Video: Setting up Proxies With Proxifier: Decodo Integration Tutorial

Learn how to manage proxies with Proxifier! In this Decodo tutorial, we’ll guide you through proxy integration and show you how to check if your IP has changed.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

What is Proxifier?

Proxifier is a versatile software application designed to facilitate internet traffic through proxy servers for applications that do not inherently support proxy connections. It enhances privacy, security, and flexibility by allowing users to route specific application traffic through proxy protocols like SOCKS or HTTPS.

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

