How To Scrape Emails From a Website: Python Tutorial

Remember that residential proxies are often preferred for continuous scraping because datacenter proxies, offered by cloud providers, are more easily identified and blocked by anti-scraping systems.

For a deeper look at crawling architecture, read Getting started with web crawler Python development.

Handling JavaScript-rendered emails and anti-bot measures

Identifying the JavaScript rendering gap

If your scraper returns no emails, but emails are visible on the browser, it means that JavaScript injects the address after page load. Confirm this by viewing the page source - view-source or DevTools inspector. Press Ctrl+U to view the page source; this renders the HTML returned from the server. If the email is missing here but visible on the page, then it is injected later by JavaScript.

Press F12 on Windows or Cmd+Option+I on Mac to open DevTools. This shows the rendered DOM – the final web structure after JavaScript has loaded. If DevTools shows the emails but view-source doesn't, then it's injected by JavaScript after the page loads. Your scraper only sees what the server sends, so it comes back empty. The gap is a signal to switch to a headless browser for scraping, such as Playwright.

Using Playwright in headless mode

Playwright launches a headless Chromium browser, executes JavaScript the way a real browser does, and gives you the fully rendered HTML. It loads the page, waits for the email element to appear, calls page.content() to retrieve the rendered HTML, and runs the same email-extraction functions used in the single-page section. Here's a simple setup:

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright import asyncio async def get_rendered_html ( url ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = await browser . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( url ) await page . wait_for_selector ( "a[href^='mailto:']" , timeout = 5000 ) html = await page . content ( ) await browser . close ( ) return html

from playwright . async_api import async_playwright import asyncio async def get_rendered_html ( url ) : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) page = await browser . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( url ) await page . wait_for_selector ( "a[href^='mailto:']" , timeout = 5000 ) html = await page . content ( ) await browser . close ( ) return html

For a deeper walkthrough, read Playwright web scraping: a practical tutorial.

Basic stealth configuration for Playwright

It's important to note that anti-bots easily detect headless browsers. Here are some steps to reduce Playwright's detection signal:

Set a realistic User-Agent string that matches a current desktop browser.

string that matches a current desktop browser. Configure viewport dimensions to a standard resolution (e.g., 1920×1080).

dimensions to a standard resolution (e.g., 1920×1080). Remove the navigator.webdriver flag that explicitly identifies automated sessions.

await page . set_extra_http_headers ( { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 ..." } ) await page . set_viewport_size ( { "width" : 1920 , "height" : 1080 } ) await page . add_init_script ( "delete Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(navigator, 'webdriver')" )

await page . set_extra_http_headers ( { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 ..." } ) await page . set_viewport_size ( { "width" : 1920 , "height" : 1080 } ) await page . add_init_script ( "delete Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(navigator, 'webdriver')" )

How to notice anti-bot systems

Here's how you can tell if anti-bots have detected your scraper:

Sites return 403s on IP blocks or show empty pages after too many requests from a single address

Experiencing CAPTCHA on contact forms when bot-like behavior is detected

Honeypot links. These are links on web pages invisible to humans but visible to scrapers as a trap to detect scrapers, since only scrapers can locate such links, which are often irrelevant.

Rate limiting that reduces request intervals to a nearly unusable pace.

For a more detailed breakdown of methods, check Anti-Scraping Methods and How to Outsmart Them.

Rotating residential proxies vs. site unblockers

Some target websites go beyond IP addresses; they check TLS (Transport Layer Security) handshake metadata, browser fingerprinting, or CAPTCHA-backed protection, and even with Playwright and rotating IP addresses alone, they can't be bypassed. That's where Decodo's Site Unblocker comes in. It's the right escalation for special targets that specifically identify and block automated browser environments, not the starting point for every scrape.

Saving, deduplicating, and validating results

Raw email-scraping output from a multi-page crawl can be messy, with duplicates, false positives, and noise from system addresses. This section outlines a pipeline that cleans the scraped data and sends it to your CRM, AI mailing tool, or spreadsheet.

Normalization. Before deduplication, standardize every address by lowercasing, stripping surrounding whitespace, and unnecessary punctuation that regex sometimes captures at string boundaries. Stripping it at first contact, before output, prevents duplicates caused by formatting differences.

email = email . lower ( ) . strip ( ) . strip ( ".,;:" )

email = email . lower ( ) . strip ( ) . strip ( ".,;:" )

Deduplicate across the full crawl . Use a Python set function – set() , not just per page but across the entire crawl loop, so that the same address on the contact and about page collapses into a single record.

. Use a Python set function – , not just per page but across the entire crawl loop, so that the same address on and page collapses into a single record. Syntax re-validation. Run the set output through a stricter regex to discard false positives, image filenames like image@2x.png or version strings like 3.0@beta that the initial extraction sometimes retrieves.

Run the set output through a stricter to discard false positives, image filenames like or version strings like that the initial extraction sometimes retrieves. Noise filtering. Skip role and system accounts while scraping unless your use case specifically needs them.

SKIP_PREFIXES = ( "noreply@" , "no-reply@" , "privacy@" , "legal@" , "admin@" , "support@" ) filtered = [ e for e in valid_emails if not e . startswith ( SKIP_PREFIXES ) ]

SKIP_PREFIXES = ( "noreply@" , "no-reply@" , "privacy@" , "legal@" , "admin@" , "support@" ) filtered = [ e for e in valid_emails if not e . startswith ( SKIP_PREFIXES ) ]

CSV output . Write the results to CSV with header row fields, namely email , source_url , and scraped_at , and ensure each row corresponds to one email address, making it ready for direct import into CRM, LLM mailing tools, or spreadsheets. For expanded CSV, Excel, and database patterns, see How to save scraped data to CSV, Excel, and databases in Python .

. Write the results to CSV with header row fields, namely , , and , and ensure each row corresponds to one email address, making it ready for direct import into CRM, LLM mailing tools, or spreadsheets. For expanded CSV, Excel, and database patterns, see . JSON output for pipeline integration. Wrap results in a metadata object. It ensures traceability and facilitates efficient parsing in automated workflows.

import json { "metadata" : { "seed_url" : "https://example.com/contact" , "crawl_timestamp" : "2026-04-09T10:00:00Z" , "domain" : "example.com" , "total_emails_found" : 3 } , "results" : { "emails" : [ "contact@example.com" , "support@example.com" , "info@example.com" ] } }

import json { "metadata" : { "seed_url" : "https://example.com/contact" , "crawl_timestamp" : "2026-04-09T10:00:00Z" , "domain" : "example.com" , "total_emails_found" : 3 } , "results" : { "emails" : [ "contact@example.com" , "support@example.com" , "info@example.com" ] } }

Automation and integration options

Although a single scraper run meets our testing requirements, the scraper requires automated scheduling operations to handle recurring tasks, including monitoring the contact page, entering CRM data, and managing the domain list.

Scheduling with cron (Linux/macOS) or Task Scheduler (Windows). Scheduling email scraping for periodic runs on an already defined domain list is useful for tracking how contact pages change over time and reduces load on the target website. Achieve this on Linux/macOS by adding a cron entry to run the scraper on a defined interval.

0 8 * * * / usr / bin / python3 / path / to / email_scraper . py

0 8 * * * / usr / bin / python3 / path / to / email_scraper . py

On Windows, use Task Scheduler with a .bat file containing a script that points to your scraper:

@echo off cd / d "C : \Users\NEW USER\Desktop\Work\Schedule Scraper\" python scraper . py echo scraper executed at % date % % time % >> scraper . log

@echo off cd / d "C : \Users\NEW USER\Desktop\Work\Schedule Scraper\" python scraper . py echo scraper executed at % date % % time % >> scraper . log

The setup is covered in detail in this Python web scraping scheduling guide.

n8n integration . If your team uses low-code options for scraping, like n8n, the scraper can run as a workflow node. From there, you can:

Route new addresses to a CRM via webhook. Send a Slack notification when new emails are found. Filter results before export based on domain or prefix rules.

. If your team uses low-code options for scraping, like n8n, the scraper can run as a workflow node. From there, you can:

Read the complete guide to building n8n web scraping workflows for the full walkthrough of the integration.

Google Sheets as an output destination. For teams that prefer a spreadsheet-based workflow, write results directly to Google Sheets using the gspread library or the Sheets API:

import gspread gc = gspread . service_account ( filename = "credentials.json" ) sh = gc . open ( "Email Results" ) ws = sh . sheet1 ws . append_rows ( [ [ e [ "email" ] , e [ "source_url" ] , e [ "scraped_at" ] ] for e in results ] )

import gspread gc = gspread . service_account ( filename = "credentials.json" ) sh = gc . open ( "Email Results" ) ws = sh . sheet1 ws . append_rows ( [ [ e [ "email" ] , e [ "source_url" ] , e [ "scraped_at" ] ] for e in results ] )

For more information on routing to a spreadsheet-based workflow, read 'Google Sheets web scraping: an ultimate guide'.

Replacing the proxy layer with the Web Scraping API. Managing rotating proxies and headless browser infrastructure adds maintenance overhead that compounds as scale increases. Decodo's Web Scraping API removes that layer: pass a URL, get back clean, rendered HTML, and run the same extraction functions. No proxy pool to maintain and no browser infrastructure to host. It's the right move for keeping scraping workflows simple when teams scraping at scale do not want to manage rotating proxies, headless browsers, or retry logic themselves.

Building your own scraper isn't always the right call. The decision comes down to what you're targeting and what you need from the data.

When DIY scraping wins

The domains you're targeting are niche or custom, not covered by commercial databases, and you're cost-sensitive at a moderate scale

You need full control over data handling and storage

Your use case requires domain-specific crawling logic

When a dedicated tool wins

You need LinkedIn emails and other gated professional directories. LinkedIn requires authentication and explicitly prohibits automated collection; web scraping won't work there. You can retrieve only with dedicated tools.

You need large-scale, verified data with built-in bounce rate reduction

Compliance features like GDPR (EU) are already built into the email finder tool

The tool already has built-in CRM integrations that eliminate the need for a custom output pipeline

Data freshness. This refers to how often dedicated email finder tools update their databases, whether weekly, biweekly, or monthly.

Verification rates. Read the accuracy percentage claims for the tools and double-check them against customer reviews.

CRM integrations and API access. Top tools offer CRM integrations with APIs to update their databases in real time.

Pricing models (pay-as-you-go vs. subscription). Know which tool works best with your budget. Subscription works for large-scale continuous retrieval, while pay-as-you-go works for one-off or minimal use cases.

GDPR and other ethical compliance postures. Choose tools that comply with the legal and ethical requirements of email scraping.

These factors will separate the tools that fit your use case from those that don't.

The hybrid approach

Many top-performing teams don't choose one option. They use a combination of Do It Yourself (DIY) scraping with rotating proxies and other scraping mechanisms for publicly crawlable web sources, and then verified email databases with email-finder tools like Hunter.io, Apollo.io, and Snov.io for gated or dataset-ready sources. This combination covers more ground than a single approach.

In case you are thinking about which email finder tools to use, here's an overview of email finder tools for various use cases.