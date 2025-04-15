Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: Firefox Proxy Add-on Setup Guide

Use proxies with Firefox easily! This video will guide you through setting up proxies with Decodo Firefox Proxy Add-on step-by-step.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

Firefox Proxy Add-on

No more switching between tabs, windows, or software. All you need is right here in your browser. Our proxy extension is smart for a reason: log in, and access your proxies right here and now. Use your credentials to access proxies on all of your devices.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

Ad verification best practices
NEWS
DIGITAL MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide

According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.

In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 25, 2024

6 min read

