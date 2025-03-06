A Comcast proxy is a proxy server that routes your request through an IP registered to Comcast Cable Communications, which serves roughly 29M US broadband households. Target servers see Comcast as the owning organization, not your network.

You’ll also see these referred to as Xfinity proxies. It’s the same product – Xfinity is Comcast’s retail brand for consumer broadband, and both names point to the same network.

Because Comcast sells consumer broadband rather than hosting, a Comcast proxy gives you an IP that appears as an ordinary household connection rather than server infrastructure. Comcast’s main autonomous system, AS7922, announces roughly 68M IPv4 IPs across the US, and that’s the pool Comcast proxies draw from.

Comcast proxies are part of Decodo’s broader proxy network, spanning residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter IPs across 195+ locations. They route traffic through a residential proxy registered to Comcast, with AS7922 targeting for precise network-level targeting.