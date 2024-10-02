Extract Listings, Prices & Dealer Data with Mobile.de Scraper

A mobile.de scraper* extracts vehicle listings, pricing data, dealer profiles, and market trends from Germany's largest used car marketplace programmatically. Get structured automotive data with 99.99% uptime across 195+ locations.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

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14-day money-back option

99.99%

uptime

Real-time

data

125M+

ethically-sourced IPs

JavaScript

rendering

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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What is a mobile.de scraper?

Padlock

Does mobile.de have a public API?

mobile.de provides an official API through services.mobile.de, including a Search API, Seller API, and Ad Stream API. However, access is restricted to registered automotive dealers and software partners for inventory management purposes. The API is not available for market research, price intelligence, or third-party data collection. A mobile.de scraper provides automated access to the same publicly available listing data for non-dealer use cases.
Send a request, Process data, Receive results

How does a mobile.de scraper work?

A mobile.de scraper automates the process of collecting listing data directly from the platform without manual browsing. It handles everything from JavaScript rendering to data structuring, so you get clean and ready-to-digest data. Decodo’s Web Scraping API works through a simple three-step flow:

  1. Send a request. Submit target listing URLs, search queries, or dealer pages through the API or no-code templates.
  2. Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
  3. Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
Data extraction

What data can you extract from mobile.de?

Mobile.de listings are packed with structured data, covering everything from core vehicle specs to seller details and financing terms. A scraper can pull all of this data in a single request, giving you a complete picture of each listing rather than just surface-level details. Here's a breakdown of what's typically available:

  • Vehicle make, model, year, trim, and mileage
  • Listing prices
  • Dealer names, locations, and contact details
  • Private seller listings and profiles
  • Vehicle condition, color, and specification data
  • High-resolution image URLs
  • First registration date and ownership history
  • Search result rankings and featured placements
  • Environmental category (Umweltplakette) and emissions data
  • Financing offer details

Why use Decodo's mobile.de Web Scraping API?

Feature

Decodo

Manual scraping

Free tools

Uptime

99.99%

No guarantee

No guarantee

JavaScript rendering

Automatic

Requires setup

Not available

Anti-bot handling

Built-in

Manual config

Not available

Structured output

JSON/CSV ready

HTML

Limited

Proxy rotation

125M+ IPs

Buy separately

Not available

Maintenance

Managed

Your responsibility

Breaks often

Scale capacity

Unlimited

Infrastructure limits

Rate limited

Integration options

API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)

Custom code

Manual export

What makes Decodo's mobile.de scraper different?

99.99% uptime

Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.

JavaScript rendering

Extract dynamic content without browser setup.

Smart IP rotation

125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.

Structured output

Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.

Template library

100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.

Integration ready

Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.

Format flexibility

Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.

Real-time extraction

Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.

What are the use cases for mobile.de scraper?

How do I track used car price trends across mobile.de listings?

Market research

Extract listing prices at scale across makes, models, years, and German regions to identify pricing trends, seasonal fluctuations, and depreciation curves. Compare dealer pricing versus private seller valuations and monitor how prices shift across vehicle segments over time.

How do I monitor competitor dealer inventories on mobile.de?

Market research

Extract dealer profiles, inventory counts, listing durations, and pricing strategies from competing dealerships. Track which vehicles move quickly, how dealers adjust prices over time, and which inventory categories are underserved in specific regional markets across Germany.

How do I build European automotive market intelligence databases?

Market research

Collect structured vehicle data, including specifications, prices, mileage distributions, and geographic availability across the German market to build valuation models, used car pricing tools, or regional demand indices. Automate recurring collection to maintain an up-to-date view across all segments.

How do I analyze listing velocity and days on market?

Market research

Scrape listing timestamps, price adjustment history, and removal dates to calculate average days-on-market by vehicle segment, region, or price tier. Identify which categories sell fastest and how market velocity shifts across Bundesländer or by season.

How do I power automotive AI models with mobile.de data?

Market research

Collect large-scale structured vehicle datasets, including prices, specs, images, dealer metrics, and emissions data for training price prediction models, valuation APIs, or AI-assisted vehicle recommendation systems. Scheduled extraction keeps training data up-to-date without the need to re-run your scraper.

Which mobile.de data types can you access?

Data types

Mobile.de structures its content across several distinct page types, each containing different layers of data. Depending on your use case, you might need individual listing pages, aggregated search results, or dealer-level inventory, and our Web Scraping API can handle all of them. The platform gives access to a wide range of data types, including:

  • New and used vehicle listing pages with full specifications
  • Search result pages with filter and sort parameters
  • Dealer storefront and full inventory pages
  • Private seller listings and contact details
  • Vehicle emissions, fuel type, and environmental badge data
  • Regional market pages by city or postcode
  • Financing offer and monthly rate data
  • Featured and premium listing placements
  • Image galleries and media assets

How do you integrate mobile.de scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How do you get started with mobile.de scraper?

Can I extract mobile.de data without writing code?

Data extraction without code

Select the mobile.de template from the template library, paste your target listing or search URLs, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.

How do I connect mobile.de scraper to my application via API?

Data extraction without code

Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.

Is there a free trial for mobile.de scraper?

Data extraction without code

Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.

How is mobile.de scraper priced?

mobile.de scraper pricing

Mobile.de scraping is available through Decodo's Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You're charged only for requests that return complete, usable data. Retried and failed requests don't count toward your usage total.

You can grab a subscription with a request count that matches your needs. Mobile.de relies on JavaScript rendering and has moderate anti-bot protections, so switching to a premium proxy pool with JavaScript rendering enabled is recommended for consistent, reliable results.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Does mobile.de offer a public API for data collection?

mobile.de provides an official API through services.mobile.de with Search, Seller, and Ad Stream endpoints. Access requires registration as an authorized dealer or software partner and is intended for inventory management, not data collection or market research. Decodo's scraper provides structured programmatic access to mobile.de's publicly available listing data for research and intelligence use cases.

Is scraping mobile.de legal?

Decodo's scraper accesses only publicly visible listing data, the same information available to any browser user, using residential IPs across 195+ locations. mobile.de's Terms of Service restrict automated data collection. Users are responsible for ensuring their use case complies with applicable laws and the platform's terms. When in doubt, consult a legal professional regarding your specific data collection use case.

How do I monitor mobile.de listings in real time?

Each extraction captures current listing status, pricing, and availability.

How do I export mobile.de data to my database or data pipeline?

Configure webhook delivery to receive structured data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup. MCP-compatible integration is supported for AI agent and agentic workflow use cases.

Can I scrape both dealer and private seller listings from mobile.de separately?

Yes. Target dealer storefront URLs directly to extract full dealer inventory and performance metrics, or use private seller search parameters to isolate consumer listings. Both page types return structured output in the same JSON schema.

Can I use mobile.de scraper for Autoscout24 as well?

Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from any publicly accessible automotive marketplace, including Autoscout24, mobile.de, AutoTrader, and others. Each target may require a separate template configuration, but uses the same API credentials and pricing model.

Start Extracting mobile.de Data Today

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