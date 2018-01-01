Decodo’s proxies and Scraping API are ISO/IEC 27001:2022–certified infrastructure, with strong access controls, responsible data handling, and ongoing risk management built into every layer. Give your AI and data pipelines a secure foundation instead of a bolt‑on fix.

The same focus on reliability and protection has earned Decodo recognition as one of the best security software products of 2026 by G2, trusted by teams that can’t afford to get blocked when scraping the web at scale.