Puppeteer Download File: A Complete Guide for Node.js Developers
Puppeteer makes browser automation feel easy until you need to save a file to disk. Triggering a download in headless mode isn't the same as clicking a button in a real browser, and the default behavior in headless Chrome won't help you. This guide covers the full Puppeteer download file workflow: configuring CDP correctly, picking the right method for your scenario, detecting when a file truly finished, and scaling to batch jobs without leaking memory or corrupting your queue.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Jun 08, 2026
25 min read
TL;DR
- Set a custom download directory using Browser.setDownloadBehavior over CDP. Without this step, headless Chromium will not save files
- Pick your method based on what the target does. Use page.click() for real download buttons, in-browser fetch for blob or AJAX exports, CDP events for reliable completion tracking, and Node-side HTTP for direct asset URLs
- Detect completion with Browser.downloadProgress events. Polling for .crdownload files or watching for filename changes does not work reliably across different operating systems
- Use the Decodo Web Scraping API if downloads are blocked by Cloudflare, DataDome, geo-restrictions, or login flows that headless Chrome cannot handle by itself
Configuring Puppeteer for file downloads
This section is essential for successful downloads. Incorrect download paths or CDP scope selection will cause silent failures, resulting in no errors or files, only an empty folder.
Setting up the project
Create a dedicated project directory before writing any code:
mkdir puppeteer-downloadercd puppeteer-downloader
Initialize a Node.js project:
npm init -y
Install Puppeteer:
# installs Puppeteer and its own Chrome for Testing binarynpm install puppeteer# or, if you want to use your own Chrome installationnpm install puppeteer-core
Create the main script file and downloads directory:
touch downloader.jsmkdir downloads
Your project should now look like this:
puppeteer-downloader/├── node_modules/├── downloads/├── package.json└── downloader.js
All code in this section goes inside downloader.js unless stated otherwise.
Puppeteer has two versions:
- puppeteer. Automatically downloads Chrome for testing. Recommended for local development and most environments.
- puppeteer-core. Doesn't include Chrome; you must supply your own installation. Suitable for CI containers, Lambda layers, or when minimizing binary size is necessary.
If you're using puppeteer-core, point it at a valid Chrome installation explicitly:
const puppeteer = require("puppeteer-core");const browser = await puppeteer.launch({executablePath: "/usr/bin/google-chrome-stable",headless: true,});
Check your Node version before going further. Puppeteer's current release requires Node 20+:
node --version# Expected: v20.x.x or higher
Running Puppeteer in Docker or CI containers
If you're running this in Docker, Kubernetes, or a CI environment like GitHub Actions, add these flags to every puppeteer.launch() call in the guide:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: true,args: ["--no-sandbox","--disable-dev-shm-usage",],});
- --no-sandbox. Chrome's sandbox requires kernel-level privileges that most container environments don't grant by default. Without this flag, Chromium crashes immediately in unprivileged containers with a confusing SUID sandbox helper binary error.
- --disable-dev-shm-usage. By default, Chrome uses /dev/shm (shared memory) for rendering. Docker containers cap /dev/shm at 64MB. Chrome silently exceeds that limit and crashes mid-scrape with no clear error. This flag tells Chrome to use /tmp instead, which has no such restriction.
Without both flags, headless Chrome will crash intermittently in containers often only under load, making it hard to diagnose. Add them to every puppeteer.launch() call if your scraper runs anywhere outside a local machine.
Why downloads break in headless mode
By default, headless Chromium does not automatically allow browser-managed downloads. When a response includes a Content-Disposition: attachment header, headless Chrome does not display a message, save the file, or show an error. The download never starts.
To resolve this, use a Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) command to enable file downloads during the session.
Configuring downloads with CDP
CDP (Chrome DevTools Protocol) is the underlying protocol for Puppeteer. The Browser.setDownloadBehavior command specifies where Chromium saves files and whether downloads are permitted.
Add this to downloader.js:
const puppeteer = require("puppeteer");const path = require("path");const fs = require("fs");const downloadDir = path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads");// create the downloads directory if it doesn't existif (!fs.existsSync(downloadDir)) {fs.mkdirSync(downloadDir, { recursive: true });}const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless: true, args: [ "--no-sandbox", "--disable-dev-shm-usage", ], };async function setupBrowser() {const browser = await puppeteer.launch(LAUNCH_ARGS);const page = await browser.newPage();// get a CDP session scoped to the browserconst client = await page.createCDPSession();await client.send("Browser.setDownloadBehavior", {behavior: "allowAndName",downloadPath: downloadDir,eventsEnabled: true,});return { browser, page, client };}
Download options:
- allow. This option lets users download files and uses the name suggested by the server.
- allowAndName. This option allows downloads but names the files using their CDP GUID instead of the suggested name. Use this option for batch jobs to avoid naming conflicts.
- deny. This option blocks all downloads. Use it on pages where you want to prevent any downloads from happening.
Browser.* vs. Page.*:
Previous Puppeteer guides reference Page.setDownloadBehavior, which is page-scoped and now deprecated. Use Browser.setDownloadBehavior for browser-wide, consistent behavior in recent Puppeteer versions.
Use absolute paths only
Chromium’s sandbox interprets relative paths based on its own working directory. Using a relative path, such as ./downloads will prevent files from being saved. Always use path.resolve().
// wrong -- silently failsdownloadPath: "./downloads"// correctdownloadPath: path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads")
Headless mode caveats
Puppeteer’s headless: true now defaults to the new headless mode, which is a fully headless Chromium build and behaves differently from the legacy shell mode regarding browser-managed downloads.
This guide assumes headless: true (new mode) throughout. If you are using an older Puppeteer version and encounter unexpected download behavior, try the following:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless: "shell" });
The legacy shell mode has broader compatibility with older CDP download behavior but is being phased out. Stick with headless: true for new projects.
Persistent profiles
When downloads require cookies or auth from a previous session, a dashboard export that needs you to be logged in, for example, launch with userDataDir to persist storage between runs:
const browser = await puppeteer.launch({headless: true,userDataDir: path.resolve(__dirname, "chrome-profile"),});
Chromium writes cookies, localStorage, and session data to that directory. The next time you launch with the same path, the session is already active; there's no need to re-authenticate.
Create the profile directory upfront:
mkdir chrome-profile
Your project directory now looks like this:
puppeteer-downloader/├── chrome-profile/├── downloads/├── node_modules/├── package.json└── downloader.js
Per-context configuration for parallel scrapes
When running parallel download jobs, set download behavior per BrowserContext rather than per page. This keeps each job's files isolated:
async function setupParallelContexts(browser) {const context1 = await browser.createBrowserContext();const context2 = await browser.createBrowserContext();const page1 = await context1.newPage();const page2 = await context2.newPage();// createCDPSession() is called on a page, but Browser.* commands// sent through it are still browser-scoped -- the CDP domain determines scope,// not the object you created the session fromconst client1 = await page1.createCDPSession();const client2 = await page2.createCDPSession();await client1.send("Browser.setDownloadBehavior", {behavior: "allowAndName",downloadPath: path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads/job-1"),eventsEnabled: true,});await client2.send("Browser.setDownloadBehavior", {behavior: "allowAndName",downloadPath: path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads/job-2"),eventsEnabled: true,});return { page1, page2, client1, client2 };}
Incorrectly scoping download behavior is a common reason why files from parallel jobs are saved to the same folder or are not saved at all.
Environment prerequisites checklist
Before downloading, review the following checklist:
- Ensure you have Node version 20 or higher by running node --version.
- Verify write permissions for the download directory. Use ls -la in the parent folder to check permissions.
- Confirm sufficient disk space for the largest expected file, plus additional space for temporary files ending with .crdownload.
Check your file descriptor limit. On Linux, downloading multiple files simultaneously can exhaust file descriptors. Use ulimit -n to view and increase the limit if necessary:
ulimit -n 4096
If you encounter environment issues during setup, refer to the JavaScript heap out of memory guide for common Node diagnostics. If you're still evaluating browser automation tools, consider the trade-offs between Playwright and Selenium.
Methods for downloading files with Puppeteer
There's no one-size-fits-all way to download files with Puppeteer. The best method depends on how the target site handles downloads. Here are four methods, ranked by how well they work in real situations.
Method 1: Triggering a real browser download via page.click()
Use this method when a regular download button or link triggers a file download with a Content-Disposition: attachment header, and you don't need to check the file's contents first. This is the simplest case: clicking the button makes the server send the file, and the browser saves it. Puppeteer handles this for you. Chromium puts the file right in the download path you set with setDownloadBehavior. Your Node script doesn't handle the file data; it just checks when the file is done downloading.
Add this to downloader.js:
const puppeteer = require("puppeteer");const path = require("path");const fs = require("fs");const downloadDir = path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads");const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless: true, args: [ "--no-sandbox", "--disable-dev-shm-usage", ], };async function downloadViaClick(url, selector) {const browser = await puppeteer.launch(LAUNCH_ARGS);const page = await browser.newPage();const client = await page.createCDPSession();await client.send("Browser.setDownloadBehavior", {behavior: "allowAndName",downloadPath: downloadDir,eventsEnabled: true,});await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: "networkidle2" });// wait for the download button to appearawait page.waitForSelector(selector, { timeout: 10000 });// set up CDP completion listener before clickingconst downloadComplete = new Promise((resolve, reject) => {const timeout = setTimeout(() => reject(new Error("Download timed out")),60000);client.on("Browser.downloadProgress", (event) => {if (event.state === "completed") {clearTimeout(timeout);resolve(event.guid);} else if (event.state === "canceled") {clearTimeout(timeout);reject(new Error("Download was canceled"));}});});// trigger the downloadawait page.click(selector);// wait for CDP to confirm completionconst guid = await downloadComplete;console.log(`Download completed. GUID: ${guid}`);await browser.close();return guid;}// run itdownloadViaClick("https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.CD","[data-testid='download-button']");
Run it:
node downloader.js
Here are some common reasons downloads might fail:
- Same-tab navigation instead of a download: the server returned the wrong header. The file URL opened in the browser instead of triggering a save. Check the response headers with DevTools. Content-Disposition: attachment must be present.
- Button opens a new tab, attach a listener for new pages before clicking:
const newPagePromise = new Promise((resolve) =>browser.once("targetcreated", (target) => resolve(target.page())));await page.click(selector);const newPage = await newPagePromise;
- Link generated by JavaScript on hover: the href does not exist until the element is hovered. Trigger hover first:
await page.hover(selector);await page.waitForSelector(selector + "[href]", { timeout: 5000 });await page.click(selector);
Method 2: Capturing in-page blobs with the browser fetch API
Use this method when the download is an XHR or fetch call that returns a Blob or ArrayBuffer, which the page converts into a download URL. This is common on dashboards with “Export to CSV” buttons that generate the file in the browser. Keep file size under ~50 MB; larger files are slow to transfer as base64 over the CDP bridge.
Under the hood, the page calls URL.createObjectURL() to create a temporary blob: URL, then programmatically clicks a hidden anchor pointing to it. That blob: URL doesn’t exist outside the page context, and a plain Node fetch can’t reach it.
The fix is to run the fetch inside page.evaluate() so it inherits the live session’s cookies, auth headers, and CSRF tokens:
const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless: true, args: [ "--no-sandbox", "--disable-dev-shm-usage", ], };async function downloadBlob(url, fetchUrl) {const browser = await puppeteer.launch(LAUNCH_ARGS);const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: "networkidle2" });// run fetch inside the browser context to inherit the sessionconst base64Data = await page.evaluate(async (targetUrl) => {const response = await fetch(targetUrl, {credentials: "include", // sends cookies automatically});const buffer = await response.arrayBuffer();const bytes = new Uint8Array(buffer);let binary = "";for (let i = 0; i < bytes.byteLength; i++) {binary += String.fromCharCode(bytes[i]);}return btoa(binary); // convert to base64 to ferry across CDP bridge}, fetchUrl);// convert base64 back to binary and write to diskconst buffer = Buffer.from(base64Data, "base64");const outputPath = path.resolve(downloadDir, "export.csv");fs.writeFileSync(outputPath, buffer);console.log(`Saved to: ${outputPath}`);await browser.close();}
This works better than a plain Node fetch because the blob: URL is a one-time object created with URL.createObjectURL(). It exists only within the browser tab, so a Node fetch outside the browser can't access it.
Method 3: CDP-driven downloads with Browser.downloadProgress
Use this method when production scrapers require precise timing and cannot tolerate filesystem polling races.
This is the most reliable way to know when a download is done. Instead of watching for .crdownload files to disappear, you can listen to CDP events and track Chromium's download progress in real time.
const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless: true, args: [ "--no-sandbox", "--disable-dev-shm-usage", ], };async function downloadWithCDPEvents(url, selector) {const browser = await puppeteer.launch(LAUNCH_ARGS);const page = await browser.newPage();const client = await page.createCDPSession();await client.send("Browser.setDownloadBehavior", {behavior: "allowAndName",downloadPath: downloadDir,eventsEnabled: true,});const downloads = new Map();client.on("Browser.downloadWillBegin", (event) => {downloads.set(event.guid, {guid: event.guid,suggestedFilename: event.suggestedFilename,state: "pending",});console.log(`Download started: ${event.suggestedFilename} (${event.guid})`);});await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: "networkidle2" });await page.waitForSelector(selector);await page.click(selector);// resolve is now in scope for the CDP handlerconst results = await new Promise((resolve) => {client.on("Browser.downloadProgress", (event) => {const download = downloads.get(event.guid);if (!download) return;if (event.state === "completed") {const guidPath = path.resolve(downloadDir, event.guid);const finalPath = path.resolve(downloadDir, download.suggestedFilename);fs.renameSync(guidPath, finalPath);downloads.set(event.guid, { ...download, state: "completed", finalPath });} else if (event.state === "canceled") {downloads.set(event.guid, { ...download, state: "canceled" });}// check after every state change -- no polling neededconst allDone = [...downloads.values()].every((d) => d.state === "completed" || d.state === "canceled");if (allDone) resolve([...downloads.values()]);});});await browser.close();return results;}
Why CDP events are better than checking for .crdownload files:
- Chrome on macOS, Linux, and Windows handles temp file naming differently
- Antivirus software on Windows can briefly lock the final file after Chrome writes it
- .crdownload disappearing doesn’t mean the file is fully flushed to disk
CDP events avoid all these problems. When the state is "completed," Chromium has finished writing the file.
With behavior: "allowAndName", Chromium saves files using their CDP GUID as the filename instead of the suggested name. This stops naming conflicts in batch jobs where two downloads might both be called report.csv. After the download is complete, rename the GUID file to the suggested filename.
Method 4: Bypassing the browser with Node-side HTTP for direct asset URLs
Use this method when the file URL is stable and not restricted, such as CDN-hosted files, public S3 objects, or government open-data CSVs whose URLs you can extract from the page.
This method uses Puppeteer only to extract the final href, then passes it to a Node HTTP client. The browser does not download the file.
const https = require("https");const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless: true, args: [ "--no-sandbox", "--disable-dev-shm-usage", ], };async function downloadViaNodeHTTP(pageUrl, linkSelector) {// step 1 -- use Puppeteer to extract the file URLconst browser = await puppeteer.launch(LAUNCH_ARGS);const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto(pageUrl, { waitUntil: "networkidle2" });await page.waitForSelector(linkSelector);const fileUrl = await page.$eval(linkSelector, (el) => el.href);// forward cookies from Puppeteer to the Node HTTP requestconst cookies = await page.cookies();const cookieHeader = cookies.map((c) => `${c.name}=${c.value}`).join("; ");await browser.close();// step 2 -- stream the file directly to diskconst filename = path.basename(new URL(fileUrl).pathname);const outputPath = path.resolve(downloadDir, filename);const file = fs.createWriteStream(outputPath);return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {https.get(fileUrl,{headers: {Cookie: cookieHeader,"User-Agent":"Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36",},},(response) => {response.pipe(file);file.on("finish", () => {file.close();console.log(`Saved to: ${outputPath}`);resolve(outputPath);});}).on("error", (err) => {fs.unlink(outputPath, () => reject(err));});});}
This method is faster because it skips the browser's rendering and download steps, streams the response directly to disk, and lets you control how many files download at once. For big files or lots of downloads, this makes a big difference.
Forward the cookies before closing the browser. If the asset host checks your session, a Node HTTP request without the right cookies will get a 403 error. Copy all cookies from page.cookies() into your request headers before closing the browser.
When this breaks:
- The URL is signed and bound to the browser’s TLS fingerprint
- The asset host inspects JA3/JA4 TLS fingerprints
- The file is regenerated per-request and only valid inside a click handler
In any of these cases, fall back to Method 3 or use a managed API.
For readers coming from a shell scripting background, how to download files with cURL covers the equivalent patterns. And for Node-side HTTP with proxy integration, proxy integration with Axios goes deeper on the request configuration side.
Scenario
Method
Button with Content-Disposition: attachment
Method 1: page.click()
"Export to CSV" that builds the file in the browser
Method 2: in-page fetch
Production scraper needing reliable completion detection
Method 3: CDP events
Stable, public file URL scraped from the page
Method 4: Node HTTP
Any of the above behind Cloudflare or anti-bot protection
Decodo Web Scraping API
Handling download completion and file management
Starting a download with Puppeteer is easy. Making sure the file is fully and correctly downloaded, without naming conflicts, is where most people run into problems. This section explains reliable patterns and common mistakes.
The unreliable patterns
These methods are common in Stack Overflow answers and older tutorials. They may appear effective, but are unreliable:
- setTimeout. Waiting a fixed number of seconds after a click assumes the download will always complete within that period. Slow connections or large files may exceed this window, while fast connections result in unnecessary delays:
// unreliable -- arbitrary wait with no completion signalawait page.click(selector);await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 5000));
- fs.watch on a single file. Monitoring for a specific filename can fail if Chrome has not finalized the filename, if the file remains a .crdownload temporary file, or if two parallel downloads suggest the same filename:
// unreliable -- races with Chrome's temp file lifecyclefs.watch(downloadDir, (event, filename) => {if (filename && !filename.endsWith(".crdownload")) {console.log("Download complete:", filename);}});
- The first new file in the folder wins. In batch jobs with multiple concurrent downloads, the first new file detected may not correspond to the intended download. This can cause silent data mismatches that are difficult to diagnose:
// unreliable -- which download does this belong to?const before = new Set(fs.readdirSync(downloadDir));await page.click(selector);await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, 3000));const after = new Set(fs.readdirSync(downloadDir));const newFile = [...after].find((f) => !before.has(f));
The reliable pattern: CDP downloadProgress events
The recommended approach is to subscribe to Browser.downloadProgress events and resolve a Promise when state equals "completed". Set a strict timeout for each file to ensure stalled downloads fail the job rather than causing indefinite hangs:
function waitForDownload(client, timeoutMs = 60000) {return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {const timeout = setTimeout(() => reject(new Error(`Download timed out after ${timeoutMs}ms`)),timeoutMs);const downloads = new Map();client.on("Browser.downloadWillBegin", (event) => {downloads.set(event.guid, {guid: event.guid,suggestedFilename: event.suggestedFilename,receivedBytes: 0,lastActivity: Date.now(),});});client.on("Browser.downloadProgress", (event) => {const download = downloads.get(event.guid);if (!download) return;// update heartbeat for stall detectiondownloads.set(event.guid, {...download,receivedBytes: event.receivedBytes,lastActivity: Date.now(),});if (event.state === "completed") {clearTimeout(timeout);resolve({guid: event.guid,suggestedFilename: download.suggestedFilename,totalBytes: event.totalBytes,});} else if (event.state === "canceled") {clearTimeout(timeout);reject(new Error(`Download canceled: ${download.suggestedFilename}`));}});});}
Use this function with any of the download methods described in the previous section:
const downloadPromise = waitForDownload(client);await page.click(selector);const result = await downloadPromise;console.log(`Completed: ${result.suggestedFilename} (${result.totalBytes} bytes)`);
Cross-platform temp files
Chrome names files that are still downloading with the extension .crdownload. Firefox uses .part, and Safari uses .download. If you switch to Playwright or use different browsers, the way you check for these temporary files will change. However, CDP events work the same way across all browsers; the same listener will function no matter what browser you use.
Handling filename collisions
With behavior: "allow", Chrome saves files using the server’s suggested filename. When 2 parallel downloads both produce report.csv, Chrome silently renames one to report (1).csv. You won’t know which is which.
With behavior: "allowAndName", Chrome names files by their CDP GUID, guaranteed unique. Rename them yourself after the completed event fires:
function renameDownload(guid, suggestedFilename, downloadDir) {const guidPath = path.resolve(downloadDir, guid);const timestamp = Date.now();const ext = path.extname(suggestedFilename);const base = path.basename(suggestedFilename, ext);// add timestamp to prevent collisions on repeated runsconst finalName = `${base}_${timestamp}${ext}`;const finalPath = path.resolve(downloadDir, finalName);fs.renameSync(guidPath, finalPath);console.log(`Renamed: ${guid} → ${finalName}`);return finalPath;}
You can also prefix with a jobId so files from parallel runs never collide.
Integrity verification
A completed event means Chrome finished writing the file; it doesn’t mean the file is correct. Truncated downloads, partial transfers, and silent server-side errors all produce files that pass completion detection but contain garbage data.
Stream-hash each file after completion and compare against the server’s ETag or Content-Length header when available:
const crypto = require("crypto");function hashFile(filePath) {return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {const hash = crypto.createHash("sha256");const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath);stream.on("data", (chunk) => hash.update(chunk));stream.on("end", () => resolve(hash.digest("hex")));stream.on("error", reject);});}
This catches truncated downloads that the completed event missed. A server that closes the connection early won't always trigger canceled.
async function verifyDownload(filePath, expectedBytes) {const stats = fs.statSync(filePath);if (stats.size !== expectedBytes) {throw new Error(`Size mismatch: expected ${expectedBytes} bytes, got ${stats.size}`);}const hash = await hashFile(filePath);console.log(`SHA-256: ${hash}`);return hash;}
Folder hygiene
Each download job generates files that accumulate fast without cleanup.
Assign a unique download directory for each job ID to ensure unambiguous completion detection and prevent restarts from overwriting previous output:
function createJobDirectory(jobId) {const jobDir = path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads", jobId);fs.mkdirSync(jobDir, { recursive: true });return jobDir;}// clean up on successfunction cleanupJob(jobDir, keep = true) {if (!keep) {fs.rmSync(jobDir, { recursive: true, force: true });console.log(`Cleaned up: ${jobDir}`);}}
Without this, long-running scrapers accumulate gigabytes of files with no clear ownership.
Use a timestamp or UUID to generate the job ID:
const { randomUUID } = require("crypto");const jobDir = createJobDirectory(randomUUID());
Detecting and recovering from stalls
A stalled download differs from a failed one. Chrome may report the download as in progress, but no data is being received. Use the receivedBytes delta from Browser.downloadProgress as a heartbeat indicator:
// Browser.downloadProgress eventfunction waitForDownloadWithStallDetection(client, timeoutMs = 30000, stallMs = 10000) {return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {let lastReceivedBytes = 0;let stallTimer = null;const resetStallTimer = (receivedBytes) => {if (receivedBytes > lastReceivedBytes) {lastReceivedBytes = receivedBytes;clearTimeout(stallTimer);stallTimer = setTimeout(() => {reject(new Error("Download stalled -- no bytes received"));}, stallMs);}};const hardTimeout = setTimeout(() => {reject(new Error("Download timed out"));}, timeoutMs);client.on("Browser.downloadProgress", (event) => {if (event.state === "inProgress") {resetStallTimer(event.receivedBytes);} else if (event.state === "completed") {clearTimeout(hardTimeout);clearTimeout(stallTimer);resolve({ guid: event.guid, filename: event.suggestedFilename });} else if (event.state === "canceled") {clearTimeout(hardTimeout);clearTimeout(stallTimer);reject(new Error("Download was canceled"));}});});}
Server-side stalls occur when no data is received from the remote host, often due to rate limits or dropped connections. Retry these downloads using exponential backoff.
Chromium-side stalls occur when the browser process becomes unresponsive. Restart the browser and retry the download.
Be aware that using setTimeout to detect stalls assumes that the Node event loop is not blocked. If you are processing large CSV files with heavy tasks, make sure to do it after the download finishes, not during the download. Mixing these blocking tasks with active downloads can delay stall timer callbacks and lead to false positive alerts.
Recovering from crashes
Store the GUID, URL, and retry count in a small SQLite or Redis table before each download starts. If the worker dies mid-transfer, the next run knows exactly which files to retry:
# requires node-gyp — on Alpine: apk add python3 make g++npm install better-sqlite3
The schema below tracks each download by its CDP GUID. Before triggering a download, insert a pending row. On completion, mark it done. On the next run, getFailedDownloads() returns everything that did not finish. This way, you resume exactly where you left off without re-downloading files that have already completed.
// adapt to your preferred storeconst Database = require("better-sqlite3");const db = new Database("downloads.db");db.exec(`CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS downloads (guid TEXT PRIMARY KEY,url TEXT NOT NULL,filename TEXT,status TEXT DEFAULT 'pending',retry_count INTEGER DEFAULT 0,created_at DATETIME DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,completed_at DATETIME)`);function trackDownload(guid, url, filename) {db.prepare(`INSERT OR REPLACE INTO downloads (guid, url, filename, status)VALUES (?, ?, ?, 'pending')`).run(guid, url, filename);}function markCompleted(guid) {db.prepare(`UPDATE downloadsSET status = 'completed', completed_at = CURRENT_TIMESTAMPWHERE guid = ?`).run(guid);}function getFailedDownloads(maxRetries = 3) {return db.prepare(`SELECT * FROM downloadsWHERE status != 'completed'AND retry_count < ?`).all(maxRetries);}
If you encounter download failures due to network or rate-limit issues at the proxy level, refer to our guide to proxy error codes for common solutions.
Batch and automated file downloads with Puppeteer
Most developers and production scrapers need this because they download hundreds or thousands of files from sources that update regularly. This section explains the full batch pipeline, including link discovery, queue design, concurrency, and resumability.
Step 1: Link discovery
Wait until you have the complete list of URLs before opening any download tabs. First, collect all download links from the listing page, use that list as your queue, and process each link one by one.
Create a new file for the batch scraper:
touch batch-downloader.js
Add the code below:
const path = require("path");const fs = require("fs");async function discoverDownloadLinks(browser, listingUrl, linkSelector) {const page = await browser.newPage();await page.goto(listingUrl, { waitUntil: "networkidle2" });await page.waitForSelector(linkSelector, { timeout: 10000 });// harvest all download hrefs from the listing pageconst links = await page.$$eval(linkSelector, (els) =>els.map((el) => ({url: el.href,filename: el.getAttribute("download") ||el.href.split("/").pop().split("?")[0],text: el.textContent.trim(),})).filter((link) => link.url && link.url.startsWith("http")));await page.close();console.log(`Discovered ${links.length} download links`);return links;}
path.basename runs in Node, not in the browser. page.$$eval executes its callback in the browser context where Node modules don't exist. Plain string operations like .split("/").pop() work in both environments.
If the listing pages are paginated, go through all the pages to collect links before building your queue:
const links = await page.$$eval(linkSelector, (els) =>els.map((el) => ({url: el.href,filename: el.href.split("/").pop().split("?")[0],})));
Make sure to gather the entire list of URLs before starting any downloads. This keeps your queue organized and makes it easier to restart if needed.
Step 2: Queue design with bounded concurrency
Avoid opening all download tabs at the same time. Use a bounded concurrency queue to limit parallel downloads to what your proxy pool and the target site's rate limits can handle. For most sites, 3-5 parallel downloads work well. If you need 20+, you'll need to rotate IPs.
Install p-limit for concurrency control:
# p-limit v4+ is ESM-only and breaks with require()# install v3 if your project uses CommonJSnpm install p-limit@3
This guide uses CommonJS (require()). If your project uses ES modules (import), you can install the latest version with npm install p-limit and replace require("p-limit") with import pLimit from "p-limit" at the top of your file.
const pLimit = require("p-limit");async function downloadQueue(browser, links, options = {}) {const {concurrency = 3,downloadDir = path.resolve(__dirname, "downloads"),timeoutMs = 60000,} = options;const limit = pLimit(concurrency);const manifest = [];const tasks = links.map((link) =>limit(async () => {const jobId = crypto.randomUUID();const jobDir = path.resolve(downloadDir, jobId);fs.mkdirSync(jobDir, { recursive: true });const result = {url: link.url,filename: link.filename,jobId,status: "pending",filePath: null,sha256: null,startedAt: new Date().toISOString(),completedAt: null,};try {const filePath = await downloadSingleFile(browser,link.url,jobDir,timeoutMs);result.status = "completed";result.filePath = filePath;result.sha256 = await hashFile(filePath);result.completedAt = new Date().toISOString();console.log(`✓ ${link.filename}`);} catch (err) {result.status = "failed";result.error = err.message;console.error(`✗ ${link.filename}: ${err.message}`);}manifest.push(result);return result;}));await Promise.all(tasks);return manifest;}
Using Promise.all here is intentional. If one download fails, it won't stop the rest of the batch from running.
Step 3: Browser and context reuse
Starting a new Chromium instance for each file uses a lot of resources. Instead, launch one Browser instance and create a separate BrowserContext for each worker. This approach is more efficient and keeps cookies separate, so parallel logged-in sessions won't interfere with each other.
async function downloadSingleFile(browser, url, jobDir, timeoutMs) {// create an isolated context per downloadconst context = await browser.createBrowserContext();const page = await context.newPage();const client = await page.createCDPSession();await client.send("Browser.setDownloadBehavior", {behavior: "allowAndName",downloadPath: jobDir,eventsEnabled: true,});try {const downloadPromise = waitForDownload(client, timeoutMs);await page.goto(url, { waitUntil: "networkidle2" });await page.waitForSelector("[data-testid='download-btn']", {timeout: 10000,});await page.click("[data-testid='download-btn']");const result = await downloadPromise;// rename from GUID to actual filenameconst guidPath = path.resolve(jobDir, result.guid);const finalPath = path.resolve(jobDir, result.suggestedFilename);fs.renameSync(guidPath, finalPath);return finalPath;} finally {// always close the context -- never leak browser resourcesawait context.close();}}