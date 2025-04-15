Hostname
A hostname is a human-readable label assigned to a device connected to a network. It serves as an identifier within domain name systems (DNS) and local networks, making it easier to access resources without relying on IP addresses. Hostnames are used in URLs, email addresses, and server configurations to reference specific machines or services.
Also known as: Computer name, network name
Comparisons
- Hostname vs. Domain Name: A hostname is a specific label that can be part of a fully qualified domain name (FQDN), while a domain name represents a broader addressable entity on the Internet.
- Hostname vs. IP Address: Hostnames are human-friendly, while IP addresses are numerical identifiers used by machines for communication.
Pros
- Enhances readability and ease of access for network resources.
- Supports dynamic IPs by mapping them to a consistent identifier via DNS.
- Allows logical organization of systems in distributed architectures.
Cons
- Requires DNS resolution, which adds lookup overhead.
- Can become ambiguous in environments where the same hostname is used across multiple networks.
Example
A cloud-based application assigns hostnames like api.server1.example.com and db01.internal.example.com to distinguish between its API and database servers, allowing developers to configure network access, monitoring, and security policies efficiently.