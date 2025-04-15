Video: Web Scraping API | Scrape at Scale
Let us introduce you to Decodo’s Web Scraping API. It combines a powerful web scraper and more than forty million residential and datacenter proxies in one awesome product.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
What is a Web Scraping API?
A Web Scraping API is an all-in-one solution integrating proxies and a scraper, designed for targets not covered by our other Scraping APIs, eliminating the need for custom application development.
