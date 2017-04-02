The practical rule: on Node 20 or below, stick with node-fetch + https-proxy-agent. On Node 21+, native fetch + Undici ProxyAgent gets you there with one fewer dependency. On Node 22.21+ or 24.0+, the env-variable approach is hard to beat.

Customizing headers and user agents to avoid detection

When a target server receives your request, it sees more than just your IP address. Every HTTP request also includes headers that describe the client: which browser you're claiming to be, what content types you accept, which languages you prefer, and more.

Real browsers send these headers in fairly predictable combinations and formats. By contrast, a default Node.js fetch() request sends a sparse and highly distinctive header set that doesn't resemble normal browser traffic. Anti-bot systems routinely use those differences as detection signals.

That means a request can still get flagged even if it's coming through a clean residential proxy. The most important headers are usually:

User-Agent (browser and operating system information)

(browser and operating system information) Accept (content types the client can process)

(content types the client can process) Accept-Language (preferred languages)

(preferred languages) Accept-Encoding (supported compression formats)

(supported compression formats) Referer (where the request originated from)

Combine custom headers with your proxy agent:

const response = await fetch ( 'https://target.example/page' , { agent , headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' , 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip, deflate, br' , } , } ) ;

const response = await fetch ( 'https://target.example/page' , { agent , headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36' , 'Accept' : 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en-US,en;q=0.9' , 'Accept-Encoding' : 'gzip, deflate, br' , } , } ) ;

For rotation, keep an array of realistic User-Agent strings and pick one at random per request. The point isn't to be clever about it, just not to send the same headers on every request from every IP.

There's a ceiling to what header rotation can do. Modern anti-bot systems also fingerprint your TLS handshake (JA3, JA4), HTTP/2 frame settings, and the order of your headers. Node's default TLS stack has a fingerprint that doesn't match any real browser, so a determined detection system will flag you no matter how realistic your User-Agent looks.

For targets with serious bot protection, header rotation alone won't get you through. The cleaner answer is to offload the problem entirely. Decodo's Web Scraping API handles all of that automatically, so you keep your fetch code clean and let the proxy layer deal with fingerprinting.

Rotating proxies and managing sessions

Rotation means a different IP per request, so a target can't ban you based on traffic volume from any single address. Sessions mean the same IP for multiple requests, so a target sees a coherent visit rather than disconnected hits. The choice depends on whether the request has state attached.

For independent requests (product pages, search results, anything without state), rotate. The simplest version picks a random proxy from a pool:

const proxies = [ 'http://user:[email protected]:10001' , 'http://user:[email protected]:10002' , 'http://user:[email protected]:10003' , ] ; function getRandomProxy ( ) { return proxies [ Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * proxies . length ) ] ; } const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent ( getRandomProxy ( ) ) ; const response = await fetch ( 'https://target.example/page' , { agent } ) ;

const proxies = [ 'http://user:[email protected]:10001' , 'http://user:[email protected]:10002' , 'http://user:[email protected]:10003' , ] ; function getRandomProxy ( ) { return proxies [ Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * proxies . length ) ] ; } const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent ( getRandomProxy ( ) ) ; const response = await fetch ( 'https://target.example/page' , { agent } ) ;

Round-robin works too and gives more predictable distribution. But maintaining your own proxy pool is an old problem. Modern residential providers route everything through a single gateway and rotate server-side. With Decodo, you point at gate.decodo.com:7000 and every request gets a fresh IP automatically:

const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent ( `http : // $ { user } : $ { pass } @gate . decodo . com : 7000 ` ) ;

const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent ( `http : // $ { user } : $ { pass } @gate . decodo . com : 7000 ` ) ;

For stateful workflows (logging in, adding to cart, scraping page 7 of a paginated list), rotation breaks things. You want the same IP for the duration of the session. The reliable approach is provider-managed sticky sessions, where you encode the session into the proxy username:

const stickyUser = `user - $ { username } - session - cart42 - sessionduration - 30 ` ; const proxyUrl = `http : // $ { stickyUser } : $ { password } @gate . decodo . com : 7000 ` ; const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent ( proxyUrl ) ;

const stickyUser = `user - $ { username } - session - cart42 - sessionduration - 30 ` ; const proxyUrl = `http : // $ { stickyUser } : $ { password } @gate . decodo . com : 7000 ` ; const agent = new HttpsProxyAgent ( proxyUrl ) ;

This reads as: "use the user account username, keep the same IP for the session identified as cart42, and hold that IP for 30 minutes". Every request through that agent now comes from the same IP for the duration. Change session-cart42 to a new value (or wait for it to expire), and you'll get a different IP.

Retry logic ties both patterns together. Proxy connections fail more often than direct ones because the IP at the end might go offline, get banned mid-session, or just time out. Exponential backoff with jitter is the standard retry pattern:

async function fetchWithRetry ( url , options , maxAttempts = 3 ) { for ( let attempt = 1 ; attempt <= maxAttempts ; attempt + + ) { try { const response = await fetch ( url , options ) ; if ( response . ok ) return response ; if ( response . status == = 429 | | response . status >= 500 ) { const delay = Math . min ( 1000 * 2 ** attempt + Math . random ( ) * 1000 , 10000 ) ; await new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , delay ) ) ; continue ; } return response ; } catch ( err ) { if ( attempt == = maxAttempts ) throw err ; const delay = Math . min ( 1000 * 2 ** attempt + Math . random ( ) * 1000 , 10000 ) ; await new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , delay ) ) ; } } }

async function fetchWithRetry ( url , options , maxAttempts = 3 ) { for ( let attempt = 1 ; attempt <= maxAttempts ; attempt + + ) { try { const response = await fetch ( url , options ) ; if ( response . ok ) return response ; if ( response . status == = 429 | | response . status >= 500 ) { const delay = Math . min ( 1000 * 2 ** attempt + Math . random ( ) * 1000 , 10000 ) ; await new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , delay ) ) ; continue ; } return response ; } catch ( err ) { if ( attempt == = maxAttempts ) throw err ; const delay = Math . min ( 1000 * 2 ** attempt + Math . random ( ) * 1000 , 10000 ) ; await new Promise ( r = > setTimeout ( r , delay ) ) ; } } }

The jitter (the random component) matters. If 100 of your worker processes all retry at exactly 2 seconds, you've just synchronized a thundering herd. The randomness spreads them out.

Understanding proxy types: Residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile

Not all proxies are equal. The four main types differ in where the IPs come from, which affects how much trust target sites give them.