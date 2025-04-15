Video: How To Add Proxy In MoreLogin - Decodo Integration Tutorial
Learn three ways to add proxies in the MoreLogin anti-detect browser! In this Decodo integration tutorial, we'll show you how to set up proxies one by one and in batches.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is MoreLogin?
MoreLoginis an antidetect browser that enables users to create and manage multiple browser profiles from one device. Each profile has a unique fingerprint that masks user behavior, helping avoid detection and bans while browsing.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
