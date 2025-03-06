Comcast Residential Proxies – Xfinity IPs on AS7922
Route your requests through Comcast’s US consumer broadband network with access to 125M+ IPs. Access the data you need with 99.99% uptime, powered by IPs registered to Comcast Cable Communications on AS7922.
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125M+
IP pool
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24/7
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What is a Comcast proxy?
A Comcast proxy is a proxy server that routes your request through an IP registered to Comcast Cable Communications, which serves roughly 29M US broadband households. Target servers see Comcast as the owning organization, not your network.
You’ll also see these referred to as Xfinity proxies. It’s the same product – Xfinity is Comcast’s retail brand for consumer broadband, and both names point to the same network.
Because Comcast sells consumer broadband rather than hosting, a Comcast proxy gives you an IP that appears as an ordinary household connection rather than server infrastructure. Comcast’s main autonomous system, AS7922, announces roughly 68M IPv4 IPs across the US, and that’s the pool Comcast proxies draw from.
Comcast proxies are part of Decodo’s broader proxy network, spanning residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter IPs across 195+ locations. They route traffic through a residential proxy registered to Comcast, with AS7922 targeting for precise network-level targeting.
What does a Comcast proxy do?
Comcast proxy swaps the IP in your outbound request with another IP that belongs to Comcast, so the destination server attributes your traffic to a US household connection rather than to yours.
That matters in 3 situations:
- You’re checking how a website treats traffic from a major consumer ISP.
- You’re collecting public web data and want requests attributed to household connections rather than a hosting provider.
- You’re testing your own product under the network conditions your largest US customer segment actually connects on.
Why use Decodo’s Comcast proxies?
Getting IPs on a specific consumer ISP is otherwise slow, expensive, or unreliable. Building your own pool on Comcast lines means managing residential accounts, hardware, and a proxy layer yourself. Decodo gives you carrier targeting as a self-serve parameter on existing pools, live in minutes.
Decodo Comcast proxies
Self-built pool on Comcast lines
Free proxy lists
Time to first request
Minutes. Self-serve signup, ASN-7922 in the username string
Weeks. Order lines, install hardware, then build the proxy layer yourself
Minutes, but most listed IPs fail on the first request
Carrier selection
Any ASN as a documented parameter. Switch carriers by editing 1 string
Fixed to whatever IPs your accounts get, no flexibility
None. ASN labels on public lists are unverified and often wrong
Pool size
125M+ IPs, with AS7922 IPs from the residential pool
Limited to a handful of IPs on your own lines
Varies daily. No guarantee that any IP is live
Targeting model
Carrier targeting or geo targeting per request, documented and predictable
Whatever your lines happen to be assigned
No targeting of any kind
Session control
Rotating sessions, or sticky sessions lasting 1, 10, 30, 60 minutes, or a custom duration
You build session logic yourself
None
Response time
<0.5s on residential proxies
Capped by the upstream speed of each line you run
Multiple seconds, when the IP answers at all
Reliability
99.99% uptime with monitoring
Whatever you engineer. You own the on-call
No commitment of any kind
Protocol support
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on the same credentials
Whatever your own proxy software supports
Usually HTTP only, often unencrypted
Compliance posture
You carry full responsibility for acceptable use and the service agreement
Unknown provenance, frequently compromised hosts
How much do Comcast proxies cost?
Comcast proxies use Decodo’s standard residential proxy pricing. You pay for traffic and never a premium for carrier targeting, so a residential plan costs the same whether or not you target AS7922. Start on a 3-day free trial with 100MB.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$3.5
/GB
Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$3.25
/GB
Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly
Pay as you go
$4.0
/GB
Total:$4+ VAT
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.5s avg. response time
99.92% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What can you do with Comcast proxies?
Comcast proxies work well for large-scale data collection, multi-account management, and other workflows where the network behind each request affects the results.
Web scraping
Collect public web data through US household IPs instead of server ranges. Carrier targeting covers Comcast’s footprint in 1 parameter. Learn more
SEO
Audit search results and rankings at scale from consumer ISP IPs. Datacenter ranges are quickly rate-limited on search targets, while household IPs sustain longer collection runs. Learn more
Multi-accounting
Run and manage multiple US accounts on consistent household IPs. Sticky sessions hold the same Comcast IP for up to 24 hours, keeping each profile separate. Learn more
ISP comparison
Run the same requests on AS7922 and another carrier’s ASN, then diff the results. Swapping 1 parameter isolates network reputation as a variable, which a geo-targeted pool can’t do. Learn more
Artificial intelligence
Feed models with web data collected from real consumer connections. Pair Comcast proxies with Decodo’s Web Scraping API to automate large-scale pipelines without hitting CAPTCHAs. Learn more
Product QA
Test your own app the way Comcast subscribers experience it. Real latency, real routing, and real network identity from the largest US broadband provider surface ISP-specific issues early. Learn more
How does the Comcast network work?
Carrier targeting only pays off if you understand the network behind it. Here's Comcast's US footprint, how target websites read its IPs, and why those IPs change hands.
Where are Comcast IPs located?
Across 41 states and Washington, DC. Xfinity's footprint reaches roughly 126M people, with the densest coverage in DC, Maryland, and Massachusetts, and major metro concentration in Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Houston, and the Bay Area.
Why do websites treat Comcast IPs differently?
Because AS7922 is a consumer broadband network, not a hosting network. Reputation systems score traffic partly based on the ASN it arrives on, and the 2 categories have different baseline expectations.
How does Comcast assign IPs?
Dynamically, through DHCP leases that renew on a set interval. A subscriber's IP can change when the lease renews, or the modem reconnects.
Is using a Comcast proxy legal?
Collecting publicly available web data through proxies is lawful in most jurisdictions. What determines your exposure is how the IPs were sourced and what you do with them, not the proxy itself. Check your own obligations, since terms of service and local law vary.
Which proxy type do you need for Comcast IPs?
Residential and ISP proxies work for Comcast.
The other types don't carry Comcast IPs, though they solve adjacent problems. Datacenter proxies trade network identity for throughput and cost-per-request. Mobile proxies cover 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, which Comcast doesn't operate.
If you came looking for a "Comcast ISP proxy," the product you probably want is a static residential proxy. It holds 1 IP indefinitely with residential-grade reputation, though the carrier behind it is assigned rather than chosen.
Xfinity Mobile is worth ruling out explicitly. It runs as an MVNO on a partner carrier's network, so those IPs carry that carrier's ASN rather than Comcast's.
What are clients and experts saying about Decodo?
Trusted by 135K+ users and recognized by leading industry reviewers.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Comcast proxy guides and resources
Most recent
GPT-6 Astra Web Scraping: What the Model Changes for You
GPT-6 Astra web scraping brings a longer context window and sharper browser control to page parsing. OpenAI released the model on September 3, 2026, with a staged rollout across ChatGPT and the API. This article covers what changed for scraping and how it compares to previous ChatGPT models.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Sep 04, 2026
7 min read
Most popular
How Residential Proxies Work: A Technical Guide to Types, Networks & IP Sourcing
A residential proxy network routes your traffic through real ISP-assigned home IPs. But how routing actually happens, which proxy types you end up using, and how IPs are sourced have a much bigger impact on success rates. This guide breaks down how residential proxy networks work, including ASN-level routing, the different types of IPs, and the protocols they support.
Robertas Lisickis
Last updated: Jun 11, 2026
11 min read
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Last updated: Apr 22, 2026
7 min read
Difference Between SOCKS5 Proxy vs. HTTP Proxy
Choosing the right proxy type is essential for optimizing performance, security, and efficiency in web data collection. SOCKS and HTTP proxies serve different technical needs, from handling large-scale web scraping projects to managing automation and secure connections. In this article, we’ll compare SOCKS (SOCKS5 in particular) and HTTP proxies, explore their advantages, and help you determine which option best supports your data-driven tasks. By the end, you’ll have the clarity to make an informed decision and scale your operations with confidence.
Vilius Sakutis
Last updated: Mar 06, 2025
7 min read
Frequently asked questions
How do I try Comcast proxies before I commit to a plan?
Start a 3-day free trial that includes 100MB of traffic, with no credit card required.
The trial opens up every proxy type, so you can test AS7922 targeting on the residential pool before deciding on a plan size. If you’d rather test Decodo’s Web Scraping API, there’s a separate free starter plan with up to 2K requests.
How do I get my money back if Comcast proxies don’t fit my project?
Paid subscriptions come with a 14-day money-back option (terms apply), and you can cancel at any time from the dashboard.
The guarantee doesn’t apply if you started on the free trial, so pick 1 route or the other depending on which matters more to you. After you cancel, your subscription remains active until the end of the current billing period, rather than stopping immediately.
How do I target Comcast IPs in a specific city or ZIP code?
You can’t combine them. ASN targeting and geographic targeting are mutually exclusive, so asn-7922 and city-chicago can’t run in the same request.
Pick whichever variable your target actually reacts to. If the page changes by location, use city or ZIP targeting and accept a mixed set of carriers. If it changes by network, use asn-7922 and accept a US-wide spread of IPs. When you need both, run 2 passes and compare, which also tells you which variable is doing the work.
How do I confirm the IPs I receive are actually on the Comcast network?
Send a request through the proxy to https://ip.decodo.com/json and check the organization field in the response.
If carrier targeting is applied correctly, the response names Comcast Cable Communications and returns 7922. Run this check once at the start of a job rather than assuming, since pool composition shifts over time. For background on how proxy IPs get sourced and attributed, see this technical guide to residential proxy networks.
How do I set carrier targeting in my proxy endpoint?
Append asn-7922 to your username string, then connect to gate.decodo.com:7000 as usual. The full string reads user-YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME-asn-7922.
Your username carries the targeting instructions, so nothing in your client code changes beyond the credential string. Session parameters stack with the ASN parameter, so you can combine carrier targeting with sticky sessions. Location parameters don’t. The full parameter reference lives in the dashboard.
How do I keep the same Comcast IP across a multi-step workflow?
Use a sticky session, which holds 1 IP for the duration you specify.
Add a session value to your username, then set the session duration anywhere from 1 to 1440 minutes. Session parameters combine with carrier targeting without conflict. Build in re-authentication for long sessions, since the IP can rotate early if the residential device behind it drops offline.
How do I choose between HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 for Comcast proxies?
Use HTTP(S) unless your tool specifically needs SOCKS5. Both run on the same credentials, so switching costs you nothing.
HTTP(S) is what most scrapers and browser automation frameworks expect by default. SOCKS5 passes traffic through without inspecting it and handles protocols beyond HTTP, which suits non-web workloads. This protocol comparison covers the trade-offs in full.
How do I know Decodo’s IPs are ethically-sourced?
Every IP comes from a documented consent-based sourcing policy, and every account passes KYC verification at signup.
Comcast’s own threat research has documented how parts of the residential proxy market run on compromised devices. That’s the exact risk you inherit from a provider that can’t explain where its IPs come from. Decodo publishes its sourcing standards and verifies identity for every account, which keeps the pool clean for the people using it.
How do I get help if my Comcast proxy setup isn’t working?
Contact the tech support team through LiveChat, available 24/7.
Most setup issues come down to the credential string, and the usual culprit is a location parameter left in alongside the ASN. Have your username string ready when you get in touch. Documentation, quick start guides, and integration examples are there too if you’d rather work through it yourself.
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