VIDEO

Video: Web Scraping API | Scrape at Scale

Let us introduce you to Decodo’s Web Scraping API. It combines a powerful web scraper and more than forty million residential and datacenter proxies in one awesome product.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is a Web Scraping API?

A Web Scraping API is an all-in-one solution integrating proxies and a scraper, designed for targets not covered by our other Scraping APIs, eliminating the need for custom application development.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

