Video: How To Set Up A Proxy On iPhone Step-By-Step
Wanna use your HTTP(S) proxies on any iPhone? Don't worry - proxy setup on iPhone is easy. Follow along as we show you how to adjust the proxy settings, configure and authenticate your IPs, and get browsing within minutes.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is an iPhone proxy server?
A proxy server is an intermediary between your iOS device and the internet. It lets you bypass location blocks, hide your IP address and strengthen your online security. The main proxy types are residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Proxy types differ in their speed, geo-location coverage, and how they are sourced.
