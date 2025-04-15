Video: Setting up Proxies With Proxifier: Decodo Integration Tutorial
Learn how to manage proxies with Proxifier! In this Decodo tutorial, we’ll guide you through proxy integration and show you how to check if your IP has changed.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
What is Proxifier?
Proxifier is a versatile software application designed to facilitate internet traffic through proxy servers for applications that do not inherently support proxy connections. It enhances privacy, security, and flexibility by allowing users to route specific application traffic through proxy protocols like SOCKS or HTTPS.
