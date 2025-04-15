Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: Why Your Academic Study Needs Web Scraping?

Enhance your academic research or school project with web data! In this video, we’ll explain the hows and whys and share to-dos for academically integral web scraping. Observe tendencies as they happen, get a large data sample, and save time—these are only a few of the many benefits. For more, watch our video on web scraping for academic research.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is web scraping?

Web scraping is the automated process of extracting valuable information or data from websites. Through specialized software or scripts, web scrapers navigate web pages, gather data, and convert it into a structured format for analysis.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Google Sheets is a powerful tool that hosts various data management and analysis features. While it usually deals with information already gathered elsewhere, few know that Sheets have built-in functions that can also gather website data on their own! This article will explore the many benefits of using Google Sheets for web scraping and how to build a powerful in-house web scraping machine without ever leaving your browser window.

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

We’ve Updated Public API Authorization!
NEWS
API

We’ve Updated Public API Authorization!

Yes, you read that right! We’ve just updated our Public API authorization to make accessing all the handy Decodo dash features even easier. Users can make requests straight to API faster, add a sub-user, or whitelist an IP in seconds!

James Keenan

Mar 21, 2023

2 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved