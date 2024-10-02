Extract Listings, Prices & Dealer Data with Mobile.de Scraper
A mobile.de scraper* extracts vehicle listings, pricing data, dealer profiles, and market trends from Germany's largest used car marketplace programmatically. Get structured automotive data with 99.99% uptime across 195+ locations.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
Real-time
data
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
JavaScript
rendering
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
What is a mobile.de scraper?
Does mobile.de have a public API?
How does a mobile.de scraper work?
A mobile.de scraper automates the process of collecting listing data directly from the platform without manual browsing. It handles everything from JavaScript rendering to data structuring, so you get clean and ready-to-digest data. Decodo’s Web Scraping API works through a simple three-step flow:
- Send a request. Submit target listing URLs, search queries, or dealer pages through the API or no-code templates.
- Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
- Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
What data can you extract from mobile.de?
Mobile.de listings are packed with structured data, covering everything from core vehicle specs to seller details and financing terms. A scraper can pull all of this data in a single request, giving you a complete picture of each listing rather than just surface-level details. Here's a breakdown of what's typically available:
- Vehicle make, model, year, trim, and mileage
- Listing prices
- Dealer names, locations, and contact details
- Private seller listings and profiles
- Vehicle condition, color, and specification data
- High-resolution image URLs
- First registration date and ownership history
- Search result rankings and featured placements
- Environmental category (Umweltplakette) and emissions data
- Financing offer details
Why use Decodo's mobile.de Web Scraping API?
Feature
Decodo
Manual scraping
Free tools
Uptime
99.99%
No guarantee
No guarantee
JavaScript rendering
Automatic
Requires setup
Not available
Anti-bot handling
Built-in
Manual config
Not available
Structured output
JSON/CSV ready
HTML
Limited
Proxy rotation
125M+ IPs
Buy separately
Not available
Maintenance
Managed
Your responsibility
Breaks often
Scale capacity
Unlimited
Infrastructure limits
Rate limited
Integration options
API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)
Custom code
Manual export
What makes Decodo's mobile.de scraper different?
99.99% uptime
Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.
JavaScript rendering
Extract dynamic content without browser setup.
Smart IP rotation
125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.
Structured output
Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.
Template library
100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.
Integration ready
Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.
Format flexibility
Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.
Real-time extraction
Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.
What are the use cases for mobile.de scraper?
How do I track used car price trends across mobile.de listings?
Extract listing prices at scale across makes, models, years, and German regions to identify pricing trends, seasonal fluctuations, and depreciation curves. Compare dealer pricing versus private seller valuations and monitor how prices shift across vehicle segments over time.
How do I monitor competitor dealer inventories on mobile.de?
Extract dealer profiles, inventory counts, listing durations, and pricing strategies from competing dealerships. Track which vehicles move quickly, how dealers adjust prices over time, and which inventory categories are underserved in specific regional markets across Germany.
How do I build European automotive market intelligence databases?
Collect structured vehicle data, including specifications, prices, mileage distributions, and geographic availability across the German market to build valuation models, used car pricing tools, or regional demand indices. Automate recurring collection to maintain an up-to-date view across all segments.
How do I analyze listing velocity and days on market?
Scrape listing timestamps, price adjustment history, and removal dates to calculate average days-on-market by vehicle segment, region, or price tier. Identify which categories sell fastest and how market velocity shifts across Bundesländer or by season.
How do I power automotive AI models with mobile.de data?
Collect large-scale structured vehicle datasets, including prices, specs, images, dealer metrics, and emissions data for training price prediction models, valuation APIs, or AI-assisted vehicle recommendation systems. Scheduled extraction keeps training data up-to-date without the need to re-run your scraper.
Which mobile.de data types can you access?
Mobile.de structures its content across several distinct page types, each containing different layers of data. Depending on your use case, you might need individual listing pages, aggregated search results, or dealer-level inventory, and our Web Scraping API can handle all of them. The platform gives access to a wide range of data types, including:
- New and used vehicle listing pages with full specifications
- Search result pages with filter and sort parameters
- Dealer storefront and full inventory pages
- Private seller listings and contact details
- Vehicle emissions, fuel type, and environmental badge data
- Regional market pages by city or postcode
- Financing offer and monthly rate data
- Featured and premium listing placements
- Image galleries and media assets
How do you integrate mobile.de scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
How do you get started with mobile.de scraper?
Can I extract mobile.de data without writing code?
Select the mobile.de template from the template library, paste your target listing or search URLs, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.
How do I connect mobile.de scraper to my application via API?
Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.
Is there a free trial for mobile.de scraper?
Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.
How is mobile.de scraper priced?
Mobile.de scraping is available through Decodo's Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You're charged only for requests that return complete, usable data. Retried and failed requests don't count toward your usage total.
You can grab a subscription with a request count that matches your needs. Mobile.de relies on JavaScript rendering and has moderate anti-bot protections, so switching to a premium proxy pool with JavaScript rendering enabled is recommended for consistent, reliable results.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
Does mobile.de offer a public API for data collection?
mobile.de provides an official API through services.mobile.de with Search, Seller, and Ad Stream endpoints. Access requires registration as an authorized dealer or software partner and is intended for inventory management, not data collection or market research. Decodo's scraper provides structured programmatic access to mobile.de's publicly available listing data for research and intelligence use cases.
Is scraping mobile.de legal?
Decodo's scraper accesses only publicly visible listing data, the same information available to any browser user, using residential IPs across 195+ locations. mobile.de's Terms of Service restrict automated data collection. Users are responsible for ensuring their use case complies with applicable laws and the platform's terms. When in doubt, consult a legal professional regarding your specific data collection use case.
How do I monitor mobile.de listings in real time?
Each extraction captures current listing status, pricing, and availability.
How do I export mobile.de data to my database or data pipeline?
Configure webhook delivery to receive structured data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup. MCP-compatible integration is supported for AI agent and agentic workflow use cases.
Can I scrape both dealer and private seller listings from mobile.de separately?
Yes. Target dealer storefront URLs directly to extract full dealer inventory and performance metrics, or use private seller search parameters to isolate consumer listings. Both page types return structured output in the same JSON schema.
Can I use mobile.de scraper for Autoscout24 as well?
Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from any publicly accessible automotive marketplace, including Autoscout24, mobile.de, AutoTrader, and others. Each target may require a separate template configuration, but uses the same API credentials and pricing model.
Start Extracting mobile.de Data Today
Get instant access to structured German automotive market data with enterprise reliability.
14-day money-back option