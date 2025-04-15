Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: How to Set up Proxies in Kameleo? | Proxy Integration Tutorial

Complete Kameleo proxy setup easily by following this proxy integration tutorial! In this video, we will show you where to find proxy endpoints, how to add a proxy to the Kameleo browser, configure proxy settings, test proxies, and get you ready for anonymous browsing.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is Kameleo?

Kameleo is a browser profile management tool for Windows and Android. It allows you to create multiple profiles with distinct digital identities, sometimes called browser fingerprints. Like any other antidetect browser, Kameleo spoofs your browser profiles to ensure browsing anonymity, overcome IP blocks, and prevent profile bans.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


