The subdivision netted 93 restaurants the 2 km cell didn't show, for 21 extra requests. That's the strongest comparison here, because both halves ran consecutively against the same cell minutes apart.

At the whole-market scale it's less settled, and the 3 arms are worth seeing together. A single level of splitting cost 605 discovery requests. Recursing a 2nd level to 0.5 km cost 2,743. Not splitting at all cost 187. Those runs are hours apart, so their restaurant counts aren't comparable and only the request costs are. Splitting the capped cells is what the controlled test supports and it's the setting shipped below, but it's more than 3 times the discovery cost of leaving the grid alone. What it yields in restaurant coverage across a whole borough is the number worth measuring on your own market before you commit to splitting at scale. If the bill is your binding constraint, that's the 1st knob to turn, and the 2nd level isn't worth pricing at all.

From here, the collector switches to HTTPX and drops the earlier requests.Session calls entirely: HTTPX provides the same request API as requests plus an async client, so the discovery walk and the offer pass share one code path. Everything from here runs on Python's async model: functions declared async def run concurrently under asyncio.gather, awaited with await, and rate-limited by the asyncio.Semaphore below – worth a quick read of Python's asyncio docs first if this is new to you. The whole rule is reading the page count from the 1st response and recursing on it, and the constants and 2 helpers it relies on are short:

import asyncio , math , random import httpx API = "https://api-gtm.grubhub.com" CLIENT_ID = "beta_UEUvbhDCFm7Ba8VjFQdQ8LT1FiA" UA = ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 " "(KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/151.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) PAGE_CAP = 14 CONCURRENCY = 8 def anon_body ( ) : return { "brand" : "GRUBHUB" , "client_id" : CLIENT_ID , "device_id" : random . randint ( - ( 2 ** 31 ) , 2 ** 31 - 1 ) , "scope" : "anonymous" , } def children ( lat , lon , km ) : dlat = km / 2 / 111.0 dlon = km / 2 / ( 111.0 * math . cos ( math . radians ( lat ) ) ) return [ ( lat - dlat / 2 , lon - dlon / 2 ) , ( lat - dlat / 2 , lon + dlon / 2 ) , ( lat + dlat / 2 , lon - dlon / 2 ) , ( lat + dlat / 2 , lon + dlon / 2 ) , ] def seed_cells ( lat0 , lat1 , lon0 , lon1 , km = 2.0 ) : dlat = km / 111.0 lat = lat0 while lat <= lat1 : dlon = km / ( 111.0 * math . cos ( math . radians ( lat ) ) ) lon = lon0 while lon <= lon1 : yield ( lat , lon ) lon += dlon lat += dlat MANHATTAN = ( 40.702 , 40.878 , - 74.019 , - 73.907 ) FUNDING_TAGS = ( "RESTAURANT_FUNDED" , "THIRD_PARTY_FUNDED" , "GRUBHUB_FUNDED" , ) def funding_of ( offer ) : for tag in offer . get ( "campaign_tags" ) or [ ] : if tag in FUNDING_TAGS : return tag return None async def listing_page ( client , lat , lon , page , order = "delivery" , tries = 3 ) : for attempt in range ( tries ) : r = await client . get ( f" { API } /restaurants/search/search_listing" , params = { "orderMethod" : order , "locationMode" : order . upper ( ) , "facetSet" : "umamiV6" , "pageSize" : 36 , "pageNum" : page , "hideHateos" : "true" , "searchMetrics" : "true" , "latitude" : f" { lat : .6f } " , "longitude" : f" { lon : .6f } " , "preciseLocation" : "true" , "includeOffers" : "true" , "facet" : "offer_category_type:ALL" , } , ) if r . status_code < 500 and r . status_code != 429 : r . raise_for_status ( ) return r . json ( ) await asyncio . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) r . raise_for_status ( )

The discovery pass then walks a cell, collects the flagged restaurants, and splits itself once if the pager returned full:

async def discover ( client , gate , lat , lon , km , found , split_at = 1.0 , order = "delivery" , funders = None , rejects = None , ) : try : async with gate : first = await listing_page ( client , lat , lon , 1 , order ) except Exception as e : if rejects is not None : rejects . append ( ( f" { lat : .4f } , { lon : .4f } " , km , str ( e ) ) ) return pages = min ( ( first . get ( "pager" ) or { } ) . get ( "total_pages" ) or 1 , PAGE_CAP ) rest = [ first ] if pages > 1 : async def page ( p ) : async with gate : return await listing_page ( client , lat , lon , p , order ) results = await asyncio . gather ( * ( page ( p ) for p in range ( 2 , pages + 1 ) ) , return_exceptions = True ) for p , r in zip ( range ( 2 , pages + 1 ) , results ) : if isinstance ( r , Exception ) : if rejects is not None : rejects . append ( ( f" { lat : .4f } , { lon : .4f } " , km , f"page { p } : { r } " ) ) else : rest . append ( r ) for payload in rest : for row in payload . get ( "results" , [ ] ) : if row . get ( "total_offers_count" ) : found [ str ( row [ "restaurant_id" ] ) ] = row . get ( "name" ) for o in row . get ( "available_offers" ) or [ ] : tag = funding_of ( o ) if funders is not None and tag : funders [ o . get ( "campaign_id" ) ] = tag if pages >= PAGE_CAP and km / 2 >= split_at : await asyncio . gather ( * ( discover ( client , gate , a , b , km / 2 , found , split_at , order , funders , rejects ) for a , b in children ( lat , lon , km ) ) )

The offer pass is 1 independent request per restaurant, which makes it the cheapest stage in the pipeline to parallelize. Running the same 87 restaurants at 6 concurrency levels shows where the gain stops mattering:

conc wall_s req / s med_lat p_max codes 1 36.3 2.4 0.40 1.11 { 200 : 87 } 5 6.4 13.5 0.37 0.56 { 200 : 87 } 10 3.4 25.4 0.37 1.02 { 200 : 87 } 20 2.0 43.3 0.39 1.06 { 200 : 87 } 30 1.3 67.4 0.38 0.86 { 200 : 87 } 50 0.9 93.7 0.45 0.56 { 200 : 87 }

Median latency holds near 0.4 seconds at every level, so nothing degraded for this client at this volume. Ship 8 anyway. A measurement of what the endpoint tolerates is a different thing from a decision about what to take from someone else's production service, and with latency that flat, concurrency 8 lands near 20 requests a second against 2.4 sequential. This table measures only the offer-fetch endpoint; the shared semaphore below applies the same limit to discovery's listing calls too, untested at this specific concurrency.

A single shared semaphore governs both stages, so the whole collector is one knob:

async def fetch_offers ( client , gate , restaurant_id , out , rejects ) : try : async with gate : r = await client . get ( f" { API } /offers/availability/ { restaurant_id } " ) if r . status_code != 200 : rejects . append ( ( restaurant_id , None , f"HTTP { r . status_code } " ) ) return payload = r . json ( ) except Exception as e : rejects . append ( ( restaurant_id , None , str ( e ) ) ) return keep = [ ] for raw in payload . get ( "available_offers" ) or [ ] : try : Offer . model_validate ( raw ) keep . append ( raw ) except ValidationError as e : msg = e . errors ( ) [ 0 ] [ "msg" ] . removeprefix ( "Value error, " ) rejects . append ( ( restaurant_id , raw . get ( "title" ) , msg ) ) campaigns = [ ] for raw in payload . get ( "available_campaigns" ) or [ ] : try : Campaign . model_validate ( raw ) campaigns . append ( raw ) except ValidationError as e : msg = e . errors ( ) [ 0 ] [ "msg" ] . removeprefix ( "Value error, " ) rejects . append ( ( restaurant_id , raw . get ( "title" ) , msg ) ) out [ restaurant_id ] = ( keep , campaigns ) def client_for ( ) : limits = httpx . Limits ( max_connections = CONCURRENCY , max_keepalive_connections = CONCURRENCY ) return httpx . AsyncClient ( timeout = 60 , limits = limits , headers = { "User-Agent" : UA , "Accept" : "application/json" , "Origin" : "https://www.grubhub.com" , } , ) async def authenticate ( client ) : r = await client . post ( f" { API } /auth/anon" , json = anon_body ( ) ) r . raise_for_status ( ) client . headers [ "Authorization" ] = ( "Bearer " + r . json ( ) [ "session_handle" ] [ "access_token" ] ) async def collect ( bbox , orders = ( "delivery" , "pickup" ) ) : async with client_for ( ) as client : await authenticate ( client ) gate = asyncio . Semaphore ( CONCURRENCY ) found , out , rejects , funders = { } , { } , [ ] , { } for order in orders : await asyncio . gather ( * ( discover ( client , gate , lat , lon , 2.0 , found , order = order , funders = funders , rejects = rejects , ) for lat , lon in seed_cells ( * bbox ) ) ) await asyncio . gather ( * ( fetch_offers ( client , gate , rid , out , rejects ) for rid in found ) ) return found , out , rejects , funders

By this point your file should hold discount_unit, the Amount, Offer and Campaign models, and anon_body, children, seed_cells, funding_of, listing_page, discover, fetch_offers, client_for, authenticate, and collect, plus the PAGE_CAP, CONCURRENCY, API, CLIENT_ID, UA and MANHATTAN constants – miss any of these and you'll hit a NameError rather than a wrong result. The full collector as one file is also up as a gist, if you'd rather check your assembly against a working copy than this list.

The contract was enforced across 2 markets, both stages, delivery only, so the numbers stay comparable with the cost section below. The per-market lines are what run() prints; the totals under them are a Counter over the stored table, which is 2 lines of driver code rather than part of the collector:

New York NY 358 restaurants , 659 records , 29s , 0 rejected 659 new , 0 gone since the last run Chicago IL 118 restaurants , 222 records , 16s , 0 rejected 222 new , 0 gone since the last run 881 records , 556 with an end date , 0 rejected units : { 'cents_off' : 569 , 'campaign' : 206 , 'free_item_cents' : 41 , 'percent_off' : 38 , 'free_item_unpriced' : 26 , 'free_delivery_cents' : 1 }

Free-item records split 26 unpriced against 41 priced, so the amount_maximum gap appears in the data itself, not as a minor footnote.

Storing offers so the history becomes the product

A table of current offers can't say when a restaurant withdrew an offer early or replaced it, because nothing in the payload records that, and the dates upstream describe a campaign cycle rather than an individual offer's run. Your own table can, within one limit worth stating up front: keying on restaurant plus campaign records the interval a promotion was observed over, not every time it appeared and disappeared. A campaign that ran in July, vanished in August and returned in September leaves the same single row as one that ran all 3 months. Catching that needs the run-time report below, or a row per observation rather than per campaign.

The schema needs a kind column, so loyalty campaigns and discounts stay distinguishable on purpose, not just because value happens to be null for one of them. Keying on restaurant plus campaign lets a re-run refresh a row it's already seen:

import sqlite3 SCHEMA = """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS offers ( restaurant_id TEXT NOT NULL, market TEXT, campaign_id TEXT NOT NULL, kind TEXT, -- 'offer' or 'campaign' title TEXT, description TEXT, unit TEXT, value INTEGER, min_spend_cents INTEGER, end_date TEXT, requires_code INTEGER, funding TEXT, -- who pays: restaurant, third party, Grubhub first_seen TEXT NOT NULL, last_seen TEXT NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (restaurant_id, campaign_id) ); -- A restaurant with no promotions writes no rows above. Refresh() would lose -- that restaurant forever if it read from offers. This table is the tracked set. -- It records when a restaurant last carried anything, which is not the same -- as knowing it is delisted: both cases get a 200 with empty arrays. CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS restaurants ( restaurant_id TEXT PRIMARY KEY, market TEXT, name TEXT, last_ok TEXT, -- last 200 from the offers endpoint last_nonempty TEXT -- last 200 that carried at least 1 record ); """ def normalize ( offer , restaurant_id , market , kind = "offer" , funding = None ) : amount = offer . get ( "amount" ) or { } unit , value = discount_unit ( amount ) if unit is None : unit = kind return ( str ( restaurant_id ) , market , offer . get ( "campaign_id" ) , kind , offer . get ( "title" ) , offer . get ( "description" ) , unit , value , amount . get ( "order_minimum" ) , offer . get ( "end_date" ) , int ( bool ( offer . get ( "code_text" ) ) ) , funding , ) def store ( db , rows , seen_at ) : db . executemany ( "INSERT INTO offers (restaurant_id, market, campaign_id, kind, title, " "description, unit, value, min_spend_cents, end_date, requires_code, " "funding, first_seen, last_seen) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?) " "ON CONFLICT(restaurant_id, campaign_id) DO UPDATE SET " "title=excluded.title, description=excluded.description, " "unit=excluded.unit, value=excluded.value, " "min_spend_cents=excluded.min_spend_cents, " "last_seen=excluded.last_seen, end_date=excluded.end_date, " "funding=COALESCE(excluded.funding, offers.funding)" , [ r + ( seen_at , seen_at ) for r in rows ] , ) db . commit ( ) def report ( db , market , seen_at ) : started = db . execute ( "SELECT title FROM offers WHERE market = ? AND first_seen = ?" , ( market , seen_at ) , ) . fetchall ( ) prev_seen_at = db . execute ( "SELECT MAX(last_seen) FROM offers WHERE market = ? AND last_seen < ?" , ( market , seen_at ) , ) . fetchone ( ) [ 0 ] ended = ( db . execute ( "SELECT title, last_seen FROM offers WHERE market = ? AND last_seen = ?" , ( market , prev_seen_at ) , ) . fetchall ( ) if prev_seen_at else [ ] ) return started , ended

Those pieces need one function to join them, and it's the piece worth writing carefully, because the same seen_at string has to reach both the write and the report for the disappearance check to mean anything:

import datetime , time def flatten ( out , market , funders = None ) : funders = funders or { } rows = [ ] for rid , ( offers , campaigns ) in out . items ( ) : rows += [ normalize ( o , rid , market , "offer" , funders . get ( o . get ( "campaign_id" ) ) ) for o in offers ] rows += [ normalize ( c , rid , market , "campaign" ) for c in campaigns ] return rows def mark_seen ( db , out , found , market , seen_at ) : db . executemany ( "INSERT INTO restaurants (restaurant_id, market, name, last_ok, last_nonempty) " "VALUES (?,?,?,?,?) " "ON CONFLICT(restaurant_id) DO UPDATE SET last_ok=excluded.last_ok, " "last_nonempty=COALESCE(excluded.last_nonempty, restaurants.last_nonempty)" , [ ( rid , market , found . get ( rid ) , seen_at , seen_at if ( offers or campaigns ) else None , ) for rid , ( offers , campaigns ) in out . items ( ) ] , ) db . commit ( ) async def run ( market , bbox , path = "promos.db" , orders = ( "delivery" , "pickup" ) ) : db = sqlite3 . connect ( path ) db . executescript ( SCHEMA ) t0 = time . monotonic ( ) seen_at = datetime . datetime . now ( datetime . timezone . utc ) . isoformat ( ) found , out , rejects , funders = await collect ( bbox , orders ) rows = flatten ( out , market , funders ) store ( db , rows , seen_at ) mark_seen ( db , out , found , market , seen_at ) started , ended = report ( db , market , seen_at ) print ( f" { market : <14 } { len ( found ) : >3 } restaurants, { len ( rows ) : >4 } records, " f" { time . monotonic ( ) - t0 : >3.0f } s, { len ( rejects ) } rejected" ) print ( f" { len ( started ) } new, { len ( ended ) } gone since the last run" ) return db

A refresh is the same pass without the discovery half. It reads the restaurants you already know and costs 1 request each, which is the cheap job the schedule below runs twice a day:

async def refresh ( market , path = "promos.db" ) : db = sqlite3 . connect ( path ) db . executescript ( SCHEMA ) seen_at = datetime . datetime . now ( datetime . timezone . utc ) . isoformat ( ) rids = [ r [ 0 ] for r in db . execute ( "SELECT restaurant_id FROM restaurants WHERE market = ?" , ( market , ) ) ] async with client_for ( ) as client : await authenticate ( client ) gate = asyncio . Semaphore ( CONCURRENCY ) out , rejects = { } , [ ] await asyncio . gather ( * ( fetch_offers ( client , gate , rid , out , rejects ) for rid in rids ) ) store ( db , flatten ( out , market ) , seen_at ) mark_seen ( db , out , { } , market , seen_at ) print ( f" { market : <14 } { len ( rejects ) } rejected" ) return report ( db , market , seen_at )

The end_date, title, description, unit, value and min_spend_cents all update on conflict, because a restaurant extending a promotion or changing its terms keeps the same campaign ID, and a stored row should track what the promotion currently says rather than freeze at whatever it said the first time it was seen. first_seen never moves, so the pair records the observed interval alongside the advertised one, and report() catches what starts and what ends between them at run time.

This runs 2 markets through the collector; here's a look at what actually reached the table:

SELECT unit , COUNT ( * ) AS n , SUM ( end_date IS NULL ) AS no_date , COALESCE ( SUM ( end_date > '2100' ) , 0 ) AS sentinel , COALESCE ( SUM ( end_date IS NOT NULL AND end_date < '2100' ) , 0 ) AS usable FROM offers GROUP BY unit ORDER BY n DESC ;

Every unit answers differently, and only 1 of them is clean at any real sample size:

unit n no_date sentinel usable cents_off 569 107 37 425 campaign 206 206 0 0 free_item_cents 41 0 0 41 percent_off 38 5 1 32 free_item_unpriced 26 7 1 18 free_delivery_cents 1 0 0 1

Reading that row by row is the point of running it. Loyalty campaigns carry no dates at all, which is expected. Of the 39 sentinels, 37 sit in cents_off. And free_item_unpriced is a real category rather than a collection failure, which is exactly what the earlier amount_maximum finding predicted.

A single row per unit puts the different kinds of number side by side. Pin which row you get, because a bare column beside GROUP BY is otherwise SQLite's choice rather than yours:

SELECT title , unit , value , min_spend_cents , end_date FROM offers GROUP BY unit HAVING rowid = MIN ( rowid ) ORDER BY unit ;

Reading down the value column is the fastest way to see why the unit column has to exist: