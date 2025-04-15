Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: eCommerce Scraping API Setup Guide

This step-by-step tutorial will guide you through the setting up process of Decodo's eCommerce Scraping API. We'll also show you a quick example of scraping Amazon Search using our eCommerce Scraping API.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is eCommerce Scraping API?

A comprehensive scraping tool for retrieving real-time structured data from eCommerce websites in bulk to help you make insightful and data-driven decisions.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

SSL / HTTPS Proxy
HIDE IP

What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy

If you are new to proxies, you might be confused by how many proxy types there are: residential, rotating, datacenter, backconnect, SSL proxies… The list goes on!

The proxy ‘type’ usually refers to one of its two traits: the connection method or the type of the device acting as your proxy. SSL or HTTPS proxies denote the protocol you use to connect through the proxy server, namely, the HTTPS protocol.

Mariam Nakani

Mar 11, 2024

4 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved