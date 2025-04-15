Video: Proxy Protocol Explained - HTTP, SSL and SOCKS Proxies
Ok, it’s time we talk about proxy protocols. SOCKS5, HTTP, HTTPS, UDP, TCP - what are they, why do they exist and how can you choose one that’s best suited for you.
What is a proxy protocol?
A proxy protocol is a standardized set of rules governing the communication between a client device and a proxy server. It defines how data is exchanged, allowing the proxy server to efficiently handle and forward requests from clients to destination servers. Popular protocols include HTTP, SOCKS, and HTTPS, each tailored for specific types of traffic.
