TL;DR

Cloudscraper is built on top of the Requests library and uses almost the same API. Just swap requests.get() for scraper.get() , and you are nearly done

for , and you are nearly done Interpreter choice matters more than most settings: Node.js is the most reliable option; js2py (the default) increasingly fails on newer Cloudflare challenge formats

(the default) increasingly fails on newer Cloudflare challenge formats Cloudflare blocks data center IPs before Cloudscraper can even attempt to solve the challenge. Using residential proxies removes the strongest signal that you are a bot

Cloudscraper cannot handle Cloudflare Turnstile, Bot Fight Mode, or sites that use client-side rendering like SPAs. Be aware of these limits before you start building

What is the Cloudscraper Python library and how does it work?

Cloudscraper is a Python library that wraps Requests and adds Cloudflare challenge-solving logic. Call cloudscraper.create_scraper(), and you get back a Requests object.Session compatible object. Every method you already use, like scraper.get(), scraper.post(), scraper.put() works the same way. If the target site isn't behind Cloudflare, the library behaves like a plain Requests session with no overhead.

When it does hit a Cloudflare-protected site, here's what happens under the hood:

Cloudscraper detects the "Just a moment..." challenge page in the response

It parses the obfuscated JavaScript embedded in that page

It executes the math using a configurable interpreter, js2py by default, or Node.js if installed

by default, or Node.js if installed It submits the computed answer back to Cloudflare and stores the resulting cf_clearance cookie for all subsequent requests

That cookie is what keeps the session alive. As long as the scraper instance persists, Cloudscraper reuses it across requests without re-solving the challenge.

The package ecosystem in 2026

The original Cloudscraper package (VeNoMouS/cloudscraper) is still on PyPI, but maintenance has slowed since 2023. It works for older IUAM (I'm Under Attack Mode) challenges, but newer Cloudflare formats increasingly return _403_s.

If the original package stops working, there are several community forks you can try. Each one works a bit differently:

cloudscraper25 . A direct fork of the original. Stays close to the same API while adding support for newer challenge formats and additional interpreters. The lowest-friction upgrade path

A direct fork of the original. Stays close to the same API while adding support for newer challenge formats and additional interpreters. The lowest-friction upgrade path Hybrid-engine forks (such as ai-cloudscraper ) . Fall back to browser automation tools like Playwright when pure JavaScript challenge solving fails. These projects often aim to preserve a Cloudscraper-like workflow while extending it with browser-based capabilities.

. Fall back to browser automation tools like Playwright when pure JavaScript challenge solving fails. These projects often aim to preserve a Cloudscraper-like workflow while extending it with browser-based capabilities. TLS-impersonation forks. Replace Python's default networking stack with libraries such as curl_cffi or TLS-Chameleon to mimic a real browser's TLS fingerprint during the handshake. This helps reduce detection before any Cloudflare challenge is presented.

This is important. The original Cloudscraper does not support TLS fingerprinting, so Cloudflare can still detect Python's urllib3 stack regardless of the headers you use. Matching headers is no longer enough because modern anti-bot systems also evaluate TLS and HTTP/2 fingerprints before any JavaScript challenge runs.

Forks that use curl_cffi can mimic a real browser's TLS handshake, which hides one of the main signs you are using a bot before any challenge starts.

Neither the original Cloudscraper nor any of its forks can handle Cloudflare Turnstile or Bot Fight Mode. These are hard limits, not something you can fix with configuration.

When Cloudscraper is the right tool

Sites using mid-level Cloudflare IUAM challenges on server-rendered HTML

Scrapers where spinning up a headless browser adds unnecessary overhead

If you have a scraper built with Requests that now returns 403 errors, Cloudscraper is a quick fix. You do not need to rewrite your code

For a deeper look at the Requests library that Cloudscraper extends, see how to master Python Requests. For a broader view of Cloudflare bypass methods beyond this library, see how to use a Cloudflare scraper for data extraction.

Setting up a Python environment for Cloudscraper

Set up your environment before you start writing any scraping code. Using a clean project structure and a virtual environment helps avoid dependency issues and makes it easier to switch Cloudscraper versions if needed.

Setting up the project

Create a dedicated project directory before writing any code:

mkdir cloudscraper - project cd cloudscraper - project

Create the main script file and a folder for saved data:

touch scraper . py mkdir output

Your project should now look like this:

cloudscraper - project / ├── output / └── scraper . py

All code in this guide goes in scraper.py unless otherwise stated.

Prerequisites

Python 3.10 or higher. Cloudscraper supports older versions, but several dependencies have dropped Python 3.7 and 3.8 support.

3.10 or higher. Cloudscraper supports older versions, but several dependencies have dropped Python 3.7 and 3.8 support. Node.js installed and on PATH; optional, but strongly recommended. It’s the most reliable JavaScript interpreter option available to Cloudscraper.

Creating a virtual environment

Create and activate a virtual environment before installing anything:

python - m venv . venv source . venv / bin / activate . \ . venv\Scripts\activate

Your project directory now looks like this:

cloudscraper - project / ├── . venv / ├── output / └── scraper . py

If you already use uv for Python project management, you can run uv venv and uv pip install cloudscraper instead. Both methods work. The key is to keep the installation isolated.

Installing Cloudscraper

With the virtual environment active, install the package:

pip install cloudscraper

Pin a specific version for reproducibility in production:

pip install "cloudscraper==1.2.71"

If the default package returns _403_s against your target in 2026, switch to a community fork:

pip install cloudscraper25 pip install ai - cloudscraper

Install the companion libraries needed for the parsing examples later in this guide:

pip install beautifulsoup4 lxml

Your final project structure before writing any scraping code:

cloudscraper - project / ├── . venv / ├── output / └── scraper . py

Verifying the install

Run this before pointing Cloudscraper at a real target. It confirms the package imported correctly and that outbound requests are working:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) response = scraper . get ( "https://httpbin.dev/ip" ) print ( response . status_code ) print ( response . json ( ) )

Expected output:

200 { 'origin' : '203.0.113.42' }

If you get a 200 and a valid IP address, the setup is working. If the import fails, check that you’re running the script with the same Python interpreter the virtual environment uses. For a full breakdown of Python HTTP client options, see best Python HTTP clients for web scraping.

Basic usage: your first Cloudscraper request

There's no single way to use Cloudscraper, but the main steps are always the same. You create a scraper instance, send a request, and check the response. Everything else builds on these basics.

The core pattern

cloudscraper.create_scraper() returns an object that behaves like a requests.Session. The API is identical:

scraper.get(url) fetch a page

fetch a page scraper.post(url, data=...) submit a form or API payload

submit a form or API payload scraper.put(url, data=...) update a resource

Response attributes work the same way too: response.status_code, response.text, response.json(), and response.cookies are all available.

Your first request

Add this to scraper.py:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) print ( response . status_code ) print ( response . text [ : 500 ] )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

200 < !DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Quotes to Scrape < / title > . . .

Cloudscraper connected successfully and returned the page. If you see a "Just a moment..." page instead, the challenge wasn't solved. Check your interpreter setup in the next section.

Persisting the session

A single scraper instance reuses cookies, including the cf_clearance cookie, across all requests. This matters when crawling multiple pages of the same site:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) page_1 = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" ) page_2 = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/2/" ) page_3 = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/3/" ) print ( page_1 . status_code , page_2 . status_code , page_3 . status_code )

Don't call create_scraper() inside a loop. Doing this throws away the cf_clearance cookie each time and makes Cloudscraper solve the challenge for every request. This is slower and more likely to get you blocked.

for url in urls : scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) response = scraper . get ( url ) scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) for url in urls : response = scraper . get ( url )

Configuring browser profiles, headers, and cookies

Cloudflare checks request signatures very closely. Your browser profile, headers, and cookies must all match. Even one mismatch can get you blocked, no matter how well you set up everything else.

The browser= argument

The browser= argument tells Cloudscraper which User-Agent and matching accept headers to generate.

Add this to scraper.py:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( browser = { "browser" : "chrome" , "platform" : "windows" , "desktop" : True } ) response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) print ( response . status_code )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

200

Mobile profiles are often more permissive on aggressive Cloudflare setups:

scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( browser = { "browser" : "chrome" , "platform" : "android" , "desktop" : False } )

Make sure your profile is consistent. For example, sending an iOS User-Agent with Windows Sec-CH-UA hints will quickly get you blocked. Cloudscraper fills in the right headers for you when you set the profile correctly, so don't override them manually.

Custom headers

Add or override headers for every subsequent request using scraper.headers.update(). Add this to scraper.py:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( browser = { "browser" : "chrome" , "platform" : "windows" , "desktop" : True } ) scraper . headers . update ( { "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Referer" : "https://www.google.com" , } ) response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) print ( response . status_code )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

200

For per-request headers, useful when crawling product pages that need a specific referrer – pass them directly to the request method:

response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/2/" , headers = { "Referer" : "https://quotes.toscrape.com/page/1/" } )

Don't manually override Accept, Accept-Encoding, or any Sec-CH-UA-* headers. The browser profile sets these automatically, and they must match. Changing them will break the fingerprint.

Cookies

Session cookies persist automatically across requests on the same scraper instance. To set cookies manually:

scraper . cookies . set ( "name" , "value" , domain = ".example.com" )

To check whether Cloudscraper successfully solved the challenge, inspect the cf_clearance cookie after the first request. Add this to scraper.py:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) clearance = response . cookies . get ( "cf_clearance" ) if clearance : print ( f"Challenge solved. cf_clearance: { clearance } " ) else : print ( "No clearance cookie -- challenge may not have been solved" )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

No clearance cookie - - challenge may not have been solved

quotes.toscrape.com isn’t behind Cloudflare, so no cf_clearance cookie is issued. On a real Cloudflare-protected target, a successful solution returns the cookie and prints the first line instead.

If you don't see a cf_clearance cookie on a protected site, the issue is usually with the interpreter, the proxy IP, or a challenge format that your Cloudscraper version doesn't support.

To reuse a solved session across runs, serialize the cookies to disk.

Add this to scraper.py:

import json import cloudscraper import requests scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) cookies = requests . utils . dict_from_cookiejar ( scraper . cookies ) with open ( "cookies.json" , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( cookies , f ) with open ( "cookies.json" , "r" ) as f : cookies = json . load ( f ) scraper . cookies . update ( cookies ) print ( "Cookies saved and reloaded successfully" )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

Cookies saved and reloaded successfully

For readers who need to go beyond header-level masking into full browser fingerprint spoofing, see how to bypass CreepJS and spoof browser fingerprinting.

Using proxies with Cloudscraper

Setting up proxies in Cloudscraper works the same way as in Requests. However, choosing the right type of proxy is even more important when dealing with Cloudflare. The wrong proxy can get you blocked before Cloudscraper even tries to solve the challenge.

Basic proxy configuration

Pass a proxies= dict to any request method. Add this to scraper.py:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) proxies = { "http" : "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , } response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" , proxies = proxies ) print ( response . status_code )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

200

To set proxies on the scraper instance for all subsequent requests:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) scraper . proxies . update ( { "http" : "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , } ) response = scraper . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" ) print ( response . status_code )

Why proxy choice matters more on Cloudflare targets

Not all proxies carry the same risk signal. Cloudflare scores the ASN (Autonomous System Number) of the incoming IP before running any JavaScript challenge:

Datacenter IPs from AWS, GCP, or DigitalOcean have an ASN that Cloudflare flags as suspicious by default. Even a perfectly set up Cloudscraper session will hit challenges right away from these addresses.

Residential IPs come from real ISP connections and look like normal user traffic at the ASN level. They don't bypass Cloudflare by themselves, but they remove one of the strongest signals before the challenge.

Rotating residential pools reduce the number of requests per IP, helping avoid rate-limit challenges. Each new request comes from a different IP address, so no single address gets flagged for excessive activity.

Before hitting a real target, confirm the proxy is routing correctly. Add this to scraper.py:

import cloudscraper scraper = cloudscraper . create_scraper ( ) scraper . proxies . update ( { "http" : "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "http://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , } ) response = scraper . get ( "https://httpbin.dev/ip" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

Run it:

python scraper . py

Expected output:

{ 'origin' : '185.220.101.42' }

The IP in the response should match a residential address, not a datacenter range. If it matches your local machine’s IP, the proxy isn’t routing correctly.

Pitfalls

Two proxy configuration mistakes cause most connection errors:

HTTPS proxy URLs. Even when you are proxying HTTPS traffic, the proxy should start with http:// , not https:// . Using https:// in the proxy URL causes SSL handshake errors that may look like Cloudscraper bugs.

, not . Using in the proxy URL causes SSL handshake errors that may look like Cloudscraper bugs. SOCKS5 proxies require an extra dependency. Cloudscraper inherits this from Requests:

pip install "requests[socks]"

Then configure the proxy with the correct scheme:

proxies = { "http" : "socks5://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "socks5://YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME:YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:7000" , }

For more background on why residential proxies are the right choice for Cloudflare targets, see our blog post on what residential proxies are. To get started with Decodo’s rotating residential pool directly, see Decodo residential proxies.