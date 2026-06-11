Web Scraping With Node Fetch: A Practical Guide

TL;DR

Achieve lightweight web scraping on Node.js by sending a GET/POST request with node-fetch and easily extract the response body with Cheerio

and easily extract the response body with Cheerio There are 3 concurrency patterns for effective parallel fetching with node-fetch , namely, Promise.all , Bounded concurrency with p-limit , and streamlining queues

, namely, , Bounded concurrency with , and streamlining queues Handle advanced request options by rotating a small pool of realistic User-Agent strings , installing fetch-cookie , and using POST for form submissions

, installing , and using POST for form submissions Manage anti-scraping mechanics like CAPTCHA on node-fetch through proxies or a third-party managed web scraping API

What is node-fetch and how it relates to the Fetch API

The Fetch API is a WHATWG (Web Hypertext Application Technology Working Group) Specification that standardizes how JavaScript applications send HTTP requests and handle Responses when communicating with APIs or fetching resources from a server. Browsers have supported the Fetch API natively for roughly a decade.

node-fetch is a lightweight Node.js library that brought the same Fetch API syntax to server-side JavaScript before Node.js added native support via fetch(). Developers like node-fetch because it makes HTTP requests with the familiar fetch() syntax.

The key design difference between the Fetch API (fetch/node-fetch) and older JavaScript networking approaches is that the built-in Node.js HTTP module relied heavily on callbacks, which often led to nested and difficult-to-read code. Browsers also used XMLHttpRequest (XHR), an older API that required significantly more setup just to send a simple request.

Then the Fetch API simplified this process by returning a Promise. A Promise is a JavaScript object that represents a future result. So, instead of passing callback functions around, developers can wait for the result with async/await, making asynchronous code read more like regular synchronous code.

The Promise returned by fetch() resolves as soon as the Response headers arrive. At that point, the full Response body may still be downloading because it's exposed as a ReadableStream. A ReadableStream is a stream-based interface that delivers data in small chunks instead of loading the entire Response into memory at once. This is useful for large files, APIs with continuous data, or streaming content because the application can begin processing data immediately while the remaining chunks are still arriving.

You can consume the stream in different formats depending on the response type:

response.text(). returns plain text, such as HTML or raw content.

returns plain text, such as HTML or raw content. response.json(). parses the Response as JSON and returns a JavaScript object.

parses the Response as JSON and returns a JavaScript object. response.buffer(). Returns binary data as a buffer in node-fetch.

Returns binary data as a buffer in response.body. Exposes the raw ReadableStream for manual stream handling.

However, status codes don't reject the Promise either. A 404 or 500 response still resolves as a successful Promise request. Only network-level failures, such as a DNS error, a refused connection, or an aborted request, fail to return a Promise. Always confirm response.ok (true for 200-299) or response.status before passing the body to a parser.

Latest Node.js versions, starting with Node 18, ship with a built-in global fetch based on undici, an HTTP client library for Node.js. So why still use the node-fetch Library? There are 3 reasons:

Projects pinned to Node versions older than 18

Teams that need the v2 CommonJS require() syntax rather than ESM (ECMAScript Modules) import

syntax rather than ESM (ECMAScript Modules) Codebases built around node-fetch -compatible plugins like fetch-cookie or node-fetch-har

Note. For new projects, use node-fetch v3 (ESM). For CommonJS codebases, v2 is the stable choice.

For a Python equivalent of a Node.js scraping task, see HTTPX vs. Requests vs. aiohttp. Also, if you're comparing both ecosystems while learning backend development, The Best Python HTTP Clients is a useful follow-up because it shows how Python libraries like Requests, HTTPX, and aiohttp solve many of the same problems in different ways.

Setting up the project and installing dependencies

The first step to web scraping with Node Fetch is setting up a Node.js environment.

1. Install Node.js. Download and install Node.js 18 or newer (Long-Term Support recommended) from the official Node.js website. If you already use Node Version Manager (NVM), you can install Node.js from the terminal:

On Windows (PowerShell):

nvm install 18.20 .8 nvm use 18.20 .8

nvm install 18.20 .8 nvm use 18.20 .8

On Mac:

nvm install 18 nvm use 18

nvm install 18 nvm use 18

2. Verify your Node version. Restart your terminal before verifying if you just installed Node.js. In case you already have Node.js installed, verify your Node version:

node - v

node - v

3. Initialize your node-fetch project folder:

mkdir node_fetch_scraper cd node_fetch_scraper

mkdir node_fetch_scraper cd node_fetch_scraper

4. Create your package.json file. It is the hub for your project dependencies:

npm init

npm init

5. Update your package.json file to include “type”: "module”. It enables modern node-fetch versions to support ES modules, not just ESM only.

{ "name" : "node-fetch-project" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "type" : "module" , "main" : "index.js" , // . . . }

{ "name" : "node-fetch-project" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "type" : "module" , "main" : "index.js" , // . . . }

An alternative way to support ES modules is to store all your files with the .mjs extension.

6. Dependencies to install:

node-fetch. The HTTP Client itself. In this article, we will install node-fetch for its compatibility and other advantages over the built-in Fetch API

The HTTP Client itself. In this article, we will install for its compatibility and other advantages over the built-in Fetch API cheerio. It is the server-side HTML parser that enables data retrieval in jQuery style

It is the server-side HTML parser that enables data retrieval in jQuery style https-proxy-agent. It is needed later in the tutorial for routing requests through an HTTP/HTTPS proxy

It is needed later in the tutorial for routing requests through an HTTP/HTTPS proxy dotenv (optional) . It is useful for storing proxy credentials and other sensitive values in environment variables instead of hardcoding them

. It is useful for storing proxy credentials and other sensitive values in environment variables instead of hardcoding them fetch-cookie (optional). It preserves cookies across requests, useful for session-based targets

Note. If your Node.js version is 18 or above, the Fetch API (fetch()) is automatically available in your development environment. However, for resilience, robust community support, and scraping customization, node-fetch is preferable. Hence, it would be installed as a dependency. Keep in mind that node-fetch version 3 is ESM-only (ECMAScript Modules). It no longer uses require(), but instead uses import syntax.

npm install node - fetch cheerio https - proxy - agent dotenv fetch - cookie

npm install node - fetch cheerio https - proxy - agent dotenv fetch - cookie

Project structure recommendation

Here’s a recommended project structure for production scraping workflows:

A fetcher module. It wraps node-fetch with default headers, timeouts, and retry logic, keeping the rest of the app clean.

It wraps with default headers, timeouts, and retry logic, keeping the rest of the app clean. A parser folder. It contains a parsing file(s) per target URL responsible for exporting a pure function that takes HTML and returns structured data.

It contains a parsing file(s) per target URL responsible for exporting a pure function that takes HTML and returns structured data. A runner module. It organizes the URL list and outputs (CSV/JSON/database) appropriately.

node_fetch_scraper / ├── src / │ ├── fetcher . js - HTTP wrapper │ ├── runner . js - Orchestrator │ └── parsers / │ └── parser_file . js - Parsing functions ├── data / - Output storage ├── package . json - Dependencies └── . env - Environmental variables └── README . md - Documentation

node_fetch_scraper / ├── src / │ ├── fetcher . js - HTTP wrapper │ ├── runner . js - Orchestrator │ └── parsers / │ └── parser_file . js - Parsing functions ├── data / - Output storage ├── package . json - Dependencies └── . env - Environmental variables └── README . md - Documentation

Separating fetching, parsing, and orchestration lets you swap node-fetch for advanced scraping services, such as a third-party scraping API, later, without rewriting parsing logic when scraping at scale in production.

Basic fetch requests and data retrieval with Node Fetch

Let’s start by building a Node.js scraper that retrieves and parses HTML to extract data. We would then build a Node.js scraper to retrieve JSON data via an API call, without parsing HTML.

Sending a GET request

1. Import node-fetch. Then call fetch(url) with a target URL string, and await the returned Promise to receive a Response. Our target URL for this tutorial is the Wikipedia country list:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function basicGetRequest ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.1: Sending a GET Request' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; // Example url : Wikipedia country list const url = 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area' ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching : Wikipedia - Countries by Area

` ) ; // The returned Promise resolves to a Response once headers arrive const response = await fetch ( url ) ;

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function basicGetRequest ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.1: Sending a GET Request' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; // Example url : Wikipedia country list const url = 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area' ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching : Wikipedia - Countries by Area

` ) ; // The returned Promise resolves to a Response once headers arrive const response = await fetch ( url ) ;

2. Inspect the Response object.

console . log ( ' Response Properties:' ) ; console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Status Text : $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Length : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-length' ) | | 'not provided' } ` ) ; // Check response . ok ( true for 200 – 299 status codes ) if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; }

console . log ( ' Response Properties:' ) ; console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Status Text : $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Length : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-length' ) | | 'not provided' } ` ) ; // Check response . ok ( true for 200 – 299 status codes ) if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; }

Ensure response.statusText is 'ok' before passing the body to a parser.

3. Read the Response body.

// For HTML pages , use response . text ( ) console . log ( '

Reading response body...' ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ;

// For HTML pages , use response . text ( ) console . log ( '

Reading response body...' ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ;

Note that reading the Response body is asynchronous because the body content is streamed from the server until the Fetch function fully consumes it.

4. Put it all together. Here is the full running script:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function basicGetRequest ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.1: Sending a GET Request' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; const url = 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area' ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching : Wikipedia - Countries by Area

` ) ; // Step 1 : Import node - fetch and call fetch ( url ) const response = await fetch ( url ) ; // Step 2 : Inspect the Response object console . log ( ' Response Properties:' ) ; console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Status Text : $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Length : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-length' ) | | 'not provided' } ` ) ; // Step 3 : Check response . ok ( true for 200 – 299 status codes ) if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; } // Step 4 : Read the body console . log ( '

Reading response body...' ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ; // Run the result console . log ( `

Success! Received $ { html . length } characters of HTML

` ) ; console . log ( 'First 500 characters of the response:' ) ; console . log ( '-' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( html . slice ( 0 , 500 ) ) ; console . log ( '-' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( '

Summary:' ) ; console . log ( ` url : Wikipedia - Countries by Area` ) ; console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Body size : $ { html . length } bytes ` ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

Error during fetch:' ) ; console . error ( ` $ { error . message } ` ) ; if ( error . code == = 'ENOTFOUND' ) { console . error ( ' → DNS resolution failed. Check the url.' ) ; } else if ( error . code == = 'ECONNREFUSED' ) { console . error ( ' → Connection refused. The server may be down.' ) ; } else if ( error . name == = 'AbortError' ) { console . error ( ' → Request timed out.' ) ; } } console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) + '

' ) ; } // Run this example basicGetRequest ( ) ;

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function basicGetRequest ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.1: Sending a GET Request' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; const url = 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area' ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching : Wikipedia - Countries by Area

` ) ; // Step 1 : Import node - fetch and call fetch ( url ) const response = await fetch ( url ) ; // Step 2 : Inspect the Response object console . log ( ' Response Properties:' ) ; console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Status Text : $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Length : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-length' ) | | 'not provided' } ` ) ; // Step 3 : Check response . ok ( true for 200 – 299 status codes ) if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; } // Step 4 : Read the body console . log ( '

Reading response body...' ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ; // Run the result console . log ( `

Success! Received $ { html . length } characters of HTML

` ) ; console . log ( 'First 500 characters of the response:' ) ; console . log ( '-' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( html . slice ( 0 , 500 ) ) ; console . log ( '-' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( '

Summary:' ) ; console . log ( ` url : Wikipedia - Countries by Area` ) ; console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Body size : $ { html . length } bytes ` ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

Error during fetch:' ) ; console . error ( ` $ { error . message } ` ) ; if ( error . code == = 'ENOTFOUND' ) { console . error ( ' → DNS resolution failed. Check the url.' ) ; } else if ( error . code == = 'ECONNREFUSED' ) { console . error ( ' → Connection refused. The server may be down.' ) ; } else if ( error . name == = 'AbortError' ) { console . error ( ' → Request timed out.' ) ; } } console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) + '

' ) ; } // Run this example basicGetRequest ( ) ;

Run it with:

node your_script . js

node your_script . js

Here is the output:

Fetching : Wikipedia - Countries by Area - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - < !DOCTYPE html > < html class = "client-nojs vector-feature-language-in-header-enabled vector-feature-language-in-main-menu-disabled vector-feature-language-in-main-page-header-disabled vector-feature-page-tools-pinned-disabled vector-feature-toc-pinned-clientpref-1 vector-feature-main-menu-pinned-disabled vector-feature-limited-width-clientpref-1 vector-feature-limited-width-content-enabled vector-feature-custom-font-size-clientpref-1 vector-feature-appearance-pinned-clientpref-1 skin-theme-clientpref-day vector-sticky-header-enabled vector-toc-available skin-thumbsize-clientpref-standard" lang = "en" dir = "ltr" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > List of countries and dependencies by area - Wikipedia < / title > < script > ( function ( ) { var className = "client - js vector - feature - language - in - header - enabled vector - feature - language - in - main - menu - disabled vector - feature - language - in - main - page - header - disabled vector - feature - page - tools - pinned - disabled vector - feature - toc - pinned - clientpref - 1 vector - feature - mai - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Fetching : Wikipedia - Countries by Area - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - < !DOCTYPE html > < html class = "client-nojs vector-feature-language-in-header-enabled vector-feature-language-in-main-menu-disabled vector-feature-language-in-main-page-header-disabled vector-feature-page-tools-pinned-disabled vector-feature-toc-pinned-clientpref-1 vector-feature-main-menu-pinned-disabled vector-feature-limited-width-clientpref-1 vector-feature-limited-width-content-enabled vector-feature-custom-font-size-clientpref-1 vector-feature-appearance-pinned-clientpref-1 skin-theme-clientpref-day vector-sticky-header-enabled vector-toc-available skin-thumbsize-clientpref-standard" lang = "en" dir = "ltr" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > List of countries and dependencies by area - Wikipedia < / title > < script > ( function ( ) { var className = "client - js vector - feature - language - in - header - enabled vector - feature - language - in - main - menu - disabled vector - feature - language - in - main - page - header - disabled vector - feature - page - tools - pinned - disabled vector - feature - toc - pinned - clientpref - 1 vector - feature - mai - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Retrieving JSON from an API

Many sites have API endpoints that return JSON. Hence, you could use response.json() to parse the Response body directly into a JavaScript object instead of retrieving it via HTML first. We will be using Open Library’s public API for this use case.

1. Import node-fetch. Many requests without realistic headers are blocked; hence, fetch the URL with realistic headers:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function fetchBooksFromOpenLibrary ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.2: Retrieving JSON from an API' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; const topic = 'science-fiction' ; const url = `https : // openlibrary . org / subjects / $ { topic } . json?limit = 10 ` ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching books from topic : "${topic}" ` ) ; console . log ( ` url : $ { url }

` ) ; const response = await fetch ( url , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' , } , timeout : 10000 , } ) ;

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function fetchBooksFromOpenLibrary ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.2: Retrieving JSON from an API' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; const topic = 'science-fiction' ; const url = `https : // openlibrary . org / subjects / $ { topic } . json?limit = 10 ` ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching books from topic : "${topic}" ` ) ; console . log ( ` url : $ { url }

` ) ; const response = await fetch ( url , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' , } , timeout : 10000 , } ) ;

2. Check Response status. Always check if response.ok is true before parsing:

console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) }

` ) ; if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `API Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; }

console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) }

` ) ; if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `API Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; }

3. Use response.json() to parse API endpoints. It reads the body and parses it as JSON in one step:

console . log ( ' Parsing JSON response...' ) ; const data = await response . json ( ) ;

console . log ( ' Parsing JSON response...' ) ; const data = await response . json ( ) ;

Recall in the previous section that for retrieving HTML response.text() is used, but for JSON, response.json() is used instead.

4. Organize the results.

console . log ( `

Success! Received API response

` ) ; if ( data . works & & data . works . length > 0 ) { console . log ( ` Found $ { data . works . length } books :

` ) ; data . works . forEach ( ( book , index ) = > { console . log ( `$ { index + 1 } . $ { book . title } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Author ( s ) : $ { book . authors? . map ( a = > a . name ) . join ( ', ' ) | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` First Published : $ { book . first_publish_year | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Edition Count : $ { book . edition_count } ` ) ; console . log ( '' ) ; } ) ; } else { console . log ( 'No books found for this topic.' ) ; }

console . log ( `

Success! Received API response

` ) ; if ( data . works & & data . works . length > 0 ) { console . log ( ` Found $ { data . works . length } books :

` ) ; data . works . forEach ( ( book , index ) = > { console . log ( `$ { index + 1 } . $ { book . title } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Author ( s ) : $ { book . authors? . map ( a = > a . name ) . join ( ', ' ) | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` First Published : $ { book . first_publish_year | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Edition Count : $ { book . edition_count } ` ) ; console . log ( '' ) ; } ) ; } else { console . log ( 'No books found for this topic.' ) ; }

5. Put it all together. Here is the full running script:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function fetchBooksFromOpenLibrary ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.2: Retrieving JSON from an API' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; // Open Library API endpoint : Get books by subject / topic // Documentation : https : // openlibrary . org / developers / api const topic = 'science-fiction' ; const url = `https : // openlibrary . org / subjects / $ { topic } . json?limit = 10 ` ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching books from topic : "${topic}" ` ) ; console . log ( ` url : $ { url }

` ) ; // Step 1 : Fetch the url with realistic headers const response = await fetch ( url , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' , } , timeout : 10000 , } ) ; // Step 2 : Check response status console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) }

` ) ; // Step 3 : Always check response . ok before parsing if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `API Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; } // Step 4 : Use response . json ( ) for API endpoints // This reads the body AND parses it as JSON in one step console . log ( ' Parsing JSON response...' ) ; const data = await response . json ( ) ; // Step 5 : Display results console . log ( `

Success! Received API response

` ) ; if ( data . works & & data . works . length > 0 ) { console . log ( ` Found $ { data . works . length } books :

` ) ; data . works . forEach ( ( book , index ) = > { console . log ( `$ { index + 1 } . $ { book . title } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Author ( s ) : $ { book . authors? . map ( a = > a . name ) . join ( ', ' ) | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` First Published : $ { book . first_publish_year | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Edition Count : $ { book . edition_count } ` ) ; console . log ( '' ) ; } ) ; } else { console . log ( 'No books found for this topic.' ) ; } // Step 6 : Show structure of the API response console . log ( ' API Response Structure:' ) ; console . log ( ` Name : $ { data . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Work Count : $ { data . work_count } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Key : $ { data . key } ` ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

Error during API call:' ) ; console . error ( ` $ { error . message } ` ) ; if ( error . message . includes ( 'JSON' ) ) { console . error ( ' → The response was not valid JSON. The API may have failed.' ) ; } else if ( error . code == = 'ENOTFOUND' ) { console . error ( ' → DNS resolution failed. Check your internet connection.' ) ; } } console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( '

💡 Key Difference from HTML Scraping:' ) ; console . log ( ' - HTML scraping: response.text() + Cheerio selector parsing' ) ; console . log ( ' - API consumption: response.json() + direct data access' ) ; console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) + '

' ) ; } // Run async function main ( ) { await fetchBooksFromOpenLibrary ( ) ; } main ( ) ;

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function fetchBooksFromOpenLibrary ( ) { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( ' Section 2.2: Retrieving JSON from an API' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; // Open Library API endpoint : Get books by subject / topic // Documentation : https : // openlibrary . org / developers / api const topic = 'science-fiction' ; const url = `https : // openlibrary . org / subjects / $ { topic } . json?limit = 10 ` ; try { console . log ( `

Fetching books from topic : "${topic}" ` ) ; console . log ( ` url : $ { url }

` ) ; // Step 1 : Fetch the url with realistic headers const response = await fetch ( url , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' , } , timeout : 10000 , } ) ; // Step 2 : Check response status console . log ( ` Status : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Content - Type : $ { response . headers . get ( 'content-type' ) }

` ) ; // Step 3 : Always check response . ok before parsing if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `API Error : $ { response . status } $ { response . statusText } from $ { url } ` ) ; } // Step 4 : Use response . json ( ) for API endpoints // This reads the body AND parses it as JSON in one step console . log ( ' Parsing JSON response...' ) ; const data = await response . json ( ) ; // Step 5 : Display results console . log ( `

Success! Received API response

` ) ; if ( data . works & & data . works . length > 0 ) { console . log ( ` Found $ { data . works . length } books :

` ) ; data . works . forEach ( ( book , index ) = > { console . log ( `$ { index + 1 } . $ { book . title } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Author ( s ) : $ { book . authors? . map ( a = > a . name ) . join ( ', ' ) | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` First Published : $ { book . first_publish_year | | 'Unknown' } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Edition Count : $ { book . edition_count } ` ) ; console . log ( '' ) ; } ) ; } else { console . log ( 'No books found for this topic.' ) ; } // Step 6 : Show structure of the API response console . log ( ' API Response Structure:' ) ; console . log ( ` Name : $ { data . name } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Work Count : $ { data . work_count } ` ) ; console . log ( ` Key : $ { data . key } ` ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

Error during API call:' ) ; console . error ( ` $ { error . message } ` ) ; if ( error . message . includes ( 'JSON' ) ) { console . error ( ' → The response was not valid JSON. The API may have failed.' ) ; } else if ( error . code == = 'ENOTFOUND' ) { console . error ( ' → DNS resolution failed. Check your internet connection.' ) ; } } console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( '

💡 Key Difference from HTML Scraping:' ) ; console . log ( ' - HTML scraping: response.text() + Cheerio selector parsing' ) ; console . log ( ' - API consumption: response.json() + direct data access' ) ; console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) + '

' ) ; } // Run async function main ( ) { await fetchBooksFromOpenLibrary ( ) ; } main ( ) ;

Run it with:

node your_script . js

node your_script . js

Here is the output:

Fetching books from topic : "science-fiction" url : https : // openlibrary . org / subjects / science - fiction . json?limit = 10 Status : 200 OK Content - Type : application / json Parsing JSON response . . . Success! Received API response Found 10 books : 1. The Time Machine Author ( s ) : H . G . Wells First Published : 1895 Edition Count : 1146 ……………

Fetching books from topic : "science-fiction" url : https : // openlibrary . org / subjects / science - fiction . json?limit = 10 Status : 200 OK Content - Type : application / json Parsing JSON response . . . Success! Received API response Found 10 books : 1. The Time Machine Author ( s ) : H . G . Wells First Published : 1895 Edition Count : 1146 ……………

Error handling

Wrap the call in a try-catch block to capture network errors such as DNS failures, refused connections, and AbortController timeouts

block to capture network errors such as DNS failures, refused connections, and timeouts Inside the try block, check whether response.ok is true and throw a custom error that includes the status and url(s), especially in multi-page scraping, so logs show which target failed and why

block, check whether is true and throw a custom error that includes the status and url(s), especially in multi-page scraping, so logs show which target failed and why For long-running jobs, it’s best to classify failures. 4xx usually means a fix is needed, like a bad URL or a missing auth header, while 5xx and timeouts usually warrant a retry with backoff

Parsing and extracting data with Cheerio

After node-fetch returns the raw HTML from the Wikipedia country list page via a GET request, Cheerio parses it. Let’s see it in action while considering selector strategies, nested traversal, and how to avoid common scraping pitfalls.

1. Pass the HTML into cheerio.load(). This returns a function, commonly named “$” that mirrors jQuery’s selector syntax. The $ function returns a Cheerio object, which acts as a collection of DOM elements ready to be queried using built-in methods like .find(), .text(), and .attr(‘name’):

import * as cheerio from 'cheerio' ; const $ = cheerio . load ( html ) ; console . log ( $ ( 'title' ) . text ( ) ) ;

import * as cheerio from 'cheerio' ; const $ = cheerio . load ( html ) ; console . log ( $ ( 'title' ) . text ( ) ) ;

2. Prefer stable structural selectors like semantic HTML, table rows, or aria-label instead of fragile auto-generated class names from site-building frameworks. For example, a class like (._eYtD2XCVieq6emjKBH3m) is the kind of selector that breaks weekly. Reliable selectors like table rows, on the other hand, are more sustainable:

// Good selectors $ ( 'table tbody tr' ) ; $ ( 'a[href]' ) ; $ ( 'div[data-id]' ) ; // Bad selectors $ ( '._xYz123' ) ; // Minified classes break weekly $ ( 'div:nth-child(1)' ) ; // Position - based breaks

// Good selectors $ ( 'table tbody tr' ) ; $ ( 'a[href]' ) ; $ ( 'div[data-id]' ) ; // Bad selectors $ ( '._xYz123' ) ; // Minified classes break weekly $ ( 'div:nth-child(1)' ) ; // Position - based breaks

To master selector strategies, explore XPath vs. CSS Selectors for more guidance.

3. Iterate over a collection to extract data from similar rows. Always wrap the element in $ before calling Cheerio methods on it:

$ ( 'table tbody tr' ) . each ( ( i , el ) = > { const $row = $ ( el ) ; const name = $row . find ( 'td:nth-child(1)' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) ; console . log ( `$ { i } : $ { name } ` ) ; } ) ;

$ ( 'table tbody tr' ) . each ( ( i , el ) = > { const $row = $ ( el ) ; const name = $row . find ( 'td:nth-child(1)' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) ; console . log ( `$ { i } : $ { name } ` ) ; } ) ;

4. Extract links and custom data attributes from href and data-ID attributes. Resolve relative URLs with the new url (href, pageUrl).toString():

$ ( 'a' ) . each ( ( i , el ) = > { const href = $ ( el ) . attr ( 'href' ) ; const absUrl = new url ( href , 'https://en.wikipedia.org' ) . toString ( ) ; console . log ( absUrl ) ; } ) ;

$ ( 'a' ) . each ( ( i , el ) = > { const href = $ ( el ) . attr ( 'href' ) ; const absUrl = new url ( href , 'https://en.wikipedia.org' ) . toString ( ) ; console . log ( absUrl ) ; } ) ;

Ensure that the URLs passed into the new URL function are accurate; otherwise, the relative links extracted will be broken.

5. Clean text with .text().trim() to remove whitespace. Collapse multi-line content into a single string with .replace(/\s+/g, ' '):

const messyText = $ ( 'p' ) . text ( ) ; const clean = messyText . trim ( ) . replace ( / \s + / g , ' ' ) ; console . log ( clean ) ;

const messyText = $ ( 'p' ) . text ( ) ; const clean = messyText . trim ( ) . replace ( / \s + / g , ' ' ) ; console . log ( clean ) ;

6. Parse defensively. Cheerio returns an empty collection (length = 0) when there’s no matching selector to extract from. So, never assume a selector hit, store the selector result in a variable first, then guard with a length check before calling .text() on it:

const title = $ ( 'h1' ) ; if ( title . length ) { console . log ( title . text ( ) ) ; } else { console . log ( 'No h1 found' ) ; }

const title = $ ( 'h1' ) ; if ( title . length ) { console . log ( title . text ( ) ) ; } else { console . log ( 'No h1 found' ) ; }

7. Put it all together. Here is the full running script:

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import * as cheerio from 'cheerio' ; async function scrapeCountries ( ) { try { const response = await fetch ( 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area' ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ; const $ = cheerio . load ( html ) ; const countries = [ ] ; $ ( 'table tbody tr' ) . each ( ( i , el ) = > { const $row = $ ( el ) ; const name = $row . find ( 'td:nth-child(2)' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) ; const area = $row . find ( 'td:nth-child(3)' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) ; if ( name ) countries . push ( { name , area } ) ; } ) ; console . log ( ` Extracted $ { countries . length } countries` ) ; console . log ( countries . slice ( 0 , 5 ) ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( `Error : $ { error . message } ` ) ; } } scrapeCountries ( ) ;

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import * as cheerio from 'cheerio' ; async function scrapeCountries ( ) { try { const response = await fetch ( 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_area' ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ; const $ = cheerio . load ( html ) ; const countries = [ ] ; $ ( 'table tbody tr' ) . each ( ( i , el ) = > { const $row = $ ( el ) ; const name = $row . find ( 'td:nth-child(2)' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) ; const area = $row . find ( 'td:nth-child(3)' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) ; if ( name ) countries . push ( { name , area } ) ; } ) ; console . log ( ` Extracted $ { countries . length } countries` ) ; console . log ( countries . slice ( 0 , 5 ) ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( `Error : $ { error . message } ` ) ; } } scrapeCountries ( ) ;

Run it with:

node your_script . js

node your_script . js

Here is the output:

Extracted 281 countries [ { name : 'Earth' , area : '510,072,000 (196,940,000)' } , { name : 'Russia' , area : '17,098,246 (6,601,667)' } , { name : 'Antarctica' , area : '14,200,000 (5,480,000)' } , { name : 'Canada' , area : '9,984,670 (3,855,100)' } , { name : 'China' , area : '9,596,960 (3,705,410)' }

Extracted 281 countries [ { name : 'Earth' , area : '510,072,000 (196,940,000)' } , { name : 'Russia' , area : '17,098,246 (6,601,667)' } , { name : 'Antarctica' , area : '14,200,000 (5,480,000)' } , { name : 'Canada' , area : '9,984,670 (3,855,100)' } , { name : 'China' , area : '9,596,960 (3,705,410)' }

Tip: If your target site is a product, recipe, or article page, it typically embeds JSON in a <script type=" application/ld+json"> tag so machines can easily read product prices, author details, etc., via JSON Linked Data (JSON-LD). Scrape this easily by parsing JSON-LD with Cheerio + JSON.parse.It’s more reliable than scraping the site’s rendered HTML:

const jsonLdScript = $ ( 'script[type="application/ld+json"]' ) . text ( ) ; const structuredData = JSON . parse ( jsonLdScript ) ; console . log ( structuredData ) ;

const jsonLdScript = $ ( 'script[type="application/ld+json"]' ) . text ( ) ; const structuredData = JSON . parse ( jsonLdScript ) ; console . log ( structuredData ) ;

For a deeper understanding, refer to the web scraping with Cheerio and Node.js guide

Handling advanced request options: Headers, cookies, and POST

A bare fetch call sends a GET request with node-fetch's default User-Agent and no cookies. Most scraping targets reject it before you get any useful data.

Custom request headers

fetch() accepts a second argument, called the options object — a JavaScript object containing configuration values that control how the request is sent. One of the most important properties inside this object is headers.

The headers field is itself a JavaScript object that contains header configurations sent with the request. It allows the client to describe how it wants to communicate with the server, what content it accepts, and even what type of browser or application it appears to be.

Note that the default node-fetch User-Agent string — node-fetch/x.y.z is the single biggest signal that a request is automated. The “x.y.z” part represents the installed version number, such as “node-fetch/3.3.2”. Instead, replace it with a realistic Chrome or Firefox header string.

const response = await fetch ( url , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/124.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.5' , 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip, deflate, br' , 'Referer' : 'https://www.google.com/' } } ) ;

const response = await fetch ( url , { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 Chrome/124.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.5' , 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip, deflate, br' , 'Referer' : 'https://www.google.com/' } } ) ;

Don't reuse the same User-Agent across every request either. Rotate a small pool of realistic strings and keep them paired with matching sec-ch-ua client-hints — HTTP headers that indicate which browser version sent the request. Mismatched hints create a fingerprinting inconsistency that anti-bot systems catch quickly. Also, for protected endpoints, add authorization headers directly:

headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer YOUR_TOKEN' , 'X-Api-Key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Bearer YOUR_TOKEN' , 'X-Api-Key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

Cookies and sessions

node-fetch doesn't persist cookies between requests. There are two options to navigate this:

Read the Set-Cookie. It retrieves headers from one response and forwards them to the next request's Cookie header. Install fetch-cookie. It wraps node-fetch with a Cookie jar (a storage object that automatically saves and sends cookies, just like a browser).

import fetchCookie from 'fetch-cookie' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; const cookieFetch = fetchCookie ( fetch ) ; // cookies are now persisted automatically across requests

import fetchCookie from 'fetch-cookie' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; const cookieFetch = fetchCookie ( fetch ) ; // cookies are now persisted automatically across requests

This matters because many sites set a session ID or anti-bot challenge cookie on the first request and reject any follow-up request that doesn't echo it back. Also, for token-style authentication, capture the cookie set after a login POST and reuse it for every protected page in the same session.

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function scrapeProtectedSession ( ) { // 1. Send Login Request const loginResponse = await fetch ( 'https://example.com' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } , body : JSON . stringify ( { username : 'user' , password : 'password' } ) } ) ; // 2. Capture the session cookie from headers const authCookie = loginResponse . headers . get ( 'set-cookie' ) ; if ( !authCookie ) { throw new Error ( 'Authentication failed: No cookie returned.' ) ; } // 3. Reuse the captured cookie for protected pages const dataResponse = await fetch ( 'https://example.com' , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Cookie' : authCookie , // Injects the session token 'User-Agent' : 'ScraperBot/1.0' } } ) ; const protectedData = await dataResponse . json ( ) ; console . log ( 'Successfully fetched protected data:' , protectedData ) ; }

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; async function scrapeProtectedSession ( ) { // 1. Send Login Request const loginResponse = await fetch ( 'https://example.com' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } , body : JSON . stringify ( { username : 'user' , password : 'password' } ) } ) ; // 2. Capture the session cookie from headers const authCookie = loginResponse . headers . get ( 'set-cookie' ) ; if ( !authCookie ) { throw new Error ( 'Authentication failed: No cookie returned.' ) ; } // 3. Reuse the captured cookie for protected pages const dataResponse = await fetch ( 'https://example.com' , { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'Cookie' : authCookie , // Injects the session token 'User-Agent' : 'ScraperBot/1.0' } } ) ; const protectedData = await dataResponse . json ( ) ; console . log ( 'Successfully fetched protected data:' , protectedData ) ; }

POST requests and form submissions

A POST request isn't just about sending data; it’s the point where the request method, payload structure, and encoding format must all agree on how the data is interpreted on the server.

This is why method, body, and Content-Type are inherently coupled:

The method (POST). It signals that data is being sent for processing, not just retrieved.

It signals that data is being sent for processing, not just retrieved. The body . It contains the actual payload.

. It contains the actual payload. The Content-Type. It defines how that payload should be parsed on the server.

If any of these are mismatched, the server may receive the data but interpret it incorrectly.

GET requests work for static pages. However, you will need a POST request for search forms that return results only after submission, login endpoints that gate the content you need, or API endpoints that expect a JSON payload.

node-fetch handles all 3 body types with the same options object. The difference is in how you format the body and what Content-Type you declare:

// JSON API - - used when the endpoint expects a structured payload const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.example.com/search' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } , // tells the server to expect JSON body : JSON . stringify ( { query : 'web scraping' , page : 1 } ) // serializes the JS object to a JSON string } ) ; // HTML form - - used when replicating a standard web form submission const response = await fetch ( 'https://example.com/search' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' } , // standard form encoding body : new URLSearchParams ( { q : 'node fetch' , category : 'tech' } ) // encodes key - value pairs the way a browser form would } ) ;

// JSON API - - used when the endpoint expects a structured payload const response = await fetch ( 'https://api.example.com/search' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' } , // tells the server to expect JSON body : JSON . stringify ( { query : 'web scraping' , page : 1 } ) // serializes the JS object to a JSON string } ) ; // HTML form - - used when replicating a standard web form submission const response = await fetch ( 'https://example.com/search' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' } , // standard form encoding body : new URLSearchParams ( { q : 'node fetch' , category : 'tech' } ) // encodes key - value pairs the way a browser form would } ) ;

Here’s a realistic form-submission end-to-end scenario:

1. On http.org forms, open DevTools (F12) and go to the Network tab.

2. Fill in the required fields and submit.

3. Retrieve the request URL, named "url", request method, and form data named "form".

4. Produce the request in your code and parse with Cheerio to extract results.

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import * as cheerio from 'cheerio' ; async function submitForm ( ) { try { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( 'POST Form Submission Example' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; // Step 1 : Prepare form data payload const formData = { custname : 'John Doe' , custtel : '123456789' , custemail : 'john@example.com' , size : 'medium' , topping : 'bacon' , comments : 'extra cheese' , } ; console . log ( '

[INFO] Form data payload:' ) ; console . log ( formData ) ; // Step 2 : Make POST request with realistic headers console . log ( '

[INFO] Sending POST request...

' ) ; const response = await fetch ( 'https://httpbin.org/post' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' , 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , 'Referer' : 'https://httpbin.org/forms/post' , } , body : new URLSearchParams ( formData ) , } ) ; // Step 3 : Check response status if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP Error : $ { response . status } ` ) ; } // Step 4 : Parse and display response const data = await response . json ( ) ; console . log ( '[INFO] Submitted form data:' ) ; console . log ( data . form ) ; console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( 'Form submission completed successfully!

' ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

[ERROR] Form submission failed:' ) ; console . error ( ` $ { error . message } ` ) ; } } submitForm ( ) ;

import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; import * as cheerio from 'cheerio' ; async function submitForm ( ) { try { console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( 'POST Form Submission Example' ) ; console . log ( '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; // Step 1 : Prepare form data payload const formData = { custname : 'John Doe' , custtel : '123456789' , custemail : 'john@example.com' , size : 'medium' , topping : 'bacon' , comments : 'extra cheese' , } ; console . log ( '

[INFO] Form data payload:' ) ; console . log ( formData ) ; // Step 2 : Make POST request with realistic headers console . log ( '

[INFO] Sending POST request...

' ) ; const response = await fetch ( 'https://httpbin.org/post' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' , 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , 'Referer' : 'https://httpbin.org/forms/post' , } , body : new URLSearchParams ( formData ) , } ) ; // Step 3 : Check response status if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP Error : $ { response . status } ` ) ; } // Step 4 : Parse and display response const data = await response . json ( ) ; console . log ( '[INFO] Submitted form data:' ) ; console . log ( data . form ) ; console . log ( '

' + '=' . repeat ( 60 ) ) ; console . log ( 'Form submission completed successfully!

' ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( '

[ERROR] Form submission failed:' ) ; console . error ( ` $ { error . message } ` ) ; } } submitForm ( ) ;

5. Run it with:

node your_script . js

node your_script . js

6. Here’s the output:

[ INFO ] Submitted form data : { comments : 'extra cheese' , custemail : 'john@example.com' , custname : 'John Doe' , custtel : '123456789' , size : 'medium' , topping : 'bacon' } == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == Form submission completed successfully!

[ INFO ] Submitted form data : { comments : 'extra cheese' , custemail : 'john@example.com' , custname : 'John Doe' , custtel : '123456789' , size : 'medium' , topping : 'bacon' } == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == == Form submission completed successfully!

This is useful for sites where you have to submit forms repeatedly. For your target site, check whether the form includes any hidden input fields — session tokens, CSRF tokens (a security value the server generates per session to verify the request came from a real form submission), or internal page identifiers the server validates before returning results. Also, for multipart file uploads, use the form data package and set Content-Type to multipart/form-data. This is less common in scraping but necessary when a form includes file inputs.

Query parameters and URL building

Build query strings with the native URL object rather than manual string concatenation, which breaks on special characters:

const url = new URL ( 'https://example.com/listings' ) ; url . searchParams . append ( 'city' , 'New York' ) ; url . searchParams . append ( 'page' , '2' ) ; const response = await fetch ( url . toString ( ) ) ;

const url = new URL ( 'https://example.com/listings' ) ; url . searchParams . append ( 'city' , 'New York' ) ; url . searchParams . append ( 'page' , '2' ) ; const response = await fetch ( url . toString ( ) ) ;

Use URLSearchParams when iterating over a parameter map:

const params = new URLSearchParams ( { category : 'electronics' , sort : 'price_asc' } ) ; const response = await fetch ( `https : // example . com / products?$ { params } ` ) ;

const params = new URLSearchParams ( { category : 'electronics' , sort : 'price_asc' } ) ; const response = await fetch ( `https : // example . com / products?$ { params } ` ) ;

Parallel and efficient fetching with node-fetch

Parallelism in the context of HTTP requests means executing multiple network calls simultaneously rather than waiting for each to finish before starting the next. In Node.js, this matters because HTTP requests are I/O bound. While a request is in flight, the event loop is not doing CPU work.

Why parallel fetching matters

HTTP requests are I/O-bound, meaning Node's event loop sits idle while waiting for the network. Sequential requests waste that idle time. Running them in parallel can cut a 60-second job down to a few seconds.

But unbounded parallelism backfires fast: it exhausts socket pools, triggers rate limits, and burns through proxy quotas. Choose the concurrency pattern based on the number of URLs you need to scrape.

Let’s look at 4 different patterns.

Pattern 1: Promise.all for fixed small batches

Promise.all takes an array of Promises and resolves when all of them complete. It's the right tool for a known, small list (10-50 URLs). The catch is that Promise.all rejects on the first failure. Wrap each fetch in a try-catch block that returns a result object instead of rejecting, so the batch can finish, and you collect partial results:

const results = await Promise . all ( urls . map ( async ( url ) = > { try { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; const html = await res . text ( ) ; return { ok : true , url , html } ; } catch ( err ) { return { ok : false , url , error : err . message } ; } } ) ) ;

const results = await Promise . all ( urls . map ( async ( url ) = > { try { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; const html = await res . text ( ) ; return { ok : true , url , html } ; } catch ( err ) { return { ok : false , url , error : err . message } ; } } ) ) ;

A safer alternative is Promise.allSettled, which returns one result per Promise (either fulfilled or rejected) without short-circuiting on failure. For scraping, this is usually the right call.

Pattern 2: Bounded concurrency with p-limit

For thousands of URLs, cap the number of in-flight requests using p-limit, a package that limits how many async functions run at the same time. Start with 5–10 concurrent requests per domain to avoid triggering rate limits:

import pLimit from 'p-limit' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; const limit = pLimit ( 5 ) ; // max 5 requests at a time const results = await Promise . all ( urls . map ( url = > limit ( async ( ) = > { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; return res . text ( ) ; } ) ) ) ;

import pLimit from 'p-limit' ; import fetch from 'node-fetch' ; const limit = pLimit ( 5 ) ; // max 5 requests at a time const results = await Promise . all ( urls . map ( url = > limit ( async ( ) = > { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; return res . text ( ) ; } ) ) ) ;

p-limit performs better than Promise.all at scale because it respects rate limits, keeps memory bounded, and plays nicely with your proxy pool size. See concurrency vs parallelism if the distinction between the two needs more context.

Pattern 3: Streaming queues for large jobs

When the URL list comes from a database or a streamed sitemap, use an async generator (a function that yields values one at a time, on demand) paired with a worker pool – a fixed group of concurrent workers that continuously pull the next available URL as soon as one finishes processing. This approach limits concurrent requests while keeping the crawler fast, and avoids loading every URL into memory upfront.

Pair this with AbortController to cancel hung requests after a timeout. AbortController is a built-in Web and Node.js API used to cancel asynchronous operations, most commonly HTTP requests made with fetch():

const controller = new AbortController ( ) ; const timeout = setTimeout ( ( ) = > controller . abort ( ) , 30000 ) ; // 30s timeout try { const res = await fetch ( url , { signal : controller . signal } ) ; const html = await res . text ( ) ; clearTimeout ( timeout ) ; return html ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err . name == = 'AbortError' ) console . log ( `Timed out : $ { url } ` ) ; }

const controller = new AbortController ( ) ; const timeout = setTimeout ( ( ) = > controller . abort ( ) , 30000 ) ; // 30s timeout try { const res = await fetch ( url , { signal : controller . signal } ) ; const html = await res . text ( ) ; clearTimeout ( timeout ) ; return html ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err . name == = 'AbortError' ) console . log ( `Timed out : $ { url } ` ) ; }

Retry, backoff, and idempotency

Retry only on idempotent failures, which are failures where repeating the same request is unlikely to create duplicate side effects or change the intended outcome. In practice, this includes transient network failures, 429 Too Many Requests rate limits, and temporary server-side errors such as 502, 503, and 504.

By contrast, most 4xx client errors indicate that the request itself is invalid or unauthorized. Retrying 403 Forbidden or 404 Not Found usually wastes bandwidth because the problem is not temporary server instability; the URL, permissions, or request parameters are the issue, not the transport layer. Use exponential backoff with jitter – add a small random delay to each retry interval to reduce failures:

const wait = ( ms ) = > new Promise ( resolve = > setTimeout ( resolve , ms ) ) ; async function fetchWithRetry ( url , retries = 3 ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < retries ; i + + ) { try { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; if ( res . ok ) return res ; if ( res . status == = 429 | | res . status >= 500 ) { const delay = Math . pow ( 2 , i ) * 1000 + Math . random ( ) * 500 ; // jitter await wait ( delay ) ; } } catch ( err ) { if ( i == = retries - 1 ) throw err ; } } }

const wait = ( ms ) = > new Promise ( resolve = > setTimeout ( resolve , ms ) ) ; async function fetchWithRetry ( url , retries = 3 ) { for ( let i = 0 ; i < retries ; i + + ) { try { const res = await fetch ( url ) ; if ( res . ok ) return res ; if ( res . status == = 429 | | res . status >= 500 ) { const delay = Math . pow ( 2 , i ) * 1000 + Math . random ( ) * 500 ; // jitter await wait ( delay ) ; } } catch ( err ) { if ( i == = retries - 1 ) throw err ; } } }

Constant-interval retries (retrying every 5 seconds on the dot) are themselves a bot signal. For more on rate-limit handling, see the YouTube error 429.

Managing proxies and CAPTCHAs in node-fetch

node-fetch doesn't have built-in proxy support. You wire it in manually using a custom agent, an object that controls how the underlying TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) connection is made. TCP one of the core communication rules of the internet. When you use something like node-fetch to make an HTTP request, that request ultimately travels over TCP.

Routing requests through a proxy

1. Install https-proxy-agent.

npm install https - proxy - agent

npm install https - proxy - agent

2. Use Decodo’s residential proxies as your proxy service provider. Extract your proxy credentials as described in