Industry Insights and Reports

Stay ahead of industry shifts with our comprehensive market research and reports. Through detailed surveys, in-depth studies, and insights from leading industry experts, we uncover emerging trends, identify untapped opportunities, and spotlight critical challenges across eCommerce, AI, and other key business sectors. Our data-driven findings provide the strategic clarity you need to make informed decisions and sharpen your competitive edge.

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BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION
AI
INSIGHTS

How AI Secretly Gathers Data and What They're Not Telling You

Artificial Intelligence powers everything from chatbots to complex data analysis tools. But behind the sleek interfaces and impressive capabilities lies a hidden process – the petabytes of data collected. We sat down with our CEO, Vytautas Savickas, to discuss the AI revolution and how data is being collected to fuel various tools.

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Benediktas Kazlauskas

Last updated: Mar 12, 2025

6 min read

JavaScript logo connects a dictionary webpage and a code window, suggesting data processing or web scraping against a dark abstract background.
API
DATA COLLECTION
INSIGHTS

JavaScript Is Now a Must for Google Search Results: Here’s What You Need to Know

Google has recently announced a significant change to its search functionality: users must now have JavaScript enabled to view search results. This update marks a shift in how Google delivers its information, causing significant disruptions and raising concerns for developers and SEO experts relying on traditional scraping methods.

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Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Jan 28, 2025

5 min read

Large outlined words “BLACK FRIDAY” dominate the center, glowing in purple-to-blue gradient on a dark abstract background with soft curved shapes.
DATA COLLECTION
DIGITAL MARKETING
INSIGHTS

Why the Biggest Black Friday Discounts Aren’t Always the Best Deals

Only 2% of discounted products are cheapest on Black Friday, but why are so many people still crazed about buying something? Since the first big Black Friday, this shopping festival got the tag as the best day to buy various items in brick-and-mortar and online stores. However, with record sales every year and growing competition, retailers have started to employ advanced strategies during this shopping season, making many of these deals not as valuable as they might appear.

Young man wearing round glasses stares seriously at the camera, face tightly framed in a circular portrait against a plain dark background.

Benediktas Kazlauskas

Last updated: Nov 19, 2024

6 min read

Browser-style windows overlap on a dark background: one shows a question-mark interface, one shows code labeled “Request,” and a menu lists “Settings, Release Notes, Learning Center, Support Center, Trust and Security, Privacy Policy, Terms.”
DATA COLLECTION
INSIGHTS

Behind the Clicks: Most Scraped Websites of 2024

In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase "data is the new oil." He pointed out that "much like oil, data holds significant value," meaning that big data’s potential remains untapped without proper structure and refinement. Over the next 18 years, more companies started collecting large amounts of data to get a bird’s eye view of the competition, unlock new growth opportunities, and explore the ever-changing user behavior. And in the AI era, more businesses are exploring the ability to employ robots to do their time-wasting data collection tasks.

Young man wearing round glasses stares seriously at the camera, face tightly framed in a circular portrait against a plain dark background.

Benediktas Kazlauskas

Last updated: Jul 03, 2024

10 min read

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