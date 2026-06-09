Vibe Scraping or Vibe Coding for Data Collection
Vibe scraping is the practice of building scrapers by describing goals in natural language to an LLM rather than hand-writing selectors, a concept derived from Andrej Karpathy's 'vibe coding.' This allows developers to turn prompts into working extractors as LLMs now efficiently parse DOMs, infer schemas, and write code. While it enables rapid prototyping, it introduces new failure modes like hallucinated selectors; scaling these scripts for production still requires real proxies and rendering infrastructure.
Dominykas Niaura
Last updated: Jun 09, 2026
18 min read
TL;DR
- Vibe scraping is the practice of using AI models like GPT-5, Claude, or Gemini to generate web scrapers from plain-English instructions.
- The fastest path to reliable results is: provide real HTML, define your schema, generate the scraper, then verify the output against the live page.
- Most vibe-scraping failures come from anti-bot systems, JavaScript-rendered content, and rate limits – not from the AI itself.
- AI makes scraping easier to build; managed scraping infrastructure makes it reliable to run.
What is vibe scraping (and what it isn't)
Vibe scraping is the practice of building scrapers by describing goals in natural language to an LLM, a direct descendant of "vibe coding" scoped to the extraction use case. It's not a single tool, but a workflow where LLMs translate natural-language requests into either:
- Direct extraction. The LLM answers directly from training or web data.
- Code generation. The LLM writes a script for you to run (see AI web scraping with Python).
- Agentic execution. An LLM controls a browser to extract live data.
Unlike no-code scrapers, which rely on point-and-click selectors, vibe scraping prioritizes intent over selectors. It differs from traditional AI-powered scraping (which uses fixed parsing pipelines) and RPA (which records deterministic steps). While powerful, vibe scraping has clear limitations: it can't guarantee field accuracy without verification, often struggles with paywalled or JS-heavy targets, and inherits the limitations of the underlying HTTP client.
Manual queries vs. automated scraping: when vibe scraping wins
A common question for new users is: "Why bother writing a scraper when ChatGPT can just give me the answer?" The short answer is that direct LLM queries and web scraping solve different problems.
LLMs are excellent at summarizing existing knowledge, explaining concepts, and comparing products or services. However, they struggle with data that changes constantly, such as marketplace listings, product availability, prices, reviews, or social media content.
When to use direct LLM queries
Direct prompting works best when you need quick insights rather than a complete dataset.
Best for: Summarizing documentation, researching topics, comparing features, or answering one-off questions such as "What features does the Fender Player II series offer?"
The limitation: LLMs cannot reliably access or verify live inventory. A prompt like "List every used PRS SE under $600 currently available on Reverb" may produce convincing results, but listings can be outdated, prices may have changed, and important results may be missing.
When to automate with vibe scraping
Vibe scraping combines the speed of natural-language instructions with the reliability of traditional scraping. Instead of manually writing code, you describe what data you want, and an LLM generates a scraper that collects fresh information directly from the source.
This approach is particularly useful when you need:
- Real-time inventory, pricing, or availability data
- Large datasets that exceed an LLM's context window
- Verifiable results with source URLs and structured outputs
- Repeatable data collection workflows
Quick decision guide
Use vibe scraping if any of the following are true:
Requirement
Recommended approach
Static information or quick research
Direct LLM query
Live inventory or pricing data
Vibe scraping
Hundreds or thousands of records
Vibe scraping
Reproducible, auditable results
Vibe scraping
One-off summaries or comparisons
Direct LLM query
The cost advantage
Direct LLM queries are often the fastest option for simple questions. However, every new query requires another interaction with the model.
With vibe scraping, the LLM is primarily used to generate the scraper. Once the script exists, it can be reused whenever fresh data is needed, making it a more scalable and cost-effective solution for recurring data collection tasks.
For a deeper dive, see our guides on ChatGPT for web scraping and data mining vs. web scraping.
How vibe scraping works: from prompt to structured data
At its core, vibe scraping is a collaboration between you and an LLM. Instead of manually writing selectors, request logic, and parsing code, you describe what you want, and the model generates the scraping workflow for you.
Let's use a simple example: collecting product names, prices, ratings, and URLs from a category page on an online electronics store.
Step 1: Describe the target
The process starts with a detailed prompt. Rather than saying "scrape this website," specify:
- The URL or page type
- The fields you want to extract
- The desired output format
For example:
Extract product name, price, rating, and product URL from this category page and return the results as a CSV file.
Specificity matters. The more context you provide, the less room there is for the model to make incorrect assumptions about the page structure.
Step 2: Let the LLM inspect the page
This is where many first-time users go wrong.
The model needs access to the actual page structure before it can generate reliable extraction logic. You can provide an HTML snippet, share the URL with a tool-enabled model, or use an agent that can fetch the page automatically.
Without real DOM context, the model often invents selectors that look plausible but do not exist on the page.
If you're new to HTML extraction, our guide on What Is Parsing? explains how websites are converted into structured data before analysis.
Step 3: Generate the scraper
Once the model understands the page structure, it generates the scraper itself.
Depending on the target, that might be:
- A lightweight Python script using Requests and Beautiful Soup
- A Playwright script for JavaScript-heavy websites
- A single prompt sent to a scraping API that handles collection automatically
The generated code typically includes page fetching, HTML parsing, field extraction, and data export.
This is also where anti-bot systems often become the first obstacle. A scraper that works perfectly on one page may immediately fail when confronted with CAPTCHAs, browser checks, or blocked requests.
Step 4: Run, verify, and iterate
Never assume that a scraper is correct just because it runs without errors.
After the first execution, compare several extracted records against the live page. Check that prices match, ratings are accurate, and links point to the correct products.
This is where many vibe-scraping projects silently fail. The script executes successfully, but it extracts the wrong attribute, captures hidden metadata instead of visible content, or misses important fields entirely.
Another common issue is missing pagination. The scraper may successfully collect data from page one while ignoring the remaining hundreds of pages.
Step 5: Productionize the workflow
Once the extraction logic is verified, the next step is making it reliable.
This usually involves:
- Adding retries for failed requests
- Scheduling recurring runs
- Routing data to storage or databases
- Handling pagination automatically
- Introducing proxy infrastructure for larger workloads
As traffic grows, rate limits and anti-bot protections become increasingly common. Even a scraper that works perfectly during testing may fail once it starts processing hundreds or thousands of pages.
Where vibe scraping typically breaks
Most failures occur in predictable places:
- Selector hallucination when the model never saw the real page structure
- Blocked requests caused by anti-bot systems
- Missing pagination that leaves most of the dataset untouched
- Selector drift after a website redesign changes the HTML structure
- Rate limits that appear when scraping scales beyond a small number of pages
Knowing when to escalate
If you repeatedly encounter blocked requests, rendering issues, or CAPTCHA challenges, continuing to tweak the generated scraper is often the most expensive solution.
At that point, the smarter approach is to delegate the entire fetch, render, and unblock stage to a managed scraping platform while keeping the LLM focused on parsing and extraction logic.
This is where tools like Decodo Web Scraping API become useful. Instead of managing proxies, JavaScript rendering, browser automation, and CAPTCHA handling yourself, you can retrieve fully rendered page content through a single endpoint and let your AI-generated scraper focus on extracting the data you actually need.
If you'd like to see the coding side of this workflow, our Crawl4AI tutorial walks through a practical implementation from start to finish.
Skip the boilerplate
Decodo's Web Scraping API handles proxies, CAPTCHAs, and anti-bot detection so your code stays short and your requests actually land.
Developing scraper code with AI assistance
The difference between a useful AI-generated scraper and a broken one often comes down to the quality of the prompt.
Many first-time users ask an LLM to "scrape this website" and expect production-ready code. The result is usually disappointing. The model invents selectors, misunderstands the page structure, or generates code that runs successfully while returning incomplete data.
A better approach is to treat the model like a developer who needs requirements and context before writing code.
Let's use a practical example: collecting startup job listings from Wellfound for remote software engineering roles in Berlin. The goal is to extract structured data including company name, job title, location, salary range, posting date, and application URL.
Start with a structured prompt
The most reliable scraper prompts contain four components:
- The target URL
- A representative HTML snippet from the page
- The exact fields to extract
- The desired output format
For example, instead of saying:
Scrape startup jobs from Wellfound.
Provide a request that specifies the page, includes the relevant HTML, defines each field, and explains whether the output should be JSON, CSV, or a dataframe.
This gives the model enough context to generate extraction logic based on the actual page structure rather than making assumptions.
Why vague prompts fail
The biggest weakness of LLM-generated scrapers is selector hallucination.
When the model cannot see the page's HTML, it often guesses element names, class selectors, and attributes that sound plausible but do not exist. The generated script may look convincing while failing immediately when executed.
In contrast, prompts that include the target URL and relevant HTML usually produce far more reliable results because the model can identify selectors directly from the DOM.
The difference is simple:
- "Scrape this website" forces the model to guess.
- "Scrape this URL, here is the relevant HTML, extract these six fields as JSON" gives the model the information it needs to succeed.
Use an iterative refinement loop
Even good prompts rarely produce a perfect scraper on the first attempt.
A more effective workflow is:
- Generate the scraper.
- Run it.
- Inspect the output.
- Paste any errors or incorrect results back into the conversation.
- Ask the model for a targeted fix.
For a single page type, two or three iterations are often enough to move from a rough draft to a reliable scraper.
This feedback loop is one of the biggest advantages of vibe scraping. Instead of manually debugging extraction logic, you can use the model itself as a troubleshooting assistant.
Know where AI-generated scrapers struggle
LLMs are surprisingly effective at extracting data from straightforward pages, but several patterns remain difficult.
Common problem areas include:
- Multi-level pagination systems
- Infinite-scroll interfaces
- Login-protected content
- JavaScript-heavy applications
- Selectors based on dynamically generated class names
The last category is particularly deceptive. A class name may appear stable during testing but actually changes every time the application is deployed. Scrapers built around these selectors often break without warning.
When working with modern frontend frameworks, it's generally safer to target semantic attributes, element relationships, or visible text patterns whenever possible.
Separate fetching from parsing
One of the most useful prompting patterns is asking the model to build the scraper with a swappable fetch layer.
During prototyping, the script can fetch pages directly using standard HTTP requests. Once the scraper is validated, the fetch stage can be replaced with a dedicated scraping infrastructure while keeping the parsing logic unchanged.
This approach creates a clean separation between:
- Fetching page content
- Parsing and extracting data
- Exporting structured results
The benefit is that you can improve reliability in production without rewriting the extraction logic.
For example, a production fetcher could use Decodo Web Scraping API to retrieve rendered HTML while handling JavaScript execution, proxy rotation, and anti-bot protections behind the scenes. The AI-generated parser continues working with the same HTML structure, regardless of how the page was retrieved.
Add validation from the beginning
Most scraping failures don't produce obvious errors. Instead, they silently return empty strings, placeholder values, or partially missing records. The script appears to work, but the data quality steadily degrades.
A simple habit can prevent many of these issues: ask the model to include validation rules that fail loudly when required fields are missing.
For example, a job listing without a title, company name, or application URL should trigger an error rather than quietly entering the dataset.
This is one of the most effective ways to catch broken selectors before they affect downstream analysis.
Choosing the right AI coding tool
Different AI assistants excel in different environments.
For one-off scraper generation, rapid prototyping, and notebook-based workflows, ChatGPT and Claude are often the most convenient options. They are particularly effective when you can paste HTML snippets and iterate directly in the conversation.
For larger projects and existing codebases, tools such as Cursor and Codex provide a better development experience. They can inspect multiple files, understand project structure, and make targeted changes across a repository.
If your workflow involves browser automation rather than traditional scraping, agent-driven tools are becoming increasingly popular. Our BrowserUse guide explores this pattern in more detail.
For a deeper technical walkthrough of generating and refining scraping scripts with LLMs, see our guide on AI web scraping with Python. If you're evaluating development assistants more broadly, our comparison of the best AI tools for coding in 2026 covers Cursor, Codex, Claude Code, and other leading options.
Vibe scraping for eCommerce price monitoring
Price monitoring is one of the most practical applications of vibe scraping. Unlike many scraping projects that answer a one-time question, a price tracker becomes more valuable the longer it runs. Every new data point adds historical context, making it easier to spot trends, identify bargains, and react to market changes.
Let's use a realistic example: tracking used camera lens prices on KEH.com. Suppose you're looking for a used Canon EF 24-70mm lens and want to be notified whenever a listing drops below your target price.
Why price monitoring is a great fit for vibe scraping
Price tracking has several characteristics that make it ideal for AI-generated scrapers:
- The target pages typically have a stable layout
- The number of fields to extract is small
- The extraction logic rarely changes
- Historical data becomes more valuable over time
For a used camera lens listing, you may only need:
- Listing title
- Price
- Condition grade
- Availability status
- Product URL
This simplicity allows an LLM to generate reliable extraction logic with relatively little prompting.
Start with a clear tracking prompt
A common mistake is asking an AI assistant to "track prices on this website." A much better approach is to define the entire workflow upfront.
For example:
Write a Python script that fetches this URL, extracts the listing title, price, condition grade, and in-stock status, stores the results in a local SQLite database, compares them against previous runs, and reports any listings whose price has dropped by more than 10%.
This prompt gives the model a complete objective rather than just an extraction task. The resulting script is no longer a scraper. It becomes a monitoring system.
Schedule the tracker
A price tracker only delivers value if it runs continuously.
Fortunately, scheduling can remain part of the vibe-coding workflow. You can ask the LLM to generate the deployment and scheduling instructions alongside the scraper itself.
Common options include:
- A cron job running on a small VPS
- A scheduled GitHub Actions workflow
- An n8n workflow for no-code orchestration
The scraper executes automatically, records fresh prices, and compares them against historical data without requiring manual intervention.
For a deeper guide to automation workflows, see our article on how to schedule web scraping tasks.
Store changes, not just snapshots
The real value of price monitoring comes from tracking changes over time. Rather than overwriting previous results, store every observation as a historical record. This allows you to answer questions such as:
- How often does a particular lens go on sale?
- What is the average market price?
- Is inventory shrinking or expanding?
- Are prices trending upward or downward?
For lightweight projects, SQLite is usually sufficient. Larger datasets often benefit from append-only Parquet files or a dedicated analytics database.
The blocking problem
Most price trackers work perfectly during testing. The problems begin when they run repeatedly.
Even a modest scraper checking the same category page every hour can eventually trigger anti-bot systems. From the scraper's perspective, everything may appear normal. In reality, the site may be returning:
- HTTP 403 responses
- Empty result pages
- Partial listings
- Soft blocks disguised as successful responses
This is one of the most common reasons long-running vibe-scraping projects fail.
Mitigation tier 1: Rotate residential IPs
The first line of defense is distributing requests across multiple IP addresses.
Residential proxies make requests appear to originate from real consumer internet connections rather than a single server repeatedly accessing the same page.
This reduces the likelihood of triggering rate limits and anti-bot protections while preserving your existing scraping logic.
For teams that want to manage their own infrastructure, Decodo residential proxies provide a straightforward way to add IP rotation without changing the extraction workflow.
Mitigation tier 2: Move fetching into managed infrastructure
Eventually, some targets become difficult enough that maintaining anti-bot workarounds inside the scraper no longer makes sense.
At that point, it is often better to keep the AI-generated extraction logic and outsource the fetching layer entirely.
A managed Web Scraping API can handle:
- IP rotation
- Browser fingerprinting
- Request headers
- JavaScript rendering
- Anti-bot challenges
The scraper continues parsing HTML as before, but the complexity of acquiring that HTML moves into a dedicated service.
For long-running price-tracking projects, Decodo Web Scraping API is a common escalation path. It can handle proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, request management, and anti-bot challenges behind a single endpoint, allowing the AI-generated scraper to focus solely on parsing and extracting data.
Build reliable alerts
Once price history is being stored, the final step is notification.
A typical workflow looks like this:
- Collect the latest listings.
- Compare them with historical records.
- Detect meaningful price drops.
- Send an alert.
Notifications can be delivered through:
- Slack
- Discord
- Webhooks
- Internal dashboards
One important rule: keep the LLM out of the alerting path. Price alerts should be generated from actual data comparisons rather than AI interpretations. This avoids false positives and prevents hallucinated "deals" from reaching users.
Keep it compliant
Price monitoring should focus on publicly available information.
As a general rule:
- Respect robots.txt directives where applicable
- Monitor public listings only
- Avoid scraping content behind authentication walls unless you have explicit permission
- Use reasonable request rates that do not disrupt the target website
For organizations building broader pricing-intelligence systems, our guide to minimum advertised price monitoring explores how historical pricing data can be used beyond simple deal alerts. If you're interested in the extraction side of the workflow, see how to scrape products from eCommerce sites for a deeper technical overview.
Extracting data from AI responses (vibe scraping the LLM itself)
Not all scraping targets are websites. Increasingly, the source of valuable information is an AI-generated answer. Teams use ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode to research markets, monitor competitors, summarize industries, and collect intelligence. The challenge is that these tools return free-form text, while most business workflows require structured data.
This creates a new kind of scraping problem: extracting machine-readable records from AI-generated responses.
Why structured output matters
Imagine you're researching customer support automation platforms. You ask Perplexity:
What are the leading customer support automation platforms for mid-market SaaS companies? Include pricing models, notable customers, key differentiators, and recent product launches.
The answer may contain dozens of useful insights. However, a paragraph-based response cannot be easily loaded into a spreadsheet, dashboard, CRM, or analytics pipeline.
To make the data useful downstream, it must first be converted into a structured format. For example:
- Company name
- Product category
- Pricing model
- Key differentiator
- Notable customers
- Source URL
Once every response follows a consistent schema, it becomes searchable, comparable, and suitable for automation.
Use native structured-output features whenever possible
The most reliable approach is to avoid parsing altogether.
Modern LLM providers increasingly support structured outputs that force responses to match a predefined schema. Examples include:
- OpenAI Structured Outputs
- Anthropic tool-use schemas
- Gemini response schemas
Instead of requesting a free-form answer, you define the fields you expect and let the model populate them directly.
This dramatically reduces parsing complexity and eliminates many formatting inconsistencies that plague traditional prompt-based extraction.
For data collection workflows, structured outputs should be considered the default option whenever they are available.
When structured outputs are unavailable
Not every AI interface supports schemas. Perplexity, public AI-search interfaces, internal tools, and third-party applications often return only formatted text.
In those situations, several fallback approaches are common. The simplest is to instruct the model to return JSON and nothing else. While surprisingly effective, this method still occasionally produces malformed output.
A more robust pattern is to run a second extraction pass:
- Generate the answer.
- Feed the answer into another prompt.
- Convert the response into a strict schema.
Traditional parsing techniques such as regular expressions can also be useful when extracting predictable patterns like URLs, dates, or pricing information.
The goal is always the same: transform prose into a consistent structure that downstream systems can consume.
Validation isn't optional
One of the biggest mistakes in AI-powered data collection is assuming that a correctly formatted response is also a correct response.
A JSON object can pass parsing while still containing missing fields, incorrect values, or fabricated information.
Every extracted record should pass a validation step before it reaches storage. Common approaches include:
- Pydantic models
- JSON Schema validation
- Manual field assertions
For example, a competitive-intelligence record should fail validation if it lacks a company name, source URL, or product category. Failing loudly is far safer than quietly storing incomplete data.
Handling hallucinated fields
Hallucinations remain one of the biggest risks when extracting structured information from LLMs.
Suppose an AI-generated market summary claims that a SaaS company launched a new feature last month and cites a supporting source. The safest workflow is:
- Ask the model to provide citations for every factual claim.
- Extract the cited URLs.
- Verify that each URL exists and resolves successfully.
- Discard records that cannot be verified.
This simple verification step catches a surprising number of fabricated references and outdated claims.
When building competitive-intelligence datasets, treating citations as mandatory evidence significantly improves data quality.
Scraping AI-search surfaces
In some cases, the AI response itself becomes the dataset. SEO teams increasingly monitor platforms such as:
- Google AI Mode
- Perplexity
- ChatGPT Search
These systems synthesize information from multiple sources and often determine which brands, products, and websites receive visibility.
For example, a B2B SaaS company might track prompts such as:
What are the best customer support automation platforms for growing SaaS companies?
The resulting answer can be analyzed to identify:
- Which vendors appear most often
- How products are described
- Which sources are cited
- How rankings change over time
This type of monitoring is becoming increasingly important as AI-generated answers replace traditional search behavior.
The technical challenge
Unlike conventional search result pages, AI-search interfaces are highly dynamic.
Responses are often rendered in the browser, generated asynchronously, and protected by sophisticated anti-bot systems.
As a result, collecting data from Google AI Mode, Perplexity, or ChatGPT Search typically requires:
- Headless browser automation
- JavaScript rendering
- Session management
- Rotating IP infrastructure
The scraping challenge is no longer extracting information from a static HTML page. It is capturing a dynamically generated answer before it changes.
For a deeper look at AI-search monitoring, see our guide on how to scrape Google AI Mode. If you're interested in using LLMs as extraction engines rather than scraping targets, our Claude for web scraping tutorial explores that workflow in more detail.
The emerging pattern
Traditional scraping extracts data from websites. Vibe scraping increasingly extracts data from AI systems that summarize websites.
In practice, many modern workflows combine both approaches. A scraper collects source material, an LLM synthesizes it into structured insights, and a second validation layer verifies the results before they enter a database.
As AI-generated search and research tools continue to grow, extracting reliable structured data from LLM responses is quickly becoming as important as scraping the web itself.
Comparing AI models for vibe scraping
One of the most common questions from new practitioners is: Which AI model should I use for vibe scraping?
The answer depends less on model benchmarks and more on the type of scraping workflow you're building. A model that excels at parsing large HTML documents may not be the best choice for generating production-ready code, while a model optimized for multimodal reasoning may be unnecessary for text-based extraction tasks.
The good news is that the field has largely consolidated around four major model families, each with a clear strength.
Quick recommendations
Use case
Recommended model
One-shot HTML-to-JSON extraction
Claude
Generating and iterating on scraper code
GPT-5 / Codex
Visually complex or image-heavy pages
Gemini 2.5 Pro
High-volume, cost-sensitive batch extraction
DeepSeek V4 or Qwen3-Coder
GPT-5 and Codex: best for scraper development
If your goal is to generate, debug, and run scraper code, GPT-5 and Codex are currently the strongest default choice.
Their biggest advantage is not raw coding ability. It's the combination of code generation, tool use, and agentic execution. A typical workflow looks like this:
- Describe the target website.
- Ask the model to generate the scraper.
- Run the scraper.
- Feed any errors back into the same conversation.
- Let the model update the code.
This tight feedback loop dramatically reduces development time compared to traditional debugging.
GPT-5 also produces consistently reliable structured outputs, making it well suited for workflows that depend on JSON schemas, validation, and downstream automation.
When working inside Cursor, the ChatGPT Codex environment, or other agent-enabled coding tools, GPT-5 remains the strongest general-purpose choice for end-to-end scraper development.
Claude: best for large HTML documents
Claude's biggest strength is context handling.
For vibe scraping, this matters more than many people realize. Instead of extracting small snippets from a page, you can often paste the entire HTML document and ask the model to identify the relevant fields directly.
This is particularly useful when:
- The page structure is complicated
- Important data appears in multiple sections
- The extraction rules are highly specific
- You want structured output without writing code
Claude is also exceptionally good at following long extraction instructions without gradually drifting away from the requested schema. As a practical rule:
- Use Claude when you want to transform HTML into structured data.
- Use GPT-5 when you want to build a scraper that collects that HTML automatically.
For many one-off extraction tasks, Claude remains the easiest place to start. If you're considering a workflow built primarily around Claude, see our guide on How to Switch from ChatGPT to Claude.
Gemini 2.5 Pro: best for visual scraping tasks
Most web scraping targets are fundamentally text problems, but some aren't.
Modern websites increasingly hide information behind visual interfaces, dashboards, PDFs, charts, screenshots, maps, and image-heavy layouts that are difficult to interpret from raw HTML alone.
This is where Gemini stands out. Gemini 2.5 Pro is often the best option when:
- Page screenshots contain important information
- Dashboard layouts matter
- PDF reports need extraction
- Visual relationships are part of the task
- The rendered page conveys information that is difficult to infer from the DOM
If your first instinct is to take a screenshot rather than inspect the HTML, Gemini is usually worth considering.
For traditional scraping and parsing workflows, however, GPT-5 and Claude are typically more efficient choices.
DeepSeek V4 and Qwen3-Coder: best for cost-controlled scale
Many scraping projects eventually encounter a simple economic problem. The workflow works, the dataset grows, the AI bill becomes expensive. At that point, open-source models become attractive.
DeepSeek V4 and Qwen3-Coder are particularly useful for:
- Large-scale extraction pipelines
- Internal data-processing systems
- High-volume batch jobs
- Cost-sensitive deployments
They may not consistently match frontier models on difficult reasoning tasks, but they can dramatically reduce costs when processing thousands of pages per day.
A common pattern is to prototype using Claude or GPT-5, then migrate stable extraction workflows to open-source models once the schema and parsing logic are proven.
What none of the models solve
There's one important caveat. Model selection does not solve scraping infrastructure problems. Every model discussed here can generate a scraper that breaks when faced with:
- Dynamically generated class names
- Lazy-loaded content
- JavaScript rendering requirements
- CAPTCHA challenges
- IP-based blocking
- Aggressive anti-bot systems
These are transport-layer problems, not reasoning problems.
A better model can sometimes identify the issue more quickly, but it cannot bypass a blocked request or magically retrieve content that was never loaded.
In practice, model quality determines how well the scraper is written. Infrastructure quality determines whether the scraper can access the data in the first place.
Our recommendation
If you're starting from scratch, use Claude for one-shot HTML-to-JSON extraction tasks and GPT-5 or Codex for workflows that involve generating, running, and refining scraper code.
Reach for Gemini when the page is visually complex or screenshot-driven, and consider DeepSeek or Qwen3-Coder once extraction volume grows large enough that model costs become a significant factor.
For a broader comparison of coding-focused assistants, see our Best AI Tools for Coding in 2026 guide. If you're evaluating complete scraping workflows rather than individual models, our roundup of the Best AI Data Collection Tools covers the wider ecosystem.
Where vibe scraping breaks: anti-bot, JavaScript, and scale
The biggest misconception about vibe scraping is that better prompts solve everything. That's not exactly the case. A capable LLM can generate a scraper in seconds, but it can't guarantee that the scraper will retrieve the data you want. Most scraping failures occur after the code has already been generated.
In practice, nearly every broken vibe-scraping project can be traced back to one of four problems: selector hallucination, anti-bot detection, JavaScript rendering, or scale.
Selector hallucination
The most common failure happens before the first request is even sent.
An LLM examines a page and generates extraction logic based on what it believes the HTML structure looks like. Sometimes it gets it right. Sometimes it confidently references CSS selectors, attributes, or class names that don't exist on the live page.
The resulting scraper often fails in subtle ways. Instead of crashing, it may:
- Return empty strings
- Miss important fields
- Extract the wrong values
- Populate placeholder data
Because the script still executes successfully, these issues frequently go unnoticed until someone manually verifies the output.
This is why spot-checking is essential. Always compare extracted records against the live page before assuming the scraper works.
Anti-bot systems
Even perfectly written scrapers can fail immediately. Modern commercial websites deploy increasingly sophisticated anti-bot platforms, including:
- Cloudflare
- DataDome
- PerimeterX
- Akamai
These systems analyze far more than the request itself. They inspect browser fingerprints, network behavior, request patterns, session consistency, and dozens of other signals that distinguish humans from automated tools.
As a result, a vibe-coded script that works during initial testing may start receiving blocks within minutes. Common symptoms include:
- HTTP 403 responses
- CAPTCHA challenges
- Unexpected redirects
- Empty result pages
- Incomplete datasets
The scraper appears broken, but the real issue is that the target website has identified it as automated traffic.
JavaScript rendering
Many websites no longer send meaningful content in the initial HTML response. Instead, they load data through JavaScript after the page has already been rendered in the browser.
Single-page applications (SPAs) are particularly problematic because a simple HTTP request often retrieves little more than a shell page. To a scraper, the page looks empty, while to a human visitor, it looks fully populated.
This mismatch is responsible for countless "the scraper runs but finds no data" problems. When a target relies heavily on client-side rendering, you'll typically need:
- A headless browser
- A browser automation framework
- A render-capable scraping API
For a deeper look at this challenge, see our guide on how to scrape websites with dynamic content using Python.
IP-level blocking
Rate limiting is another failure mode that catches many newcomers by surprise. A scraper may work perfectly for ten requests, but then, the target begins throttling or blocking traffic because every request originates from the same IP address.
Commercial websites routinely monitor:
- Request frequency
- Geographic patterns
- Session behavior
- Traffic volume per IP
Once thresholds are crossed, scraping quality deteriorates rapidly. You might see:
- Slower responses
- Partial data
- Temporary bans
- Permanent IP blocks
The frustrating part is that the scraper itself remains technically correct. The infrastructure supporting it is the problem.
When the failures stack
Most scraping projects do not fail because of a single issue. Instead, the problems compound. A typical progression looks like this:
- The LLM generates a scraper.
- The selectors need adjustment.
- The site uses JavaScript rendering.
- Requests begin triggering anti-bot systems.
- The IP gets rate-limited.
At this stage, many teams continue tweaking prompts and rewriting extraction logic. Usually, that's the wrong optimization. The extraction code is no longer the bottleneck – the transport layer is.
The escalation path
When selector issues, rendering requirements, and blocking problems start appearing simultaneously, the cheapest solution is often to stop debugging the scraper itself.
Instead, move the fetching layer into dedicated scraping infrastructure.
For example, Decodo Web Scraping API combines proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, browser automation, CAPTCHA handling, anti-bot bypassing, and more into a single request workflow.
The AI-generated scraper can continue focusing on parsing and extraction while the infrastructure handles the difficult task of acquiring the page content.
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The key lesson
Most vibe-scraping failures are not AI failures. The model usually succeeds at generating the extraction logic. What breaks is the path between the scraper and the data source.
Once you understand that distinction, troubleshooting becomes much easier. Instead of endlessly refining prompts, you can identify whether the problem is extraction, rendering, blocking, or scale, and apply the appropriate fix.
For a deeper breakdown of modern defenses, see our guide to anti-scraping techniques and how to outsmart them.
Vibe scraping best practices
By now, a pattern should be clear: successful vibe scraping depends less on clever prompts and more on disciplined workflows.
The most reliable practitioners follow a handful of habits that dramatically reduce failures, debugging time, and maintenance costs.
Always provide real DOM context
The fastest way to break a scraper is to ask an LLM to guess how a page is structured. Whenever possible, provide:
- The target URL
- A representative HTML snippet
- The specific section you want to extract
Without real DOM context, the model often invents selectors that look plausible but don't exist on the live page.
The quality of the extraction is directly tied to the quality of the page context you provide. As a rule, never ask a model to "scrape this website." Ask it to extract data from a page whose structure it can actually see.
Validate every record
A scraper that silently produces bad data is more dangerous than a scraper that fails. Missing fields, empty strings, placeholder values, and malformed records should trigger immediate errors rather than quietly entering your dataset.
Every scraping workflow should include some form of validation layer, such as:
- JSON Schema
- Pydantic models
- Manual field assertions
If a required field is missing, the run should fail loudly and visibly. Finding the problem today is much cheaper than discovering corrupted data three months later.
Keep parsing and fetching separate
One of the most valuable architectural patterns in modern scraping is separating parsing from fetching.
The parser is responsible for:
- Identifying fields
- Extracting values
- Validating records
- Producing structured output
The fetcher is responsible for:
- Retrieving page content
- Rendering JavaScript
- Managing proxies
- Handling anti-bot protections
Keeping these concerns separate makes the system easier to maintain and upgrade.
The extraction logic can remain unchanged while the fetching layer evolves from direct requests to a managed scraping API as requirements grow.
Verify before you automate
Many scraping projects are scheduled too early. Before deploying a scraper to run hourly, daily, or weekly, manually inspect the first batch of records and compare them against the live page.
Verify that:
- Prices match
- Links are correct
- Dates are accurate
- Required fields are populated
- No obvious records are missing
A five-minute review can prevent weeks of collecting incorrect data. Never assume a scraper is working simply because it completed without errors.
Log failed pages
Debugging becomes much easier when you save the inputs that caused failures. Whenever an extraction fails, store:
- The raw HTML
- The URL
- The timestamp
- The validation error
This creates an audit trail that can be reviewed later.
It also gives you useful material to feed back into an LLM when asking for fixes. Instead of describing the problem, you can provide the exact page content that caused the failure.
In practice, logging failed pages is one of the most effective ways to reduce scraper maintenance time.
Be respectful of the source
The goal of scraping is to collect data, not disrupt websites. Good scraping practices include:
- Respecting robots.txt where applicable
- Using reasonable request rates
- Monitoring only publicly available content
- Avoiding authenticated areas unless you have permission
- Complying with applicable copyright and usage restrictions
A scraper that behaves responsibly is less likely to encounter blocking, rate limiting, or operational issues over time.
The one rule that matters most
If there's a single takeaway from this guide, it's this: Treat the LLM as an assistant, not an oracle.
Use it to generate extraction logic, identify patterns, and accelerate development. Then validate everything, verify the results against the source, and build infrastructure that assumes mistakes will happen.
That mindset is what separates a successful vibe-scraping workflow from a brittle script that works only once.
Wrapping up
Vibe scraping dramatically shortens the path between identifying a data source and collecting structured data from it. Tasks that once required hours of manual coding can now be prototyped in minutes using natural-language prompts and AI-generated extraction logic.
The limitation is that AI only solves part of the problem. Parsing is easier than ever, but rendering JavaScript, handling anti-bot systems, rotating IPs, and maintaining reliability at scale remain infrastructure challenges. By combining AI-generated scrapers with Decodo Web Scraping API, you can keep the speed and flexibility of vibe scraping while offloading the complexities of data collection, allowing a simple prototype to evolve into a production-ready pipeline.
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About the author
Dominykas Niaura
Technical Copywriter
Dominykas brings a unique blend of philosophical insight and technical expertise to his writing. Starting his career as a film critic and music industry copywriter, he's now an expert in making complex proxy and web scraping concepts accessible to everyone.
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