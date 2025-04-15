Video: How To Use Proxies With ParseHub - Decodo Integration Tutorial
Wanna add proxies to ParseHub? Or learn how to use proxy servers with this tool? Our step-by-step proxy integration tutorial will teach you how to do it for any ParseHub profile.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is Parsehub?
Parsehub is a free web scraping tool that allows to extract data without a code.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.