How to Fix YouTube Error 400 on Desktop & Mobile

What is YouTube error 400?

YouTube error 400 is a "Bad Request" error that occurs when YouTube's servers can't understand or process the request sent by your browser or app.

The 400 Bad Request error is primarily a client-side problem, meaning it's usually triggered by something on your device, such as corrupted data, outdated software, or misconfigured settings. However, it can also occasionally come from YouTube's servers.

On YouTube, this error typically shows up as a video failing to load, endless buffering, or a pop-up message that says "There was a problem with the server [400]."

The problem can occur on both desktop browsers and mobile apps. Importantly, it doesn't usually mean there's anything wrong with the video itself or the YouTube channel. Instead, it simply means that the communication between your device and YouTube has broken down, causing the server to reject the request.

Common causes of YouTube Error 400

Before exploring the solutions, we need to look at some of the common causes of this issue. Here are some of the most likely causes:

Corrupted cookies or cache . Over time, the data stored by your browser or the YouTube app (cookies, cached files, etc.) can become outdated or corrupted, resulting in bad requests. When this happens, the outdated data confuses YouTube's servers and triggers the error.

. Over time, the data stored by your browser or the YouTube app (cookies, cached files, etc.) can become outdated or corrupted, resulting in bad requests. When this happens, the outdated data confuses YouTube's servers and triggers the error. Outdated browser or app . Using an outdated version of your web browser or the YouTube mobile app can result in lots of compatibility issues, as YouTube keeps releasing new features, and your device may fail to send the right requests.

. Using an outdated version of your web browser or the YouTube mobile app can result in lots of compatibility issues, as YouTube keeps releasing new features, and your device may fail to send the right requests. Browser extensions or add-ons . Certain browser extensions, like ad blockers, script blockers, or VPN/proxy extensions, might interfere with YouTube. These extensions usually have permissions to modify web requests or block web content. By doing so, they might inadvertently cause the request to break and return a 400 error.

. Certain browser extensions, like ad blockers, script blockers, or VPN/proxy extensions, might interfere with YouTube. These extensions usually have permissions to modify web requests or block web content. By doing so, they might inadvertently cause the request to break and return a 400 error. Network connectivity issues . A poor or unstable internet connection can trigger errors. In some cases, if you're on a restricted network like a public Wi-Fi or a network with firewall rules. This might block YouTube requests, leading to a 400 error.

. A poor or unstable internet connection can trigger errors. In some cases, if you're on a restricted network like a public Wi-Fi or a network with firewall rules. This might block YouTube requests, leading to a 400 error. Incorrect device date/time settings . Believe it or not, having the wrong date or time on your device can lead to various connection problems. This is because security certificates and request timestamps may appear invalid if your clock is way off, causing YouTube's servers to reject your requests.

. Believe it or not, having the wrong date or time on your device can lead to various connection problems. This is because security certificates and request timestamps may appear invalid if your clock is way off, causing YouTube's servers to reject your requests. YouTube Restricted Mode or data restrictions. Restricted Mode is designed to filter mature content, but sometimes it can also create server-side conflicts and trigger YouTube's Error 400.

These are the main reasons you might run into a YouTube 400 error. Next, we'll go through the fixes, which are usually simple and match the causes listed above.

How to fix Error 400 on YouTube

You may be tempted to contact the YouTube support team right away. While that's an option, keep in mind that there may be hundreds of users around the world experiencing the same problem at the same time. In such cases, YouTube support may take longer to respond.

That's why it's best to start with any one of the simple methods below. In most cases, these quick steps are enough to fix the problem without needing extra help.

Fixing YouTube error 400 on desktop

If you get an error code 400 when you attempt to watch a YouTube video on your desktop, there are several fixes you can try. You don't necessarily have to do all of them. The 400 error will often be resolved by one of the first few steps, but we've listed them from simplest to more advanced, so just work your way down until the problem is fixed:

Solution 1: refresh the YouTube page

The first and simplest action we recommend is refreshing the page. Sometimes, the error might be a temporary glitch.

Reload the page by pressing Command + R on Mac or Ctrl + R on Windows. Alternatively, you can just click the Refresh (↻) icon in your browser to retry loading the video or page.

on Mac or on Windows. Alternatively, you can just click the icon in your browser to retry loading the video or page. For a more thorough "hard refresh" that clears the browser's cache and re-downloads all resources, use Ctrl + Shift + R on Windows, and Command (⌘) + Shift + R on Mac.

If the 400 error was caused by a one-time hiccup, a quick refresh will resend your request and could resolve the issue immediately.

Solution 2: check your internet connection

Another solution is check your internet connection and speed.

For this, open a speed test website like Fast.com by Netflix to measure and test your internet speed. This will help determine whether your internet is capable of handling video playback on YouTube.

YouTube requires around 5 Mbps for HD video. If your connection is weak, consider any of the following:

Restart your router by unplugging it, waiting 10 seconds, and plugging it back in. Move closer to your Wi-Fi router or switch to a wired Ethernet connection. If other sites or streaming services also fail, contact your ISP.

Solution 3: clear YouTube cache and browsing data

If your internet connection is fine and the error persists, the issue could be cached data. Cached data on YouTube, if left uncleared for a long time, can start causing errors.

For Chrome users, click on the three dots icon in the top-right corner of your screen, and from there, select Delete Browsing Data.