Puppeteer Download File: A Complete Guide for Node.js Developers

TL;DR

Set a custom download directory using Browser.setDownloadBehavior over CDP. Without this step, headless Chromium will not save files

over CDP. Without this step, headless Chromium will not save files Pick your method based on what the target does. Use page.click() for real download buttons, in-browser fetch for blob or AJAX exports, CDP events for reliable completion tracking, and Node-side HTTP for direct asset URLs

for real download buttons, in-browser fetch for blob or AJAX exports, CDP events for reliable completion tracking, and Node-side HTTP for direct asset URLs Detect completion with Browser.downloadProgress events. Polling for .crdownload files or watching for filename changes does not work reliably across different operating systems

events. Polling for files or watching for filename changes does not work reliably across different operating systems Use the Decodo Web Scraping API if downloads are blocked by Cloudflare, DataDome, geo-restrictions, or login flows that headless Chrome cannot handle by itself

Configuring Puppeteer for file downloads

This section is essential for successful downloads. Incorrect download paths or CDP scope selection will cause silent failures, resulting in no errors or files, only an empty folder.

Setting up the project

Create a dedicated project directory before writing any code:

mkdir puppeteer - downloader cd puppeteer - downloader

mkdir puppeteer - downloader cd puppeteer - downloader

Initialize a Node.js project:

npm init - y

npm init - y

Install Puppeteer:

npm install puppeteer npm install puppeteer - core

npm install puppeteer npm install puppeteer - core

Create the main script file and downloads directory:

touch downloader . js mkdir downloads

touch downloader . js mkdir downloads

Your project should now look like this:

puppeteer - downloader / ├── node_modules / ├── downloads / ├── package . json └── downloader . js

puppeteer - downloader / ├── node_modules / ├── downloads / ├── package . json └── downloader . js

All code in this section goes inside downloader.js unless stated otherwise.

Puppeteer has two versions:

puppeteer . Automatically downloads Chrome for testing. Recommended for local development and most environments.

. Automatically downloads Chrome for testing. Recommended for local development and most environments. puppeteer-core . Doesn't include Chrome; you must supply your own installation. Suitable for CI containers, Lambda layers, or when minimizing binary size is necessary.

If you're using puppeteer-core, point it at a valid Chrome installation explicitly:

const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer-core" ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { executablePath : "/usr/bin/google-chrome-stable" , headless : true , } ) ;

const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer-core" ) ; const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { executablePath : "/usr/bin/google-chrome-stable" , headless : true , } ) ;

Check your Node version before going further. Puppeteer's current release requires Node 20+:

node - - version

node - - version

Running Puppeteer in Docker or CI containers

If you're running this in Docker, Kubernetes, or a CI environment like GitHub Actions, add these flags to every puppeteer.launch() call in the guide:

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , args : [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" , ] , } ) ;

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , args : [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" , ] , } ) ;

--no-sandbox . Chrome's sandbox requires kernel-level privileges that most container environments don't grant by default. Without this flag, Chromium crashes immediately in unprivileged containers with a confusing SUID sandbox helper binary error.

. Chrome's sandbox requires kernel-level privileges that most container environments don't grant by default. Without this flag, Chromium crashes immediately in unprivileged containers with a confusing error. --disable-dev-shm-usage . By default, Chrome uses /dev/shm (shared memory) for rendering. Docker containers cap /dev/shm at 64MB. Chrome silently exceeds that limit and crashes mid-scrape with no clear error. This flag tells Chrome to use /tmp instead, which has no such restriction.

Without both flags, headless Chrome will crash intermittently in containers often only under load, making it hard to diagnose. Add them to every puppeteer.launch() call if your scraper runs anywhere outside a local machine.

Why downloads break in headless mode

By default, headless Chromium does not automatically allow browser-managed downloads. When a response includes a Content-Disposition: attachment header, headless Chrome does not display a message, save the file, or show an error. The download never starts.

To resolve this, use a Chrome DevTools Protocol (CDP) command to enable file downloads during the session.

Configuring downloads with CDP

CDP (Chrome DevTools Protocol) is the underlying protocol for Puppeteer. The Browser.setDownloadBehavior command specifies where Chromium saves files and whether downloads are permitted.

Add this to downloader.js:

const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const path = require ( "path" ) ; const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; const downloadDir = path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads" ) ; // create the downloads directory if it doesn't exist if ( !fs . existsSync ( downloadDir ) ) { fs . mkdirSync ( downloadDir , { recursive : true } ) ; } const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless : true , args : [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" , ] , } ; async function setupBrowser ( ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( LAUNCH_ARGS ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // get a CDP session scoped to the browser const client = await page . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : downloadDir , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; return { browser , page , client } ; }

const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const path = require ( "path" ) ; const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; const downloadDir = path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads" ) ; // create the downloads directory if it doesn't exist if ( !fs . existsSync ( downloadDir ) ) { fs . mkdirSync ( downloadDir , { recursive : true } ) ; } const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless : true , args : [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" , ] , } ; async function setupBrowser ( ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( LAUNCH_ARGS ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; // get a CDP session scoped to the browser const client = await page . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : downloadDir , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; return { browser , page , client } ; }

Download options:

allow . This option lets users download files and uses the name suggested by the server.

. This option lets users download files and uses the name suggested by the server. allowAndName . This option allows downloads but names the files using their CDP GUID instead of the suggested name. Use this option for batch jobs to avoid naming conflicts.

. This option allows downloads but names the files using their CDP GUID instead of the suggested name. Use this option for batch jobs to avoid naming conflicts. deny . This option blocks all downloads. Use it on pages where you want to prevent any downloads from happening.

Browser.* vs. Page.*:

Previous Puppeteer guides reference Page.setDownloadBehavior, which is page-scoped and now deprecated. Use Browser.setDownloadBehavior for browser-wide, consistent behavior in recent Puppeteer versions.

Use absolute paths only

Chromium’s sandbox interprets relative paths based on its own working directory. Using a relative path, such as ./downloads will prevent files from being saved. Always use path.resolve().

// wrong - - silently fails downloadPath : "./downloads" // correct downloadPath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads" )

// wrong - - silently fails downloadPath : "./downloads" // correct downloadPath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads" )

Headless mode caveats

Puppeteer’s headless: true now defaults to the new headless mode, which is a fully headless Chromium build and behaves differently from the legacy shell mode regarding browser-managed downloads.

This guide assumes headless: true (new mode) throughout. If you are using an older Puppeteer version and encounter unexpected download behavior, try the following:

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "shell" } ) ;

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : "shell" } ) ;

The legacy shell mode has broader compatibility with older CDP download behavior but is being phased out. Stick with headless: true for new projects.

Persistent profiles

When downloads require cookies or auth from a previous session, a dashboard export that needs you to be logged in, for example, launch with userDataDir to persist storage between runs:

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , userDataDir : path . resolve ( __dirname , "chrome-profile" ) , } ) ;

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , userDataDir : path . resolve ( __dirname , "chrome-profile" ) , } ) ;

Chromium writes cookies, localStorage, and session data to that directory. The next time you launch with the same path, the session is already active; there's no need to re-authenticate.

Create the profile directory upfront:

mkdir chrome - profile

mkdir chrome - profile

Your project directory now looks like this:

puppeteer - downloader / ├── chrome - profile / ├── downloads / ├── node_modules / ├── package . json └── downloader . js

puppeteer - downloader / ├── chrome - profile / ├── downloads / ├── node_modules / ├── package . json └── downloader . js

Per-context configuration for parallel scrapes

When running parallel download jobs, set download behavior per BrowserContext rather than per page. This keeps each job's files isolated:

async function setupParallelContexts ( browser ) { const context1 = await browser . createBrowserContext ( ) ; const context2 = await browser . createBrowserContext ( ) ; const page1 = await context1 . newPage ( ) ; const page2 = await context2 . newPage ( ) ; // createCDPSession ( ) is called on a page , but Browser . * commands // sent through it are still browser - scoped - - the CDP domain determines scope , // not the object you created the session from const client1 = await page1 . createCDPSession ( ) ; const client2 = await page2 . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client1 . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads/job-1" ) , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; await client2 . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads/job-2" ) , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; return { page1 , page2 , client1 , client2 } ; }

async function setupParallelContexts ( browser ) { const context1 = await browser . createBrowserContext ( ) ; const context2 = await browser . createBrowserContext ( ) ; const page1 = await context1 . newPage ( ) ; const page2 = await context2 . newPage ( ) ; // createCDPSession ( ) is called on a page , but Browser . * commands // sent through it are still browser - scoped - - the CDP domain determines scope , // not the object you created the session from const client1 = await page1 . createCDPSession ( ) ; const client2 = await page2 . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client1 . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads/job-1" ) , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; await client2 . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads/job-2" ) , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; return { page1 , page2 , client1 , client2 } ; }

Incorrectly scoping download behavior is a common reason why files from parallel jobs are saved to the same folder or are not saved at all.

Environment prerequisites checklist

Before downloading, review the following checklist:

Ensure you have Node version 20 or higher by running node --version .

. Verify write permissions for the download directory. Use ls -la in the parent folder to check permissions.

in the parent folder to check permissions. Confirm sufficient disk space for the largest expected file, plus additional space for temporary files ending with .crdownload .

Check your file descriptor limit. On Linux, downloading multiple files simultaneously can exhaust file descriptors. Use ulimit -n to view and increase the limit if necessary:

ulimit - n 4096

ulimit - n 4096

If you encounter environment issues during setup, refer to the JavaScript heap out of memory guide for common Node diagnostics. If you're still evaluating browser automation tools, consider the trade-offs between Playwright and Selenium.

Methods for downloading files with Puppeteer

There's no one-size-fits-all way to download files with Puppeteer. The best method depends on how the target site handles downloads. Here are four methods, ranked by how well they work in real situations.

Method 1: Triggering a real browser download via page.click()

Use this method when a regular download button or link triggers a file download with a Content-Disposition: attachment header, and you don't need to check the file's contents first. This is the simplest case: clicking the button makes the server send the file, and the browser saves it. Puppeteer handles this for you. Chromium puts the file right in the download path you set with setDownloadBehavior. Your Node script doesn't handle the file data; it just checks when the file is done downloading.

Add this to downloader.js:

const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const path = require ( "path" ) ; const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; const downloadDir = path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads" ) ; const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless : true , args : [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" , ] , } ; async function downloadViaClick ( url , selector ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( LAUNCH_ARGS ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; const client = await page . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : downloadDir , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; // wait for the download button to appear await page . waitForSelector ( selector , { timeout : 10000 } ) ; // set up CDP completion listener before clicking const downloadComplete = new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) = > { const timeout = setTimeout ( ( ) = > reject ( new Error ( "Download timed out" ) ) , 60000 ) ; client . on ( "Browser.downloadProgress" , ( event ) = > { if ( event . state == = "completed" ) { clearTimeout ( timeout ) ; resolve ( event . guid ) ; } else if ( event . state == = "canceled" ) { clearTimeout ( timeout ) ; reject ( new Error ( "Download was canceled" ) ) ; } } ) ; } ) ; // trigger the download await page . click ( selector ) ; // wait for CDP to confirm completion const guid = await downloadComplete ; console . log ( `Download completed . GUID : $ { guid } ` ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; return guid ; } // run it downloadViaClick ( "https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.CD" , "[data-testid='download-button']" ) ;

const puppeteer = require ( "puppeteer" ) ; const path = require ( "path" ) ; const fs = require ( "fs" ) ; const downloadDir = path . resolve ( __dirname , "downloads" ) ; const LAUNCH_ARGS = { headless : true , args : [ "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" , ] , } ; async function downloadViaClick ( url , selector ) { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( LAUNCH_ARGS ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; const client = await page . createCDPSession ( ) ; await client . send ( "Browser.setDownloadBehavior" , { behavior : "allowAndName" , downloadPath : downloadDir , eventsEnabled : true , } ) ; await page . goto ( url , { waitUntil : "networkidle2" } ) ; // wait for the download button to appear await page . waitForSelector ( selector , { timeout : 10000 } ) ; // set up CDP completion listener before clicking const downloadComplete = new Promise ( ( resolve , reject ) = > { const timeout = setTimeout ( ( ) = > reject ( new Error ( "Download timed out" ) ) , 60000 ) ; client . on ( "Browser.downloadProgress" , ( event ) = > { if ( event . state == = "completed" ) { clearTimeout ( timeout ) ; resolve ( event . guid ) ; } else if ( event . state == = "canceled" ) { clearTimeout ( timeout ) ; reject ( new Error ( "Download was canceled" ) ) ; } } ) ; } ) ; // trigger the download await page . click ( selector ) ; // wait for CDP to confirm completion const guid = await downloadComplete ; console . log ( `Download completed . GUID : $ { guid } ` ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; return guid ; } // run it downloadViaClick ( "https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.MKTP.CD" , "[data-testid='download-button']" ) ;

Run it:

node downloader . js

node downloader . js

Here are some common reasons downloads might fail:

Same-tab navigation instead of a download: the server returned the wrong header. The file URL opened in the browser instead of triggering a save. Check the response headers with DevTools. Content-Disposition: attachment must be present.

must be present. Button opens a new tab, attach a listener for new pages before clicking:

const newPagePromise = new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > browser . once ( "targetcreated" , ( target ) = > resolve ( target . page ( ) ) ) ) ; await page . click ( selector ) ; const newPage = await newPagePromise ;

const newPagePromise = new Promise ( ( resolve ) = > browser . once ( "targetcreated" , ( target ) = > resolve ( target . page ( ) ) ) ) ; await page . click ( selector ) ; const newPage = await newPagePromise ;

Link generated by JavaScript on hover: the href does not exist until the element is hovered. Trigger hover first:

await page . hover ( selector ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( selector + "[href]" , { timeout : 5000 } ) ; await page . click ( selector ) ;

await page . hover ( selector ) ; await page . waitForSelector ( selector + "[href]" , { timeout : 5000 } ) ; await page . click ( selector ) ;

Method 2: Capturing in-page blobs with the browser fetch API

Use this method when the download is an XHR or fetch call that returns a Blob or ArrayBuffer, which the page converts into a download URL. This is common on dashboards with “Export to CSV” buttons that generate the file in the browser. Keep file size under ~50 MB; larger files are slow to transfer as base64 over the CDP bridge.

Under the hood, the page calls URL.createObjectURL() to create a temporary blob: URL, then programmatically clicks a hidden anchor pointing to it. That blob: URL doesn’t exist outside the page context, and a plain Node fetch can’t reach it.