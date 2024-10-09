ISP proxies are IPs issued by an internet service providers (ISPs), but they run on high-performance datacenter servers. This gives them the trustworthiness of residential IPs while maintaining the speed and reliability of datacenter infrastructure.

Decodo offers them as shared ISP proxies for flexible scaling and dedicated ISP proxies for a single-user identity. Because the IPs are static, they are also a form of static residential proxies. Explore static residential proxies with Pay per GB pricing options.