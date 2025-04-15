Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: SERP Scraping API Setup Guide

This step-by-step tutorial will guide you through the setting up process of Decodo's SERP Scraping API.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is a SERP API?

A SERP API is an application programming interface meant for targeting search engine result pages. Our SERP Scraping API is a tool for gathering data from search engines.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2024
UNBLOCK
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2025

So, there you are, casually surfing the net, when… a CAPTCHA appears out of the blue, interrupting your flow. Yes, it’s that little test making sure you’re not a robot, and let’s face it – it can really slow down your processes. The great news? You don’t have to be stuck. It’s possible to bypass CAPTCHAs. So, buckle up, and let’s dive into the tricks that make these roadblocks the past.

Martin Ganchev

Dec 05, 2023

10 min read

How to scrape GitHub
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025

GitHub is one of the most significant sources of technical knowledge on the internet, especially for developers building intricate applications. Follow this guide to learn how to extract this valuable data and effortlessly follow the latest tech trends.

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved