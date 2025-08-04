What stayed the same

When a company rebrands, it’s totally fair to worry about changes. That’s why we’ve gone out of our way to make sure everything you rely on stays the same. It’s not just about keeping things familiar. It’s about respecting the workflows, tools, and setups you’ve built around our services.

Account & billing

Your account is still your home base, nothing has changed. We know even small tweaks to logins or billing can throw things off, so everything tied to your account works just like it always has.

And it’s not just about keeping your password the same. All your saved settings, preferences, and billing details are right where you left them. Even if you're an enterprise user with custom terms or invoicing, don’t worry, your setup stays exactly the same, with no action needed from your side.

Login credentials – your username and password remain the same. No password resets are needed, and no new authentication methods are required.

– your username and password remain the same. No password resets are needed, and no new authentication methods are required. Billing information – every payment method on file, every billing address, and every other configuration remains unchanged.

– every payment method on file, every billing address, and every other configuration remains unchanged. Payment methods – whether you pay by credit card, Wallet, or cryptocurrency, all existing payment methods remain valid and active.

– whether you pay by credit card, Wallet, or cryptocurrency, all existing payment methods remain valid and active. Invoicing – the legal entity behind your invoices remains the same, ensuring continuity for your accounting processes.

– the legal entity behind your invoices remains the same, ensuring continuity for your accounting processes. Free trials – all users can continue trying out our proxies with a 3-day free trial and our Web Scraping API with a 7-day free trial.

Core infrastructure

The tech that made us a go-to in the industry is still rock solid, and getting even better. We’ve spent years fine-tuning our infrastructure for speed, reliability, and scale, and it’s still the engine behind everything you do. You’ll get the same dependable performance you’re used to, with a few new upgrades under the hood.

That same setup built to handle millions of connections with lightning-fast response times now powers Decodo too. Nothing's been lost, only improved, and all the speed and stability you count on is still right here.

IP pool size – we’ve expanded our carefully vetted IP pool and now offer 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP IPs.

– we’ve expanded our carefully vetted IP pool and now offer 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP IPs. Geographic coverage – all 195+ global locations are available, whether you're targeting major cities or niche markets, nothing's changed.

– all 195+ global locations are available, whether you're targeting major cities or niche markets, nothing's changed. Unmatched uptime – you’re still backed by our 99.99% uptime for all of our solutions.

Technical features

All your integrations, API, and settings work exactly the same after the transition. We know businesses build complex systems around their proxy and scraping setups, so we made sure nothing breaks. You won’t need to change a thing, unless you want to explore some of the new features we’ve added.

Proxy endpoints – all smartproxy.com endpoints keep working. Whether you’ve hardcoded them into apps or stored them in config files, no need to update anything.

– all smartproxy.com endpoints keep working. Whether you’ve hardcoded them into apps or stored them in config files, no need to update anything. API integration – every endpoint and response format is the same. Your current setup keeps running smoothly with zero code changes.

– every endpoint and response format is the same. Your current setup keeps running smoothly with zero code changes. Targeting options – you get the full range country-, state-, city-, ASN-, and ZIP-level targeting, depending on your solution.

– you get the full range country-, state-, city-, ASN-, and ZIP-level targeting, depending on your solution. Session types – both rotating and sticky sessions are still available, with the same behavior you’re used to, same durations and same rotation logic.

– both rotating and sticky sessions are still available, with the same behavior you’re used to, same durations and same rotation logic. Authentication – we’re sticking with the familiar username:password and IP whitelisting format. No changes needed to your auth logic.

What's new and improved with Decodo

Together with the new name and identity we’ve introduced a bunch of powerful new tools to meet the evolving needs of modern web data projects. These aren’t just minor upgrades, they’re game-changers that make it way easier for businesses to collect, process, and use web data. Every new feature was built based on real feedback and real-world demands.

Product enhancements

Our product enhancements represent the changing market needs and user feedback. We've identified the most common challenges in web data collection and built solutions that address them directly.

The journey from Smartproxy to Decodo allowed us to step back and reconsider every aspect of our product lineup. We asked ourselves – if we were building the web data platform from scratch today, what would it include? The answer led to breakthrough features like our AI Parser and universal scraping solution.

All-in-one Web Scraping API – no more juggling multiple tools or building complex scrapers from scratch. Our universal scraper handles any website with a single request, automatically managing JavaScript rendering, CAPTCHA solving, and anti-bot bypasses.

– no more juggling multiple tools or building complex scrapers from scratch. Our universal scraper handles any website with a single request, automatically managing JavaScript rendering, CAPTCHA solving, and anti-bot bypasses. 100+ ready-made scraping templates – we've doubled our template library, covering everything from e-commerce platforms to social media sites. Each template is maintained and updated to handle site changes automatically.

– we've doubled our template library, covering everything from e-commerce platforms to social media sites. Each template is maintained and updated to handle site changes automatically. Enhanced documentation – completely rebuilt from the ground up with developer experience in mind. Interactive examples and step-by-step tutorials make implementation faster than ever.

– completely rebuilt from the ground up with developer experience in mind. Interactive examples and step-by-step tutorials make implementation faster than ever. Streamlined dashboard – based on extensive user testing, our improved dashboard helps you to manage your web data projects even faster.

– based on extensive user testing, our improved dashboard helps you to manage your web data projects even faster. AI Parser – point our new free tool at any HTML and get structured JSON back, no CSS selectors or XPath required.

– point our new free tool at any HTML and get structured JSON back, no CSS selectors or XPath required. AI data solutions – specialized infrastructure for AI-specific needs, including high-speed proxies optimized for media downloads, dedicated YouTube data collection tools, and audio/video processing pipelines.

– specialized infrastructure for AI-specific needs, including high-speed proxies optimized for media downloads, dedicated YouTube data collection tools, and audio/video processing pipelines. AI target templates – helping unlock faster and smarter data collection, we’ve launched new AI-focused templates supporting ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Mode and others.

Service improvements

Behind every visible feature lie countless improvements to the service infrastructure. These enhancements might not always be immediately visible, but they improve your experience with our platform.

Faster onboarding – we’ve reworked our onboarding and introduced new features to help you get started even easier.

– we’ve reworked our onboarding and introduced new features to help you get started even easier. Expanded integrations – native support for modern development frameworks and tools. Whether you're using Python, Node.js, Go, or any other language, we have first-class libraries and examples.

– native support for modern development frameworks and tools. Whether you're using Python, Node.js, Go, or any other language, we have first-class libraries and examples. Performance optimizations – infrastructure improvements have reduced average response times while increasing reliability.

Migration process

The migration to Decodo has been designed to be as seamless as possible. We understand that even simple changes can disrupt business operations, so we've created a migration path that requires zero effort for most users while providing clear upgrade paths for those who want to access new features.

For current users

You've trusted us with your data collection needs, and we've designed the transition to respect that trust completely. Your experience remains uninterrupted, with new capabilities available whenever you're ready to explore them.

Your scripts keep running, your applications keep collecting data, and your workflows continue uninterrupted. When you're ready to explore new features, they're waiting in your dashboard.

Zero interruptions – every configuration, every saved setting, and every integration continues to work exactly as before. No action required on your part.

– every configuration, every saved setting, and every integration continues to work exactly as before. No action required on your part. Endpoint flexibility – while old endpoints work indefinitely, new Decodo endpoints are also available for you to apply.

– while old endpoints work indefinitely, new Decodo endpoints are also available for you to apply. Improved documentation – explore various guides and code examples, making it easy to adopt new features and products when you need them.

For new users

New users joining Decodo benefit from years of platform evolution. You're getting a modern, streamlined experience that incorporates all we've learned from serving enterprise customers and individual developers alike.

Starting fresh with Decodo means accessing our most optimized onboarding flow, newest features by default, and documentation written specifically for modern use cases. You benefit from our experience without having to navigate historical complexity.

Get started in under 5 minutes – log in with your Google account or create a new account in seconds.

– log in with your Google account or create a new account in seconds. Access complete feature set – new accounts automatically have access to all features, including AI Parser and other free tools.

– new accounts automatically have access to all features, including AI Parser and other free tools. Free 24/7 tech support – whether you need tips on your proxy setup or some guidance on how to build custom scraper, we’re here to help.

– whether you need tips on your proxy setup or some guidance on how to build custom scraper, we’re here to help. Compare different products – explore our Product Selector and choose the one that best matches your needs and unique use case.

– explore our and choose the one that best matches your needs and unique use case. Free trials – test drive our proxies and Web Scraping API without committing.

Feature-by-feature comparison

Getting a clear picture of how Smartproxy compares to Decodo helps you make better choices. This side-by-side breakdown shows not just what’s different, but why those changes actually make things better for you. Every update was made with care to bring more value without making things more complicated.

Proxies

The core features haven’t changed, but we’ve also made sure to bring some improvements to our current infrastructure and introduce new solutions.