Video: How to Get Data From Search Engines - SERP Scraping API Tutorial
This video is a step-by-step tutorial that will lead you through the process of search engine scraping from downloading Python all the way to retrieving the juiciest data on the web.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is a SERP API?
A SERP API is an application programming interface meant for targeting search engine result pages. Our SERP Scraping API is a tool for gathering data from search engines.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
