Developing scraper code with AI assistance

The difference between a useful AI-generated scraper and a broken one often comes down to the quality of the prompt.

Many first-time users ask an LLM to "scrape this website" and expect production-ready code. The result is usually disappointing. The model invents selectors, misunderstands the page structure, or generates code that runs successfully while returning incomplete data.

A better approach is to treat the model like a developer who needs requirements and context before writing code.

Let's use a practical example: collecting startup job listings from Wellfound for remote software engineering roles in Berlin. The goal is to extract structured data including company name, job title, location, salary range, posting date, and application URL.

Start with a structured prompt

The most reliable scraper prompts contain four components:

The target URL

A representative HTML snippet from the page

The exact fields to extract

The desired output format

For example, instead of saying:

Scrape startup jobs from Wellfound .

Scrape startup jobs from Wellfound .

Provide a request that specifies the page, includes the relevant HTML, defines each field, and explains whether the output should be JSON, CSV, or a dataframe.

This gives the model enough context to generate extraction logic based on the actual page structure rather than making assumptions.

Why vague prompts fail

The biggest weakness of LLM-generated scrapers is selector hallucination.

When the model cannot see the page's HTML, it often guesses element names, class selectors, and attributes that sound plausible but do not exist. The generated script may look convincing while failing immediately when executed.

In contrast, prompts that include the target URL and relevant HTML usually produce far more reliable results because the model can identify selectors directly from the DOM.

The difference is simple:

"Scrape this website" forces the model to guess.

"Scrape this URL, here is the relevant HTML, extract these six fields as JSON" gives the model the information it needs to succeed.

Use an iterative refinement loop

Even good prompts rarely produce a perfect scraper on the first attempt.

A more effective workflow is:

Generate the scraper. Run it. Inspect the output. Paste any errors or incorrect results back into the conversation. Ask the model for a targeted fix.

For a single page type, two or three iterations are often enough to move from a rough draft to a reliable scraper.

This feedback loop is one of the biggest advantages of vibe scraping. Instead of manually debugging extraction logic, you can use the model itself as a troubleshooting assistant.

Know where AI-generated scrapers struggle

LLMs are surprisingly effective at extracting data from straightforward pages, but several patterns remain difficult.

Common problem areas include:

Multi-level pagination systems

Infinite-scroll interfaces

Login-protected content

JavaScript-heavy applications

Selectors based on dynamically generated class names

The last category is particularly deceptive. A class name may appear stable during testing but actually changes every time the application is deployed. Scrapers built around these selectors often break without warning.

When working with modern frontend frameworks, it's generally safer to target semantic attributes, element relationships, or visible text patterns whenever possible.

Separate fetching from parsing

One of the most useful prompting patterns is asking the model to build the scraper with a swappable fetch layer.

During prototyping, the script can fetch pages directly using standard HTTP requests. Once the scraper is validated, the fetch stage can be replaced with a dedicated scraping infrastructure while keeping the parsing logic unchanged.

This approach creates a clean separation between:

Fetching page content

Parsing and extracting data

Exporting structured results

The benefit is that you can improve reliability in production without rewriting the extraction logic.

For example, a production fetcher could use Decodo Web Scraping API to retrieve rendered HTML while handling JavaScript execution, proxy rotation, and anti-bot protections behind the scenes. The AI-generated parser continues working with the same HTML structure, regardless of how the page was retrieved.

Add validation from the beginning

Most scraping failures don't produce obvious errors. Instead, they silently return empty strings, placeholder values, or partially missing records. The script appears to work, but the data quality steadily degrades.

A simple habit can prevent many of these issues: ask the model to include validation rules that fail loudly when required fields are missing.

For example, a job listing without a title, company name, or application URL should trigger an error rather than quietly entering the dataset.

This is one of the most effective ways to catch broken selectors before they affect downstream analysis.

Choosing the right AI coding tool

Different AI assistants excel in different environments.

For one-off scraper generation, rapid prototyping, and notebook-based workflows, ChatGPT and Claude are often the most convenient options. They are particularly effective when you can paste HTML snippets and iterate directly in the conversation.

For larger projects and existing codebases, tools such as Cursor and Codex provide a better development experience. They can inspect multiple files, understand project structure, and make targeted changes across a repository.

If your workflow involves browser automation rather than traditional scraping, agent-driven tools are becoming increasingly popular. Our BrowserUse guide explores this pattern in more detail.

For a deeper technical walkthrough of generating and refining scraping scripts with LLMs, see our guide on AI web scraping with Python. If you're evaluating development assistants more broadly, our comparison of the best AI tools for coding in 2026 covers Cursor, Codex, Claude Code, and other leading options.

Vibe scraping for eCommerce price monitoring

Price monitoring is one of the most practical applications of vibe scraping. Unlike many scraping projects that answer a one-time question, a price tracker becomes more valuable the longer it runs. Every new data point adds historical context, making it easier to spot trends, identify bargains, and react to market changes.

Let's use a realistic example: tracking used camera lens prices on KEH.com. Suppose you're looking for a used Canon EF 24-70mm lens and want to be notified whenever a listing drops below your target price.

Why price monitoring is a great fit for vibe scraping

Price tracking has several characteristics that make it ideal for AI-generated scrapers:

The target pages typically have a stable layout

The number of fields to extract is small

The extraction logic rarely changes

Historical data becomes more valuable over time

For a used camera lens listing, you may only need:

Listing title

Price

Condition grade

Availability status

Product URL

This simplicity allows an LLM to generate reliable extraction logic with relatively little prompting.

Start with a clear tracking prompt

A common mistake is asking an AI assistant to "track prices on this website." A much better approach is to define the entire workflow upfront.

For example:

Write a Python script that fetches this URL , extracts the listing title , price , condition grade , and in - stock status , stores the results in a local SQLite database , compares them against previous runs , and reports any listings whose price has dropped by more than 10 % .

Write a Python script that fetches this URL , extracts the listing title , price , condition grade , and in - stock status , stores the results in a local SQLite database , compares them against previous runs , and reports any listings whose price has dropped by more than 10 % .

This prompt gives the model a complete objective rather than just an extraction task. The resulting script is no longer a scraper. It becomes a monitoring system.

Schedule the tracker

A price tracker only delivers value if it runs continuously.

Fortunately, scheduling can remain part of the vibe-coding workflow. You can ask the LLM to generate the deployment and scheduling instructions alongside the scraper itself.

Common options include:

A cron job running on a small VPS

A scheduled GitHub Actions workflow

An n8n workflow for no-code orchestration

The scraper executes automatically, records fresh prices, and compares them against historical data without requiring manual intervention.

For a deeper guide to automation workflows, see our article on how to schedule web scraping tasks.

Store changes, not just snapshots

The real value of price monitoring comes from tracking changes over time. Rather than overwriting previous results, store every observation as a historical record. This allows you to answer questions such as:

How often does a particular lens go on sale?

What is the average market price?

Is inventory shrinking or expanding?

Are prices trending upward or downward?

For lightweight projects, SQLite is usually sufficient. Larger datasets often benefit from append-only Parquet files or a dedicated analytics database.

The blocking problem

Most price trackers work perfectly during testing. The problems begin when they run repeatedly.

Even a modest scraper checking the same category page every hour can eventually trigger anti-bot systems. From the scraper's perspective, everything may appear normal. In reality, the site may be returning:

HTTP 403 responses

Empty result pages

Partial listings

Soft blocks disguised as successful responses

This is one of the most common reasons long-running vibe-scraping projects fail.

Mitigation tier 1: Rotate residential IPs

The first line of defense is distributing requests across multiple IP addresses.

Residential proxies make requests appear to originate from real consumer internet connections rather than a single server repeatedly accessing the same page.

This reduces the likelihood of triggering rate limits and anti-bot protections while preserving your existing scraping logic.

For teams that want to manage their own infrastructure, Decodo residential proxies provide a straightforward way to add IP rotation without changing the extraction workflow.

Mitigation tier 2: Move fetching into managed infrastructure

Eventually, some targets become difficult enough that maintaining anti-bot workarounds inside the scraper no longer makes sense.

At that point, it is often better to keep the AI-generated extraction logic and outsource the fetching layer entirely.

A managed Web Scraping API can handle:

IP rotation

Browser fingerprinting

Request headers

JavaScript rendering

Anti-bot challenges

The scraper continues parsing HTML as before, but the complexity of acquiring that HTML moves into a dedicated service.

For long-running price-tracking projects, Decodo Web Scraping API is a common escalation path. It can handle proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, request management, and anti-bot challenges behind a single endpoint, allowing the AI-generated scraper to focus solely on parsing and extracting data.

Build reliable alerts

Once price history is being stored, the final step is notification.

A typical workflow looks like this:

Collect the latest listings. Compare them with historical records. Detect meaningful price drops. Send an alert.

Notifications can be delivered through:

Slack

Discord

Email

Webhooks

Internal dashboards

One important rule: keep the LLM out of the alerting path. Price alerts should be generated from actual data comparisons rather than AI interpretations. This avoids false positives and prevents hallucinated "deals" from reaching users.

Keep it compliant

Price monitoring should focus on publicly available information.

As a general rule:

Respect robots.txt directives where applicable

directives where applicable Monitor public listings only

Avoid scraping content behind authentication walls unless you have explicit permission

Use reasonable request rates that do not disrupt the target website

For organizations building broader pricing-intelligence systems, our guide to minimum advertised price monitoring explores how historical pricing data can be used beyond simple deal alerts. If you're interested in the extraction side of the workflow, see how to scrape products from eCommerce sites for a deeper technical overview.

Extracting data from AI responses (vibe scraping the LLM itself)

Not all scraping targets are websites. Increasingly, the source of valuable information is an AI-generated answer. Teams use ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode to research markets, monitor competitors, summarize industries, and collect intelligence. The challenge is that these tools return free-form text, while most business workflows require structured data.

This creates a new kind of scraping problem: extracting machine-readable records from AI-generated responses.

Why structured output matters

Imagine you're researching customer support automation platforms. You ask Perplexity:

What are the leading customer support automation platforms for mid - market SaaS companies? Include pricing models , notable customers , key differentiators , and recent product launches .

What are the leading customer support automation platforms for mid - market SaaS companies? Include pricing models , notable customers , key differentiators , and recent product launches .

The answer may contain dozens of useful insights. However, a paragraph-based response cannot be easily loaded into a spreadsheet, dashboard, CRM, or analytics pipeline.

To make the data useful downstream, it must first be converted into a structured format. For example:

Company name

Product category

Pricing model

Key differentiator

Notable customers

Source URL

Once every response follows a consistent schema, it becomes searchable, comparable, and suitable for automation.

Use native structured-output features whenever possible

The most reliable approach is to avoid parsing altogether.

Modern LLM providers increasingly support structured outputs that force responses to match a predefined schema. Examples include:

OpenAI Structured Outputs

Anthropic tool-use schemas

Gemini response schemas

Instead of requesting a free-form answer, you define the fields you expect and let the model populate them directly.

This dramatically reduces parsing complexity and eliminates many formatting inconsistencies that plague traditional prompt-based extraction.

For data collection workflows, structured outputs should be considered the default option whenever they are available.

When structured outputs are unavailable

Not every AI interface supports schemas. Perplexity, public AI-search interfaces, internal tools, and third-party applications often return only formatted text.

In those situations, several fallback approaches are common. The simplest is to instruct the model to return JSON and nothing else. While surprisingly effective, this method still occasionally produces malformed output.

A more robust pattern is to run a second extraction pass:

Generate the answer. Feed the answer into another prompt. Convert the response into a strict schema.

Traditional parsing techniques such as regular expressions can also be useful when extracting predictable patterns like URLs, dates, or pricing information.

The goal is always the same: transform prose into a consistent structure that downstream systems can consume.

Validation isn't optional

One of the biggest mistakes in AI-powered data collection is assuming that a correctly formatted response is also a correct response.

A JSON object can pass parsing while still containing missing fields, incorrect values, or fabricated information.

Every extracted record should pass a validation step before it reaches storage. Common approaches include:

Pydantic models

JSON Schema validation

Manual field assertions

For example, a competitive-intelligence record should fail validation if it lacks a company name, source URL, or product category. Failing loudly is far safer than quietly storing incomplete data.

Handling hallucinated fields

Hallucinations remain one of the biggest risks when extracting structured information from LLMs.

Suppose an AI-generated market summary claims that a SaaS company launched a new feature last month and cites a supporting source. The safest workflow is:

Ask the model to provide citations for every factual claim. Extract the cited URLs. Verify that each URL exists and resolves successfully. Discard records that cannot be verified.

This simple verification step catches a surprising number of fabricated references and outdated claims.

When building competitive-intelligence datasets, treating citations as mandatory evidence significantly improves data quality.

Scraping AI-search surfaces

In some cases, the AI response itself becomes the dataset. SEO teams increasingly monitor platforms such as:

Google AI Mode

Perplexity

ChatGPT Search

These systems synthesize information from multiple sources and often determine which brands, products, and websites receive visibility.

For example, a B2B SaaS company might track prompts such as:

What are the best customer support automation platforms for growing SaaS companies?

What are the best customer support automation platforms for growing SaaS companies?

The resulting answer can be analyzed to identify:

Which vendors appear most often

How products are described

Which sources are cited

How rankings change over time

This type of monitoring is becoming increasingly important as AI-generated answers replace traditional search behavior.

The technical challenge

Unlike conventional search result pages, AI-search interfaces are highly dynamic.

Responses are often rendered in the browser, generated asynchronously, and protected by sophisticated anti-bot systems.

As a result, collecting data from Google AI Mode, Perplexity, or ChatGPT Search typically requires:

Headless browser automation

JavaScript rendering

Session management

Rotating IP infrastructure

The scraping challenge is no longer extracting information from a static HTML page. It is capturing a dynamically generated answer before it changes.

For a deeper look at AI-search monitoring, see our guide on how to scrape Google AI Mode. If you're interested in using LLMs as extraction engines rather than scraping targets, our Claude for web scraping tutorial explores that workflow in more detail.

The emerging pattern

Traditional scraping extracts data from websites. Vibe scraping increasingly extracts data from AI systems that summarize websites.

In practice, many modern workflows combine both approaches. A scraper collects source material, an LLM synthesizes it into structured insights, and a second validation layer verifies the results before they enter a database.

As AI-generated search and research tools continue to grow, extracting reliable structured data from LLM responses is quickly becoming as important as scraping the web itself.

Comparing AI models for vibe scraping

One of the most common questions from new practitioners is: Which AI model should I use for vibe scraping?

The answer depends less on model benchmarks and more on the type of scraping workflow you're building. A model that excels at parsing large HTML documents may not be the best choice for generating production-ready code, while a model optimized for multimodal reasoning may be unnecessary for text-based extraction tasks.

The good news is that the field has largely consolidated around four major model families, each with a clear strength.

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