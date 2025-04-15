Video: How to Collect Review Data from Trustpilot
Looking for a video explaining how to scrape Trustpilot reviews in an easy-to-understand way? One that would guide you through every single step? Well, you found it. And as a bonus, you’ll learn about a fantastic tool that will make scraping any website a hundred times more enjoyable.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
What is Trustpilot?
Trustpilot is a digital word-of-mouth community where consumers share and discover reviews of businesses. Whether you're a shopper looking for insights or a business aiming to manage customer reviews, Trustpilot offers transparency and accountability in the online marketplace.
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
