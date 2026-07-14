The storageState() approach

This is the recommended approach for saving cookies to a file. Unlike manual cookie exports, context.storageState() saves cookies and local storage or origin-bound data in a single official file, going a step beyond a basic Playwright get cookies call. This makes it the documented way Playwright recommends for persisting a session, and it captures more than the manual approach does.

Node.js:

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const context = await browser . newContext ( ) ; const page = await context . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://httpbin.org/cookies/set/session_id/abc123' ) ; await context . storageState ( { path : 'state.json' } ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Python:

from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) context = browser . new_context ( ) page = context . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies/set/session_id/abc123" ) context . storage_state ( path = "state.json" ) browser . close ( )

Run either script, and state.json will appear in your working directory. Open it, and you'll see a structure with 2 top-level keys, namely cookies and origins. The cookies array looks just like the manual export, but origins holds local storage data for each domain your context visited, something the manual cookies() approach can't capture.

The storageState() method is usually the better choice. Most modern sites store session tokens in local storage alongside or instead of cookies, so a cookies-only export can miss part of what keeps you logged in.

There’s one, though. A saved state file contains live session tokens, so treat state.json the same way you'd treat a password. Don't commit it to version control, and don't share it. Anyone with that file can act as the logged-in user until the session expires.

Full script:

from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) context = browser . new_context ( ) page = context . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies/set/session_id/abc123" ) print ( "Cookie set, saving session state..." ) context . storage_state ( path = "state.json" ) print ( "Saved to state.json" ) browser . close ( )

Save as save_state.py and run with python save_state.py.

Expected output:

Cookie set , saving session state . . . Saved to state . json

Check your working directory afterward. state.json will contain the session_id cookie under the cookies key, with .httpbin.org as the domain.

How to load cookies to restore a session

Loading cookies is the reverse of saving them: read a file, then inject its contents into a fresh context so the browser starts already authenticated. It allows a new browser session to inherit previously saved authentication data. You can inject cookies directly using addCookies() or preload a complete Playwright session with storageState, depending on whether you need cookie-only or full-session restoration.

Load cookies with addCookies()

The context.addCookies() function takes an array of cookie objects and adds them to the current context. Read your saved JSON file, parse it, and pass the array straight in.

Node.js:

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; const fs = require ( 'fs' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const context = await browser . newContext ( ) ; const cookies = JSON . parse ( fs . readFileSync ( 'cookies.json' , 'utf-8' ) ) ; await context . addCookies ( cookies ) ; const page = await context . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://httpbin.org/cookies' ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Python:

import json from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) context = browser . new_context ( ) with open ( "cookies.json" ) as f : cookies = json . load ( f ) context . add_cookies ( cookies ) page = context . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies" ) browser . close ( )

This loads the cookies.json file you created earlier with the manual export.

The new context starts empty, then addCookies() populates it before any page navigation happens. Once the context carries the session_id cookie, a visit to httpbin.org/cookies reflects it back in the response, confirming the cookie made the trip.

Load a full session with storageState

To restore everything captured by storageState(), including local storage, pass the saved file path directly to browser.newContext(). Playwright reads the file and pre-loads the context before you write a single line of navigation code.

Node.js:

const { chromium } = require ( 'playwright' ) ; ( async ( ) = > { const browser = await chromium . launch ( ) ; const context = await browser . newContext ( { storageState : 'state.json' } ) ; const page = await context . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://httpbin.org/cookies' ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; } ) ( ) ;

Python:

from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) context = browser . new_context ( storage_state = "state.json" ) page = context . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies" ) browser . close ( )

This single storage_state argument replaces several lines of manual setup. The context comes into existence already carrying the cookies and local storage saved earlier.

So use addCookies() when you only need to inject cookies, and you're managing the rest of the context setup yourself. Use storageState at context creation when you want to restore a full session in one step, cookies and local storage included.

The common pattern looks like this:

Log in once with a real browser run

Save the state with storageState()

Then every later run skips the login form entirely by passing that file to newContext()

This is what most production scraping and testing setups do, since logging in repeatedly wastes time and risks tripping rate limits or CAPTCHAs.

Full script:

from playwright . sync_api import sync_playwright with sync_playwright ( ) as p : browser = p . chromium . launch ( ) context = browser . new_context ( storage_state = "state.json" ) page = context . new_page ( ) page . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/cookies" ) print ( page . content ( ) ) browser . close ( )

Make sure state.json exists from the previous section, then run python load_state.py.

Expected output:

{ "cookies" : { "session_id" : "abc123" } }

This session carries over without logging in again. If you're managing sessions at scale across multiple accounts, sticky and rotating sessions explain how proxy-level session persistence complements cookie-based restoration. Meanwhile, you can pair restored cookies with a stable IP via sticky residential proxies to keep that restored session valid for longer.

Setting, modifying, and deleting cookies

Playwright supports the complete cookie lifecycle. You can create new cookies, overwrite existing values, clear stored cookies, and manage consent-related cookies to reduce interruptions caused by cookie banners and privacy prompts during automation.

Add a cookie

Use context.addCookies() with an array containing one cookie object. Each object needs either a URL or both domain and path.

Node.js:

await context . addCookies ( [ { name : 'session_id' , value : 'xyz789' , url : 'https://httpbin.org' } ] ) ;

Python:

context . add_cookies ( [ { "name" : "session_id" , "value" : "xyz789" , "url" : "https://httpbin.org" } ] )

Modify a cookie

Playwright doesn't have a separate method for updating cookies. To modify a cookie, add a new one with the same name, domain, and path as the existing cookie. The new value overwrites the old one.

context . add_cookies ( [ { "name" : "session_id" , "value" : "new-value-456" , "url" : "https://httpbin.org" } ] )

Run context.cookies() afterward, and you'll see session_id now holds new-value-456, with the old value gone.

Clear cookies

Use context.clearCookies() to remove every cookie from the context.

await context . clearCookies ( ) ; context . clear_cookies ( )

Recent Playwright versions support clearing by name or domain, so you can target specific cookies instead of wiping everything:

context . clear_cookies ( name = "session_id" ) context . clear_cookies ( domain = "httpbin.org" )

Cookie consent banners

Cookie consent banners exist because of privacy regulations like GDPR and the ePrivacy directive, which require sites to ask before setting non-essential cookies. For a script, these banners are an obstacle because they sit on top of the page and can block clicks or hide content until dismissed.

2 strategies can handle this. The direct route clicks the accept or reject button, the same way a person would.

page . goto ( "https://example.com" ) page . click ( "button#accept-cookies" )

Make sure the banner has rendered before clicking, since consent banners often load after the initial page content. Our guide to waiting for page load in Playwright covers waiting methods that handle this reliably.

The second route skips the banner entirely. Many sites check for a specific consent cookie before deciding whether to show the banner. Pre-load that cookie with addCookies() before navigating, and the banner never appears.

context . add_cookies ( [ { "name" : "cookie_consent" , "value" : "accepted" , "url" : "https://example.com" } ] ) page . goto ( "https://example.com" )

The exact cookie name and value depend on the site's consent management platform, so inspect the cookie set after manually accepting once, then reuse that value in your script.

Best practices and troubleshooting

A working code snippet and a reliable scraper aren't the same thing. These practices cover the gap, plus fixes for the cookie problems people run into most.

Use separate contexts to isolate cookies per account or task

Each browser.newContext() call creates an independent cookie jar, so running multiple accounts in parallel never risks cross-contamination. This also means you can test logged-in and logged-out states side by side in the same script.

Create a separate browser context for each account or task. This prevents cookies from mixing between sessions and reduces the risk of accidental account contamination. Isolated contexts also make debugging significantly easier.

Prefer storageState over manual cookie files for full session persistence

Use storageState() whenever possible. It stores cookies together with local storage and origin data, which manual exports miss entirely.

Many sites now store authentication tokens in local storage, so a cookies-only file can fail to restore a logged-in state. Default to storageState() for anything login-related to save debugging time later.

Keep the IP consistent with the saved session

Sites often bind sessions to the IP address that created them, alongside cookies and browser fingerprint signals. If you save a session from one IP and load it from another, some sites will flag or invalidate it.

Match the IP between the session that created the cookies and the session that uses them to keep restoration working.

Treat saved state files as secrets and refresh them before they expire

A state.json file contains live session tokens that grant access without a password. Store it outside version control, and rebuild it periodically, since cookies and tokens carry expiry dates that eventually invalidate the file.

Troubleshooting

Here are quick fixes to some of the issues you’ll encounter when getting cookies in Playwright:

Cookies not persisting. You likely called cookies() on a page object instead of its context, or created a new context without saving or loading storageState . Check that you're calling context-level methods and that the file path matches between save and load.

on a page object instead of its context, or created a new context without saving or loading . Check that you're calling context-level methods and that the file path matches between save and load. Session invalid after loading. The cookie may have expired between saving and loading, or the site ties the session to an IP or user agent that changed. Compare the expires field in your saved cookies against the current time, and check whether your IP changed.

field in your saved cookies against the current time, and check whether your IP changed. addCookies throws an error. This usually means a cookie object is missing URL or both domain and path , or one of the required fields has the wrong type. Double-check each object in the array matches the shape Playwright expects.

or both and , or one of the required fields has the wrong type. Double-check each object in the array matches the shape Playwright expects. Still getting blocked despite valid cookies? Cookies alone rarely bypass modern anti-bot systems, which also evaluate IP reputation, TLS fingerprints, browser characteristics, and automation signals. To reduce detection rates, combine cookie persistence with rotating residential proxies , realistic browser fingerprints, and proper session management.

If you're troubleshooting persistent blocks, our guide on web scraping without getting blocked covers the most common detection triggers and mitigation strategies. This is because anti-bot platforms use multiple layers of defense, as explained in anti-scraping techniques and how to outsmart them, making valid cookies just one piece of the puzzle.

Maintaining session stability also requires careful IP management. Use rotating proxies to preserve access and reduce the likelihood of reputation-based blocks.

Additionally, many websites rely heavily on browser fingerprinting rather than cookies alone, so hardening your browser profile is equally important. Our guide on bypassing CreepJS and browser fingerprinting explains how fingerprint-based detection works and why it often leads to blocks even when your cookies are valid.

Final thoughts

The complete Playwright get cookies workflow consists of 3 steps: retrieve cookies with context.cookies(), save them for future use, and load them again when you need to restore a session. Remember that cookies live in the browser context, not individual pages.

For most projects, storageState() is the cleanest and most reliable persistence method because it captures cookies alongside local storage and related session data. Combined with IP consistency and fingerprint stability, it helps keep authenticated sessions active for longer periods.

If you're building larger automation or scraping projects, then this Playwright web scraping guide might come in handy.