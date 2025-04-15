Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: How To Set Up Proxies On Android Devices

Put your awesome proxy servers to work! This video will show you how to set up any type of proxies on Android devices and check if your IP has changed. We’ll also show you how to switch ‘em off. Keep in mind that most Android phones allow setting up proxies only for Wi-Fi data.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is an Android proxy server?

A proxy server is an intermediary between your Android device and the internet. It lets you bypass location blocks, hide your IP address and strengthen your online security. The main proxy types are residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Proxy types differ in their speed, geo-location coverage, and how they are sourced.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

