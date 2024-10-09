ISP Proxies
Combine the trust of residential IPs with the speed of a datacenter proxy. Get reliable, high-reputation static IPs from real ISPs for web scraping, AI workloads, and multi-accounting, and leave limits, IP bans, or CAPTCHAs behind.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
<0.2s
response time
∞
traffic options
Premium
ASNs
24/7
tech support
Which ISP proxy type is most suitable for your business?
From AI-driven scraping to multi-accounting, picking the right ISP tier maximizes success rates and stability. Compare by features, traffic model, and target complexity.
Dedicated
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Type
Dedicated
Shared
Shared
Payment
Number of dedicated IPs
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of IPs
Use cases
- Agents that require a fixed, trusted identity
- Multiple account management
- Targets with advanced anti-bot systems
- Long-lived sessions
- High-bandwidth, parallel requests
- Large-scale scraping for AI model training
- Brand reputation, reviews, and SERP monitoring
- Geo-restricted content with flexible IP rotation
- Ad verfiication accross regions
- Targets requiring a consistent IP identity
- SEO and ranking tracking with session reuse
- Threat intelligence data and brand protection
- Market, eCommerce and social media intelligence
Locations
- North and South Americas:
US, CA, BR, CO
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL, SE, ES, RO
- APAC:
AU, HK, JP, KR, IN
- North and South Americas:
US, CA, BR, CO
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, NL, IT, BE, PL, SE, ES, RO
- APAC:
AU, HK, JP, IN
- North and South Americas:
US, CA, BR, CO
- Europe:
UK, DE, FR, NL, BE, PL, IT, SE, ES, RO
- APAC:
JP, IN, HK
Protocols
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S)
Flexible ISP proxies pricing for every workflow
Start fast on shared pools or lock down persistent identities with dedicated IPs. Switch plans as you scale – Pay As You Go, monthly, or contact our sales team for an enterprise solution.
3 IPs
$3.33
/IP
Total:$9.99+ VAT billed monthly
10 IPs
$2.9
/IP
Total:$29+ VAT billed monthly
20 IPs
$2.8
/IP
Total:$56+ VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$2.7
/IP
Total:$135+ VAT billed monthly
100 IPs
$2.6
/IP
Total:$260+ VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$2.5
/IP
Total:$500+ VAT billed monthly
With each plan, you access:
Premium ASNs
Static IPs with ISP origin
100% dedicated IPs
High bandwidth & concurrency support
No CAPTCHAs or IP bans
Live usage statistics
Global locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked
Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option, whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines. With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.
From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any use case without compromise. And you can trust us with your use case – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.
Why choose Decodo ISP proxies?
Premium ASNs
Use premium IPs from ISPs like AT&T, Verizon, Orange, and Tele2 to access the most challenging targets.
99.99% uptime
Combine datacenter-like stability with residential credibility for all your data collection projects.
High-speed performance
Make your data pipelines and workflows faster with proxies hitting <0.2s average response times.
Unlimited traffic option
Run high-traffic scraping projects backed by premium infrastructure from leading ISPs.
Easy integration
Integrate with Requests, Playwright, Puppeteer, and other tools, connecting straight into your data pipelines.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Rely on a transparent proxy network built on responsible sourcing.
Trusted by:
Popular ISP proxies use cases
Easily gather public data and gain a competitive edge with our high-quality ISP proxies, uncovering valuable insights along the way.
Social media marketing
Manage, schedule, and analyze multiple profiles with consistent identity.
eCommerce management
Monitor listings, track stock levels, and benchmark competitors.
Data collection
Run high-volume crawls on advanced targets while minimizing CAPTCHAs and geo-restrictions.
SEO
Track localized SERPs, keywords, and snippets reliably with country-level targeting.
Price & travel aggregation
Capture real-time fares and dynamic pricing while high authenticity.
AdTech
Validate ad placements, detect fraud, and test creatives across different regions.
Brand security
Identify trademark abuse and counterfeit listings across various websites and marketplaces.
Market research & AI datasets
Collect geo-diverse, high-trust inputs to feed LLMs and data pipelines efficiently.
AI training
Gather large volumes of public data for AI model training and analysis.
Start building AI-ready pipelines with ISP proxies
Pair ISP proxies with the Advanced Scraping API to automate tough targets without CAPTCHAs or fingerprint drama. Use AI Parser for JSON-clean outputs, Markdown for docs/notebooks, and our n8n node or MCP Server to orchestrate agent workflows in minutes.
- Persistent identity for agent loops and RAG validation.
- Geo-diverse inputs for fair, unbiased datasets.
- Lower false-positive blocks vs pure datacenter IPs.
- Drop-in compatibility with Requests, Playwright, and Puppeteer.
Most popular ISP proxy locations
Target users worldwide, from the US and UK to Japan and Australia. Choose specific countries to simulate real traffic from global locations. All IPs are backed by premium ISPs for near-zero downtime and authentic geo-signals.
Awarded web-data collection solutions provider
Users love our proxies with ethically sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans. Recognized for best usability and fastest time-to-value in proxy solutions.
What is an ISP proxy?
An ISP proxy gives you an IP from a real internet service provider, but instead of coming from someone’s personal device, it’s hosted on high-performance servers. This means you get the credibility of genuine residential traffic with the speed and reliability of datacenter infrastructure. You can choose Shared ISP for flexible scaling or Dedicated ISP for a consistent, single-user identity.
Shared ISP
Choose the pricing model that fits you – Pay/GB or Pay/IP. Get static residential IPs from Internet Service providers, recognized by targets as genuine users. Use a rotating pool that’s perfect for scaling, web scraping, and CI/CD automation.
Dedicated ISP
Pay per IP and get exclusive access to private, non-shared IPs with unlimited traffic. Keep a stable online identity for logins, session-based workflows, and mission-critical targets.
Ease of use with any setup
Use Python with minimal configuration or drop us into n8n for no-code flows. Prefer agents? Wire up our MCP Server so your AI can browse, scrape, and fetch data on demand.
import requestsurl = 'https://ip.decodo.com/json'username = 'USERNAME'password = 'PASSWORD'proxy = f"http://{username}:{password}@isp.decodo.com:10001"result = requests.get(url, proxies = {'http': proxy,'https': proxy})print(result.text)
Simple ISP proxies integration
Follow our step-by-step guides for headless browsers, multilogin tools, and proxy managers. Ready-to-use examples, environment templates, and health checks are included.
Discover why users love Decodo
Don't just take our word – check what our 135K+ users & industry experts say about us.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Featured in:
Decodo blog
Build knowledge on mobile proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.
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Frequently asked questions
What is an ISP proxy?
An ISP proxy uses an IP address assigned by an Internet Service Provider (ISP), but hosted on high-speed servers. This provides the authenticity of a residential IP combined with the stability and performance of datacenter infrastructure.
How do ISP proxies work?
When you use an ISP proxy, your traffic is routed through an IP address provided by an Internet Service Provider (ISP), making it appear like you’re a regular home user rather than a bot or automated system. This reduces the chances of detection and blocking, making them ideal proxies for web scraping and tasks like eCommerce automation, multi-accounting, and ad verification.
Are ISP proxies better than residential or datacenter proxies?
It all depends on the use case. In some cases, residential proxies win over ISP proxies due to their superior anonymity and reliability. However, there are scenarios where ISP proxies might be more suitable, particularly for tasks that require high speed and a static IP address that lasts longer than 30 minutes.
Are ISP proxies good for AI workflows?
Yes – their trusted, static identity reduces false positives and rate limits on sessioned targets. That stability is ideal for agent loops, evaluator pipelines, and reproducible scrapes across regions.
What is the difference between rotating and static dedicated ISP proxies?
Rotating ISP proxies rotate IPs regularly, increasing anonymity. Static ISP proxies maintain a constant IP address, which is ideal for tasks that require a stable online identity.
Is it possible to target specific countries/regions with my ISP proxy?
Yes, you can target specific countries with Decodo's ISP proxies. We offer ISP proxy locations across 15 countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, China.
You can select your preferred country when setting up your proxy configuration through our dashboard.
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes, Decodo offers a risk-free 3-day free trial for new users to test our proxy performance. This gives you full access to explore our services and see how they work for your specific use case.
We also provide a 14-day money-back across all plans. Keep in mind that if you're using the free trial, the money-back doesn't apply. Check our terms and conditions for complete details about trial and refund policies.
Do ISPs use proxy servers?
ISPs may use proxy servers for various reasons, including optimizing network performance, improving security, and caching content to reduce bandwidth usage. These proxy servers help manage and route internet traffic efficiently within their networks, enhancing the overall browsing experience for the users.
When should I choose dedicated ISP over shared ISP for AI?
If you need stable sessions, secure logins, or consistent fingerprints, like for dashboards, account areas, or checkout, go with dedicated ISP. If you want flexibility, faster throughput, or easy parallel crawling, shared ISP is the way to go.
Compared to datacenter proxies, ISP proxies are more reliable and less likely to be blocked, making them a better choice when balancing performance.
How do I set up proxies with my tools?
We provide step-by-step guides for integrating our ISP proxies with popular frameworks like Python Requests, Beautiful Soup, and third-party tools. Our tech support team is available to assist with any setup questions 24/7.
Are there bandwidth or session limits?
We've put a fair usage policy in place to keep our infrastructure running smoothly for everyone. This helps us maintain top-tier performance and reliability across all users, ensuring you get the consistent, high-quality service you're paying for without any slowdowns or interruptions.
Does a proxy hide you from your ISP?
A proxy does not fully hide you from your ISP. When you use a proxy, your internet traffic is routed through the proxy server before reaching its destination, which can hide your IP address from the target you’re trying to access. However, in most scenarios, your internet provider can still see that you’re using a proxy.
Are ISP proxies detectable?
ISP proxies are much harder to detect compared to datacenter proxies because they're registered under ASNs of internet service providers, giving them residential credibility while maintaining datacenter-level performance.
Our ISP proxies combine the authenticity of residential networks with high-speed infrastructure, making them appear as legitimate home connections. This dual nature makes them ideal for tasks requiring both speed and stealth, like managing multiple accounts or accessing protected websites that need consistent identity verification.
What are dedicated ISP proxies?
Dedicated ISP proxies are IPs exclusively assigned to a single user. This ensures higher security, reliability, and performance for tasks requiring consistent and dedicated IP addresses.
What are the advantages of dedicated ISP proxies?
Dedicated ISP proxies offer a range of advantages. Firstly, they provide exclusive and dedicated IPs, allowing users to enjoy a consistent digital identity. Additionally, dedicated ISP proxies are less likely to be blacklisted, making them ideal for tasks that require an uninterrupted connection.
What is the difference between rotating and static dedicated ISP proxies?
Rotating dedicated ISP proxies and static dedicated ISP proxies differ in IP address behavior. Rotating proxies swap their IPs to a different one regularly, increasing anonymity and making tracking the user’s original IP address harder. Static proxies maintain a constant IP address, which can be advantageous for tasks requiring a consistent online identity. Which one is a better fit for you depends on the use case.
Do you have minimum purchase requirements?
No, Decodo doesn't have minimum purchase requirements. We offer flexible pricing options across all our proxy types to accommodate different project sizes and budgets. Whether you're testing a small project or scaling a large operation, you can start with the amount that fits your needs. Our goal is to make it easy for teams to test, launch, and scale their web data projects without unnecessary barriers.
Ready to Scale with ISP Proxies?
Launch faster with Decodo’s high-trust ISP IPs, built for web data projects that demand speed, stability, and reliability.
14-day money-back option