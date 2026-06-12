Handling JavaScript-rendered content in Scala web scraping

Why static requests fail

JsoupBrowser fetches and parses raw HTML without executing JavaScript. This causes pages that hydrate content client-side to return empty containers or skeleton loaders instead of the data visible in a browser. Three reliable signals that a page needs rendering:

Empty result lists despite a 200 response

Content that only appears after scrolling or interaction

Data buried inside <script type="application/json"> tags

When any of these show up, you need something that executes JavaScript before your extraction code runs. The JVM offers two open-source paths, and one managed path – each with a meaningfully different operational cost.

Option #1: HtmlUnitBrowser

Scala Scraper ships HtmlUnitBrowser, which executes basic JavaScript without spawning a real browser. Swapping it in takes one line:

import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . HtmlUnitBrowser val browser = HtmlUnitBrowser . typed ( ) val doc = browser . get ( "https://example.com/js-rendered-page" )

import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . HtmlUnitBrowser val browser = HtmlUnitBrowser . typed ( ) val doc = browser . get ( "https://example.com/js-rendered-page" )

The appeal is simplicity – no external browser binary, no driver management, no new dependencies. In practice, that simplicity has a narrow shelf life. HtmlUnit's JavaScript engine struggles with modern frameworks: React hydration frequently produces incomplete DOM trees, Vue single-file components often fail silently, and any page relying on fetch() or dynamic imports may return partial or empty results.

You'll also hit false positives – pages that look like they rendered but are missing data that only appeared after a framework lifecycle hook fired. Debugging these failures is time-consuming because HtmlUnit's error output rarely maps to anything you can reproduce in a real browser.

HtmlUnit works for legacy sites with jQuery-era JavaScript. For anything built in the last 5 years, expect to spend more time debugging rendering failures than writing extraction logic.

Option #2: Selenium WebDriver from Scala

The next step up is driving a real browser. Use the official Java Selenium bindings, launch headless Chrome, and hand the rendered page source to jsoup for parsing:

libraryDependencies += "org.seleniumhq.selenium" % "selenium-java" % "4.18.1" — - - - - - - - - - - - - import org . openqa . selenium . chrome . { ChromeDriver , ChromeOptions } import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser val options = new ChromeOptions ( ) options . addArguments ( "--headless" , "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" ) val driver = new ChromeDriver ( options ) driver . get ( "https://example.com/spa" ) val html = driver . getPageSource driver . quit ( ) val doc = JsoupBrowser ( ) . parseString ( html ) val books = extractBooks ( doc )

libraryDependencies += "org.seleniumhq.selenium" % "selenium-java" % "4.18.1" — - - - - - - - - - - - - import org . openqa . selenium . chrome . { ChromeDriver , ChromeOptions } import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser val options = new ChromeOptions ( ) options . addArguments ( "--headless" , "--no-sandbox" , "--disable-dev-shm-usage" ) val driver = new ChromeDriver ( options ) driver . get ( "https://example.com/spa" ) val html = driver . getPageSource driver . quit ( ) val doc = JsoupBrowser ( ) . parseString ( html ) val books = extractBooks ( doc )

Selenium solves the rendering problem, because a real Chromium instance executes JavaScript the same way a user's browser does. However, the cost shows up everywhere else.

Each browser instance consumes 200–400MB of RAM, so running 10 concurrent scrapers means provisioning 2–4GB just for Chrome processes. ChromeDriver versions must match your installed Chrome version exactly, and Chrome auto-updates break that pairing without warning. Headless Chrome also leaks memory on long-running jobs – the typical fix is killing and relaunching the browser every N pages, which adds complexity and slows throughput.

Then there's detection. Modern anti-bot systems (Cloudflare, Akamai, PerimeterX) fingerprint Selenium reliably through navigator.webdriver, CDP artifacts, and automation-specific JavaScript properties. You can patch some of these tells with undetected-chromedriver or stealth plugins, but each countermeasure is a moving target that breaks when the detection vendor updates.

Teams running Selenium at scale spend a significant share of their maintenance time on detection evasion rather than actual scraping.

Option 3 – Decodo Web Scraping API

Route requests through Decodo's Web Scraping API, and the rendering, proxy rotation, retry logic, and CAPTCHA solving happen on the API side. From Scala, the integration is one HTTP POST. The API returns a JSON envelope with the rendered HTML at results[0].content – unwrap it with circe, pass it to Scala Scraper, and the rest of your extraction code stays unchanged:

libraryDependencies + += Seq ( "com.softwaremill.sttp.client3" % % "core" % "3.9.3" , "io.circe" % % "circe-core" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-parser" % "0.14.6" ) — - - - - - - - - - - - import sttp . client3 . _ import io . circe . parser . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser val backend = HttpClientSyncBackend ( ) val apiKey = sys . env ( "DECODO_API_KEY" ) val target = "https://www.gutenberg.org/browse/scores/top" val response = basicRequest . post ( uri "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" ) . header ( "Authorization" , s "Basic $apiKey" ) . header ( "Content-Type" , "application/json" ) . body ( s """{"url": "$target", "render": true}""" ) . send ( backend ) // The API returns JSON : { "results" : [ { "content" : "<!DOCTYPE html>..." , "status_code" : 200 , . . . } ] } // Parse results [ 0 ] . content to get the raw HTML . val html = for { body < - response . body . toOption json < - parse ( body ) . toOption cursor = json . hcursor content < - cursor . downField ( "results" ) . downArray . get [ String ] ( "content" ) . toOption } yield content html match { case Some ( h ) = > val doc = JsoupBrowser ( ) . parseString ( h ) val books = extractBooks ( doc ) books . take ( 5 ) . foreach ( println ) case None = > println ( s "Failed to extract HTML from Decodo response (status: ${response.code})" ) } backend . close ( )

libraryDependencies + += Seq ( "com.softwaremill.sttp.client3" % % "core" % "3.9.3" , "io.circe" % % "circe-core" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-parser" % "0.14.6" ) — - - - - - - - - - - - import sttp . client3 . _ import io . circe . parser . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser val backend = HttpClientSyncBackend ( ) val apiKey = sys . env ( "DECODO_API_KEY" ) val target = "https://www.gutenberg.org/browse/scores/top" val response = basicRequest . post ( uri "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" ) . header ( "Authorization" , s "Basic $apiKey" ) . header ( "Content-Type" , "application/json" ) . body ( s """{"url": "$target", "render": true}""" ) . send ( backend ) // The API returns JSON : { "results" : [ { "content" : "<!DOCTYPE html>..." , "status_code" : 200 , . . . } ] } // Parse results [ 0 ] . content to get the raw HTML . val html = for { body < - response . body . toOption json < - parse ( body ) . toOption cursor = json . hcursor content < - cursor . downField ( "results" ) . downArray . get [ String ] ( "content" ) . toOption } yield content html match { case Some ( h ) = > val doc = JsoupBrowser ( ) . parseString ( h ) val books = extractBooks ( doc ) books . take ( 5 ) . foreach ( println ) case None = > println ( s "Failed to extract HTML from Decodo response (status: ${response.code})" ) } backend . close ( )

The practical difference is where the complexity lives. With HtmlUnit, you debug rendering failures. With Selenium, you maintain browser infrastructure and fight detection evasion. With the Decodo API, the rendering and evasion layers are managed infrastructure – your codebase stays a clean HTTP request followed by the same Scala Scraper extraction you'd write for a static page. Someone else handles Chrome, memory management, driver compatibility, and stealth updates.

For teams that need reliable JavaScript rendering across varied targets without scaling a browser fleet, this is the path that stays simple at volume.

For background on the underlying technology, see What is a headless browser?, and for a broader treatment of the problem space, see How to scrape websites with dynamic content for a broader treatment of the problem space.

Avoiding anti-bot measures in Scala web scraping

Push any scraper beyond a few hundred requests, and you'll encounter a predictable set of defenses:

Rate limiting and IP blocks. Servers count requests per IP and return 429, 403, or silently serve degraded HTML after a threshold.

Servers count requests per IP and return 429, 403, or silently serve degraded HTML after a threshold. User-agent fingerprinting. The default JVM user-agent is immediately identifiable as non-browser traffic.

The default JVM user-agent is immediately identifiable as non-browser traffic. TLS/JA3 fingerprinting. Some targets inspect the TLS handshake cipher suite order and reject non-browser profiles – a genuine weakness for JVM HTTP stacks.

Some targets inspect the TLS handshake cipher suite order and reject non-browser profiles – a genuine weakness for JVM HTTP stacks. CAPTCHA challenges. Triggered after sustained activity from a single IP or suspicious header patterns.

Triggered after sustained activity from a single IP or suspicious header patterns. Behavioral analysis. Server-side checks for missing headers (Accept-Language, Sec-Fetch-*, Referer), inhuman request cadence, and unusual navigation order.

Project Gutenberg is a practical example: the default JVM HttpClient and jsoup receive a 406 response or a truncated gzip body from Gutenberg's servers, even though a browser fetches the page cleanly. The extraction logic in this guide is validated against a local HTML fixture – for live fetching, use the header configuration below or route through the Decodo Web Scraping API.

Mitigation in Scala

Start by setting a realistic user-agent and a full browser header set. The following configures jsoup's underlying connection directly:

val browser = JsoupBrowser ( ) val doc = browser . get ( "https://example.com" ) . connection ( ) . userAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/123.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) . header ( "Accept-Language" , "en-US,en;q=0.9" ) . header ( "Accept" , "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" ) . execute ( ) . parse ( )

val browser = JsoupBrowser ( ) val doc = browser . get ( "https://example.com" ) . connection ( ) . userAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/123.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) . header ( "Accept-Language" , "en-US,en;q=0.9" ) . header ( "Accept" , "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" ) . execute ( ) . parse ( )

Randomize delays between requests – fixed intervals are easy to fingerprint:

Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 1500 , 4500 ) )

Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 1500 , 4500 ) )

Use HTTP/2 where the target supports it (sttp + AsyncHttpClient backend) – many bot detectors flag HTTP/1.1-only clients. Always respect robots.txt for both ethical and practical reasons.

Proxy rotation for IP-level blocks

When a single IP gets blocked, rotating through residential proxies is the most reliable fix – they route requests through real consumer IPs, making detection significantly harder than datacenter IPs. See What are rotating proxies? for a primer on how rotation works before configuring it.

The proxy setup via sttp's built-in option looks like this:

import sttp . client3 . _ import sttp . model . Uri val proxy = ProxySettings ( host = "gate.decodo.com" , port = 7000 ) val backend = HttpClientSyncBackend ( options = SttpBackendOptions . httpProxy ( "gate.decodo.com" , 7000 ) )

import sttp . client3 . _ import sttp . model . Uri val proxy = ProxySettings ( host = "gate.decodo.com" , port = 7000 ) val backend = HttpClientSyncBackend ( options = SttpBackendOptions . httpProxy ( "gate.decodo.com" , 7000 ) )

Residential proxies route requests through real consumer IPs, making detection significantly harder than datacenter IPs. For the hardest targets, Decodo Web Scraping API handles proxy rotation, header fingerprinting, and JavaScript rendering in a single call – with no pool management on your side.

Three Decodo products that fit different rotation strategies:

Web Scraping API – managed proxy rotation + JS rendering

– managed proxy rotation + JS rendering Residential proxies – self-managed rotation

– self-managed rotation Rotating proxies – datacenter rotation pool

See Web scraping prevention and how to bypass it and How to bypass anti-bot systems.

Exporting and storing scraped data in Scala

Option 1: CSV with kantan.csv

kantan.csv provides a HeaderEncoder for case classes, so a List[Book] writes to disk in a single expression. Stream output row-by-row rather than buffering the full crawl in memory – kantan.csv's asCsvWriter makes this the default path. Note that kantan.csv-generic 0.7.0 is published for Scala 2.13 only; if you need Scala 3, use circe (Option 2) for structured export instead.

libraryDependencies += "com.nrinaudo" % % "kantan.csv-generic" % "0.7.0" — - - - - - - - - - - - - - - import kantan . csv . _ import kantan . csv . ops . _ import kantan . csv . generic . _ import java . io . File val out = new File ( "books.csv" ) val writer = out . asCsvWriter [ Book ] ( rfc . withHeader ( "rank" , "title" , "url" ) ) books . foreach ( writer . write ) writer . close ( )

libraryDependencies += "com.nrinaudo" % % "kantan.csv-generic" % "0.7.0" — - - - - - - - - - - - - - - import kantan . csv . _ import kantan . csv . ops . _ import kantan . csv . generic . _ import java . io . File val out = new File ( "books.csv" ) val writer = out . asCsvWriter [ Book ] ( rfc . withHeader ( "rank" , "title" , "url" ) ) books . foreach ( writer . write ) writer . close ( )

Best for: One-off scrapes, BI tool imports, spreadsheet handoffs.

Option 2: JSON Lines with circe

Circe derives encoders from case classes with zero boilerplate. JSON Lines (one object per line) is streaming-friendly and pairs well with jq, Spark, or DuckDB:

libraryDependencies + += Seq ( "io.circe" % % "circe-core" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-generic" % "0.14.6" ) — - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - import io . circe . generic . auto . _ import io . circe . syntax . _ import java . io . { FileWriter , BufferedWriter } val writer = new BufferedWriter ( new FileWriter ( "books.jsonl" ) ) books . foreach ( book = > writer . write ( book . asJson . noSpaces + "

" ) ) writer . close ( )

libraryDependencies + += Seq ( "io.circe" % % "circe-core" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-generic" % "0.14.6" ) — - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - import io . circe . generic . auto . _ import io . circe . syntax . _ import java . io . { FileWriter , BufferedWriter } val writer = new BufferedWriter ( new FileWriter ( "books.jsonl" ) ) books . foreach ( book = > writer . write ( book . asJson . noSpaces + "

" ) ) writer . close ( )

Best for: feeding APIs, log-style append-only stores, analytics pipelines.

Option 3 – Database with Doobie

Doobie gives type-safe SQL access with cats-effect integration. The example below defines a books table, batch-inserts records, and deduplicates on a unique index over the source URL – so re-running the scraper never creates duplicate rows:

libraryDependencies + += Seq ( "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-core" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-postgres" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-hikari" % "1.0.0-RC4" ) scala import doobie . _ import doobie . implicits . _ import cats . effect . IO import cats . effect . unsafe . implicits . global val transactor = Transactor . fromDriverManager [ IO ] ( "org.postgresql.Driver" , "jdbc:postgresql://localhost/gutenberg" , "user" , "password" ) val createTable = sql """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS books ( rank INT, title TEXT, url TEXT UNIQUE ) """ . update . run def insertBook ( book : Book ) = sql """ INSERT INTO books (rank, title, url) VALUES (${book.rank}, ${book.title}, ${book.url}) ON CONFLICT (url) DO NOTHING """ . update . run val program = for { _ < - createTable _ < - books . traverse ( insertBook ) } yield ( ) program . transact ( transactor ) . unsafeRunSync ( )

libraryDependencies + += Seq ( "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-core" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-postgres" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-hikari" % "1.0.0-RC4" ) scala import doobie . _ import doobie . implicits . _ import cats . effect . IO import cats . effect . unsafe . implicits . global val transactor = Transactor . fromDriverManager [ IO ] ( "org.postgresql.Driver" , "jdbc:postgresql://localhost/gutenberg" , "user" , "password" ) val createTable = sql """ CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS books ( rank INT, title TEXT, url TEXT UNIQUE ) """ . update . run def insertBook ( book : Book ) = sql """ INSERT INTO books (rank, title, url) VALUES (${book.rank}, ${book.title}, ${book.url}) ON CONFLICT (url) DO NOTHING """ . update . run val program = for { _ < - createTable _ < - books . traverse ( insertBook ) } yield ( ) program . transact ( transactor ) . unsafeRunSync ( )

Best for: continuous scraping with deduplication, queryable history, and sharing data with downstream services.

Data quality checklist

Trim whitespace on every text field – HTML formatting routinely injects

and leading spaces.

and leading spaces. Normalize URLs to absolute form before storing to prevent duplicates that differ only in relative path resolution.

Log validation failures instead of crashing the pipeline – one malformed page shouldn't stop a 10K-URL crawl.

See How to save scraped data to CSV, Excel, and databases for a broader overview, and What is data cleaning? for data quality fundamentals.

Full code reference

The following files contain the complete, validated code from all examples in this guide.

build.sbt

// kantan . csv - generic 0.7 .0 is not published for Scala 3 – use Scala 2.13 val scala2Version = "2.13.14" lazy val root = project . in ( file ( "." ) ) . settings ( name := "gutenberg-scraper" , version := "0.1.0" , scalaVersion := scala2Version , libraryDependencies + += Seq ( // Scraping "net.ruippeixotog" % % "scala-scraper" % "3.1.1" , // HTTP client "com.softwaremill.sttp.client3" % % "core" % "3.9.3" , // Selenium ( optional , for JS rendering ) "org.seleniumhq.selenium" % "selenium-java" % "4.18.1" , // CSV export ( Scala 2.13 only ) "com.nrinaudo" % % "kantan.csv-generic" % "0.7.0" , // JSON export + Decodo response parsing "io.circe" % % "circe-core" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-generic" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-parser" % "0.14.6" , // Database "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-core" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-postgres" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-hikari" % "1.0.0-RC4" ) )

// kantan . csv - generic 0.7 .0 is not published for Scala 3 – use Scala 2.13 val scala2Version = "2.13.14" lazy val root = project . in ( file ( "." ) ) . settings ( name := "gutenberg-scraper" , version := "0.1.0" , scalaVersion := scala2Version , libraryDependencies + += Seq ( // Scraping "net.ruippeixotog" % % "scala-scraper" % "3.1.1" , // HTTP client "com.softwaremill.sttp.client3" % % "core" % "3.9.3" , // Selenium ( optional , for JS rendering ) "org.seleniumhq.selenium" % "selenium-java" % "4.18.1" , // CSV export ( Scala 2.13 only ) "com.nrinaudo" % % "kantan.csv-generic" % "0.7.0" , // JSON export + Decodo response parsing "io.circe" % % "circe-core" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-generic" % "0.14.6" , "io.circe" % % "circe-parser" % "0.14.6" , // Database "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-core" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-postgres" % "1.0.0-RC4" , "org.tpolecat" % % "doobie-hikari" % "1.0.0-RC4" ) )

GutenbergScraper.scala

import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . Extract . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . Parse . _ // required for > ? > in scrapeNextLink import scala . concurrent . { ExecutionContext , Future , Await } import scala . concurrent . duration . _ import scala . collection . mutable import java . io . { BufferedWriter , File , FileWriter } import kantan . csv . _ import kantan . csv . ops . _ import kantan . csv . generic . _ import io . circe . generic . auto . _ import io . circe . syntax . _ // Shared data model – define Book once here ; do not redefine in DecodoApiScraper . scala case class Book ( rank : Int , title : String , url : String ) object GutenbergScraper extends App { implicit val ec : ExecutionContext = ExecutionContext . global val browser = JsoupBrowser ( ) val baseUrl = "https://www.gutenberg.org" // ── Extraction ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── def extractBooks ( url : String , offset : Int = 0 ) : List [ Book ] = { val doc = browser . get ( url ) ( doc >> elementList ( "ol li" ) ) . zipWithIndex . map { case ( el , idx ) = > Book ( rank = offset + idx + 1 , title = ( el >> text ( "a" ) ) . trim , url = baseUrl + ( el >> attr ( "href" ) ( "a" ) ) ) } } // ── Pattern 1 : numeric pagination ─────────────────────────────────────── def scrapeNumericPages ( indices : List [ Int ] ) : Future [ List [ Book ] ] = Future . traverse ( indices ) { startIndex = > Future { Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 800 , 2000 ) ) extractBooks ( s "$baseUrl/browse/scores/top?start_index=$startIndex" , startIndex ) } } . map ( _ . flatten ) // ── Pattern 2 : next - link crawl ─────────────────────────────────────────── def scrapeNextLink ( url : String , acc : List [ Book ] = Nil ) : List [ Book ] = { val doc = browser . get ( url ) val books = extractBooks ( url ) val nextUrl = doc > ? > attr ( "href" ) ( "a.next" ) nextUrl match { case Some ( next ) = > Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 800 , 2000 ) ) scrapeNextLink ( baseUrl + next , acc + + books ) case None = > acc + + books } } // ── Domain - scoped crawler ──────────────────────────────────────────────── val visited = mutable . Set [ String ] ( ) def crawl ( url : String , depth : Int , maxDepth : Int ) : List [ Book ] = { if ( depth > maxDepth | | visited . contains ( url ) ) return Nil visited += url val doc = browser . get ( url ) val books = extractBooks ( url ) val links = ( doc >> attrs ( "href" ) ( "a" ) ) . filter ( h = > h . startsWith ( "/" ) | | h . contains ( "gutenberg.org" ) ) . map ( h = > if ( h . startsWith ( "/" ) ) baseUrl + h else h ) . filterNot ( visited . contains ) Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 800 , 2000 ) ) books + + links . toList . flatMap ( link = > crawl ( link , depth + 1 , maxDepth ) ) } // ── CSV export ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── def exportCsv ( books : List [ Book ] , path : String ) : Unit = { val writer = new File ( path ) . asCsvWriter [ Book ] ( rfc . withHeader ( "rank" , "title" , "url" ) ) books . foreach ( writer . write ) writer . close ( ) } // ── JSON Lines export ───────────────────────────────────────────────────── def exportJsonl ( books : List [ Book ] , path : String ) : Unit = { val writer = new BufferedWriter ( new FileWriter ( path ) ) books . foreach ( book = > writer . write ( book . asJson . noSpaces + "

" ) ) writer . close ( ) } // ── Main ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── val pageIndices = ( 0 to 50 by 25 ) . toList val books = Await . result ( scrapeNumericPages ( pageIndices ) , 60 . seconds ) println ( s "Scraped ${books.size} books" ) exportCsv ( books , "books.csv" ) exportJsonl ( books , "books.jsonl" ) println ( "Exported to books.csv and books.jsonl" ) }

import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . Extract . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . Parse . _ // required for > ? > in scrapeNextLink import scala . concurrent . { ExecutionContext , Future , Await } import scala . concurrent . duration . _ import scala . collection . mutable import java . io . { BufferedWriter , File , FileWriter } import kantan . csv . _ import kantan . csv . ops . _ import kantan . csv . generic . _ import io . circe . generic . auto . _ import io . circe . syntax . _ // Shared data model – define Book once here ; do not redefine in DecodoApiScraper . scala case class Book ( rank : Int , title : String , url : String ) object GutenbergScraper extends App { implicit val ec : ExecutionContext = ExecutionContext . global val browser = JsoupBrowser ( ) val baseUrl = "https://www.gutenberg.org" // ── Extraction ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── def extractBooks ( url : String , offset : Int = 0 ) : List [ Book ] = { val doc = browser . get ( url ) ( doc >> elementList ( "ol li" ) ) . zipWithIndex . map { case ( el , idx ) = > Book ( rank = offset + idx + 1 , title = ( el >> text ( "a" ) ) . trim , url = baseUrl + ( el >> attr ( "href" ) ( "a" ) ) ) } } // ── Pattern 1 : numeric pagination ─────────────────────────────────────── def scrapeNumericPages ( indices : List [ Int ] ) : Future [ List [ Book ] ] = Future . traverse ( indices ) { startIndex = > Future { Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 800 , 2000 ) ) extractBooks ( s "$baseUrl/browse/scores/top?start_index=$startIndex" , startIndex ) } } . map ( _ . flatten ) // ── Pattern 2 : next - link crawl ─────────────────────────────────────────── def scrapeNextLink ( url : String , acc : List [ Book ] = Nil ) : List [ Book ] = { val doc = browser . get ( url ) val books = extractBooks ( url ) val nextUrl = doc > ? > attr ( "href" ) ( "a.next" ) nextUrl match { case Some ( next ) = > Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 800 , 2000 ) ) scrapeNextLink ( baseUrl + next , acc + + books ) case None = > acc + + books } } // ── Domain - scoped crawler ──────────────────────────────────────────────── val visited = mutable . Set [ String ] ( ) def crawl ( url : String , depth : Int , maxDepth : Int ) : List [ Book ] = { if ( depth > maxDepth | | visited . contains ( url ) ) return Nil visited += url val doc = browser . get ( url ) val books = extractBooks ( url ) val links = ( doc >> attrs ( "href" ) ( "a" ) ) . filter ( h = > h . startsWith ( "/" ) | | h . contains ( "gutenberg.org" ) ) . map ( h = > if ( h . startsWith ( "/" ) ) baseUrl + h else h ) . filterNot ( visited . contains ) Thread . sleep ( scala . util . Random . between ( 800 , 2000 ) ) books + + links . toList . flatMap ( link = > crawl ( link , depth + 1 , maxDepth ) ) } // ── CSV export ─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── def exportCsv ( books : List [ Book ] , path : String ) : Unit = { val writer = new File ( path ) . asCsvWriter [ Book ] ( rfc . withHeader ( "rank" , "title" , "url" ) ) books . foreach ( writer . write ) writer . close ( ) } // ── JSON Lines export ───────────────────────────────────────────────────── def exportJsonl ( books : List [ Book ] , path : String ) : Unit = { val writer = new BufferedWriter ( new FileWriter ( path ) ) books . foreach ( book = > writer . write ( book . asJson . noSpaces + "

" ) ) writer . close ( ) } // ── Main ───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── val pageIndices = ( 0 to 50 by 25 ) . toList val books = Await . result ( scrapeNumericPages ( pageIndices ) , 60 . seconds ) println ( s "Scraped ${books.size} books" ) exportCsv ( books , "books.csv" ) exportJsonl ( books , "books.jsonl" ) println ( "Exported to books.csv and books.jsonl" ) }

DecodoApiScraper.scala

import sttp . client3 . _ import io . circe . parser . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . Extract . _ // Book is defined in GutenbergScraper . scala – do not redefine here object DecodoApiScraper extends App { val backend = HttpClientSyncBackend ( ) val apiKey = sys . env . getOrElse ( "DECODO_API_KEY" , throw new RuntimeException ( "DECODO_API_KEY not set" ) ) val target = "https://www.gutenberg.org/browse/scores/top" val response = basicRequest . post ( uri "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" ) . header ( "Authorization" , s "Basic $apiKey" ) . header ( "Content-Type" , "application/json" ) . body ( s """{"url": "$target", "render": false}""" ) . send ( backend ) // The API returns JSON : { "results" : [ { "content" : "<!DOCTYPE html>..." , "status_code" : 200 , . . . } ] } // Extract results [ 0 ] . content to get the raw HTML . val html = for { body < - response . body . toOption json < - parse ( body ) . toOption cursor = json . hcursor content < - cursor . downField ( "results" ) . downArray . get [ String ] ( "content" ) . toOption } yield content html match { case Some ( h ) = > val doc = JsoupBrowser ( ) . parseString ( h ) val books = ( doc >> elementList ( "ol li" ) ) . zipWithIndex . map { case ( el , idx ) = > Book ( rank = idx + 1 , title = ( el >> text ( "a" ) ) . trim , url = "https://www.gutenberg.org" + ( el >> attr ( "href" ) ( "a" ) ) ) } println ( s "Extracted ${books.size} books" ) books . take ( 5 ) . foreach ( println ) case None = > println ( s "Failed to extract HTML from Decodo response (status: ${response.code})" ) } backend . close ( ) }

import sttp . client3 . _ import io . circe . parser . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . browser . JsoupBrowser import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . _ import net . ruippeixotog . scalascraper . dsl . DSL . Extract . _ // Book is defined in GutenbergScraper . scala – do not redefine here object DecodoApiScraper extends App { val backend = HttpClientSyncBackend ( ) val apiKey = sys . env . getOrElse ( "DECODO_API_KEY" , throw new RuntimeException ( "DECODO_API_KEY not set" ) ) val target = "https://www.gutenberg.org/browse/scores/top" val response = basicRequest . post ( uri "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape" ) . header ( "Authorization" , s "Basic $apiKey" ) . header ( "Content-Type" , "application/json" ) . body ( s """{"url": "$target", "render": false}""" ) . send ( backend ) // The API returns JSON : { "results" : [ { "content" : "<!DOCTYPE html>..." , "status_code" : 200 , . . . } ] } // Extract results [ 0 ] . content to get the raw HTML . val html = for { body < - response . body . toOption json < - parse ( body ) . toOption cursor = json . hcursor content < - cursor . downField ( "results" ) . downArray . get [ String ] ( "content" ) . toOption } yield content html match { case Some ( h ) = > val doc = JsoupBrowser ( ) . parseString ( h ) val books = ( doc >> elementList ( "ol li" ) ) . zipWithIndex . map { case ( el , idx ) = > Book ( rank = idx + 1 , title = ( el >> text ( "a" ) ) . trim , url = "https://www.gutenberg.org" + ( el >> attr ( "href" ) ( "a" ) ) ) } println ( s "Extracted ${books.size} books" ) books . take ( 5 ) . foreach ( println ) case None = > println ( s "Failed to extract HTML from Decodo response (status: ${response.code})" ) } backend . close ( ) }

Final thoughts on Scala web scraping

Scala combines JVM library depth with concise extraction syntax – that's what makes Scala web scraping a strong choice when scrapers need to live inside an existing JVM data platform. The practical path is straightforward: build with Scala Scraper for static sites, add pagination with Future.traverse or recursive link discovery, and escalate to a managed API when JavaScript rendering or anti-bot systems slow the project down.

If you hit that wall, try Decodo Web Scraping API free – your extraction code stays exactly the same.