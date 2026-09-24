The Claude Desktop row comes from the way the server takes the port: it runs lsof and kill -9 on macOS and Linux, and taskkill /F on Windows. In testing, launching a second instance stopped the first instance with SIGKILL and printed nothing on either side. That behavior also decides which agent controls the browser. Only 1 process can use the port at a time, so the newest launch takes it and stops the previous process without a message.

The server also stops an unrelated service on port 9009, without warning.

When the client closes the connection, the server's close handler calls itself, so the server fails with "RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded" and a non-zero exit code instead of exiting normally. The server never runs its cleanup, but the operating system reclaims the port regardless. The effect is an error at exit, not a leak.

One pattern in the repository has no agreed explanation and is worth knowing before you commit to the tool. Clicks that have no effect are the most reported problem there, and the usual explanation doesn't fit, because Browser MCP's clicks arrive stamped as trusted, and a page can't drop them as synthetic input. Reporters across 13 open threads describe the pointer moving to the right place and nothing happening. Clicking worked in testing here, so test clicking early on your own targets, and don't assume either result.

When the target site blocks the agent, the fix isn't in the config. The browser profile is real, but the exit IP and the request pattern still mark the traffic as automated. Read avoiding blocks during automated collection for the general problem.

If the block becomes a challenge page, handling CAPTCHA challenges is a separate problem. Browser MCP exposes no way to act on coordinates, and the server never registered its drag tool. The limit is the tool surface rather than local execution.

Browser MCP alternatives and when to switch

The right Browser MCP alternative depends on what you're trying to keep. If you stay inside MCP, Playwright MCP handles headless runs and CI, and Chrome DevTools MCP handles debugging and performance work.

If token cost is the problem rather than scale, look outside MCP. The Playwright CLI aims at exactly that problem. The CLI's maintainers give coding agents a command line with skills, and they say that CLI calls keep large tool schemas and verbose accessibility trees outside the model context.

Chrome DevTools MCP cuts its tool set to 3 with a –slim flag, and Playwright MCP enables most of its tools only when you opt in. Measure the token cost on your own pages before you pick between them.

A W3C community group is developing WebMCP. The proposal would let a site declare its own tools through a browser API, so an agent would call them directly and never operate the interface. Chrome puts WebMCP behind a flag, so no site can rely on it yet.

Browsers with a built-in agent are a different kind of answer. They target a person browsing rather than an AI app controlling a tab, and Decodo's ranking of 45 AI browser agents compares them.

The limits on scale come from attaching to your own browser. You get 1 tab and 1 client at a time, every request leaves from your home connection, and nothing runs while your machine sleeps.

Managed infrastructure fits when the job needs many concurrent sessions, rotating IPs, requests from specific countries, or a schedule. Site Unblocker targets sites that block before a page ever renders, where a real browser fingerprint isn't the deciding factor. Outcomes vary by target, so test it against yours.

A closer replacement fits when you want to keep working from a prompt. The Decodo MCP server keeps that shape, because your client still connects to an MCP server and still calls tools by name. The agent calls scraping tools on managed infrastructure instead of controlling your tab. The config goes in the same file as the one above:

{ "mcpServers" : { "Decodo" : { "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@decodo/mcp-server" ] , "env" : { "SCRAPER_API_TOKEN" : "<your token>" , "TOOLSETS" : "web,ai" } } } }

That token comes from a Decodo account, and the free tier covers 2K requests without a card.

Decodo's Web Scraping API returned the same catalog page in markdown, at 3,356 tokens against the snapshot's 6,807 tokens, or about half the input cost for the same page.

The snapshot and markdown return different things. The snapshot includes the element references that an agent needs in order to act, and markdown includes none of them. Choose the snapshot when the agent has to act, and choose markdown when it only reads.

The scraping API offers more than 1 output mode, and the cheaper one depends on the page. On one page, markdown costs about a third as much as the parsed output, and on another page it costs twice as much, so try both on your own targets.

Managed infrastructure runs the job without your machine awake, without your home IP, and without your account in play, and it costs money. If your task needs the session already in your browser, keep that work local.

Final thoughts

Pin @browsermcp/mcp@0.1.3 instead of @latest. Pipe the 3 JSON-RPC messages into your own install, and confirm that the server reports 12 tools before you trust it with real work. Then run Browser MCP against your first real target, and copy 1 snapshot from the tool result into snapshot.txt. Page size affects the token cost more than any setting you can change, so measure it on your own pages:

uv run - - with tiktoken python3 - c "import tiktoken; print(len(tiktoken.get_encoding('o200k_base').encode(open('snapshot.txt').read())))"

When those numbers show that the job needs more than one tab, the Web Scraping API is the next step.