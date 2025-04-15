Video: Firefox Proxy Add-on Setup Guide
Use proxies with Firefox easily! This video will guide you through setting up proxies with Decodo Firefox Proxy Add-on step-by-step.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Firefox Proxy Add-on
No more switching between tabs, windows, or software. All you need is right here in your browser. Our proxy extension is smart for a reason: log in, and access your proxies right here and now. Use your credentials to access proxies on all of your devices.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.