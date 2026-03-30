How to Scrape Google Flights: Extract Prices, Airlines, and Schedules with Python
Google Flights is a rich source of crucial flight information, such as prices, airlines, times, stops, durations, and emissions, but scraping this information has never been easy. The flight search engine hides valuable data behind JavaScript-heavy pages and anti-bot protections. This guide explains how to scrape Google Flights using Python by building a browser-based scraper powered by Playwright.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Mar 30, 2026
18 min read
TL;DR
- Google Flights is a valuable source for flight information, but is difficult to scrape due to its JavaScript-heavy pages and anti-bot protections
- Use Playwright to render JavaScript-heavy pages
- Use Pydantic to structure and validate data
- Use rotating residential proxies to avoid blocks
- Organize your project into multiple files for maintainability
- Export scraped results to JSON for analysis
Prerequisites and environment setup
Before you scrape Google Flights, you need to prepare a Python environment and install the required libraries. This step makes your web scraper run in a controlled environment and prevents dependency conflicts with other Python web scraping projects.
Because Google aggressively monitors automated traffic, scraping flight information without the proper infrastructure will likely result in blocked requests. To avoid this, we'll configure residential proxies that rotate IP addresses and simulate real users accessing the platform.
Preparing a Python environment
You must have the required Python version before you can start the web scraping process.
This is because most modern scraping libraries rely on recent Python versions for performance improvements and compatibility with asynchronous frameworks. Using outdated Python versions can cause dependency errors or missing features.
You'll need the latest version of Python installed on your computer.
For this project, we'll use Python 3.9+, which supports asynchronous programming and modern packaging tools.
But first:
Check your Python version:
On Windows: open the Command Prompt and type:
python --version or py –version
On macOS and Linux: open the Terminal and type:
python --version or python3 --version
If you don't have the latest version of Python on your system, install it by visiting the downloads page from the official website before continuing.
Create a virtual environment:
Next, create a virtual environment and activate it to isolate dependencies for individual projects.
This prevents library conflicts between projects and ensures reproducibility when sharing code with other developers. It's also considered a best practice in Python development.
Use:
python -m venv flights_scraper_env
Then activate the virtual environment by running these commands:
On Mac/Linux:
source flights_scraper_env/bin/activate
On Windows:
flights_scraper_env\Scripts\activate
Install required dependencies:
To scrape Google Flights effectively, you need tools that can render dynamic web pages and structure extracted data.
We'll use several Python libraries, including:
- Playwright – browser automation for dynamic pages
- Pydantic – define and validate structured data models
- Python-dotenv – securely manage environment variables like proxy credentials
These libraries work together to create a reliable scraping pipeline. Playwright loads JavaScript-rendered pages, Pydantic validates the scraped data, and dotenv ensures sensitive information remains outside the source code.
Install the three libraries by running the following command:
pip install playwright pydantic python-dotenv
Next, install the Chromium browser binaries required by Playwright:
npx playwright install chromium
This command will download and install a headless Chromium browser that Playwright needs for running automated tests on Google Flights.
Setting up proxies
Google's anti-bot systems monitor traffic patterns, IP addresses, and request frequency. If multiple requests originate from the same IP address in a short period, Google may block the connection or display CAPTCHA challenges.
You'll need to use proxies to navigate around all this.
The two common types of proxies you can use for this project are rotating datacenter proxies and rotating residential proxies.
While datacenter proxies are high-speed and cost-effective, they send requests through server/cloud IP addresses owned by hosting providers (not real consumer ISPs). Google systems can also identify these proxies as automated infrastructure and block them or display CAPTCHA challenges when you use them for large-scale scraping.
Rotating residential proxies can solve this. These proxies support geo-targeting. You can route requests through IPs in specific countries, which is critical for capturing region-specific flight pricing (more on this in a later section). This reduces IP bans, CAPTCHAs or request blocks.
Setting up Decodo residential proxies
Residential proxies allow you to simulate requests from real users around the world. This is particularly useful when scraping flight prices as they vary depending on the user's geographic location.
Decodo provides residential proxies for web scraping and large-scale data collection. These proxies use endpoints. When you connect to an endpoint, your traffic is routed through a random IP address. You get high anonymity so you can avoid rate limits and enable geo-targeted searches. They also offer accurate geo-location targeting across over 195 locations.
Here is a request example of Decodo residential proxies in Python:
import requestsurl = 'https://ip.decodo.com/json'username = 'username'password = 'password'proxy = f"http://{username}:{password}@gate.decodo.com:7000"result = requests.get(url, proxies = {'http': proxy,'https': proxy})print(result.text)
Follow these simple steps to set up rotating residential proxies with Decodo:
- Go to the Residential → Proxy setup page and log in to the dashboard
- Select "Residential" proxies and choose a plan
- Go to the parameter selection section below your authentication methods
- Set the location of your proxy
- Choose your preferred Session type (Sticky or Rotating)
From there, use the generated username and password for authentication to integrate with browsers or scrapers.
You can also watch this video guide to learn how to set up and use Decodo residential proxies.
Tired of getting blocked?
Decodo's residential proxies give your scraper access to millions of real IPs across 195+ locations, so anti-bot systems never see you coming.
Storing proxy credentials securely
Hardcoding credentials inside source code can cause a security risk and make your project harder to maintain. Instead, store sensitive information securely in environment variables to keep it separate from the application code.
Create a .env file in your project root directory (alongside your Python files) to store your credentials locally and keep them excluded from version control systems like Git.
PROXY_HOST=gate.decodo.comPROXY_PORT=10000PROXY_USER=usernamePROXY_PASSWORD=password
Then, at the top of proxy_manager.py (which you will create in the next section), load the variables like this:
# proxy_manager.pyfrom dotenv import load_dotenvimport osload_dotenv()proxy_host = os.getenv("PROXY_HOST")proxy_port = os.getenv("PROXY_PORT")proxy_user = os.getenv("PROXY_USER")proxy_password = os.getenv("PROXY_PASSWORD")
Choose a project structure
Organize your project into multiple files to improve readability and simplify maintenance.
Use a clean project structure to separate models, scraping logic, proxy handling, and execution scripts.
This modular design is especially useful when scaling the scraper or adding additional features later.
flights-scraper/├── .env # Proxy credentials (never commit this)├── models.py # Pydantic data models├── proxy_manager.py # Proxy configuration logic├── scraper.py # Core scraping logic└── main.py # Entry point and orchestration
Here is the purpose of each file:
- models.py: Defines data models for search parameters and results.
- scraper.py: Contains the Playwright scraping logic.
- proxy_manager.py: Handles proxy rotation and configuration.
- main.py: Runs the scraper and saves results.
Defining data models for flight information
When scraping flight data, raw dictionaries can quickly become messy.
Data models define the structure of both the input parameters and the scraped results, enforce consistent data formats, and simplify validation. This approach reduces errors when processing large datasets.
We'll use Pydantic, a popular Python library designed for data validation and JSON serialization. With this data model, the scraped data matches the expected schema and automatically converts values into appropriate types.
Configuration model
The configuration model stores the parameters you use to generate flight searches. These parameters include origin city/airport, destination city/airport, departure date, return date (optional), trip type (one-way vs. round-trip), target currencies, list of proxy countries to scrape from.
The model also makes the scraper easier to reuse. Instead of editing code every time you change routes or dates, you simply update the configuration object.
Here is an example configuration model using Pydantic:
from pydantic import BaseModelfrom datetime import datefrom enum import Enumfrom typing import Optional, List
Using Python Enums for fixed values like trip type:
class TripType(str, Enum):ONE_WAY = "one_way"ROUND_TRIP = "round_trip"
Add the following code to models.py:
# models.pyfrom datetime import datefrom typing import Optional, Listfrom enum import Enumfrom pydantic import BaseModel, field_validator, model_validatorclass TripType(str, Enum):ONE_WAY = "one_way"ROUND_TRIP = "round_trip"class FlightSearchConfig(BaseModel):origin: strdestination: strdeparture_date: datereturn_date: Optional[date] = Nonetrip_type: TripTypecurrency: str = "USD"proxy_countries: List[str]@field_validator("departure_date")@classmethoddef departure_must_be_future(cls, value: date):if value <= date.today():raise ValueError("Departure date must be in the future")return value@field_validator("proxy_countries")@classmethoddef proxy_list_not_empty(cls, value):if not value:raise ValueError("proxy_countries cannot be empty")return value@model_validator(mode="after")def validate_trip_logic(self):if self.trip_type == TripType.ROUND_TRIP and not self.return_date:raise ValueError("Round trip requires a return date")if self.trip_type == TripType.ONE_WAY and self.return_date:raise ValueError("One-way trip cannot have a return date")if self.return_date and self.return_date <= self.departure_date:raise ValueError("Return date must be after departure date")return self
We'll explain the fields for the above code briefly so you can understand this better:
Field
Type
Meaning
origin
str
Departure airport/city code (e.g., "NBO" for Nairobi)
destination
str
Arrival airport/city code (e.g., "DXB")
departure_date
date
Date of the outbound flight
return_date
Optional[date]
Return flight date (only used for round trips). Default is None.
trip_type
TripType
Enum describing the trip type (e.g., ONE_WAY, ROUND_TRIP)
currency
str
Currency used for flight prices. Defaults to "USD".
proxy_countries
List[str]
Countries used for proxy requests to search prices from different regions (e.g., ["US", "DE", "IN"]).
Date validation makes sure:
- Departure dates are valid
- Return date follows departure date
- Currency format remains consistent
Flight result model
Now, let's define the structure for scraped data.
The flight result model defines how extracted data will be stored. Each scraped flight becomes a structured object containing fields such as:
- Airline name
- Departure time
- Arrival time
- Flight duration
- Number of stops
- Layover details, price (as a string with currency symbol)
- Emissions data
- Proxy country used and scrape timestamp.
As shown below:
class FlightResult(BaseModel):airline: strdeparture_time: strarrival_time: strduration: strstops: intlayover_details: Optional[str] = Noneprice: str # e.g., "$312"emissions: Optional[str] = None # e.g., "176 kg CO2e"proxy_country: strscraped_at: datetime = datetime.utcnow()
You will also need to add a method to serialize scraped flight results to JSON-friendly dictionaries. This is important for interoperability, data storage, and efficient data exchange across different systems and programming languages.
def to_dict(self) -> dict:return self.model_dump(mode="json")
Here is the complete code for models.py, which defines all the data models for flight information:
# models.pyfrom pydantic import BaseModel, Field, field_validator, model_validatorfrom typing import Optional, Listfrom datetime import date, datetime, timezonefrom enum import Enumclass TripType(str, Enum):ONE_WAY = "one_way"ROUND_TRIP = "round_trip"class SearchConfig(BaseModel):origin: strdestination: strdeparture_date: datereturn_date: Optional[date] = Nonetrip_type: TripType = TripType.ONE_WAYcurrency: str = "USD"proxy_countries: List[str] = Field(default_factory=lambda: ["US"])@field_validator("origin", "destination")@classmethoddef validate_airport(cls, v: str) -> str:v = v.upper()if len(v) != 3 or not v.isalpha():raise ValueError("Airport code must be a 3-letter IATA code.")return v@field_validator("departure_date")@classmethoddef departure_must_be_future(cls, v: date) -> date:if v < date.today():raise ValueError("Departure date must be in the future.")return v@field_validator("currency")@classmethoddef currency_uppercase(cls, v: str) -> str:v = v.upper()if len(v) != 3 or not v.isalpha():raise ValueError("Currency must be a valid 3-letter ISO code.")return v@model_validator(mode="after")def validate_trip(self):if self.return_date and self.return_date <= self.departure_date:raise ValueError("Return date must be after departure date.")if self.trip_type == TripType.ROUND_TRIP and not self.return_date:raise ValueError("Return date required for round trip.")return selfclass FlightResult(BaseModel):airline: strdeparture_time: datetimearrival_time: datetimeduration_minutes: intstops: intlayover_details: Optional[str] = Noneprice: floatemissions: Optional[str] = Noneproxy_country: strscraped_at: datetime = Field(default_factory=lambda: datetime.now(timezone.utc))def to_dict(self) -> dict:return self.model_dump(mode="json")
Why Pydantic is better than raw dictionaries
Using raw dictionaries for scraped data may seem convenient initially. However, dictionaries don't enforce data types or validate values, which can lead to inconsistent datasets. Over time, this can cause significant issues when analyzing or exporting the data.
Here is why Pydantic is the better choice:
- Automatic type validation catches malformed data early
- Clear schema makes the codebase self-documenting
- Easy serialization to JSON with .model_dump()
Building dynamic search URLs for Google Flights
Before you build the scraper, you need a reliable way to construct Google Flights search URLs. Google Flights encodes search parameters directly in the URL. If you get the URL right, the page loads with results already populated without requiring any form submissions.
Note: You will need to add the following codes inside scraper.py:
Anatomy of a Google Flights URL
A typical Google Flights URL looks like this:
https://www.google.com/travel/flights?tfs=...
There are two ways to search Google Flights through the URL:
- Natural-language query approach: Uses ?q= …, for example, ?q=flights from X to Y. A simple flight search may look like this: https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q=Flights%20from%20NBO%20to%20DXB
This URL structure is simpler and works in a browser, but is less reliable for automated scraping because results can be inconsistent. It also requires minimal encoding but offers less control over advanced parameters.
You can use this structure for small scraping projects.
- Structured parameter approach: Uses ?tfs= … for example, https://www.google.com/travel/flights?tfs=... This is the encoded format Google uses internally. It encodes origin, destination, dates, and trip type into a compact string. This is more stable for automated scraping and offers a more precise search configuration. However, it's also hard to generate programmatically and requires reverse engineering Google's encoding format.
We'll use the natural-language query approach for simplicity and reliability at a moderate scale.
URL encoding considerations
City names or routes may contain spaces or special characters. You need to URL-encode these before you use them in the query string.
For example, using the natural-language query approach:
Flights from New York to London
Becomes:
https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q=Flights%20from%20New%20York%20to%20London
Python provides built-in urllib utilities to handle this automatically.
For example:
from urllib.parse import quotequery = "Flights from NBO to DXB on 2025-06-10"encoded_query = quote(query)url = f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q={encoded_query}"print(url)
The Python code above will generate a Google Flights search URL for the query “Flights from NBO to DXB on 2025-06-10”.
Building one-way vs. round-trip Google Flights URLs
The query format slightly changes depending on the trip type. One-way example:
def build_one_way_url(origin, destination, departure_date):query = f"Flights from {origin} to {destination} on {departure_date}"return f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q={quote(query)}"
This function builds a Google Flights search URL for a one-way trip.
Round-trip example:
from urllib.parse import quotedef build_round_trip_url(origin, destination, departure_date, return_date):query = (f"Round trip flights from {origin} to {destination} "f"departing {departure_date} returning {return_date}")return f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q={quote(query)}"
This function builds a Google Flights search URL for a round-trip.
Setting currency with the curr parameter
Google Flights will show prices in the default currency for the user's region, and this can make it harder to compare results scraped from different geographic locations.
You need to specify the currency using the curr parameter for the scraper to extract flight prices in a consistent currency.
This will get the scraper to extract prices in a consistent currency.
For example, this URL will show flights that use the USD currency:
https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q=Flights%20from%20NBO%20to%20DXB&curr=USD
Here are practical tips before you run automated scraping projects with your dynamic search URLs for Google Flights:
- Always test generated URLs manually in a browser before relying on them in an automated scrape. Paste the URL into Chrome and verify that the results page loads correctly.
- Google Flights occasionally changes its URL structure. Log the URLs your scraper generates alongside the results. If results suddenly drop to zero, you can inspect recent URLs to catch breaking changes early.
- Use URL-encoding for city names with spaces or special characters. The urlencode() function handles this automatically, but double-check names by testing them manually.
- For round-trip searches, include both departure and return dates in the query string.
Building the proxy manager
The proxy manager handles how Decodo residential proxy credentials are formatted and injected into each browser session. It uses the geo-targeted residential proxy endpoints to route each request through a specific country.
Create proxy_manager.py:
# proxy_manager.pyimport osfrom dotenv import load_dotenvload_dotenv()class ProxyManager:"""Manages Decodo residential proxy configuration.Formats proxy credentials for use with Playwright."""def __init__(self):self.host = os.getenv("PROXY_HOST", "gate.decodo.com")self.port = int(os.getenv("PROXY_PORT", "10000"))self.user = os.getenv("PROXY_USER")self.password = os.getenv("PROXY_PASSWORD")if not self.user or not self.password:raise ValueError("Proxy credentials not found. Check your .env file.")def get_proxy(self, country_code: str) -> dict:"""Returns a Playwright-compatible proxy config for a given country.Decodo geo-targeting uses country-specific subdomains."""# Decodo country-specific endpoint formathost = f"{country_code.lower()}.{self.host}"return {"server": f"http://{host}:{self.port}","username": self.user,"password": self.password}
This proxy manager formats the Decodo endpoint for geo-targeted routing so that each country gets its own browser session. This is to enable the scraper to fetch flight prices from the correct regional perspective.
Initializing the scraper and launching Playwright
Your Google Flights search URLs are ready to go, so let's build the core scraper.
We'll use Playwright because it can scrape websites with dynamic content and simulate real user browsing behavior. We'll also configure it with proxy settings from your proxy manager.
Scraper class structure
Create scraper.py and define a main GoogleFlightsScraper class that organizes the different responsibilities: URL generation, browser management, data extraction, and results aggregation.
Keeping these as separate methods makes the code easier to debug, test, and extend.
Here is the scraper class structure in Python that accepts a proxy manager and search config
# scraper.pyclass GoogleFlightsScraper:def __init__(self, config, proxy_manager):self.config = configself.proxy_manager = proxy_managerasync def build_search_url(self):passasync def launch_browser(self):passasync def extract_flights(self, page):passasync def run(self):pass
Launching Playwright
Playwright supports asynchronous execution, which improves performance when scraping JavaScript-heavy pages like Google Flights.
Start by initializing the Playwright runtime. We'll use async_playwright() for asynchronous execution, which allows multiple scraping tasks to run concurrently if needed.
Add the following logic inside scraper.py inside the launch_browser method.
from playwright.async_api import async_playwrightasync with async_playwright() as p:browser = await p.chromium.launch(headless=True)
Next, configure the headless Chromium browser with proxy settings passed with Decodo credentials to reduce automation detection.
browser = await p.chromium.launch(headless=True,proxy={"server": f"http://{proxy_host}:{proxy_port}","username": proxy_user,"password": proxy_password},args=["--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled","--no-sandbox"])
The complete function will look like this:
# scraper.pyfrom playwright.async_api import async_playwrightasync with async_playwright() as p:browser = await p.chromium.launch(headless=True,proxy={"server": proxy["server"],"username": proxy["username"],"password": proxy["password"]},args=["--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled","--no-sandbox"])
This way, requests go through residential IPs, and authentication is handled at the browser level, so Google treats sessions as real users.
Applying stealth and anti-detection measures
Even with proxies in place, headless browsers have distinctive characteristics that Google's anti-bot systems can detect. Configure your browser environment to make your sessions look more like real users.
Set a realistic user agent and viewport dimensions to match common screen sizes:
context = await browser.new_context(user_agent="Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36",viewport={"width": 1366, "height": 768})
You will need to block unnecessary resources such as images, fonts, and stylesheets to make pages load quickly and speed up scraping.
await context.route("**/*",lambda route: route.abort()if route.request.resource_type in ["image", "font", "stylesheet"]else route.continue_())
Automated scripts that run too quickly can trigger anti-bot systems. You need to add randomized delays between actions to mimic human browsing patterns.
Example of a randomized delay function:
import randomimport asyncioasync def random_sleep():delay = random.uniform(3, 6)print(f"Sleeping for {delay:.2f} seconds...")await asyncio.sleep(delay)print("Done sleeping!")# Run the async functionasyncio.run(random_sleep())
This function simulates human browsing patterns.
Page navigation
You have configured the browser. Now, open a new page and navigate to the generated search URL.
page = await context.new_page()await page.goto(search_url,wait_until="domcontentloaded",timeout=60000)
Then wait for the flight results to appear.
await page.wait_for_selector("div[jsname]")
This will get the page to finish rendering before data extraction begins.
If the selector never appears, handle the error gracefully using the following function:
try:await page.wait_for_selector("div[jsname]", timeout=15000)except:print("No flight results found or page failed to load.")
Extracting flight data from the page
With the browser running and the Google Flights results page loaded, the next step is to parse the page and pull out the structured flight data you need.
Google Flights dynamically generates its HTML, so you need to choose the right selector.
Identify flight card elements
Google Flights renders its results as a list of flight cards. Each card contains the core details for a single flight option. The specific CSS selectors Google uses can change over time, but the general DOM structure has remained relatively consistent.
Start by inspecting the page using browser developer tools.
Note that Google uses obfuscated, short, and randomized CSS class names (e.g., pIav2d, YMlIz, sSHqwe) generated at build time to significantly reduce file sizes, prevent CSS naming conflicts in large applications, and hinder web scraping.
You can select all result cards with:
flight_cards = await page.query_selector_all("div.pIav2d")
These classes often change frequently because they are hashed based on component structure or updated during continuous deployment, breaking static scraping bots.
You need to build selectors that rely on structural position and ARIA attributes where possible, and verify selectors regularly.
Extracting individual data points
Each flight card contains multiple nested elements. Let's see how to extract each data point with Playwright.
Add this helper function inside scraper.py:
Price
price_element = await card.query_selector(".YMlIz")if price_element:price = await price_element.inner_text()else:price = None
Departure and arrival times
time_elements = await card.query_selector_all("span")if len(time_elements) >= 2:departure_time = (await time_elements[0].inner_text()).strip()arrival_time = (await time_elements[1].inner_text()).strip()else:departure_time = arrival_time = None # Or handle error
Flight duration
duration = await card.query_selector(".gvkrdb").inner_text()
Number of stops
The stop information typically appears as text:
Nonstop
1 stop
2 stops
To extract the number of stops:
stops_text = await card.query_selector(".EfT7Ae").inner_text()if "Nonstop" in stops_text:stops = 0else:stops = int(stops_text.split()[0])
Airline name
airline = await card.query_selector(".sSHqwe").inner_text()
Emissions data
Some flights display estimated emissions.
Extract it using:
emissions_element = await card.query_selector(".V1iAHe")emissions = Noneif emissions_element:emissions = await emissions_element.inner_text()
Error handling
Google Flights pages can vary depending on the route. Wrap each extraction step in try/except blocks to handle missing elements gracefully and avoid crashing the scraper.
Use:
try:price = await price_element.inner_text()except:price = None
Returning None for missing fields will keep the dataset usable.
For efficiency, limit extraction to the first 10–15 results, which usually contain the most relevant flights.
A complete async Playwright function that extracts all the flight data points from a Google Flights card element will look like this:
# scraper.pyasync def extract_flight_data(card):"""Extract individual flight data points from a Google Flights card."""data = {"price": None,"departure_time": None,"arrival_time": None,"duration": None,"stops": None,"airline": None,"emissions": None}# Pricetry:price_element = await card.query_selector(".YMlIz")if price_element:data["price"] = (await price_element.inner_text()).strip()except:pass# Departure and arrival timestry:time_elements = await card.query_selector_all("span")if len(time_elements) >= 2:data["departure_time"] = (await time_elements[0].inner_text()).strip()data["arrival_time"] = (await time_elements[1].inner_text()).strip()except:pass# Flight durationtry:duration_element = await card.query_selector(".gvkrdb")if duration_element:data["duration"] = (await duration_element.inner_text()).strip()except:pass# Number of stopstry:stops_element = await card.query_selector(".EfT7Ae")if stops_element:stops_text = await stops_element.inner_text()data["stops"] = 0 if "Nonstop" in stops_text else int(stops_text.split()[0])except:pass# Airline nametry:airline_element = await card.query_selector(".sSHqwe")if airline_element:data["airline"] = (await airline_element.inner_text()).strip()except:pass# Emissions (optional)try:emissions_element = await card.query_selector(".V1iAHe")if emissions_element:data["emissions"] = (await emissions_element.inner_text()).strip()except:passreturn data
Managing multi-region searches and combining results
Flight prices often vary by region. You need to use proxy-based scraping to scrape the same route from multiple regions, so you discover pricing differences and hidden deals.
Why scrape from multiple regions
Airlines and travel platforms frequently adjust fares based on geographic demand.
Here are reasons for scraping flight prices from different regions:
- You will discover region-specific promotions
- You will understand currency and fare class differences across regions
- You will uncover flight deals available only in specific markets
Let's see how to run multi-region Google Flights scraping.
Launching separate browser sessions per country
You must launch a new browser session per country through Decodo's geo-targeted residential proxies. Here's why:
- Each browser session inherits the proxy's location
- Google uses IP geolocation to determine prices
- Reusing sessions reduces accuracy and increases detection risk
Implementation
Your configuration already includes a list of proxy countries.
Example:
proxy_countries = ["US", "GB", "JP"]
For each country:
- Request a proxy endpoint
- Launch a new browser session
- Run the scraper
- Store results
Example loop:
all_results = []for country in config.proxy_countries:proxy = proxy_manager.get_proxy(country)scraper = GoogleFlightsScraper(config, proxy)results = await scraper.run()all_results.extend(results)
Add delays between regions:
await asyncio.sleep(random.uniform(5, 10))
Deduplication strategy
When scraping multiple regions, you may collect duplicate flights.
You need to define a unique flight identifier using: airline, departure time, and arrival time for duplication.
Use:
flight_id = f"{airline}_{departure_time}_{arrival_time}"
For example, the function:
airline = "KQ"departure_time = "10:30"arrival_time = "12:45"flight_id = f"{airline}_{departure_time}_{arrival_time}"print(flight_id)
Will produce the following results:
KQ_10:30_12:45
You can then remove duplicates while preserving price differences. Alternatively, you can keep all records and compare regional pricing later.
Combining results
After scraping all regions:
sorted_results = sorted(all_results, key=lambda x: x.price)
You can also calculate summary statistics:
- Lowest price
- Average price
- Price range by airline
You will use these insights to identify the best deals across markets.
A complete async Python function for scraping flight data across multiple regions looks like this:
# main.pyimport asyncioimport randomfrom collections import defaultdictasync def run_multi_region_search(config, proxy_manager):"""Runs Google Flights scraping from multiple regions and combines results."""all_results = []# --- Multi-region scraping ---for country in config.proxy_countries:print(f"Starting scrape for region: {country}")proxy = proxy_manager.get_proxy(country)scraper = GoogleFlightsScraper(config, proxy)try:results = await scraper.run()# Attach region info to each resultfor r in results:r.region = countryall_results.extend(results)except Exception as e:print(f"Error scraping region {country}: {e}")# Delay between regions to avoid rate limitingawait asyncio.sleep(random.uniform(5, 10))print(f"Total raw results collected: {len(all_results)}")# --- Deduplication ---unique_flights = {}regional_prices = defaultdict(list)for flight in all_results:flight_id = f"{flight.airline}_{flight.departure_time}_{flight.arrival_time}"# Track regional pricesregional_prices[flight_id].append({"region": flight.region,"price": flight.price})# Keep the lowest price instanceif flight_id not in unique_flights:unique_flights[flight_id] = flightelse:if flight.price < unique_flights[flight_id].price:unique_flights[flight_id] = flightdeduped_results = list(unique_flights.values())print(f"Unique flights after deduplication: {len(deduped_results)}")# --- Sorting results by price ---sorted_results = sorted(deduped_results, key=lambda x: x.price)# --- Summary statistics ---prices = [flight.price for flight in deduped_results]summary = {"total_regions": len(config.proxy_countries),"total_raw_results": len(all_results),"unique_flights": len(deduped_results),"lowest_price": min(prices) if prices else None,"average_price": sum(prices) / len(prices) if prices else None,"highest_price": max(prices) if prices else None,}# --- Airline price ranges ---airline_prices = defaultdict(list)for flight in deduped_results:airline_prices[flight.airline].append(flight.price)airline_summary = {airline: {"min": min(p),"avg": sum(p) / len(p),"max": max(p)}for airline, p in airline_prices.items()}return {"flights": sorted_results,"summary": summary,"airline_price_stats": airline_summary,"regional_prices": dict(regional_prices)}
Saving scraped data to JSON and displaying results
You now have your scraped data. The next step is to store it somewhere useful. Your export format will vary depending on your use case.
Exporting to JSON
We used Pydantic models, so exporting data to JSON is straightforward because Pydantic provides built-in serialization methods.
You will need to add the functions below to main.py:
import jsonfrom datetime import datetimefilename = f"flights_{datetime.now().strftime('%Y%m%d_%H%M%S')}.json"data = [flight.to_dict() for flight in results]with open(filename, "w", encoding="utf-8") as f:json.dump(data, f, indent=4, ensure_ascii=False)
Use timestamped filenames to track different scraping runs. You can also include metadata:
output = {"search_config": config.model_dump(),"scraped_at": datetime.utcnow().isoformat(),"total_results": len(data),"flights": data}
Console output
We'll now print a formatted summary table showing key fields such as airline, times, stops, price, and region alongside overall statistics. We'll also display total flight count, lowest/highest price found, and handle the case where no flights are found to inform the user and skip file creation.
def display_results(results):if not results:print("No flights found.")returnprint(f"\n{"="*70}")print(f"{"Airline":<20} {"Departs":<10} {"Arrives":<10} {"Stops":<8} {"Price":<10} {"Region"}")print(f"{"="*70}")for f in results:print(f"{f.get('airline', 'N/A'):<20} "f"{f.get('departure_time', 'N/A'):<10} "f"{f.get('arrival_time', 'N/A'):<10} "f"{str(f.get('stops', 'N/A')):<8} "f"{f.get('price', 'N/A'):<10} "f"{f.get('proxy_country', 'N/A')}")prices = [f.get("price", 0) for f in results if f.get("price")]if prices: