Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: How To Set Up A Proxy On iPhone Step-By-Step

Wanna use your HTTP(S) proxies on any iPhone? Don't worry - proxy setup on iPhone is easy. Follow along as we show you how to adjust the proxy settings, configure and authenticate your IPs, and get browsing within minutes.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

Proxy setup tutorial

What is an iPhone proxy server?

A proxy server is an intermediary between your iOS device and the internet. It lets you bypass location blocks, hide your IP address and strengthen your online security. The main proxy types are residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Proxy types differ in their speed, geo-location coverage, and how they are sourced.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

Image-OG.png
NEWS
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

HTTPS and SOCKS5 Are Now Available for Residential and Mobile Proxies

We've got some exciting news to share with you today. We’ve just rolled out a fantastic addition to our residential proxies and mobile proxies. Get hyped because HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols are here to revolutionize your online experience!

James Keenan

Jun 09, 2023

3 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Fake IP Address: What Is It and Why Shouldn't You Use It?

When we scale businesses, do research, or just scroll leisurely, it's always a good idea to be clued up on online security. Whatever your reasons for running your eyes over a web browser are, anonymity and privacy are two pretty important players here. The thing is that any browser, website, system, or network can see our IP address. Some of them might even log your IP address and track it. In this blog post, we’ll go over the dangers of using free software, fake IPs, and the illegal aspects of using IP information.

Martin Ganchev

Dec 31, 2024

6 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved