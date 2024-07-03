Industry Insights and Reports
Stay ahead of industry shifts with our comprehensive market research and reports. Through detailed surveys, in-depth studies, and insights from leading industry experts, we uncover emerging trends, identify untapped opportunities, and spotlight critical challenges across eCommerce, AI, and other key business sectors. Our data-driven findings provide the strategic clarity you need to make informed decisions and sharpen your competitive edge.
How AI Secretly Gathers Data and What They're Not Telling You
Artificial Intelligence powers everything from chatbots to complex data analysis tools. But behind the sleek interfaces and impressive capabilities lies a hidden process – the petabytes of data collected. We sat down with our CEO, Vytautas Savickas, to discuss the AI revolution and how data is being collected to fuel various tools.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Mar 12, 2025
6 min read
JavaScript Is Now a Must for Google Search Results: Here’s What You Need to Know
Google has recently announced a significant change to its search functionality: users must now have JavaScript enabled to view search results. This update marks a shift in how Google delivers its information, causing significant disruptions and raising concerns for developers and SEO experts relying on traditional scraping methods.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Jan 28, 2025
5 min read
Why the Biggest Black Friday Discounts Aren’t Always the Best Deals
Only 2% of discounted products are cheapest on Black Friday, but why are so many people still crazed about buying something? Since the first big Black Friday, this shopping festival got the tag as the best day to buy various items in brick-and-mortar and online stores. However, with record sales every year and growing competition, retailers have started to employ advanced strategies during this shopping season, making many of these deals not as valuable as they might appear.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Nov 19, 2024
6 min read
Behind the Clicks: Most Scraped Websites of 2024
In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase "data is the new oil." He pointed out that "much like oil, data holds significant value," meaning that big data’s potential remains untapped without proper structure and refinement. Over the next 18 years, more companies started collecting large amounts of data to get a bird’s eye view of the competition, unlock new growth opportunities, and explore the ever-changing user behavior. And in the AI era, more businesses are exploring the ability to employ robots to do their time-wasting data collection tasks.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Jul 03, 2024
10 min read
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