How to build a news crawler in Python: step-by-step guide

TL;DR

We'll build a Python news crawler using Requests and Beautiful Soup. It will target 3 real news sites: TechCrunch, Ars Technica, and Reuters Technology.

The architecture will be config-driven. Adding a new source will be a config change, not a code one.

We'll cover proxy rotation with Decodo residential proxies for sites that rate-limit aggressively.

for sites that rate-limit aggressively. Scheduling will use the lightweight schedule library, whereas output will be timestamped JSON for easy archiving.

library, whereas output will be timestamped JSON for easy archiving. Async upgrade via httpx + asyncio will be shown as an optional next step for larger source lists.

Why build a news crawler?

News data is one of the most useful raw materials in modern dev work. Some common reasons to crawl include:

Feeding content pipelines that summarize or rewrite stories for newsletters.

Building topic monitors that alert when a keyword surfaces across news publishers.

Pulling fresh training inputs for LLMs or retrieval-augmented generation systems.

Tracking competitor coverage or PR mentions.

The catch is that scraping news websites are one of the trickier scraping jobs out there. Every outlet has its own HTML structure. Some have rotating CSS classes, while most have at least light bot detection, and a few use heavy systems like Akamai or Cloudflare.

That's why we're not just hardcoding selectors for one site. We'll build a config-driven crawler that scales to many sources. If you're wondering how crawling differs from scraping, our web crawling vs. web scraping post covers the distinction.

Prerequisites and environment setup

You'll need Python 3.10 or newer, plus a few libraries. Here's the setup.

Create a virtual environment

python3 - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate venv\Scripts\activate

python3 - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate venv\Scripts\activate

Install dependencies

pip install requests beautifulsoup4 httpx python - dotenv schedule

pip install requests beautifulsoup4 httpx python - dotenv schedule

What each library does:

Requests – the standard Python HTTP client, synchronous, simple, and well-documented.

– the standard Python HTTP client, synchronous, simple, and well-documented. Beautiful Soup – parses HTML and lets you query it with CSS selectors.

– parses HTML and lets you query it with CSS selectors. httpx – an async-capable HTTP client that uses the same API shape as Requests. Optional, but useful when you outgrow synchronous crawls.

– an async-capable HTTP client that uses the same API shape as Requests. Optional, but useful when you outgrow synchronous crawls. python-dotenv – loads environment variables from a .env file. It keeps your proxy credentials out of the source code.

– loads environment variables from a file. It keeps your proxy credentials out of the source code. schedule – a tiny cron-like library for running functions on an interval, no framework needed.

Project structure

news - crawler / - . env - config . py - scraper . py - scheduler . py - storage . py - output /

news - crawler / - . env - config . py - scraper . py - scheduler . py - storage . py - output /

How to get your Decodo credentials

To get your credentials, sign up or log in at decodo.com.

Residential proxy credentials

Go to the Dashboard and select Residential from the left sidebar. You should land in the Proxy Setup tab. Your proxy endpoint, port, username, and password are listed here. Copy the Username and Password and paste them into your .env file:

DECODO_PROXY_USER = your_actual_username DECODO_PROXY_PASS = your_actual_password

DECODO_PROXY_USER = your_actual_username DECODO_PROXY_PASS = your_actual_password

Note that you have to create the .env file yourself.

Web Scraping API token

From the left sidebar, go to Scraping APIs → Web Scraping API. Your Basic authentication token should be automatically generated. You can also find your username and password in the Authentication settings next to the copy icon. Copy the generated Base64 token.

DECODO_SCRAPER_TOKEN = YOUR_BASE64_TOKEN_HERE

DECODO_SCRAPER_TOKEN = YOUR_BASE64_TOKEN_HERE

Never commit your .env file to version control. Add it to .gitignore to keep your credentials safe.

Selecting target news websites

Before writing scraper code, you should evaluate each target site. Different sites have different HTML structures, anti-bot protections, crawl limits, and content quality. Picking stable, scrape-friendly sources improves your crawler’s reliability.

Check robots.txt first

Every site exposes a robots.txt file at its root. It tells crawlers which paths are off-limits. Always check it before you write a single line of scraping code. Look for Disallow rules covering the paths you want. Crawling against a published Disallow rule is both unethical and legally risky.

The robots.txt tells you a lot about how aggressively a site will fight back. Compare TechCrunch and Reuters side by side:

TechCrunch and Ars Technica – scraping-friendly

TechCrunch’s wildcard rule blocks only wp-admin and search paths. Everything else, including /latest/, is open. A plain requests call with a browser User-Agent is enough without involving any proxies. Just like TechCrunch, Ars Technica does not need a proxy either.

User - agent : * Disallow : / wp - admin / Disallow : / search / Allow : / wp - admin / admin - ajax . php Sitemap : https : // techcrunch . com / sitemap . xml

User - agent : * Disallow : / wp - admin / Disallow : / search / Allow : / wp - admin / admin - ajax . php Sitemap : https : // techcrunch . com / sitemap . xml

Reuters – heavily protected

Reuters takes the opposite approach: the Disallow: / rule under the wildcard user agent blocks all unrecognized bots. In addition, Reuters explicitly lists more than 80 individual bots and uses Akamai’s server-side bot detection. As a result, a standard requests call returns a 401 response regardless of the User-Agent header. This is why we use Decodo’s Web Scraping API for Reuters. It handles JS rendering and anti-bot bypass server-side, while a simple residential proxy is enough for scraping-friendly sites like TechCrunch.

User - agent : * Disallow : / Disallow : / site - search / Disallow : / pf / api /

User - agent : * Disallow : / Disallow : / site - search / Disallow : / pf / api /

Look for an RSS feed

Many publishers expose RSS at a known path:

TechCrunch – https://techcrunch.com/feed/

Ars Technica – https://feeds.arstechnica.com/arstechnica/index

Reuters – https://feeds.reuters.com/reuters/technologyNews

If your use case only needs headlines and summaries, RSS is simpler and more stable than HTML scraping. The trade-off is that feeds rarely include the full article body, author details, or category tags. If you need that data, HTML scraping is the way.

Check the HTML structure

There are several things to check in the HTML structure before continuing with the crawler. Open DevTools on each target site, find a headline, and inspect it for:

Is the headline in a semantic tag like h2 or h3 ?

or ? Is the parent an article element with a stable class or data- attribute?

element with a stable class or attribute? Do the CSS classes look human-readable ( post-block__title ) or is it auto-generated ( sc-3xy21z )?

Auto-generated classes are a red flag because they change. Instead, pick selectors that hang off semantic structure whenever you can. Our guide on how to inspect elements walks through DevTools in more detail. If you're choosing between CSS selectors and XPath, our CSS selectors vs. XPath post covers the trade-offs.

Test rate-limit tolerance

Try hitting the same page 5-10 times in quick succession with curl and watch what comes back. If you see 429 responses or CAPTCHA challenges after just a few hits, that site needs a proxy. Reuters falls into this category, while TechCrunch and Ars Technica are usually more permissive, but still deserve crawl delays.

If you're scraping a news aggregator like Google News instead of individual publishers, that's a different beast. Our how to scrape Google News with Python guide covers that approach.

Scraping specific news sources

Now we build the architectural core, which includes a config dictionary, plus a generic parsing function. Adding or updating a publisher only requires editing the configuration, not rewriting crawler code. The selectors below were accurate at the time of writing. If your crawler suddenly returns zero results from one source, that's the first thing to check. We'll add monitoring for this later.

The SOURCES config

Create a config.py file with the following contents:

SOURCES = { "techcrunch" : { "url" : "https://techcrunch.com/latest/" , "article_selector" : "a.loop-card__title-link" , "url_attr" : "href" , "author_selector" : 'a[href*="/author/"]' , "date_selector" : "time" , "category_selector" : ".loop-card__cat" , "crawl_delay_seconds" : 2 , "use_proxy" : False , } , "arstechnica" : { "url" : "https://arstechnica.com/" , "article_selector" : "article h2 a" , "url_attr" : "href" , "author_selector" : "span.byline a" , "date_selector" : "time" , "category_selector" : ".story-cat" , "crawl_delay_seconds" : 2 , "use_proxy" : False , } , "reuters" : { "url" : "https://www.reuters.com/technology/" , "article_selector" : 'a[data-testid="Heading"]' , "url_attr" : "href" , "author_selector" : '[data-testid="AuthorName"]' , "date_selector" : "time" , "category_selector" : 'span[data-testid="Text"]' , "crawl_delay_seconds" : 5 , "use_proxy" : False , } , }

SOURCES = { "techcrunch" : { "url" : "https://techcrunch.com/latest/" , "article_selector" : "a.loop-card__title-link" , "url_attr" : "href" , "author_selector" : 'a[href*="/author/"]' , "date_selector" : "time" , "category_selector" : ".loop-card__cat" , "crawl_delay_seconds" : 2 , "use_proxy" : False , } , "arstechnica" : { "url" : "https://arstechnica.com/" , "article_selector" : "article h2 a" , "url_attr" : "href" , "author_selector" : "span.byline a" , "date_selector" : "time" , "category_selector" : ".story-cat" , "crawl_delay_seconds" : 2 , "use_proxy" : False , } , "reuters" : { "url" : "https://www.reuters.com/technology/" , "article_selector" : 'a[data-testid="Heading"]' , "url_attr" : "href" , "author_selector" : '[data-testid="AuthorName"]' , "date_selector" : "time" , "category_selector" : 'span[data-testid="Text"]' , "crawl_delay_seconds" : 5 , "use_proxy" : False , } , }

A few notes on this structure:

crawl_delay_seconds lets each site set its own pace. Reuters gets 5 seconds between requests because it's stricter. TechCrunch and Ars Technica are fine with 2.

lets each site set its own pace. Reuters gets 5 seconds between requests because it's stricter. TechCrunch and Ars Technica are fine with 2. use_proxy is a per-site flag. We'll wire up proxy routing in a later section. For now, all 3 sources stay direct.

is a per-site flag. We'll wire up proxy routing in a later section. For now, all 3 sources stay direct. We picked data-testid selectors for Reuters because data- attributes are more stable than CSS classes. Class names get renamed across redesigns, but test IDs rarely do.

Imports and logging setup

Now create a scraper.py file, import the required libraries, and enable logging so you can track crawl progress and failures.

import logging import os import time from datetime import datetime , timezone from pathlib import Path from urllib . parse import urljoin , urlparse import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup From pathlib import Path from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( Path ( __file__ ) . resolve ( ) . parent / ".env" ) logging . basicConfig ( level = logging . INFO , format = "%(asctime)s %(levelname)s: %(message)s" , ) log = logging . getLogger ( "news_crawler" )

import logging import os import time from datetime import datetime , timezone from pathlib import Path from urllib . parse import urljoin , urlparse import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup From pathlib import Path from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( Path ( __file__ ) . resolve ( ) . parent / ".env" ) logging . basicConfig ( level = logging . INFO , format = "%(asctime)s %(levelname)s: %(message)s" , ) log = logging . getLogger ( "news_crawler" )

Safe text extraction helper

Some selectors will fail occasionally because optional fields like author, names, or dates may not exist. Returning None avoids unnecessary crashes.

def safe_text ( el ) : return el . get_text ( strip = True ) if el else None

def safe_text ( el ) : return el . get_text ( strip = True ) if el else None

Fetch pages safely

Now create a helper that downloads HTML safely:

def fetch_page ( url , session ) : try : response = session . get ( url , timeout = 30 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) return response . text except requests . RequestException as exc : log . warning ( "Request failed for %s: %s" , url , exc ) return None def parse_source ( name , config , session ) : log . info ( "Crawling %s" , name ) html = fetch_page ( config [ "url" ] , session ) if not html : log . warning ( "Skipping %s: no HTML returned" , name ) return [ ] articles = parse_html ( html , name , config ) log . info ( "Got %d articles from %s" , len ( articles ) , name ) return articles

def fetch_page ( url , session ) : try : response = session . get ( url , timeout = 30 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) return response . text except requests . RequestException as exc : log . warning ( "Request failed for %s: %s" , url , exc ) return None def parse_source ( name , config , session ) : log . info ( "Crawling %s" , name ) html = fetch_page ( config [ "url" ] , session ) if not html : log . warning ( "Skipping %s: no HTML returned" , name ) return [ ] articles = parse_html ( html , name , config ) log . info ( "Got %d articles from %s" , len ( articles ) , name ) return articles

Using a shared requests.Session() improves performance by reusing connections across requests.

Extract structured object

Build a structured article object from a matched HTML element.

def extract_article ( link , href , page_url , name , config ) : if href . startswith ( "/" ) : netloc = urlparse ( page_url ) . netloc article_url = f"https:// { netloc } { href } " else : article_url = urljoin ( page_url , href ) parent = ( link . find_parent ( "article" ) or link . find_parent ( "div" , class_ = "loop-card" ) or link . find_parent ( "li" ) or link . parent ) author_el = ( parent . select_one ( config [ "author_selector" ] ) if parent and config . get ( "author_selector" ) else None ) date_el = ( parent . select_one ( config [ "date_selector" ] ) if parent and config . get ( "date_selector" ) else None ) category_el = ( parent . select_one ( config [ "category_selector" ] ) if parent and config . get ( "category_selector" ) else None ) return { "source" : name , "title" : safe_text ( link ) , "url" : article_url , "author" : safe_text ( author_el ) , "date" : date_el . get ( "datetime" ) if date_el else None , "category" : safe_text ( category_el ) , }

def extract_article ( link , href , page_url , name , config ) : if href . startswith ( "/" ) : netloc = urlparse ( page_url ) . netloc article_url = f"https:// { netloc } { href } " else : article_url = urljoin ( page_url , href ) parent = ( link . find_parent ( "article" ) or link . find_parent ( "div" , class_ = "loop-card" ) or link . find_parent ( "li" ) or link . parent ) author_el = ( parent . select_one ( config [ "author_selector" ] ) if parent and config . get ( "author_selector" ) else None ) date_el = ( parent . select_one ( config [ "date_selector" ] ) if parent and config . get ( "date_selector" ) else None ) category_el = ( parent . select_one ( config [ "category_selector" ] ) if parent and config . get ( "category_selector" ) else None ) return { "source" : name , "title" : safe_text ( link ) , "url" : article_url , "author" : safe_text ( author_el ) , "date" : date_el . get ( "datetime" ) if date_el else None , "category" : safe_text ( category_el ) , }

Parsing article data

The parser uses selectors from config.py to extract titles, URLs, authors, dates, and categories from each article card. Beautiful Soup parsing patterns can load content dynamically with JavaScript rather than returning full HTML from the server. For those cases, you’ll need a headless browser or JS rendering.

def parse_html ( html , name , config ) : soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "html.parser" ) page_url = config . get ( "url" ) or "" articles = [ ] links = soup . select ( config [ "article_selector" ] ) if not links : log . warning ( "Selector '%s' matched 0 elements on %s" , config [ "article_selector" ] , page_url , ) return [ ] for link in links : title = safe_text ( link ) href = link . get ( config . get ( "url_attr" , "href" ) ) if not title or not href : continue articles . append ( extract_article ( link , href , page_url , name , config ) ) return articles

def parse_html ( html , name , config ) : soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "html.parser" ) page_url = config . get ( "url" ) or "" articles = [ ] links = soup . select ( config [ "article_selector" ] ) if not links : log . warning ( "Selector '%s' matched 0 elements on %s" , config [ "article_selector" ] , page_url , ) return [ ] for link in links : title = safe_text ( link ) href = link . get ( config . get ( "url_attr" , "href" ) ) if not title or not href : continue articles . append ( extract_article ( link , href , page_url , name , config ) ) return articles

Wrap everything into a reusable NewsCrawler class

class NewsCrawler : def __init__ ( self , sources ) : self . sources = sources self . session = requests . Session ( ) self . session . headers . update ( { "User-Agent" : ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , "Accept" : ( "text/html,application/xhtml+xml," "application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" ) , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , "Referer" : "https://www.google.com/" , "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests" : "1" , } ) def crawl_all ( self ) : all_articles = [ ] seen_urls = set ( ) raw_count = 0 source_order = [ ] for name , config in self . sources . items ( ) : source_order . append ( name ) try : articles = parse_source ( name , config , self . session ) except Exception as exc : log . exception ( "Source %s failed: %s" , name , exc ) continue raw_count += len ( articles ) for article in articles : if article [ "url" ] not in seen_urls : seen_urls . add ( article [ "url" ] ) all_articles . append ( article ) time . sleep ( config . get ( "crawl_delay_seconds" , 2 ) ) unique = len ( all_articles ) log . info ( "Total unique articles: %d" , unique ) return { "crawled_at" : datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) . isoformat ( ) , "sources_crawled" : source_order , "stats" : { "raw_article_count" : raw_count , "unique_article_count" : unique , "duplicates_dropped" : max ( 0 , raw_count - unique ) , } , "articles" : all_articles , } def print_summary ( payload ) : articles = payload . get ( "articles" ) or [ ] stats = payload . get ( "stats" ) or { } print ( f"

{ '─' * 70 } " ) print ( f"News Crawl Summary - { len ( articles ) } unique articles" ) if stats : print ( f"Raw: { stats . get ( 'raw_article_count' ) } " f"Duplicates dropped: { stats . get ( 'duplicates_dropped' ) } " ) print ( '─' * 70 ) for article in articles [ : 10 ] : print ( f"

[ { article [ 'source' ] . upper ( ) } ] { article [ 'title' ] } " ) if article . get ( "author" ) : print ( f" By: { article [ 'author' ] } " ) if article . get ( "date" ) : print ( f" Date: { article [ 'date' ] } " ) print ( f" { article [ 'url' ] } " ) if __name__ == "__main__" : from config import SOURCES from storage import save_to_json crawler = NewsCrawler ( SOURCES ) payload = crawler . crawl_all ( ) print_summary ( payload ) if payload . get ( "articles" ) : path = save_to_json ( payload ) print ( f"

Saved: { path }

" )

class NewsCrawler : def __init__ ( self , sources ) : self . sources = sources self . session = requests . Session ( ) self . session . headers . update ( { "User-Agent" : ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , "Accept" : ( "text/html,application/xhtml+xml," "application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" ) , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , "Referer" : "https://www.google.com/" , "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests" : "1" , } ) def crawl_all ( self ) : all_articles = [ ] seen_urls = set ( ) raw_count = 0 source_order = [ ] for name , config in self . sources . items ( ) : source_order . append ( name ) try : articles = parse_source ( name , config , self . session ) except Exception as exc : log . exception ( "Source %s failed: %s" , name , exc ) continue raw_count += len ( articles ) for article in articles : if article [ "url" ] not in seen_urls : seen_urls . add ( article [ "url" ] ) all_articles . append ( article ) time . sleep ( config . get ( "crawl_delay_seconds" , 2 ) ) unique = len ( all_articles ) log . info ( "Total unique articles: %d" , unique ) return { "crawled_at" : datetime . now ( timezone . utc ) . isoformat ( ) , "sources_crawled" : source_order , "stats" : { "raw_article_count" : raw_count , "unique_article_count" : unique , "duplicates_dropped" : max ( 0 , raw_count - unique ) , } , "articles" : all_articles , } def print_summary ( payload ) : articles = payload . get ( "articles" ) or [ ] stats = payload . get ( "stats" ) or { } print ( f"

{ '─' * 70 } " ) print ( f"News Crawl Summary - { len ( articles ) } unique articles" ) if stats : print ( f"Raw: { stats . get ( 'raw_article_count' ) } " f"Duplicates dropped: { stats . get ( 'duplicates_dropped' ) } " ) print ( '─' * 70 ) for article in articles [ : 10 ] : print ( f"

[ { article [ 'source' ] . upper ( ) } ] { article [ 'title' ] } " ) if article . get ( "author" ) : print ( f" By: { article [ 'author' ] } " ) if article . get ( "date" ) : print ( f" Date: { article [ 'date' ] } " ) print ( f" { article [ 'url' ] } " ) if __name__ == "__main__" : from config import SOURCES from storage import save_to_json crawler = NewsCrawler ( SOURCES ) payload = crawler . crawl_all ( ) print_summary ( payload ) if payload . get ( "articles" ) : path = save_to_json ( payload ) print ( f"

Saved: { path }

" )

What's worth noting:

requests.Session() reuses the underlying TCP connection across requests to the same domain. Without it, you'd be opening a fresh connection for every request, which is an unoptimized process.

reuses the underlying TCP connection across requests to the same domain. Without it, you'd be opening a fresh connection for every request, which is an unoptimized process. The User-Agent header makes us look like a regular Chrome browser, which is a sign of genuine human traffic. The default Python User-Agent ( python-requests/2.x ) would be a giveaway and most sites would flag it immediately.

) would be a giveaway and most sites would flag it immediately. The try/except in crawl_all() wraps each source independently. If Reuters fails, TechCrunch and Ars Technica still run. In turn, one broken source doesn't kill the whole crawl.

in wraps each source independently. If Reuters fails, TechCrunch and Ars Technica still run. In turn, one broken source doesn't kill the whole crawl. The seen_urls set prevents duplicates when stories get syndicated. Reuters might publish a story that TechCrunch picks up. We only want it once.

set prevents duplicates when stories get syndicated. Reuters might publish a story that TechCrunch picks up. We only want it once. crawl_all() returns a payload envelope with a timestamp, source order, run stats, and the article list. This makes it easy to track crawl health over time.

Run the script:

python scraper . py

python scraper . py

You should see output like this:

2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 01 INFO : Crawling techcrunch 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 02 INFO : Got 24 articles from techcrunch 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 04 INFO : Crawling arstechnica 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 05 INFO : Got 31 articles from arstechnica 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 07 INFO : Crawling reuters 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 08 WARNING : Skipping reuters : no HTML returned 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 13 INFO : Total unique articles : 55

2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 01 INFO : Crawling techcrunch 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 02 INFO : Got 24 articles from techcrunch 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 04 INFO : Crawling arstechnica 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 05 INFO : Got 31 articles from arstechnica 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 07 INFO : Crawling reuters 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 08 WARNING : Skipping reuters : no HTML returned 2026 - 04 - 22 14 : 30 : 13 INFO : Total unique articles : 55

The Reuters failure in the output above isn't a bug. It's expected because Reuters blocks standard requests. Next, we'll add proxy-based fetching to handle protected sites.

Async upgrade path

For 3 sources, sequential crawling is fine. But if you’re going with 30 sources, you'll want async. The change is small – just swap Requests for httpx and use asyncio.gather():

import asyncio import httpx async def parse_source_async ( name , config , client ) : response = await client . get ( config [ "url" ] , timeout = 15 ) async def crawl_all_async ( sources ) : async with httpx . AsyncClient ( ) as client : tasks = [ parse_source_async ( n , c , client ) for n , c in sources . items ( ) ] results = await asyncio . gather ( * tasks , return_exceptions = True ) return results

import asyncio import httpx async def parse_source_async ( name , config , client ) : response = await client . get ( config [ "url" ] , timeout = 15 ) async def crawl_all_async ( sources ) : async with httpx . AsyncClient ( ) as client : tasks = [ parse_source_async ( n , c , client ) for n , c in sources . items ( ) ] results = await asyncio . gather ( * tasks , return_exceptions = True ) return results

The trade-off is that you lose per-source crawl delays, unless you sleep inside each task. For most news crawling at moderate scale, synchronization is enough.

Bypassing rate limits with rotating proxies

As shown above, some news sites blocks standard scraping requests. You'll encounter the same challenge on many heavily protected sites, especially when sending repeated requests from a single IP.

Why residential proxies work

Datacenter IPs (AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean) are easy to flag because their IP ranges are public and known, and bot-protection services pre-score them as high risk.

Residential proxies, on the other hand, use IPs assigned to real home internet connections. Using these IPs, Akamai or Cloudflare see your requests as those from regular visitors browsing from home. That's a much harder pattern to block.

For more on how rotation works, our what are rotating proxies post explains the basics. For a bigger picture on bot detection, read our anti-scraping techniques and how to outsmart them post.

Wiring up Decodo proxies

Open .env and fill in your real Decodo credentials.

DECODO_PROXY_USER = YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME DECODO_PROXY_PASS = YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD

DECODO_PROXY_USER = YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME DECODO_PROXY_PASS = YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD

DECODO_SCRAPER_TOKEN = YOUR_BASE64_TOKEN_HERE