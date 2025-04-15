Video: How To Set Up Proxies On Android Devices
Put your awesome proxy servers to work! This video will show you how to set up any type of proxies on Android devices and check if your IP has changed. We’ll also show you how to switch ‘em off. Keep in mind that most Android phones allow setting up proxies only for Wi-Fi data.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is an Android proxy server?
A proxy server is an intermediary between your Android device and the internet. It lets you bypass location blocks, hide your IP address and strengthen your online security. The main proxy types are residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Proxy types differ in their speed, geo-location coverage, and how they are sourced.
