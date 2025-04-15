Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: How to Get Data From Search Engines - SERP Scraping API Tutorial

This video is a step-by-step tutorial that will lead you through the process of search engine scraping from downloading Python all the way to retrieving the juiciest data on the web.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is a SERP API?

A SERP API is an application programming interface meant for targeting search engine result pages. Our SERP Scraping API is a tool for gathering data from search engines.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

