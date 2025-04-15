Video: How to Set up Proxies in Kameleo? | Proxy Integration Tutorial
Complete Kameleo proxy setup easily by following this proxy integration tutorial! In this video, we will show you where to find proxy endpoints, how to add a proxy to the Kameleo browser, configure proxy settings, test proxies, and get you ready for anonymous browsing.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is Kameleo?
Kameleo is a browser profile management tool for Windows and Android. It allows you to create multiple profiles with distinct digital identities, sometimes called browser fingerprints. Like any other antidetect browser, Kameleo spoofs your browser profiles to ensure browsing anonymity, overcome IP blocks, and prevent profile bans.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.