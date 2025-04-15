Video: Why Your Academic Study Needs Web Scraping?
Enhance your academic research or school project with web data! In this video, we’ll explain the hows and whys and share to-dos for academically integral web scraping. Observe tendencies as they happen, get a large data sample, and save time—these are only a few of the many benefits. For more, watch our video on web scraping for academic research.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is web scraping?
Web scraping is the automated process of extracting valuable information or data from websites. Through specialized software or scripts, web scrapers navigate web pages, gather data, and convert it into a structured format for analysis.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.