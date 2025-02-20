The API supports:

Consistent 5-year trend data that can be merged across requests

Clean JSON responses with stable scaling for all time ranges

Native authentication and query structure

While this is an exciting milestone, it's still in a limited-access alpha stage.

Only a handful of testers can use it at the moment, and general availability hasn't been announced. If you want to try it, you can apply to join the alpha tester program on Google's developer site.

Benefits:

Reliable, accurate data directly from Google

No need to bypass anti-scraping systems

Proper documentation and support

Challenges:

Very limited access (invite-only at this stage)

No public timeline for general availability

May have usage quota or pricing when publicly released

Limited to a 5-year historical window

Building a DIY scraping solution

You can also scrape Google Trends data by developing a scraper from scratch. This is the most challenging option, but it's also the cheapest and gives you the most control over your scraper, provided you're technically proficient enough to build and maintain it.

You can use any programming language to build a scraper, but Python is the most popular for web scraping. All you need is a workflow to download the Trends data, clean it, and store it.

Benefits:

Full control over the scraping process and data pipeline

Flexible customization for specific data needs or formats

No dependency on third-party APIs or rate limits

Challenges:

Google frequently updates its HTML structure, breaking selectors

Risk of IP blocking without proper safeguards

Requires ongoing maintenance and debugging

Prerequisites

Let's build a custom scraper. First, ensure that your development environment is properly set up.

1. Install Python. Download and install the latest stable version of Python from the official website. It's recommended to use Python 3.10 or newer for better library support. You can verify that Python is installed by running:

python - - version

2. Choose an IDE. You can use Cursor, Visual Studio Code, or PyCharm to follow along. Any text editor or IDE that supports Python will work.

3. Create a virtual environment. A virtual environment allows you to isolate Python packages into separate directories to avoid version conflicts. To create a new virtual environment, execute the following command in your terminal:

python - m venv google_trends

This will generate a folder named "google_trends," which contains the isolated environment. Activate it using the appropriate command for your operating system:

On Windows, run:

google_trends\Scripts\activate

On macOS and Linux, run:

source google_trends / bin / activate

4. Sign up for Decodo. To avoid frequent blocks from Google while scraping, you'll need a reliable proxy service. Decodo offers premium rotating residential and ISP proxies optimized for scraping Google properties like Google Trends.

To get started, simply sign up and activate a 3-day free trial to test out the service. Once you create an account, note down your credentials and proxy endpoint, as these will be required when configuring your scraper later in the guide.

Method 1: Scraping Google Trends with Playwright

Google Trends is a JavaScript-heavy site that blocks automated scraping through strict anti-bot systems. To access its data, we’ll use Playwright, a browser automation framework capable of executing JavaScript and mimicking real browsing behavior. Playwright can run headless or visible browser sessions, allowing us to load dynamic elements such as charts and export buttons.

1. Install dependencies

Start by installing Playwright and setting up the required browsers:

pip install playwright pandas playwright install

pip install playwright pandas playwright install

This will download Chromium, Firefox, and WebKit. We’ll use Chromium (Chrome) for best compatibility with Google services.

2. Handling Google's anti-bot mechanisms

Google Trends enforces rate limits and detects most automated browsers. To avoid detection, we use:

Residential proxies . These make our requests appear as coming from real user IPs.

. These make our requests appear as coming from real user IPs. Stealth settings . We disable Playwright's automation flags and spoof the user agent.

. We disable Playwright's automation flags and spoof the user agent. Session cleanup. Each run clears cookies and local storage to start fresh.

Why you need proxies for Google Trends scraping

Google Trends enforces strict rate limits, and repeated access from the same IP will quickly trigger temporary bans or CAPTCHA challenges.

To stay under the radar, it's best to route your traffic through residential proxies. These proxies make your requests appear like those of real users coming from regular networks instead of datacenters.

Premium residential proxies rotate your IP address with each request, distributing your scraping activity across thousands of legitimate residential IPs.

This makes your requests appear as if they're coming from different real users around the world, rather than a single automated bot.

If you don't already have proxies set up, you can sign up on Decodo and activate a free 3-day trial to follow along. Now let's create a more sophisticated scraper that bypasses Google's detection: