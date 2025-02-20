TL;DR

Create a WebProxy with your proxy address, attach it to HttpClientHandler , and pass the handler to HttpClient

with your proxy address, attach it to , and pass the handler to For authenticated proxies, set NetworkCredential on the WebProxy

on the In production, use IHttpClientFactory with SocketsHttpHandler to avoid socket exhaustion and recycle connections properly

with to avoid socket exhaustion and recycle connections properly For IP rotation, use a backconnect proxy (single endpoint, automatic IP assignment per connection) instead of managing proxy lists manually

How proxy routing works

A proxy server sits between your application and the target. Instead of connecting directly, the request flows like this:

Your C

The target site sees the proxy's IP address, not yours. The tradeoff is latency – every request takes an extra network hop through the proxy. In our tests, proxied requests averaged roughly 2–3x the response time of direct requests. Residential proxies are slower than datacenter proxies because traffic routes through real ISP connections, and the overhead varies with proxy location and target server. For most scraping and data collection, this is acceptable because the alternative is getting blocked entirely.

Setting this up in C# involves 3 core components:

WebProxy – holds the proxy server address, port, and optional credentials

– holds the proxy server address, port, and optional credentials HttpClientHandler – the handler that tells HttpClient how to send requests (including through which proxy)

– the handler that tells HttpClient how to send requests (including through which proxy) HttpClient – the client itself, which receives the configured handler

If you're migrating from the older WebClient API, the concept is the same, but the implementation differs. WebClient is deprecated – HttpClient with WebProxy is the modern replacement.

Setting up your .NET project

You'll need the .NET 8 SDK installed. Check with:

dotnet - - version

If the command isn't recognized or returns a version below 8.0, download the .NET 8 SDK from dotnet.microsoft.com. Run the installer, restart your terminal, and run dotnet --version again to confirm.

Create a new console project:

dotnet new console - o ProxyDemo cd ProxyDemo

System.Net.Http is the namespace that contains HttpClient and its supporting types – it's the core library for making HTTP requests in .NET. It's included by default in .NET 8 projects, so no using statement is needed for it. You will need to add using System.Net; explicitly when working with WebProxy and NetworkCredential, but no NuGet packages are required yet.

The production section later uses the Microsoft.Extensions.Http.Polly package for retry policies, but it isn't needed until then.

Making a basic HTTP request without a proxy

Before adding a proxy, this is what a normal request looks like. It goes directly from your machine to the target. Add this to your Program.cs file

using System . Net . Http ; using var client = new HttpClient ( ) ; var response = await client . GetStringAsync ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) ; Console . WriteLine ( response ) ;

Run it with dotnet run in your project folder.

Output:

{ "origin" : "203.0.113.42" }

That origin value is your actual IP address. httpbin.org is a free HTTP testing service – its /ip endpoint returns the IP address it sees from the incoming request. You can also use ip.decodo.com/ip for the same purpose. The rest of this guide uses httpbin.org to verify that proxy routing works.

Configuring HttpClient to use a proxy

Now that you understand what a proxy does and the three components involved, here's how to wire them together. The minimal setup:

using System . Net ; using System . Net . Http ; var proxy = new WebProxy ( "http://proxy-host:8080" ) ; var handler = new HttpClientHandler { Proxy = proxy , UseProxy = true } ; using var client = new HttpClient ( handler ) ; var response = await client . GetStringAsync ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) ; Console . WriteLine ( response ) ;

using System . Net ; using System . Net . Http ; var proxy = new WebProxy ( "http://proxy-host:8080" ) ; var handler = new HttpClientHandler { Proxy = proxy , UseProxy = true } ; using var client = new HttpClient ( handler ) ; var response = await client . GetStringAsync ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) ; Console . WriteLine ( response ) ;

The origin in the response should now show the proxy's IP, not yours – once you replace the placeholder with a working proxy address.

Proxy URL formats: