Yandex Scraper API

Ranking in Russian, Turkish, or Kazakh markets means watching a different engine. Our Yandex scraper API returns organic results, ads, and image data without wiring up the Yandex search API.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the Yandex scraping game

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What is Yandex scraper API?

Yandex holds enough Russian-language search share that its rankings rarely match Google's for the same query. A Yandex scraper API collects what the Yandex search API would report, plus the local modules around it:

  • Organic titles, URLs, and snippets
  • Position, page number, and result type, comparable against Google through the SERP Scraping API
  • Paid placements and shopping blocks
  • Image and video result metadata
  • Related queries and suggestions

Image results are why many teams come here first, since Yandex surfaces reverse-image matches that other engines do not.

Get Yandex scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect Yandex data

Yandex output leans heavily on where a query comes from, so the Web Scraping API treats location as a request parameter rather than an account setting.

What ships with it:

  • 195+ geo-locations, city and ZIP level in select regions
  • 125M+ proxies to rotate through – residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter
  • Rendering for script-driven result modules
  • CAPTCHA handling and quiet retries
  • HTML or parsed JSON responses
  • Charges on successful pages only

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape Yandex with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Yandex Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://yandex.com/search/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the Yandex scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so Yandex data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Queries that return nothing are not billed. Your quota covers Yandex pages that actually resolve.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Search engines watch query cadence. Rotating request profiles and shuffled headers stop a long run from standing out.

Real-time or on-demand results

Run a keyword set before the working day starts in Moscow, or query Yandex live from inside your own tool.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Regional coverage decides what a query returns. Each market gets its own origin: 195+ locations, on residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs.

JavaScript rendering

Result modules and image grids load after first paint. Rendering finishes the page before parsing starts.

Easy integration

Assemble the request in the *Playground*, export it as cURL, then move it into Python or Node.js unchanged.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Yandex. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your Yandex scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from Yandex. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your Yandex scraper up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape Yandex?

Search results published openly can be collected in most jurisdictions, and titles with snippets are widely treated as factual references. Yandex's terms still govern automated queries, so read them. Some organizations restrict Russian-market data collection for compliance reasons, so check internal policy alongside the legal position.

How does the Yandex scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Query volume is what triggers defenses on any engine. Each Yandex query leaves from a different IP, with a request profile and handshake kept consistent, with CAPTCHA work handled during the call. For side-by-side engine reporting, the Bing Scraper API uses the same request shape.

What output formats does the Yandex scraper API support?

Default output is HTML. Parsed JSON covers the layouts we support. Dashboard exports produce CSV for agency reports. Position tracking stores JSON with keyword, location, and timestamp together, since a rank without its geo is not a measurement.

Can I geo-target Yandex requests to a specific country or city?

Yes, and Yandex rewards the effort. The location list runs to 195+ entries, some resolving to city or ZIP. A query issued from Istanbul and the same query from Almaty routinely return different orders, so record the origin beside every rank.

How fast is the Yandex scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Plan limits govern parallelism, which is enough to carry a full keyword list in one pass. Responses arrive in seconds. Track daily on a schedule, or hit the endpoint on demand from a dashboard.

Can I try the Yandex scraper API for free?

Yes. The Yandex scraper is inside the free Web Scraping API starter plan, which can be activated card-free. Spend the quota on keywords in the markets you actually sell in, since geo accuracy is the first thing worth verifying.

Yandex Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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