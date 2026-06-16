TL;DR

Kotlin shares the JVM with Java, so Jsoup, OkHttp, and Playwright work without wrappers. The added value is null safety, coroutines, and data classes on top of libraries you already know.

For most static sites, OkHttp + Jsoup is the right starting point. Add Playwright via the Java library only when the page requires JavaScript to render.

Coroutines make parallel scraping straightforward. A Semaphore caps concurrency, delay() spaces requests without blocking threads, and supervisorScope keeps one failed page from canceling the rest.

caps concurrency, spaces requests without blocking threads, and keeps one failed page from canceling the rest. At any meaningful request volume, a single IP gets blocked. Decodo residential proxies handle rotation server-side with no code changes beyond the proxy configuration.

Why Kotlin for web scraping?

If you have already built scrapers within the Java ecosystem, Kotlin doesn't ask you to start over. The JetBrains-developed language runs on the JVM, so you keep everything Java offers, while fixing many of the pain points that come with it.

By the time Google named Kotlin the preferred language for Android development in 2019, developers had spent years writing defensive code and infrastructure plumbing to address problems Java itself could have prevented.

You're not trading away Java's scraping toolset either. Libraries like Jsoup, OkHttp, Selenium, and Playwright work right out of the box, without wrappers or special integrations.

What changes, however, is the safety and ergonomics Kotlin adds.

1. Null safety

Null handling has been a persistent source of bugs in Java applications for decades. So much so that Tony Hoare famously called null references his "billion-dollar mistake" at QCon London in 2009.

The challenge becomes more pronounced in web scraping, where page structure is outside your control. Any selector can quietly fail if the underlying page shifts, from a redesign, an A/B test, or just a different layout served to certain users.

2. Coroutines

Concurrent scraping with coroutines is more direct compared to Java’s traditional approach. Instead of configuring thread pools and managing an ExecutorService, you can launch lightweight coroutines with a few lines of code while also cutting down on tons of overhead. We’ll discuss coroutines in more detail in a later section.

3. Data classes

Scraped data often ends up in structured records. Kotlin data classes automatically generate constructors, equality checks, and string representations, eliminating a lot of boilerplate.

If your Java scraper is already stable and null-related bugs aren't a problem, migration probably isn't necessary. The real gain with Kotlin is less boilerplate and fewer runtime surprises as the codebase grows.

Kotlin scraping libraries: Choosing the right stack

The Kotlin scraping stack has four layers, each with a clear default: HTTP client, HTML parser, JavaScript rendering, and a Kotlin-native DSL option.

1. HTTP client

OkHttp | ~47k GitHub stars

OkHttp is the assumed starting point for HTTP in Kotlin scraping. It handles connection pooling, interceptors for headers and retries, and proxy authentication without touching your request logic. However, if your project already runs a Ktor server-side or you prefer coroutine-first HTTP from the start, Ktor Client is a reasonable alternative.

2. HTML parser

Jsoup | ~11k GitHub stars

Jsoup is the parsing layer most Java scrapers' first choice. It supports CSS selectors, resolves relative URLs automatically, and is better documented than any alternative on the JVM. Worth knowing: Jsoup doesn't fetch. You'll need OkHttp or Ktor Client to get the page before it can parse anything. For a Kotlin-native alternative, see the Skrape{it} section.

3. JavaScript rendering and browser automation

Playwright | ~90k GitHub stars

Playwright is the best pick for JavaScript-heavy sites. It's faster than Selenium on modern SPAs and more cross-browser capable than Puppeteer, which runs Chromium only — and while there's no dedicated Kotlin library, the Java bindings (com.microsoft.playwright:playwright) integrate cleanly through JVM interop.

For simpler JS needs, HtmlUnit skips the browser binary entirely but won't hold up on complex SPAs. If your team already has Selenium set up, it works; all three are covered in the browser automation section.

None of these tools covers the full pipeline on its own. In practice, you'll combine one from each layer. The table below maps common use cases to the right combination: