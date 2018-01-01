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Web Scraping API & AI tools
Web Scraping API
Our Web Scraping API enables you to collect web data at scale without juggling proxies, browsers, or CAPTCHAs – just point it at any URL and get back results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
Video Downloader
Download videos and audio in bulk for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation, without writing custom scrapers for each site.
AI Parser
Turn any page’s HTML into structured JSON or Markdown with a short prompt. Describe the fields you need, and AI parser extracts them for you, no CSS selectors required.
Fast Search API
Return only the top organic results or stories in clean, single‑page JSON with sub‑second latency, without running your own SERP scrapers or CAPTCHA solvers. Plug it straight into real‑time AI agents, RAG pipelines, or dashboards whenever you need fresh search results.
MCP Server
Give your LLMs and AI agents a safe way to browse the web – fetch fresh pages, pass them into your tools, and use real‑time results directly in your workflows.
AI integrations
Use official Decodo integrations and plug live web data directly inside tools like n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw, so your agents and workflows can read from real websites instead of static dumps.
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Proxies
Residential proxies
Real household IPs from local ISPs that look like genuine users, ideal for websites with advanced anti‑bot protection and precise geo‑targeting, with 115M+ IPs in 195+ locations and a 99.86% success rate.
Static residential proxies
ISP‑issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential credibility with datacenter‑level stability for long‑running sessions, with premium ASNs, under 0.2s response time, and unlimited‑duration sessions.
Mobile proxies
Smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks that appear as real mobile devices on tough, mobile‑first targets, backed by a 10M+ ethically‑sourced mobile IP pool, 160+ locations, and 700 ASNs.
Datacenter proxies
IPs from enterprise data centers, built for unmatched speed, low‑latency, cost‑efficient high‑volume scraping, with 500K+ IPs worldwide, sub‑second response time, and top download speed retention.
Site Unblocker
An advanced proxy solution that handles CAPTCHAs, retries, and anti‑bot systems for you through a single endpoint, with no IP blocks, no rate limits, and a 99.99% success rate.
High-speed proxies
Low‑latency IPs tuned for fast, reliable scraping and automation, so you can hit advanced targets, keep response times tight, and scale traffic without CAPTCHAs or IP bans, backed by 200Gb/s+ bandwidth.
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
195+
locations
99.99%
uptime
24/7
tech support
135K+
clients
Configurations & Integrations
Learn how to set up solutions by exploring our integration guides. Effortlessly set up and plug in our proxy servers with the most popular web scrapers, bots, tools, libraries, and other third-party software.
Learn what people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Security that’s certified and award‑winning
Decodo’s proxies and Scraping API are ISO/IEC 27001:2022–certified infrastructure, with strong access controls, responsible data handling, and ongoing risk management built into every layer. Give your AI and data pipelines a secure foundation instead of a bolt‑on fix.
The same focus on reliability and protection has earned Decodo recognition as one of the best security software products of 2026 by G2, trusted by teams that can’t afford to get blocked when scraping the web at scale.
Launch your web data & AI projects fast
Choose from proxies, Web Scraping API, and AI tools that are designed and priced for builders.
Web Scraping API from $0.09/1K req
Get enterprise‑grade scraping through a single endpoint that handles proxies, blocks, and JavaScript, at a rate that scales with your project.
Video Downloader from $0.08/GB
Download YouTube video and audio in bulk for analysis or AI training without maintaining your own scripts and proxy setup.
AI Parser
Turn any page into JSON or Markdown with a prompt instead of a dev sprint, complimentary on Decodo’s house.
Fast Search API
Get real‑time search results in a single JSON page with sub‑second latency, without running your own SERP scrapers, proxies, or CAPTCHA solvers.
Residential proxies from $2/GB
Hit stricter targets with real home IPs that keep geo‑sensitive scraping stable and predictable.
Static residential proxies from $0.27$
Keep a trusted, residential‑looking IP for long‑running sessions and traffic‑heavy projects without breaking the budget.
Mobile proxies from $2.25/GB
Use genuine carrier IPs built for mobile‑first and toughest targets, with competitive rates across the pool.
Datacenter proxies from $0.0020/IP
Cover large volumes with fast, stable IPs that make everyday scraping one of the cheapest parts of your stack.
Site Unblocker from $0.95/1K req
Offload CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and complex anti‑bot logic to one endpoint instead of building expensive unblocking in‑house.
High-speed proxies from $0.08/GB
Get a performance‑tuned pool with low‑latency connections, global locations, and 99.99% uptime for high‑volume scraping, monitoring, and account management at scale.
Frequently asked questions
What can I build with Decodo’s proxies and Web Scraping API?
Decodo products are used for everything from AI model training and RAG pipelines to price monitoring, SERP tracking, and market research. You can plug Web Scraping API and AI tools into your existing stack or use them as the backbone for new data projects.
How do Decodo’s tools help with AI and LLM projects?
Web Scraping API and AI Parser turn messy pages into clean JSON or Markdown that you can feed straight into model training, evaluation, or retrieval workflows. That means less time on data collection and more time improving your prompts, models, and agents.
Is data collection with Decodo secure and compliant?
Yes. Decodo’s proxy and Scraping API infrastructure is ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified and built to follow leading privacy and data protection standards, with strict access controls and responsible data handling baked in.
How hard is it to get started if I’m not a scraping expert?
You can start with quick-start guides, ready-made templates, and low-code integrations like Openclaw, n8n LangChain loaders, then dive into full API docs when you’re ready. And if you get stuck, Decodo’s support team is available 24/7 to help you ship faster.
Are Decodo products compatible with popular frameworks and automation tools?
Absolutely. Our products are built to work with popular libraries like Puppeteer, Playwright, Selenium, Crawlee, Beautiful Soup, Cheerio, and other industry standards.
Test, Launch, and Scale Your Web Data Projects Faster
Get started with an award-winning 125M+ IP pool, advanced scraping, and AI solutions.
14-day money-back option