Why scrape Airbnb data?

Airbnb data helps to understand short-term rental markets, traveler behavior, and property performance across cities. Whether you're an analyst, investor, or developer, scraping Airbnb allows you to collect structured information that isn't directly available through public dashboards or APIs. Here are some of the most common use cases:

Competitive intelligence . Property owners and rental managers can monitor competitors' listings to analyze amenities, reviews, occupancy rates, and pricing strategies and refine their own offerings.

. Property owners and rental managers can monitor competitors' listings to analyze amenities, reviews, occupancy rates, and pricing strategies and refine their own offerings. Pricing analysis . By tracking nightly rates, seasonal changes, and booking frequency, analysts can determine optimal pricing models for maximizing occupancy and revenue.

. By tracking nightly rates, seasonal changes, and booking frequency, analysts can determine optimal pricing models for maximizing occupancy and revenue. Market trends . Scraped data helps identify emerging destinations, shifts in traveler preferences, and the rise of new property types (such as boutique studios or eco-lodges).

. Scraped data helps identify emerging destinations, shifts in traveler preferences, and the rise of new property types (such as boutique studios or eco-lodges). Sentiment analysis . Reviews and guest feedback reveal what travelers love or dislike about stays in certain regions or property types, which is valuable for both hosts and tourism strategists.

. Reviews and guest feedback reveal what travelers love or dislike about stays in certain regions or property types, which is valuable for both hosts and tourism strategists. Personal travel planning. Beyond research, travelers can use scraped Airbnb data to find unique accommodations, filter for hidden gems, or compare pricing trends across multiple destinations.

Challenges of scraping Airbnb

Scraping Airbnb isn't as simple as sending a few HTTP requests. The platform uses a range of technical measures to protect its data and maintain performance for legitimate users:

Anti-bot and anti-scraping defenses . Airbnb relies on JavaScript-heavy pages, dynamic content loading, and behavior-based detection systems. Without browser rendering, scrapers may fail to load essential elements. In addition, IP blocking and CAPTCHAs are common when traffic appears automated or comes from a single source.

. Airbnb relies on JavaScript-heavy pages, dynamic content loading, and behavior-based detection systems. Without browser rendering, scrapers may fail to load essential elements. In addition, IP blocking and CAPTCHAs are common when traffic appears automated or comes from a single source. Changing website structure . Airbnb frequently updates its HTML layout and API endpoints, which can easily break existing scrapers. Maintaining reliable data extraction requires constant monitoring and code adjustments.

. Airbnb frequently updates its HTML layout and API endpoints, which can easily break existing scrapers. Maintaining reliable data extraction requires constant monitoring and code adjustments. Rate limiting. Even when requests succeed, Airbnb restricts the number of actions or page loads allowed from a single IP or session within a given timeframe. This can lead to incomplete datasets or temporary bans if not managed carefully.

Approaches to Airbnb web scraping

There's no one correct way to collect Airbnb data – your choice depends on technical skill, scale, and how frequently you need updates. In practice, most projects fall into one of two categories: building your own scraper or using a ready-made API service.

DIY custom scraper

If you're comfortable with code, building your own scraper in Python gives you full control over how Airbnb data is collected and processed.

Libraries like Playwright, Selenium, and Beautiful Soup let you load listings, navigate pages, and extract structured details such as titles, prices, locations, and ratings. Playwright and Selenium can both render JavaScript-heavy pages and simulate real user behavior in the browser, while Beautiful Soup parses the resulting HTML for clean, organized data extraction.

A DIY scraper can scale from small research tasks to robust data collection pipelines, as long as you maintain it and adapt to Airbnb's evolving site structure. It demands more hands-on work than using third-party tools, but in return offers flexibility, transparency, and the ability to tailor the scraper to your exact needs.

Using third-party web scraper API services

Alternatively, you can rely on scraping APIs that handle the heavy lifting for you – things like proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, and rate limiting. Services such as Decodo's Web Scraping API let you specify a URL and return data in formats like HTML, JSON, or CSV.

Web Scraping API includes 100+ ready-made templates for popular websites. Since Airbnb isn't one of them yet, you'll need to use the Web (universal) target, which returns the HTML of any page. You can then parse this output using a similar logic as in the Playwright script we'll be building later in this guide.

If you prefer a more readable format right out of the box, enable the Markdown option – Airbnb pages work especially well with it, since they contain little unnecessary markup and present data in a clear, text-oriented structure.