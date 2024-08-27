Smarter Alternative to Bright Data
Compare key Decodo and Bright Data differences
Data points were sourced from Proxyway’s Best Residential Proxies of 2026 report.
Decodo
Bright Data
Reviewed as
Best value provider of residential proxies
Residential proxy provider with the most features and best management tools
Success rate
99.86%
98.96%
Response time
0.63s
1.12s
Entry price
From $3.5/GB with Pay As You Go
From $4 with Pay As You Go, but no mid-tier options for scaling
Onboarding
Instant self-service – sign up, pick a plan, and set up
Strict KYC process before even starting configuration
Certificates
ISO/IEC 27001:2022, EWDCI Certified, GDPR-Compliant
ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27017/18, GDPR, CSA STAR
Support
24/7 tech support via LiveChat, plus an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a hands-on Discord community
24/7 tech support via email with tier-restricted benefits, plus online documentation
Free trial
3-day free trial with 100MB for all new users, 14-day money-back option
7-day free trial for businesses only
Strengths
- AI-ready integrations: MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain
- Flexible pricing and scalable infrastructure that grow with small and mid-sized teams
- Enterprise-grade scaling and performance
- ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API products, and ethical IP sourcing
- Premium feature set and management tools
- Enterprise-focused custom proxy solutions
- Ready-to-use datasets available
Why choose Decodo for your data collection projects
Access global content
Access data from around the globe with a 115M+ residential proxy network across 195+ locations.
Flexible pricing options
Choose between Pay per GB or Pay As You Go models at the most competitive rates in the industry.
Overcome barriers
Rotate premium proxies with each request without CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks slowing you down.
Precise location targeting
Get location-specific data with granular targeting by continent, country, region, city, ZIP, or ASN.
High-end performance at scale
Keep up a solid data project baseline with a 99.86% success rate, <0.6s response time, and 99.99% uptime even at millions of requests.
AI-ready infrastructure
Plug into our MCP server, n8n node, OpenClaw skill, and LangChain integration, or use it to build your own AI training data.
Find the right tools for your data collection projects
Add our proxies and scrapers to your toolstack – all in one place and built for any scale.
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.020/IP
High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more
What is Scraping API?
Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools – it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.
Core Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more
Advanced Scraping API
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more
Video Downloader
from $0.08/GB
Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more
AI Parser
Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more
MCP server
Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.
Migrate to Decodo effortlessly
Moving your projects to Decodo can be done in 3 easy steps:
- Sign up for an account and pick a plan that meets your needs.
- Copy all the necessary credentials from our intuitive dashboard into your current setup.
- Test your new configuration.
See our Knowledge Hub for integrations, authentication, and other configuration specifics.
Why is Decodo a strong Bright Data alternative?
Straightforward onboarding
Jump straight into launching your projects with quick start guides, ready-made code snippets, and an intuitive dashboard. Keep your workflow even simpler with MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain integrations right out of the box.
Best value provider
Proxyway awarded Decodo the 2026 Best Value Provider title for matching the performance and feature sets of providers like Oxylabs and Bright Data, but at entry pricing built for flexible scaling.
Award-winning tech support
Access 24/7 tech support via LiveChat, an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a Discord community of devs and scraping experts whenever you need it, no matter your proxy plan.
Commitment to security and compliance
Our proxies and Scraping API carry ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and meet EWDCI standards, meaning your team gets the security guarantee it demands without the enterprise price tag.
See what our clients think about Decodo’s proxy solutions
135K+ data teams and devs already trust us with their data projects.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What are the Bright Data alternatives?
Decodo, as well as IPRoyal, SOAX, and NetNut are some of the best Bright Data alternatives. They all offer budget-friendly pricing, sizable IP pool sizes, a variety of proxy types with features and free tools built with devs and scaling teams in mind.
Is Decodo a good Bright Data alternative?
Absolutely. Decodo offers performance that meets enterprise standards, and even exceeds that of Bright Data (like with average response time and success rate), but with simpler onboarding, flexible pricing, and a more developer-friendly experience.
What’s the difference between Smartproxy and Decodo?
Smartproxy and Decodo are the same company. Smartproxy officially rebranded to Decodo in April 2025. The proxy network and reliability stayed the same, and existing accounts were unaffected, but the rebranding paved the way to new AI integrations, expanded features, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.
Can I test Decodo before switching from Bright Data?
Yes. Decodo offers a 3-day free trial with 100MB for residential proxies, allowing new users to test our performance before committing.
Is Decodo cheaper than Bright Data?
Yes, Decodo is comparatively more cost-efficient than Bright Data. Decodo was named 2026 Best Value Provider for its lower entry price and flat pricing model for an offering that matches the performance and feature sets of enterprise-grade players like Bright Data and Oxylabs.
