability

Every third-party resource your script loads potentially adds another point of failure.

Every other third-party resource that your Puppeteer script loads along with your scraping request adds another potential point of failure for your scraping workflow.

Analytics servers can slow down, advertising networks can delay responses, and CDNs can become unavailable. Any of these issues can make a web page load slower or not load at all, even when the content you need is already available.

Setting up block logic with your Puppeteer scripts will essentially remove many of those dependencies. Web pages will behave more predictably with fewer external resources involved, and your scraper won’t waste time waiting for services that have nothing to do with the data you're collecting. Fewer outgoing requests mean fewer failure points, resulting in a more stable scraping workflow.

When to set up request blocking

Request blocking is useful in almost any scraping workflow, but these are some of the scenarios that it applies to the most:

Large-scale price monitoring . When you're scraping thousands of product pages every day, every image, font, and media file adds extra weight to each request. By blocking these unnecessary assets, you can reduce bandwidth usage, lower proxy costs, and speed up page loads across your entire scraping operation.

. When you're scraping thousands of product pages every day, every image, font, and media file adds extra weight to each request. By blocking these unnecessary assets, you can reduce bandwidth usage, lower proxy costs, and speed up page loads across your entire scraping operation. SERP scraping . Search result pages are packed with ads and tracking scripts that carry none of the data you actually need. Blocking them will strip the page down to just the results, so your scraper can spend its time on what matters instead of loading a dozen marketing tags.

. Search result pages are packed with ads and tracking scripts that carry none of the data you actually need. Blocking them will strip the page down to just the results, so your scraper can spend its time on what matters instead of loading a dozen marketing tags. Scheduled crawls . Small inefficiencies won't seem like much during a single run, but they can add up quickly when a scraper runs on a cron job every few hours. You can optimize each crawl to finish faster by setting your script to load only the resources you need. This will allow you to finish months of scraping in weeks.

. Small inefficiencies won't seem like much during a single run, but they can add up quickly when a scraper runs on a cron job every few hours. You can optimize each crawl to finish faster by setting your script to load only the resources you need. This will allow you to finish months of scraping in weeks. AI and RAG ingestion pipelines. When your goal is to collect rendered HTML or clean text for an LLM, then you don’t need those images, videos, and fonts that load with the web page. You need to block them so that your pipeline will grab just the content it needs while using fewer resources.

When NOT to block requests

Blocking requests can speed things up and cut bandwidth usage, but it isn't always the right move for every project. If you block the wrong resource, you can break the page or stop important content from loading altogether.

Here are the cases where you should leave requests alone.

Running visual regression tests . If you need the page to render exactly as a real user would see it, then blocking assets will only change what the web page loads, which can throw off your scraping results.

. If you need the page to render exactly as a real user would see it, then blocking assets will only change what the web page loads, which can throw off your scraping results. Generating screenshots . Missing images, fonts, and stylesheets can make the web page look bare or broken, thereby making it difficult to screenshot anything useful.

. Missing images, fonts, and stylesheets can make the web page look bare or broken, thereby making it difficult to screenshot anything useful. Scraping a site where critical content is image-based or font-glyph-based . Some websites display product names, prices, and other key details as images or font glyphs instead of plain text. If you block those resources, you inadvertently make that content impossible to extract.

. Some websites display product names, prices, and other key details as images or font glyphs instead of plain text. If you block those resources, you inadvertently make that content impossible to extract. Working with an SPA that gates rendering behind a tracking script. Many SPAs rely on specific scripts to render their main content. If you block the wrong one, the page may never load past a blank screen.

Only block the resources you're certain your scraper doesn't need.

Implementing Request Interception in Puppeteer

Puppeteer gives you a native API method that you can use to intercept and block requests before the browser processes them. That method is page.setRequestInterception(), and it's the foundation of everything in this guide. Once you enable it, Puppeteer will pause every outgoing network request and give your script a chance to decide what happens next. From there, you can inspect the request, decide whether to allow it through, block it entirely, or even return a custom response instead.

Here's how it works step by step.

Activating interception

You activate request interception per web page, not per browser. That means you must call page.setRequestInterception(true) for every page that you want to inspect or block requests.

await page . setRequestInterception ( true ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://example.com' ) ;

Take note of the order of things here, you have to enable interception before calling page.goto(). If you do it vice versa, some requests may already have been sent before your request listener gets attached, and those requests will be sent unchecked and unblocked.

Understanding the HTTPRequest object

That request listener receives an HTTPRequest object every time the browser tries to load something. This object carries all the information about the request, and it gives you the methods you need to control what happens next.

Here are some of those methods:

request.url() – returns the full URL of the request

– returns the full URL of the request request.resourceType() – returns the type of resource being loaded (image, script, font, xhr, etc.)

– returns the type of resource being loaded (image, script, font, xhr, etc.) request.method() – returns the HTTP method being sent ( GET , POST , etc.)

– returns the HTTP method being sent ( , , etc.) request.headers() – returns the request headers being sent

– returns the being sent request.postData() – returns the request body for POST requests

– returns the request body for POST requests request.isNavigationRequest() – returns true if you’re on the main document navigation, not a sub-resource.

The 3 ways to handle a request

Every request that enters your listener must be resolved with exactly one of these 3 methods:

request.continue() – Use this method when you want the request to proceed normally. You can add relevant headers here according to what the request requires to go through. request.abort() – Use this when you want to block request traffic completely. You can pass an optional error code like "blockedbyclient" or "failed" to control what the browser reports back. request.respond() – Use this when you want to return a custom response you construct yourself instead of contacting the original server network. This comes in handy when you’re mocking API calls during testing.

You have to call one of these on every single request. If you don't, the request will hang indefinitely, and your page will never finish loading.

Putting it all together

Here's a quick illustration of how you can implement request interception in your Puppeteer script:

import puppeteer from 'puppeteer-core' ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : 'new' , executablePath : '/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome' , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // Define the deny list by resource type const BLOCKED_TYPES = new Set ( [ 'image' , 'media' , 'font' ] ) ; let blocked = 0 ; let allowed = 0 ; // Name the handler so you can remove it later const requestHandler = ( request ) = > { const type = request . resourceType ( ) ; const url = request . url ( ) ; if ( BLOCKED_TYPES . has ( type ) ) { blocked + + ; console . log ( ` [ BLOCKED ] [ $ { type } ] $ { url } ` ) ; request . abort ( 'blockedbyclient' ) ; } else { allowed + + ; console . log ( ` [ ALLOWED ] [ $ { type } ] $ { url } ` ) ; request . continue ( ) ; } } ; // Activate interception BEFORE goto ( ) await page . setRequestInterception ( true ) ; page . on ( 'request' , requestHandler ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' , { waitUntil : 'domcontentloaded' } ) ; const title = await page . title ( ) ; console . log ( `

Page title : $ { title } ` ) ; console . log ( `Summary : $ { allowed } requests allowed , $ { blocked } requests blocked` ) ; // Remove the request listener before reusing the page page . off ( 'request' , requestHandler ) ; await browser . close ( ) ;

This script above enables request interception in Puppeteer and blocks all image, media, and font requests before they load. As the page loads, it logs which requests were allowed or blocked, then extracts the page title and prints a summary showing the total number of allowed and blocked requests.

Save the file as index.js and run it with node index.js

When the script runs, your terminal will stream every outgoing request tagged with either [BLOCKED] or [ALLOWED], followed by the resource type and URL. Image and font requests will get blocked immediately, while essential resources like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript continue loading so the page can render and parse normally.

Here’s the result you will see on your terminal: