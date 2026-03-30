Date validation makes sure:

Departure dates are valid

Return date follows departure date

Currency format remains consistent

Flight result model

Now, let's define the structure for scraped data.

The flight result model defines how extracted data will be stored. Each scraped flight becomes a structured object containing fields such as:

Airline name

Departure time

Arrival time

Flight duration

Number of stops

Layover details, price (as a string with currency symbol)

Emissions data

Proxy country used and scrape timestamp.

As shown below:

class FlightResult ( BaseModel ) : airline : str departure_time : str arrival_time : str duration : str stops : int layover_details : Optional [ str ] = None price : str emissions : Optional [ str ] = None proxy_country : str scraped_at : datetime = datetime . utcnow ( )

class FlightResult ( BaseModel ) : airline : str departure_time : str arrival_time : str duration : str stops : int layover_details : Optional [ str ] = None price : str emissions : Optional [ str ] = None proxy_country : str scraped_at : datetime = datetime . utcnow ( )

You will also need to add a method to serialize scraped flight results to JSON-friendly dictionaries. This is important for interoperability, data storage, and efficient data exchange across different systems and programming languages.

def to_dict ( self ) - > dict : return self . model_dump ( mode = "json" )

def to_dict ( self ) - > dict : return self . model_dump ( mode = "json" )

Here is the complete code for models.py, which defines all the data models for flight information:

from pydantic import BaseModel , Field , field_validator , model_validator from typing import Optional , List from datetime import date , datetime , timezone from enum import Enum class TripType ( str , Enum ) : ONE_WAY = "one_way" ROUND_TRIP = "round_trip" class SearchConfig ( BaseModel ) : origin : str destination : str departure_date : date return_date : Optional [ date ] = None trip_type : TripType = TripType . ONE_WAY currency : str = "USD" proxy_countries : List [ str ] = Field ( default_factory = lambda : [ "US" ] ) @field_validator ( "origin" , "destination" ) @classmethod def validate_airport ( cls , v : str ) - > str : v = v . upper ( ) if len ( v ) != 3 or not v . isalpha ( ) : raise ValueError ( "Airport code must be a 3-letter IATA code." ) return v @field_validator ( "departure_date" ) @classmethod def departure_must_be_future ( cls , v : date ) - > date : if v < date . today ( ) : raise ValueError ( "Departure date must be in the future." ) return v @field_validator ( "currency" ) @classmethod def currency_uppercase ( cls , v : str ) - > str : v = v . upper ( ) if len ( v ) != 3 or not v . isalpha ( ) : raise ValueError ( "Currency must be a valid 3-letter ISO code." ) return v @model_validator ( mode = "after" ) def validate_trip ( self ) : if self . return_date and self . return_date <= self . departure_date : raise ValueError ( "Return date must be after departure date." ) if self . trip_type == TripType . ROUND_TRIP and not self . return_date : raise ValueError ( "Return date required for round trip." ) return self class FlightResult ( BaseModel ) : airline : str departure_time : datetime arrival_time : datetime duration_minutes : int stops : int layover_details : Optional [ str ] = None price : float emissions : Optional [ str ] = None proxy_country : str scraped_at : datetime = Field ( default_factory = lambda : datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) ) def to_dict ( self ) - > dict : return self . model_dump ( mode = "json" )

from pydantic import BaseModel , Field , field_validator , model_validator from typing import Optional , List from datetime import date , datetime , timezone from enum import Enum class TripType ( str , Enum ) : ONE_WAY = "one_way" ROUND_TRIP = "round_trip" class SearchConfig ( BaseModel ) : origin : str destination : str departure_date : date return_date : Optional [ date ] = None trip_type : TripType = TripType . ONE_WAY currency : str = "USD" proxy_countries : List [ str ] = Field ( default_factory = lambda : [ "US" ] ) @field_validator ( "origin" , "destination" ) @classmethod def validate_airport ( cls , v : str ) - > str : v = v . upper ( ) if len ( v ) != 3 or not v . isalpha ( ) : raise ValueError ( "Airport code must be a 3-letter IATA code." ) return v @field_validator ( "departure_date" ) @classmethod def departure_must_be_future ( cls , v : date ) - > date : if v < date . today ( ) : raise ValueError ( "Departure date must be in the future." ) return v @field_validator ( "currency" ) @classmethod def currency_uppercase ( cls , v : str ) - > str : v = v . upper ( ) if len ( v ) != 3 or not v . isalpha ( ) : raise ValueError ( "Currency must be a valid 3-letter ISO code." ) return v @model_validator ( mode = "after" ) def validate_trip ( self ) : if self . return_date and self . return_date <= self . departure_date : raise ValueError ( "Return date must be after departure date." ) if self . trip_type == TripType . ROUND_TRIP and not self . return_date : raise ValueError ( "Return date required for round trip." ) return self class FlightResult ( BaseModel ) : airline : str departure_time : datetime arrival_time : datetime duration_minutes : int stops : int layover_details : Optional [ str ] = None price : float emissions : Optional [ str ] = None proxy_country : str scraped_at : datetime = Field ( default_factory = lambda : datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) ) def to_dict ( self ) - > dict : return self . model_dump ( mode = "json" )

Why Pydantic is better than raw dictionaries

Using raw dictionaries for scraped data may seem convenient initially. However, dictionaries don't enforce data types or validate values, which can lead to inconsistent datasets. Over time, this can cause significant issues when analyzing or exporting the data.

Here is why Pydantic is the better choice:

Automatic type validation catches malformed data early

Clear schema makes the codebase self-documenting

Easy serialization to JSON with .model_dump()

Building dynamic search URLs for Google Flights

Before you build the scraper, you need a reliable way to construct Google Flights search URLs. Google Flights encodes search parameters directly in the URL. If you get the URL right, the page loads with results already populated without requiring any form submissions.

Note: You will need to add the following codes inside scraper.py:

Anatomy of a Google Flights URL

A typical Google Flights URL looks like this:

https : // www . google . com / travel / flights?tfs = . . .

https : // www . google . com / travel / flights?tfs = . . .

There are two ways to search Google Flights through the URL:

Natural-language query approach: Uses ?q= …, for example, ?q=flights from X to Y . A simple flight search may look like this: https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q=Flights%20from%20NBO%20to%20DXB

This URL structure is simpler and works in a browser, but is less reliable for automated scraping because results can be inconsistent. It also requires minimal encoding but offers less control over advanced parameters.

You can use this structure for small scraping projects.

Structured parameter approach: Uses ?tfs= … for example, https://www.google.com/travel/flights?tfs= ...

We'll use the natural-language query approach for simplicity and reliability at a moderate scale.

URL encoding considerations

City names or routes may contain spaces or special characters. You need to URL-encode these before you use them in the query string.

For example, using the natural-language query approach:

Flights from New York to London

Flights from New York to London

Becomes:

https : // www . google . com / travel / flights?q = Flights % 20from % 20New % 20York % 20to % 20London

https : // www . google . com / travel / flights?q = Flights % 20from % 20New % 20York % 20to % 20London

Python provides built-in urllib utilities to handle this automatically.

For example:

from urllib . parse import quote query = "Flights from NBO to DXB on 2025-06-10" encoded_query = quote ( query ) url = f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q= { encoded_query } " print ( url )

from urllib . parse import quote query = "Flights from NBO to DXB on 2025-06-10" encoded_query = quote ( query ) url = f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q= { encoded_query } " print ( url )

The Python code above will generate a Google Flights search URL for the query “Flights from NBO to DXB on 2025-06-10”.

Building one-way vs. round-trip Google Flights URLs

The query format slightly changes depending on the trip type. One-way example:

def build_one_way_url ( origin , destination , departure_date ) : query = f"Flights from { origin } to { destination } on { departure_date } " return f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q= { quote ( query ) } "

def build_one_way_url ( origin , destination , departure_date ) : query = f"Flights from { origin } to { destination } on { departure_date } " return f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q= { quote ( query ) } "

This function builds a Google Flights search URL for a one-way trip.

Round-trip example:

from urllib . parse import quote def build_round_trip_url ( origin , destination , departure_date , return_date ) : query = ( f"Round trip flights from { origin } to { destination } " f"departing { departure_date } returning { return_date } " ) return f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q= { quote ( query ) } "

from urllib . parse import quote def build_round_trip_url ( origin , destination , departure_date , return_date ) : query = ( f"Round trip flights from { origin } to { destination } " f"departing { departure_date } returning { return_date } " ) return f"https://www.google.com/travel/flights?q= { quote ( query ) } "

This function builds a Google Flights search URL for a round-trip.

Setting currency with the curr parameter

Google Flights will show prices in the default currency for the user's region, and this can make it harder to compare results scraped from different geographic locations.

You need to specify the currency using the curr parameter for the scraper to extract flight prices in a consistent currency.

This will get the scraper to extract prices in a consistent currency.

For example, this URL will show flights that use the USD currency:

https : // www . google . com / travel / flights?q = Flights % 20from % 20NBO % 20to % 20DXB & curr = USD

https : // www . google . com / travel / flights?q = Flights % 20from % 20NBO % 20to % 20DXB & curr = USD

Here are practical tips before you run automated scraping projects with your dynamic search URLs for Google Flights:

Always test generated URLs manually in a browser before relying on them in an automated scrape. Paste the URL into Chrome and verify that the results page loads correctly.

Google Flights occasionally changes its URL structure. Log the URLs your scraper generates alongside the results. If results suddenly drop to zero, you can inspect recent URLs to catch breaking changes early.

Use URL-encoding for city names with spaces or special characters. The urlencode() function handles this automatically, but double-check names by testing them manually.

function handles this automatically, but double-check names by testing them manually. For round-trip searches, include both departure and return dates in the query string.

Building the proxy manager

The proxy manager handles how Decodo residential proxy credentials are formatted and injected into each browser session. It uses the geo-targeted residential proxy endpoints to route each request through a specific country.

Create proxy_manager.py:

import os from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) class ProxyManager : """ Manages Decodo residential proxy configuration. Formats proxy credentials for use with Playwright. """ def __init__ ( self ) : self . host = os . getenv ( "PROXY_HOST" , "gate.decodo.com" ) self . port = int ( os . getenv ( "PROXY_PORT" , "10000" ) ) self . user = os . getenv ( "PROXY_USER" ) self . password = os . getenv ( "PROXY_PASSWORD" ) if not self . user or not self . password : raise ValueError ( "Proxy credentials not found. Check your .env file." ) def get_proxy ( self , country_code : str ) - > dict : """ Returns a Playwright-compatible proxy config for a given country. Decodo geo-targeting uses country-specific subdomains. """ host = f" { country_code . lower ( ) } . { self . host } " return { "server" : f"http:// { host } : { self . port } " , "username" : self . user , "password" : self . password }

import os from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) class ProxyManager : """ Manages Decodo residential proxy configuration. Formats proxy credentials for use with Playwright. """ def __init__ ( self ) : self . host = os . getenv ( "PROXY_HOST" , "gate.decodo.com" ) self . port = int ( os . getenv ( "PROXY_PORT" , "10000" ) ) self . user = os . getenv ( "PROXY_USER" ) self . password = os . getenv ( "PROXY_PASSWORD" ) if not self . user or not self . password : raise ValueError ( "Proxy credentials not found. Check your .env file." ) def get_proxy ( self , country_code : str ) - > dict : """ Returns a Playwright-compatible proxy config for a given country. Decodo geo-targeting uses country-specific subdomains. """ host = f" { country_code . lower ( ) } . { self . host } " return { "server" : f"http:// { host } : { self . port } " , "username" : self . user , "password" : self . password }

This proxy manager formats the Decodo endpoint for geo-targeted routing so that each country gets its own browser session. This is to enable the scraper to fetch flight prices from the correct regional perspective.

Initializing the scraper and launching Playwright

Your Google Flights search URLs are ready to go, so let's build the core scraper.

We'll use Playwright because it can scrape websites with dynamic content and simulate real user browsing behavior. We'll also configure it with proxy settings from your proxy manager.

Scraper class structure

Create scraper.py and define a main GoogleFlightsScraper class that organizes the different responsibilities: URL generation, browser management, data extraction, and results aggregation.

Keeping these as separate methods makes the code easier to debug, test, and extend.

Here is the scraper class structure in Python that accepts a proxy manager and search config

class GoogleFlightsScraper : def __init__ ( self , config , proxy_manager ) : self . config = config self . proxy_manager = proxy_manager async def build_search_url ( self ) : pass async def launch_browser ( self ) : pass async def extract_flights ( self , page ) : pass async def run ( self ) : pass

class GoogleFlightsScraper : def __init__ ( self , config , proxy_manager ) : self . config = config self . proxy_manager = proxy_manager async def build_search_url ( self ) : pass async def launch_browser ( self ) : pass async def extract_flights ( self , page ) : pass async def run ( self ) : pass

Launching Playwright

Playwright supports asynchronous execution, which improves performance when scraping JavaScript-heavy pages like Google Flights.

Start by initializing the Playwright runtime. We'll use async_playwright() for asynchronous execution, which allows multiple scraping tasks to run concurrently if needed.

Add the following logic inside scraper.py inside the launch_browser method.

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True )

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True )

Next, configure the headless Chromium browser with proxy settings passed with Decodo credentials to reduce automation detection.

browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True , proxy = { "server" : f"http:// { proxy_host } : { proxy_port } " , "username" : proxy_user , "password" : proxy_password } , args = [ "--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled" , "--no-sandbox" ] )

browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True , proxy = { "server" : f"http:// { proxy_host } : { proxy_port } " , "username" : proxy_user , "password" : proxy_password } , args = [ "--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled" , "--no-sandbox" ] )

The complete function will look like this:

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True , proxy = { "server" : proxy [ "server" ] , "username" : proxy [ "username" ] , "password" : proxy [ "password" ] } , args = [ "--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled" , "--no-sandbox" ] )

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True , proxy = { "server" : proxy [ "server" ] , "username" : proxy [ "username" ] , "password" : proxy [ "password" ] } , args = [ "--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled" , "--no-sandbox" ] )

This way, requests go through residential IPs, and authentication is handled at the browser level, so Google treats sessions as real users.

Applying stealth and anti-detection measures

Even with proxies in place, headless browsers have distinctive characteristics that Google's anti-bot systems can detect. Configure your browser environment to make your sessions look more like real users.

Set a realistic user agent and viewport dimensions to match common screen sizes:

context = await browser . new_context ( user_agent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36" , viewport = { "width" : 1366 , "height" : 768 } )

context = await browser . new_context ( user_agent = "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36" , viewport = { "width" : 1366 , "height" : 768 } )

You will need to block unnecessary resources such as images, fonts, and stylesheets to make pages load quickly and speed up scraping.

await context . route ( "**/*" , lambda route : route . abort ( ) if route . request . resource_type in [ "image" , "font" , "stylesheet" ] else route . continue_ ( ) )

await context . route ( "**/*" , lambda route : route . abort ( ) if route . request . resource_type in [ "image" , "font" , "stylesheet" ] else route . continue_ ( ) )

Automated scripts that run too quickly can trigger anti-bot systems. You need to add randomized delays between actions to mimic human browsing patterns.

Example of a randomized delay function:

import random import asyncio async def random_sleep ( ) : delay = random . uniform ( 3 , 6 ) print ( f"Sleeping for { delay : .2f } seconds..." ) await asyncio . sleep ( delay ) print ( "Done sleeping!" ) asyncio . run ( random_sleep ( ) )

import random import asyncio async def random_sleep ( ) : delay = random . uniform ( 3 , 6 ) print ( f"Sleeping for { delay : .2f } seconds..." ) await asyncio . sleep ( delay ) print ( "Done sleeping!" ) asyncio . run ( random_sleep ( ) )

This function simulates human browsing patterns.

Page navigation

You have configured the browser. Now, open a new page and navigate to the generated search URL.

page = await context . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( search_url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" , timeout = 60000 )

page = await context . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( search_url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" , timeout = 60000 )

Then wait for the flight results to appear.

await page . wait_for_selector ( "div[jsname]" )

await page . wait_for_selector ( "div[jsname]" )

This will get the page to finish rendering before data extraction begins.

If the selector never appears, handle the error gracefully using the following function:

try : await page . wait_for_selector ( "div[jsname]" , timeout = 15000 ) except : print ( "No flight results found or page failed to load." )

try : await page . wait_for_selector ( "div[jsname]" , timeout = 15000 ) except : print ( "No flight results found or page failed to load." )

Extracting flight data from the page

With the browser running and the Google Flights results page loaded, the next step is to parse the page and pull out the structured flight data you need.

Google Flights dynamically generates its HTML, so you need to choose the right selector.

Identify flight card elements

Google Flights renders its results as a list of flight cards. Each card contains the core details for a single flight option. The specific CSS selectors Google uses can change over time, but the general DOM structure has remained relatively consistent.

Start by inspecting the page using browser developer tools.

Note that Google uses obfuscated, short, and randomized CSS class names (e.g., pIav2d, YMlIz, sSHqwe) generated at build time to significantly reduce file sizes, prevent CSS naming conflicts in large applications, and hinder web scraping.

You can select all result cards with:

flight_cards = await page . query_selector_all ( "div.pIav2d" )

flight_cards = await page . query_selector_all ( "div.pIav2d" )

These classes often change frequently because they are hashed based on component structure or updated during continuous deployment, breaking static scraping bots.

You need to build selectors that rely on structural position and ARIA attributes where possible, and verify selectors regularly.

Extracting individual data points

Each flight card contains multiple nested elements. Let's see how to extract each data point with Playwright.

Add this helper function inside scraper.py:

Price

price_element = await card . query_selector ( ".YMlIz" ) if price_element : price = await price_element . inner_text ( ) else : price = None

price_element = await card . query_selector ( ".YMlIz" ) if price_element : price = await price_element . inner_text ( ) else : price = None

Departure and arrival times

time_elements = await card . query_selector_all ( "span" ) if len ( time_elements ) >= 2 : departure_time = ( await time_elements [ 0 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) arrival_time = ( await time_elements [ 1 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) else : departure_time = arrival_time = None

time_elements = await card . query_selector_all ( "span" ) if len ( time_elements ) >= 2 : departure_time = ( await time_elements [ 0 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) arrival_time = ( await time_elements [ 1 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) else : departure_time = arrival_time = None

Flight duration

duration = await card . query_selector ( ".gvkrdb" ) . inner_text ( )

duration = await card . query_selector ( ".gvkrdb" ) . inner_text ( )

Number of stops

The stop information typically appears as text:

Nonstop

1 stop

2 stops

To extract the number of stops:

stops_text = await card . query_selector ( ".EfT7Ae" ) . inner_text ( ) if "Nonstop" in stops_text : stops = 0 else : stops = int ( stops_text . split ( ) [ 0 ] )

stops_text = await card . query_selector ( ".EfT7Ae" ) . inner_text ( ) if "Nonstop" in stops_text : stops = 0 else : stops = int ( stops_text . split ( ) [ 0 ] )

Airline name

airline = await card . query_selector ( ".sSHqwe" ) . inner_text ( )

airline = await card . query_selector ( ".sSHqwe" ) . inner_text ( )

Emissions data

Some flights display estimated emissions.

Extract it using:

emissions_element = await card . query_selector ( ".V1iAHe" ) emissions = None if emissions_element : emissions = await emissions_element . inner_text ( )

emissions_element = await card . query_selector ( ".V1iAHe" ) emissions = None if emissions_element : emissions = await emissions_element . inner_text ( )

Error handling

Google Flights pages can vary depending on the route. Wrap each extraction step in try/except blocks to handle missing elements gracefully and avoid crashing the scraper.

Use:

try : price = await price_element . inner_text ( ) except : price = None

try : price = await price_element . inner_text ( ) except : price = None

Returning None for missing fields will keep the dataset usable.

For efficiency, limit extraction to the first 10–15 results, which usually contain the most relevant flights.

A complete async Playwright function that extracts all the flight data points from a Google Flights card element will look like this:

async def extract_flight_data ( card ) : """Extract individual flight data points from a Google Flights card.""" data = { "price" : None , "departure_time" : None , "arrival_time" : None , "duration" : None , "stops" : None , "airline" : None , "emissions" : None } try : price_element = await card . query_selector ( ".YMlIz" ) if price_element : data [ "price" ] = ( await price_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : time_elements = await card . query_selector_all ( "span" ) if len ( time_elements ) >= 2 : data [ "departure_time" ] = ( await time_elements [ 0 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) data [ "arrival_time" ] = ( await time_elements [ 1 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : duration_element = await card . query_selector ( ".gvkrdb" ) if duration_element : data [ "duration" ] = ( await duration_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : stops_element = await card . query_selector ( ".EfT7Ae" ) if stops_element : stops_text = await stops_element . inner_text ( ) data [ "stops" ] = 0 if "Nonstop" in stops_text else int ( stops_text . split ( ) [ 0 ] ) except : pass try : airline_element = await card . query_selector ( ".sSHqwe" ) if airline_element : data [ "airline" ] = ( await airline_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : emissions_element = await card . query_selector ( ".V1iAHe" ) if emissions_element : data [ "emissions" ] = ( await emissions_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass return data

async def extract_flight_data ( card ) : """Extract individual flight data points from a Google Flights card.""" data = { "price" : None , "departure_time" : None , "arrival_time" : None , "duration" : None , "stops" : None , "airline" : None , "emissions" : None } try : price_element = await card . query_selector ( ".YMlIz" ) if price_element : data [ "price" ] = ( await price_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : time_elements = await card . query_selector_all ( "span" ) if len ( time_elements ) >= 2 : data [ "departure_time" ] = ( await time_elements [ 0 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) data [ "arrival_time" ] = ( await time_elements [ 1 ] . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : duration_element = await card . query_selector ( ".gvkrdb" ) if duration_element : data [ "duration" ] = ( await duration_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : stops_element = await card . query_selector ( ".EfT7Ae" ) if stops_element : stops_text = await stops_element . inner_text ( ) data [ "stops" ] = 0 if "Nonstop" in stops_text else int ( stops_text . split ( ) [ 0 ] ) except : pass try : airline_element = await card . query_selector ( ".sSHqwe" ) if airline_element : data [ "airline" ] = ( await airline_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass try : emissions_element = await card . query_selector ( ".V1iAHe" ) if emissions_element : data [ "emissions" ] = ( await emissions_element . inner_text ( ) ) . strip ( ) except : pass return data

Managing multi-region searches and combining results

Flight prices often vary by region. You need to use proxy-based scraping to scrape the same route from multiple regions, so you discover pricing differences and hidden deals.

Why scrape from multiple regions

Airlines and travel platforms frequently adjust fares based on geographic demand.

Here are reasons for scraping flight prices from different regions:

You will discover region-specific promotions

You will understand currency and fare class differences across regions

You will uncover flight deals available only in specific markets

Let's see how to run multi-region Google Flights scraping.

Launching separate browser sessions per country

You must launch a new browser session per country through Decodo's geo-targeted residential proxies. Here's why:

Each browser session inherits the proxy's location

Google uses IP geolocation to determine prices

Reusing sessions reduces accuracy and increases detection risk

Implementation

Your configuration already includes a list of proxy countries.

Example:

proxy_countries = [ "US" , "GB" , "JP" ]

proxy_countries = [ "US" , "GB" , "JP" ]

For each country:

Request a proxy endpoint

Launch a new browser session

Run the scraper

Store results

Example loop:

all_results = [ ] for country in config . proxy_countries : proxy = proxy_manager . get_proxy ( country ) scraper = GoogleFlightsScraper ( config , proxy ) results = await scraper . run ( ) all_results . extend ( results )

all_results = [ ] for country in config . proxy_countries : proxy = proxy_manager . get_proxy ( country ) scraper = GoogleFlightsScraper ( config , proxy ) results = await scraper . run ( ) all_results . extend ( results )

Add delays between regions:

await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 5 , 10 ) )

await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 5 , 10 ) )

Deduplication strategy

When scraping multiple regions, you may collect duplicate flights.

You need to define a unique flight identifier using: airline, departure time, and arrival time for duplication.

Use:

flight_id = f" { airline } _ { departure_time } _ { arrival_time } "

flight_id = f" { airline } _ { departure_time } _ { arrival_time } "

For example, the function:

airline = "KQ" departure_time = "10:30" arrival_time = "12:45" flight_id = f" { airline } _ { departure_time } _ { arrival_time } " print ( flight_id )

airline = "KQ" departure_time = "10:30" arrival_time = "12:45" flight_id = f" { airline } _ { departure_time } _ { arrival_time } " print ( flight_id )

Will produce the following results:

KQ_10 : 30_12 : 45

KQ_10 : 30_12 : 45

You can then remove duplicates while preserving price differences. Alternatively, you can keep all records and compare regional pricing later.

Combining results

After scraping all regions:

sorted_results = sorted ( all_results , key = lambda x : x . price )

sorted_results = sorted ( all_results , key = lambda x : x . price )

You can also calculate summary statistics:

Lowest price

Average price

Price range by airline

You will use these insights to identify the best deals across markets.

A complete async Python function for scraping flight data across multiple regions looks like this:

import asyncio import random from collections import defaultdict async def run_multi_region_search ( config , proxy_manager ) : """ Runs Google Flights scraping from multiple regions and combines results. """ all_results = [ ] for country in config . proxy_countries : print ( f"Starting scrape for region: { country } " ) proxy = proxy_manager . get_proxy ( country ) scraper = GoogleFlightsScraper ( config , proxy ) try : results = await scraper . run ( ) for r in results : r . region = country all_results . extend ( results ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Error scraping region { country } : { e } " ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 5 , 10 ) ) print ( f"Total raw results collected: { len ( all_results ) } " ) unique_flights = { } regional_prices = defaultdict ( list ) for flight in all_results : flight_id = f" { flight . airline } _ { flight . departure_time } _ { flight . arrival_time } " regional_prices [ flight_id ] . append ( { "region" : flight . region , "price" : flight . price } ) if flight_id not in unique_flights : unique_flights [ flight_id ] = flight else : if flight . price < unique_flights [ flight_id ] . price : unique_flights [ flight_id ] = flight deduped_results = list ( unique_flights . values ( ) ) print ( f"Unique flights after deduplication: { len ( deduped_results ) } " ) sorted_results = sorted ( deduped_results , key = lambda x : x . price ) prices = [ flight . price for flight in deduped_results ] summary = { "total_regions" : len ( config . proxy_countries ) , "total_raw_results" : len ( all_results ) , "unique_flights" : len ( deduped_results ) , "lowest_price" : min ( prices ) if prices else None , "average_price" : sum ( prices ) / len ( prices ) if prices else None , "highest_price" : max ( prices ) if prices else None , } airline_prices = defaultdict ( list ) for flight in deduped_results : airline_prices [ flight . airline ] . append ( flight . price ) airline_summary = { airline : { "min" : min ( p ) , "avg" : sum ( p ) / len ( p ) , "max" : max ( p ) } for airline , p in airline_prices . items ( ) } return { "flights" : sorted_results , "summary" : summary , "airline_price_stats" : airline_summary , "regional_prices" : dict ( regional_prices ) }

import asyncio import random from collections import defaultdict async def run_multi_region_search ( config , proxy_manager ) : """ Runs Google Flights scraping from multiple regions and combines results. """ all_results = [ ] for country in config . proxy_countries : print ( f"Starting scrape for region: { country } " ) proxy = proxy_manager . get_proxy ( country ) scraper = GoogleFlightsScraper ( config , proxy ) try : results = await scraper . run ( ) for r in results : r . region = country all_results . extend ( results ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Error scraping region { country } : { e } " ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 5 , 10 ) ) print ( f"Total raw results collected: { len ( all_results ) } " ) unique_flights = { } regional_prices = defaultdict ( list ) for flight in all_results : flight_id = f" { flight . airline } _ { flight . departure_time } _ { flight . arrival_time } " regional_prices [ flight_id ] . append ( { "region" : flight . region , "price" : flight . price } ) if flight_id not in unique_flights : unique_flights [ flight_id ] = flight else : if flight . price < unique_flights [ flight_id ] . price : unique_flights [ flight_id ] = flight deduped_results = list ( unique_flights . values ( ) ) print ( f"Unique flights after deduplication: { len ( deduped_results ) } " ) sorted_results = sorted ( deduped_results , key = lambda x : x . price ) prices = [ flight . price for flight in deduped_results ] summary = { "total_regions" : len ( config . proxy_countries ) , "total_raw_results" : len ( all_results ) , "unique_flights" : len ( deduped_results ) , "lowest_price" : min ( prices ) if prices else None , "average_price" : sum ( prices ) / len ( prices ) if prices else None , "highest_price" : max ( prices ) if prices else None , } airline_prices = defaultdict ( list ) for flight in deduped_results : airline_prices [ flight . airline ] . append ( flight . price ) airline_summary = { airline : { "min" : min ( p ) , "avg" : sum ( p ) / len ( p ) , "max" : max ( p ) } for airline , p in airline_prices . items ( ) } return { "flights" : sorted_results , "summary" : summary , "airline_price_stats" : airline_summary , "regional_prices" : dict ( regional_prices ) }

Saving scraped data to JSON and displaying results

You now have your scraped data. The next step is to store it somewhere useful. Your export format will vary depending on your use case.

Exporting to JSON

We used Pydantic models, so exporting data to JSON is straightforward because Pydantic provides built-in serialization methods.

You will need to add the functions below to main.py:

import json from datetime import datetime filename = f"flights_ { datetime . now ( ) . strftime ( '%Y%m%d_%H%M%S' ) } .json" data = [ flight . to_dict ( ) for flight in results ] with open ( filename , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : json . dump ( data , f , indent = 4 , ensure_ascii = False )

import json from datetime import datetime filename = f"flights_ { datetime . now ( ) . strftime ( '%Y%m%d_%H%M%S' ) } .json" data = [ flight . to_dict ( ) for flight in results ] with open ( filename , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : json . dump ( data , f , indent = 4 , ensure_ascii = False )

Use timestamped filenames to track different scraping runs. You can also include metadata:

output = { "search_config" : config . model_dump ( ) , "scraped_at" : datetime . utcnow ( ) . isoformat ( ) , "total_results" : len ( data ) , "flights" : data }

output = { "search_config" : config . model_dump ( ) , "scraped_at" : datetime . utcnow ( ) . isoformat ( ) , "total_results" : len ( data ) , "flights" : data }

Console output

We'll now print a formatted summary table showing key fields such as airline, times, stops, price, and region alongside overall statistics. We'll also display total flight count, lowest/highest price found, and handle the case where no flights are found to inform the user and skip file creation.