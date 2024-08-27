Smarter Alternative to Bright Data

Looking for a Bright Data alternative? Get reliable infrastructure with flexible pricing and AI-ready integrations to build and scale web data projects without an enterprise price tag.

Compare key Decodo and Bright Data differences

Data points were sourced from Proxyway's Best Residential Proxies of 2026 report.


Decodo

Bright Data

Reviewed as

Best value provider of residential proxies

Residential proxy provider with the most features and best management tools

Success rate

99.86%

98.96%

Response time

0.63s

1.12s

Entry price

From $3.5/GB with Pay As You Go

From $4 with Pay As You Go, but no mid-tier options for scaling

Onboarding

Instant self-service – sign up, pick a plan, and set up

Strict KYC process before even starting configuration

Certificates

ISO/IEC 27001:2022, EWDCI Certified, GDPR-Compliant

ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27017/18, GDPR, CSA STAR

Support

24/7 tech support via LiveChat, plus an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a hands-on Discord community

24/7 tech support via email with tier-restricted benefits, plus online documentation

Free trial

3-day free trial with 100MB for all new users, 14-day money-back option

7-day free trial for businesses only

Strengths

  • AI-ready integrations: MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain
  • Flexible pricing and scalable infrastructure that grow with small and mid-sized teams
  • Enterprise-grade scaling and performance
  • ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API products, and ethical IP sourcing
  • Premium feature set and management tools
  • Enterprise-focused custom proxy solutions
  • Ready-to-use datasets available

Why choose Decodo for your data collection projects

HTTPS-locations-global-geo-icon

Access global content

Access data from around the globe with a 115M+ residential proxy network across 195+ locations.

Flexible pricing options

Choose between Pay per GB or Pay As You Go models at the most competitive rates in the industry.

Overcome barriers

Rotate premium proxies with each request without CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks slowing you down.

Advanced-targeting-icon

Precise location targeting

Get location-specific data with granular targeting by continent, country, region, city, ZIP, or ASN.

High-end performance at scale

Keep up a solid data project baseline with a 99.86% success rate, <0.6s response time, and 99.99% uptime even at millions of requests.

AI-ready infrastructure

Plug into our MCP server, n8n node, OpenClaw skill, and LangChain integration, or use it to build your own AI training data.

Find the right tools for your data collection projects

Add our proxies and scrapers to your toolstack – all in one place and built for any scale.

What is a proxy?

A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior.

Static residential proxies

from $0.27/IP

ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability.

Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints.

Datacenter proxies

from $0.020/IP

High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times.

Site Unblocker

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

What is Scraping API?

Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools – it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.

Core Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you.

Advanced Scraping API

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling.

Video Downloader

from $0.08/GB

Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation.

AI Parser

Instantly turn any website's HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required.

MCP server

Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.

Migrate to Decodo effortlessly

Moving your projects to Decodo can be done in 3 easy steps:

  1. Sign up for an account and pick a plan that meets your needs.
  2. Copy all the necessary credentials from our intuitive dashboard into your current setup.
  3. Test your new configuration.

See our Knowledge Hub for integrations, authentication, and other configuration specifics.

Why is Decodo a strong Bright Data alternative?

Straightforward onboarding

Jump straight into launching your projects with quick start guides, ready-made code snippets, and an intuitive dashboard. Keep your workflow even simpler with MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain integrations right out of the box.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best value provider

Proxyway awarded Decodo the 2026 Best Value Provider title for matching the performance and feature sets of providers like Oxylabs and Bright Data, but at entry pricing built for flexible scaling.

Award-winning tech support

Access 24/7 tech support via LiveChat, an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a Discord community of devs and scraping experts whenever you need it, no matter your proxy plan.

Commitment to security and compliance

Our proxies and Scraping API carry ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and meet EWDCI standards, meaning your team gets the security guarantee it demands without the enterprise price tag.

See how Decodo stacks up against other providers

Compare Decodo with other proxy solutions across features, performance, and pricing.

IPRoyal

Oxylabs

Zyte

NetNut

ScrapingBee

SOAX

See what our clients think about Decodo’s proxy solutions

135K+ data teams and devs already trust us with their data projects.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What are the Bright Data alternatives?

Decodo, as well as IPRoyal, SOAX, and NetNut are some of the best Bright Data alternatives. They all offer budget-friendly pricing, sizable IP pool sizes, a variety of proxy types with features and free tools built with devs and scaling teams in mind.

Is Decodo a good Bright Data alternative?

Absolutely. Decodo offers performance that meets enterprise standards, and even exceeds that of Bright Data (like with average response time and success rate), but with simpler onboarding, flexible pricing, and a more developer-friendly experience.

What’s the difference between Smartproxy and Decodo?

Smartproxy and Decodo are the same company. Smartproxy officially rebranded to Decodo in April 2025. The proxy network and reliability stayed the same, and existing accounts were unaffected, but the rebranding paved the way to new AI integrations, expanded features, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

Can I test Decodo before switching from Bright Data?

Yes. Decodo offers a 3-day free trial with 100MB for residential proxies, allowing new users to test our performance before committing.

Is Decodo cheaper than Bright Data?

Yes, Decodo is comparatively more cost-efficient than Bright Data. Decodo was named 2026 Best Value Provider for its lower entry price and flat pricing model for an offering that matches the performance and feature sets of enterprise-grade players like Bright Data and Oxylabs.

Try Out The Best Bright Data Alternative Now, for Free

Get faster infrastructure, more flexible pricing, and native AI integrations with Decodo.

