Video: How To Set Up and Use Mobile Proxies?
Learn to set up and use our mobile proxies with a simple and clear setup guide. We’ll lead you step-by-step through proxy authentication and settings. Let's get your mobile proxies running in no time!
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
Mobile Proxies Setup Guide
What is a mobile proxy?
Mobile proxies route traffic through mobile IPs, acting as an intermediary between users and the target. They’re known for their excellent reputation in targeting sophisticated websites, allowing users to access various websites through smartphone or tablet IPs. 3G/4G/5G mobile proxies help you with a broad range of use cases and access even the most advanced targets.
