Cogent Proxies – ASN-Targeted IPs on The Cogent Network
A Cogent proxy routes your requests through an IP address registered to Cogent Communications, the tier-1 transit network that operates under autonomous system AS174. Equip Decodo’s residential, static residential (ISP), or datacenter proxies with Cogent targeting and power up any use case online.
14-day money-back option
ASN-level
targeting
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
195+
locations worldwide
99.99%
uptime
24/7
support
Trusted by:
What is a Cogent proxy?
A Cogent proxy is a proxy server that assigns you an IP address registered to Cogent Communications, a tier-1 internet backbone operating under AS174. Target servers see Cogent as the owning organization, not your network.
Cogent is a business and transit ISP, not consumer broadband, so its addresses read as business infrastructure. According to Cogent, there are about 24.2M IPv4 addresses across 50+ countries.
Cogent proxies are one option within Decodo's broader proxy network, which covers ISP, mobile, and datacenter IPs. Where you need household-grade addresses instead, a residential proxy draws from the same 125M+ pool.
What does a Cogent proxy do?
Cogent proxy replaces your original IP address with one that belongs to the Cogent network, so the destination server attributes your traffic to Cogent rather than to your own connection.
This comes in handy in various situations:
- You're collecting public data and want your requests distributed across a defined, stable set of addresses instead of a random pool.
- You’re testing your own infrastructure and need to reproduce traffic conditions from a known upstream network.
Why use Decodo's Cogent proxies?
Getting IPs on a specific autonomous system is slow, pricey, or unreliable. Leasing from Cogent directly means contracts and running your own proxy layer. Free lists claiming Cogent IPs are often unverified and usually blocked by most of the anti-bot software. With Decodo, ASN targeting is just a parameter on an existing pool, live in minutes.
Decodo Cogent proxies
Leasing Cogent IP space directly
Free proxy lists
Time to first request
Minutes. Self-serve signup, ASN parameter in the username string.
Weeks. Contract negotiation, allocation, then you build the proxy layer yourself.
Minutes, but most listed IPs fail on the first request.
ASN selection
AS174 targeting available as a documented parameter, no sales call required.
Fixed to whatever range you were allocated. No flexibility.
None. ASN labels on public lists are unverified and frequently wrong.
Pool size
125M+ IPs across residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter types.
Limited to your leased block, typically a /24 or smaller.
Varies daily. No guarantee any given address is live.
Session control
Rotating or sticky sessions, unlimited-duration sessions on ISP proxies.
You build session logic yourself.
None.
Response time
<0.2s on ISP proxies, under <0.3s on datacenter, under <0.6s on residential.
Depends entirely on the infrastructure you build around it.
Frequently multiple seconds, when the address responds at all.
Reliability
99.99%
Whatever you engineer. You own the on-call.
No commitment of any kind.
Protocol support
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on the same credentials.
Whatever your own proxy software supports.
Usually HTTP only, often unencrypted.
Compliance posture
Ethically-sourced pool, documented sourcing policy, KYC/KYB.
You carry full responsibility for acceptable use.
Unknown provenance. Frequently compromised hosts.
How are Cogent proxies priced?
Cogent proxies use Decodo's standard proxy pricing, so you pay for the proxy type you pick without any additional fees for ASN targeting.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$0.6
/GB
Total:$6+ VAT billed monthly
1 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$3+ VAT billed monthly
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What makes Cogent proxies different?
Unlock all the handy features and equip ethically-sourced proxies for any use case.
Targeting by parameter
Add the ASN to your username string on requests you already send. Same plan, same pricing, no upgrade required.
99.99% uptime
Monitored infrastructure with automatic failover, so a single node going down does not stop your collection.
Sub-0.2 second ISP response
Static residential IPs answer in under 0.2 seconds, which is what makes them viable for latency-sensitive collection.
Unlimited-duration sessions
Hold the same ISP proxy IP for as long as a task needs, with no forced rotation interval cutting a workflow short.
Unlimited concurrent connections
Run as many parallel requests as your own infrastructure can sustain. No connection cap on the proxy side.
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on one endpoint
Use the protocol your tooling expects. Both are available on the same credentials with no separate plan.
How do you get started with Cogent proxies?
Setting up Cogent proxies takes just a few minutes, free trial included.
#1 Sign up and access the dashboard
Create your Decodo account and log into the dashboard. Everything you need to manage proxies, monitor usage, and adjust targeting lives here, so take a moment to get familiar with the layout.
#2 Choose your proxy type
Pick ISP or datacenter proxies for the closest match to Cogent's commercial address space, or residential if you need household-grade IPs. Start with a 3-day free trial and 100MB to test any type before subscribing.
#3 Set up your proxies
Follow the quick start guide to configure the proxy on your device or tool of choice. Pick HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 depending on what your browser, scraper, or automation setup supports. Both run on the same credentials.
#4 Target the Cogent network
Add the ASN parameter to your username string to route through AS174. Depending on your proxy type, you can pair it with other targeting options.
#5 Verify and start collecting
Send one request to ip.decodo.com/json. If the response names Cogent Communications, your targeting is live and you are ready to collect. Run this check at the start of each job rather than assuming.
How do I use sticky and rotating sessions with Cogent proxies?
With Decodo, you can choose between rotating and sticky session types, depending on your use case. Sticky sessions keep the same IP for a set period, and ISP proxies support unlimited-duration sessions, so an address stays with you for as long as a task runs. That makes them the go-to for account management, multi-step workflows, or anything where switching IPs mid-task would cause problems.
Rotating sessions switch to a new IP with each request, which is what you want when you are collecting data at scale and need maximum IP diversity to keep success rates high.
Simple rule of thumb – sticky for anything that needs a consistent identity, rotating for anything that benefits from volume.
How do I connect Cogent proxies to my scraper?
Point your HTTP client at isp.decodo.com:10001 and pass your credentials with the ASN parameter in the username. Nothing else in your code changes, and no SDK is required.
Anything that speaks HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 works, which covers Python with requests, Node.js with axios, cURL, Scrapy, Playwright, Puppeteer, and Selenium. For a complete pipeline, you can pair proxies with Decodo's Web Scraping API, which handles JavaScript rendering and returns HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown.
What are customers and experts saying about Decodo?
Trusted by 135K+ clients and recognized by leading industry reviewers.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
How do I try Cogent proxies before I commit to a plan?
Start a 3-day free trial that includes 100MB of traffic.
The trial gives you access to every proxy type, so you can test ASN targeting on ISP, datacenter, residential, and mobile IPs before deciding which fits your workflow. If you would rather test the Web Scraping API, there’s a separate free plan with up to 2K requests, no credit card required.
How do I get my money back if Cogent proxies do not fit my project?
Paid subscriptions come with a 14-day money-back (terms apply), and you can cancel from the dashboard at any time.
How do I confirm the IPs I receive are actually on the Cogent network?
Send a request through the proxy to https://ip.decodo.com/json and check the organization field in the response.
If ASN targeting is applied correctly, the response names Cogent Communications and returns AS174. Run this check once at the start of a job rather than assuming, since pool composition shifts over time. For background on how proxy IPs are sourced and attributed, see how residential proxies work.
How do I choose between ISP, datacenter, and residential proxies for Cogent traffic?
Start with ISP proxies, since Cogent is a commercial fixed-line network and ISP proxies are the closest match to its address space.
Move to datacenter proxies when throughput and cost per request matter more than the trust profile of the address. Choose residential proxies when the target treats household connections differently, and you’re willing to widen beyond a single autonomous system to get that. Mobile proxies aren’t a match here, because Cogent doesn’t operate a consumer mobile network.
How do I set ASN targeting in my proxy endpoint?
Append the ASN parameter to your username string in the proxy credentials, then connect to the standard gateway as usual.
Your username carries the targeting instructions, so nothing in your client code changes beyond the credential string. Geographic parameters combine with the ASN parameter, letting you narrow to Cogent addresses in a specific country or city. The full parameter reference is in the dashboard, and this guide to datacenter and ISP proxy targeting walks through worked examples.
How do I keep the same Cogent IP across a multi-step workflow?
Use a sticky session, which holds one IP for the duration you specify.
ISP proxies support unlimited-duration sessions, so the address stays with you for as long as the task runs rather than rotating at a fixed interval. Residential proxies offer sticky sessions of 1, 10, or 30 minutes, or custom. Use sticky sessions when the workflow needs a consistent identity, and rotating sessions when you want maximum address diversity across many independent requests.
How do I choose between HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 for Cogent proxies?
Use HTTP(S) unless your tool specifically needs SOCKS5. Both run on the same credentials, so switching costs you nothing.
HTTP(S) is what most scrapers and browser automation frameworks expect by default. SOCKS5 passes traffic through without inspecting it and handles protocols beyond HTTP, which suits non-web workloads. This comparison of SOCKS5 and HTTP proxies explains the trade-offs in full.
How do I know Decodo's IPs are ethically-sourced?
Every address in the pool is obtained under a documented consent-based sourcing policy, and all accounts pass KYC verification at signup.
Providers who can’t explain where their addresses come from are a compliance risk you might later carry into your workflows. Decodo publishes its sourcing standards and applies identity verification to every account, which keeps the pool clean for the people using it.
How do I get help if my Cogent proxy setup is not working?
Contact the technical support team through live chat in the dashboard, available 24/7.
Most setup issues come down to the credential string, so have your username parameters ready when you get in touch. Written documentation, quick start guides, and integration examples are also available if you would rather work through it yourself.
How many Cogent IPs are available?
Because the IP pool is dynamic, the availability of Cogent IPs for all proxy types changes.
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