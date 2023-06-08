A Cogent proxy is a proxy server that assigns you an IP address registered to Cogent Communications, a tier-1 internet backbone operating under AS174. Target servers see Cogent as the owning organization, not your network.

Cogent is a business and transit ISP, not consumer broadband, so its addresses read as business infrastructure. According to Cogent, there are about 24.2M IPv4 addresses across 50+ countries.

Cogent proxies are one option within Decodo's broader proxy network, which covers ISP, mobile, and datacenter IPs. Where you need household-grade addresses instead, a residential proxy draws from the same 125M+ pool.